60+ Zero Waste Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes (2024)

Save this post for over 60 sourdough starter discard recipes to use up all your leftover sourdough baking ‘waste’! Never throw out your precious sourdough discard again!

Searching for new sourdough starter discard recipes to use up leftover starter? You’ve made it to the right page!

We have a complete list of everything from savory (pretzels and pizza crust) to sweet (cinnamon rolls and crumb cake), and everything in between.

Did you know leftover sourdough starter discard can also be used as thickening agents for sauces and soups? You can find more similar creative tips later in the post.

Jump Ahead To... Six reasons you should never throw away sourdough starter discard!

How to properly store sourdough starter discard for later use (in recipes) Refrigerator Freezer Pantry

Unconventional Ways to Use Sourdough Starter Discard (no recipe needed)

60+ Zero Waste Recipes for Sourdough Starter Discard Sweet Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes Savory Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes Gluten Free Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes

Seriously Addicting Spicy Sourdough Discard Cheese Crackers Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition Did you make this recipe?



Six reasons you should never throw away sourdough starter discard!

Sourdough baking can unfortunately create a lot of waste. Feeding sourdough starter requires discarding most of the starter and then ‘re-feeding’ it with more flour and water. Re-feeding encourages more yeast and healthy bacteria growth, so that the starter expands in preparation for baking.

It’s especially wasteful when you’re building sourdough starter from scratch, which could mean weeks of feeding and discarding.

The only problem: heaps of leftover sourdough discard! And if you bake often, that’s a lot of waste! It may seem inconvenient or too time consuming to save the discard, but it’s worth it.

Here are six reasons you should NEVER throw away sourdough starter discard:

Save more food waste from the landfill by reusing your sourdough discard. Nearly 40% of the nation’s food supply already goes to landfills. More food in landfills = more harmful greenhouse gases emitted. It saves money! Flour is a hot commodity these days! Sourdough discard helps extend your flour supply. Use less flour and oil when using discard in recipes. Sourdough discard contains vitamins, nutrients and probiotics that are beneficial for gut health and digestion. Use leftover sourdough starter discard in one of these 100+ recipes! It’s the ultimate food waste hack ! You don’t have to use it immediately. Discard can be stored in the fridge or freezer for later use. As a last resort, compost it ! The extra bacteria can help speed up the decomposition process in compost bins.

How to properly store sourdough starter discard for later use (in recipes)

Luckily, discard doesn’t need to be used right away. Plus, it can take several rounds of feeding and discarding to get enough to use in other recipes. Most recipes use approximately one cup at at time.

Save unfed sourdough starter discard for later with one of these methods:

Refrigerator

Sourdough starter can last a surprisingly long time stored in the fridge. We’ve don’t bake terribly often, and have left our starter in the fridge for up to a month before starting the refeeding process. However, leftover and refrigerated unfed sourdough starter discard should be used up within about one week.

Tips for Leftover Sourdough Discard Fridge Storage

Store up to 2 weeks in airtight container.

Don’t use if moldy or a pink/orange discoloration of hooch appears (this means bad bacteria has taken over).

No need to refeed before using in other recipes.

If hooch (the liquid that collects on the starter’s surface after several days or weeks of no refeeding) develops on the surface of the discard, you know your discard is aging.

It may still be okay to use, but the flavor can become altered. Recipes made with older discard will have a noticeably tangy or sour taste.

How to Know When Refrigerated Sourdough Discard is Past Its Prime

Sourdough starter or hooch that develops fuzzy mold or pinkish/orange colored liquid or streaks should be thrown out. According to the King Arthur baking website, this is a sure sign that bad bacteria has overtaken the healthy bacteria, making it unsafe to consume.

Freezer

Sourdough discard that you don’t intend to use within a week should be stored in the freezer. Frozen discard can last in the freezer for one year.

Tips for Storing Leftover Sourdough Discard in the Freezer

Portion out discard into one cup servings and store in a freezer safe container OR freeze an entire batch in an air-tight container.

