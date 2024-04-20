The Best Homemade Ketchup Recipe - (2024)

Sick of buying ketchup at the store? Or maybe you just aren’t loving the store-bought kind, give this delicious homemade ketchup recipe a try. Homemade ketchup is so easy to make, and tastes amazing!
Pin for later!
This post contains affiliate links, read our privacy policy for more information
How To Make Homemade Ketchup From Scratch
Contents hide
1 How To Make Homemade Ketchup From Scratch
1.1 What Is The Difference Between Ketchup And Catsup?
1.1.1 Who Invented Ketchup?
1.2 Is Homemade Ketchup Better?
1.3 What You Need To Make Homemade Ketchup
1.4 Homemade Ketchup Recipe
1.4.1 Ingredients:
1.4.2 Directions:
1.5 How To Can Your Ketchup
1.6 To Steam Can Ketchup
1.7 How Long Does Homemade Ketchup Last
1.8 Canning And Preserving Videos:
Since we started making our own homemade ketchup from scratch we’ve stopped buying it at the store because it really can’t compare to homemade. Plus it’s so easy to make!
What Is The Difference Between Ketchup And Catsup?
Ketchup also called catsup arrived in recipes in the early 1800s as a delicious tomato-based condiment with vinegar and spices. Long story short the only difference is the name, they both are that thick tomato sauce we know and love here in the USA.
Who Invented Ketchup?
Ketchup was invented by Henry John Heinz, in 1876. Heinz invented ketchup by adapting a Chinese recipe for so-called Cat Sup, a thick sauce made from tomatoes, special seasoning, and starch.
Is Homemade Ketchup Better?
The debate for which one is better is best decided by you. Now I will be the first to admit that companies like Hunts or Heinz have created a delicious product, but now that I’ve had homemade ketchup? Not going back for anything. I love everything about our homemade ketchup recipe, and it’s so easy to adjust for those with allergies.
What You Need To Make Homemade Ketchup
To make this ketchup recipe you are going to need:
- Measuring cups and spoon
- Pot with lid
- Spoon
- Ladle
- 4 1/2 pints or 1-quart jar
Homemade Ketchup Recipe
Now that you’ve got your supplies let’s get on to the recipe, to make this homemade ketchup recipe you’re going to need:
Ingredients:
6 oz Tomato Paste
1/2 Cup + 1/8 cup if you like it sweeter of Raw honey, regular (not high fructose Corn Syrup) Corn syrup
3 Tablespoons sugar
1/2 Cup white vinegar
1/4 Cup water
1 Teaspoon salt
1/4 Teaspoon onion powder
1/2 Teaspoons garlic powder
Directions:
Whisk ingredients together and bring your ketchup to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes.
Remove your ketchup from the heat and allow to cool covered with a lid. *if you were going to can it skip this step and go ahead and pour the ketchup into your canning jars.
Bottle your ketchup and refrigerate.
This recipe makes 1 pint of ketchup, or 2 1/2 pints.
How To Can Your Ketchup
Wash 2 half-pint Ball canning jars. Sterilize them with hot water and warm up the flat lids to seal them.
Fill up your canning pot with enough water to cover your ½ pint jars by 2”. Heat the water.
Heat the ketchup in your pan and ladle it into the hot jars leaving 1/2 inch head space.
Wipe the rims of your jars with a lint free cloth dipped in vinegar.
Place the flat lids and the rings on the jars tightening until just tight
Place the jars on the rack in a boiling water canner and process for 15 minutes.
Remove jars to several layers of towels on the counter to cool
Let the jars sit for 24 hours
Label and date the jars and store in a dry, cool, dark place.
To Steam Can Ketchup
Follow the directions of your steam canner.
Put water in your steam canner up to the bottom of the rack.
Start heating your canner.
Ladle hot ketchup into hot and sterile ½ pint canning jars
Wipe the jars rims with a lint free cloth dipped in vinegar.
Place the flad lids on the jars and follow with the rims.
Screw on the lids until just tight
Place jars on the rack in your canner and put on the lid.
Watch the dial readout until the canner gets to the level for your area.
Process for 15 minutes.
Turn off the heat and let sit for 10 minutes to cool.
Remove jars with a canning jar grabber to several layers of towels to cool. Allow to remain for 24 hours undisturbed. Label the jars with what it is and when it was canned.
If any jars did not process then place them in the refrigerator or reprocess with a new lid.
How Long Does Homemade Ketchup Last
Homemade Ketchup will last about three weeks in your refrigerator, or you can make a big batch and can it for later. This is our favorite way to make ketchup so we don’t have to keep making it every few weeks.
Before you go check out these other preserving and canning recipes:
- The Best Homemade Canned Spaghetti Sauce Recipe
- Best Copycat Rotel Tomatoes and Chilies Recipe
- How To Can Beef Stew For Beginners
- 11 Must-Have Canning Supplies
- The Best Homemade Ketchup Recipe
- Reusable Canning Lids: Tattler Lids Review
- Canning Green Beans
- Canning Beef With A Pressure Canner
- Canning Peaches
- Canning Crushed Tomatoes
- 7 Of The Best Preserving Pears Recipes
- Pear Butter Recipe
- Blueberry Preserves
- Delicious Blackberry Preserves
- Apple Orange Preserves
- Cherry Pie Filling
- Caramel Pear Pie Recipe
- Food Preservation | 10 Best Ways Of Preserving Food At Home
- Pickled Eggs Recipe
- Zucchini Relish
- Delicious Three Bean Salad
- How To Make Sauerkraut
- 6 Secrets To Making The Best Crisp Pickles
- Homemade Dill Pickle Chips Recipe
- The #1 Best Homemade Claussen Pickles Recipe You Are Here!
- How To Grow A Kombucha Scoby
- How To Make Kombucha Tea
- How To Make Apple Cider Vinegar In 6 Easy Steps