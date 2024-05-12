60 Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes to Sweeten Your Holiday Season (2024)

Home Recipes Candy

Make the holidays extra merry with these Christmas candy recipes. From barks to brittles, truffles to taffy, we've got it all!

Christmastime has loads to look forward to: decorating the tree, making snow angels, listening to your favorite holiday songs on repeat and breaking out those once-a-year Christmas candy recipes. While we love gooey cinnamon rolls before opening gifts and the tasty Christmas cookies from Grandma’s old tins, there’s nothing like biting into a rich fudge square or a minty meringue.

Use this holiday season to perfect the art of chocolate truffle making or teach yourself how to make your favorite candy bars from scratch. Come Christmas day, you’ll have heaps of candy to bring to all your festivities and pass out as homemade gifts!