Store frozen leftover discard up to a year.

When ready to use, simply remove from the freezer and allow to thaw for a few days in the fridge.

No need to refeed! Just add it as directed to one of these 100+ recipes!

There’s some debate on whether freezing kills off all the beneficial bacteria that yeast feeds on, or if it just allows them to hibernate. Either way, if you’re just using leftover discard in one of these recipes, freezing it is perfectly fine.

If you attempt to revive the discard for sourdough bread baking, you may run into some issues.

Pantry

Lastly, discard may be dehydrated for long term pantry storage. Dried sourdough starter discard can be revived for bread baking or recipe use later. Additionally, it can be ground up and used as batter or bread crumb coating for certain recipes.

Tips for Dehydrating Sourdough Discard for Pantry Storage

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread recently discarded sourdough starter thinly onto parchment.

Allow the starter to dry out completely until brittle. This may take 24-72 hours depending on location.

Break dried discard into pieces and store in an air-tight container in the pantry for extended storage.

Process into a crumb mixture for use as a breading or crunchy topping, or revive it for bread baking.

Unconventional Ways to Use Sourdough Starter Discard (no recipe needed)

There are tons of recipes for leftover sourdough starter discard. As an alternative, here a few creative ways to use up all that discard (no recipe needed).

batter for frying veggies or fish (onion rings, anyone?)

sauce thickener (works with cheese, gravy, or plain white/Bechemel sauces)

soup thickener (instead of flour or cornstarch)

crunchy topping for salads, stir fry, or desserts (dehydrated sourdough starter)

60+ Zero Waste Recipes for Sourdough Starter Discard

The options are endless when it comes to cooking and baking with sourdough starter discard. Reference this of extensive list of over 60 recipes to reduce your sourdough baking waste!

Are you gluten sensitive? Check out this section of gluten free sourdough starter discard recipes.

Sweet Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes







There’s no shortage of sweet breakfast and dessert recipes using sourdough starter discard.

Breakfast/Brunch

Desserts

Savory Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes







Bread Variations

Crackers

Gluten Free Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes

Finally, one of my all time personal favorites from the No Waste Nutrition recipe archives! Spicy sourdough discard cheese crackers! See the full recipe below.

Print

Seriously Addicting Spicy Sourdough Discard Cheese Crackers Print Recipe Easy to throw together, but so hard to resist! These spicy, cheesy sourdough starter discard crackers are perfect for a snacking, dipping, or on a charcuterie board! Author: Erin Hendrickson, RDN

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: about 150 1″x1″ crackers 1 x

Category: Sourdough Discard Recipes See Also How to Make Raggmunk - Swedish Potato Pancakes Recipe | Just Like Granny | The Best Easiest & Delicious Recipes Ingredients Scale 1 cup all purpose or bread flour 1 cup unfed sourdough starter discard 1/4 cup melted, unsalted butter 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups) 1/4 cup Texas Pete hot sauce (optional) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions 1. Mix flour, sourdough starter, cheese, melted butter, and hot sauce together. 2. Form into a smooth, cohesive ball of dough. 3. Split dough in half and shape into two rectangular pieces. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes to allow dough to harden. 4. Heat oven to 350 degrees F. 5. Roll out each section of dough on a floured surface or parchment paper to about 1/16″ inches thick. 6. Transfer dough to a lightly oiled baking sheet. Cut sourdough crackers into equal portions using a pizza cutter. 7. Prick each square with a fork. 8. Bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown. Turn baking dish halfway to ensure all sides bake evenly. 9. Let cool before munching or transferring to an airtight container. Notes Two baking sheets are recommended to bake both sections of dough at once.

Crackers may be baked directly on baking sheet, on parchment paper, or silicone baking mat.

Store in an airtight container in the pantry for up to a week or 3 months in the freezer. Nutrition Serving Size: about 10 crackers

Calories: 200

Sugar: 0

Sodium: 220 mg

Fat: 3 grams

Carbohydrates: 22 grams Keywords: Sourdough Discard Cheese Crackers