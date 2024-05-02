Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (2024)

By Author Lori Elliott

Posted on - Last updated:

Categories Recipes, Sourdough

(Affiliate disclosure: I may receive a commission if you purchase something through links in this post. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying puchases. See more details here:)

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (1)

If you’ve ever made your own sourdough starter from wild yeast for making homemade sourdough bread you’ve probably found yourself wondering what else you can use it for besides just bread. And if you’ve been maintaining a sourdough starter for any length of time, then you know that it can multiply pretty quickly when you feed it and you can end up with a lot of extra. But rather than just throwing away the extra sourdough starter, it’s nice to be able to use it to bake with, so I decided to gather up a big list of ideas for sourdough recipes to make with a sourdough starter.

These recipes all use homemade wild yeast for a sourdough flavor and for a rising agent. Some of the recipes use only sourdough yeast with no other types of yeast or rising agents like baking powder and soda and they are slowly fermented overnight. Some of the recipes use a mix of sourdough yeast and regular store bought yeast to give the sourdough flavor and to help give the dough a better rise. And a couple of the recipes use the sourdough starter mostly for the flavor and use primarily other rising agents. I’ve tried to indicate how the sourdough starter is used for each of the recipes listed below.

This list has a little bit of everything, including breakfast items like waffles and donuts, several different bread options, and other baked goods like rolls. There are also a couple of recipes for making different types of sourdough starters like rye and gluten free ones, too.

So if you’re like me and you’ve ever found yourself wondering what to make with your homemade sourdough starter, here’s a list of over 30 different recipes to make with your sourdough starter:

If you love sourdough baking, and you're looking for more recipes to try, here are some great ideas for recipes that you can make with a sourdough starter.

Breakfast Recipes

Here are some great sourdough breakfast recipes to try:

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (2)

Overnight Sourdough Spelt Waffles

Photo Credit:www.occasionallyeggs.com

These vegan waffles are made with spelt flour and you can prepare the batter the night before so it's ready to go in the morning when you wake up.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (3)

Overnight Sourdough Waffles

Photo Credit:savorthebest.com

These overnight sourdough waffles use similar ingredients to traditional waffles, but they use a sourdough starter as the leavening agent rather than baking powder or soda.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (4)

Red, White and Blueberry Sourdough Waffles

Photo Credit:www.cookingwithcarlee.com

These waffles are made with buttermilk and plenty of blueberries and served with strawberries or other fresh berries.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (5)

Sourdough Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar

Photo Credit:www.baking-sense.com

These sourdough yeast donuts are fermented with sourdough yeast rather than commercial yeast, and they have a delicious cinnamon sugar coating on them.

Bread Recipes

Bread is what we often think of when we think of sourdough baking. Here are some great sourdough bread recipes to try:

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (6)

Easy Homemade Sourdough Bread Recipe from 1869

This old-fashioned sourdough bread recipe from 1869 is an easy recipe for beginner bakers because you only have to knead the dough once and you can let the dough rise in the same pan you bake the bread in.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (7)

Honey Whole Grain Sourdough Bread

Photo Credit:www.butterforall.com

This honey whole grain sourdough bread uses heirloom and ancient grains, and it is naturally fermented and leavened.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (8)

Pain de Méteil ~ 45% Rye Sourdough Hearth Bread

Photo Credit:practicalselfreliance.com

This sourdough rye bread uses enough rye flour to give the bread a nice flavor but not so much that it is difficult to bake with. It also uses a blend of sourdough yeast and standard yeast to help the bread rise.

See Also
The Best Homemade Ketchup Recipe -60+ Zero Waste Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes22 Best Quail Egg Recipes - 730 Sage StreetLow Sugar Zucchini Bread Recipe

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (9)

Kaylen's Bread

Photo Credit:thegoodheartedwoman.com

This simple sourdough bread recipe is easy to make and has just five basic ingredients.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (10)

No Knead Sourdough Bread

Photo Credit:www.earthfoodandfire.com

This simple and basic sourdough bread recipe can be made without having to knead the dough.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (11)

Sourdough Rye Bread Bowls

Photo Credit:soupaddict.com

These sourdough rye bread bowls are made with a blend of sourdough and standard yeast, and they are a fun way to serve homemade soups and stews.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (12)

How to Make Sourdough Focaccia: a Step-by-Step Tutorial

Photo Credit:heartbeetkitchen.com

This sourdough focaccia recipe is made with olive oil and includes a drizzle of butter, garlic, and oregano on the top.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (13)

Sourdough Pumpernickel Bread Recipe

Photo Credit:www.baking-sense.com

This dark sourdough pumpernickle bread is made with rye flour, whole wheat flour, and other flavorful ingredients like coffee, cocoa, and molasses.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (14)

Hokkaido Milk Sandwich Loaf

Photo Credit:thisoldgal.com

This hokkaido milk sandwich loaf is made with a slow fermentation from sourdough yeast and the texture is very soft and pillowy.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (15)

Sourdough Rye Bread

Photo Credit:www.carolinescooking.com

This sourdough rye bread recipe is made with a blend of rye and wheat flours and is traditionally fermented using a rye sourdough starter.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (16)

Country Sourdough Bread

Photo Credit:thisoldgal.com

This country sourdough bread recipe uses a blend of whole wheat and all purpose flour and it has a long fermentation with a traditional sourdough starter.

Einkorn Sourdough Bread

Photo Credit:savorthebest.com

This rustic sourdough bread recipe uses ancient einkorn flour for a nice depth of flavor and a soft texture in the crumb.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (18)

How to Make Sourdough Focaccia

Photo Credit:flouronmyface.com

This step by step recipe for sourdough focaccia gives detailed instructions with photos and a video to show the process of preparing and kneading the dough.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (19)

Whole Wheat Sourdough Bread

Photo Credit:www.lanascooking.com

This recipe uses a blend of whole wheat and white bread flour, and it uses both wild sourdough yeast and packaged yeast. There are also instructions for making your own wild yeast starter

Other Sourdough Baked Goods

These non-bread baked goods are made with sourdough yeast.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (20)

Sourdough Crescent Rolls

Photo Credit:www.cookingwithcarlee.com

These crescent rolls have a slightly sweet flavor with a bit of a sourdough taste and they are leavened with a blend of sourdough yeast and standard yeast.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (21)

Sourdough English Muffins

Photo Credit:www.beyondthechickencoop.com

These English muffins have a nice flavor from the sourdough starter but they rise quickly because of the addition of standard yeast. They are perfect for spreading with homemade jam or jellies.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (22)

Old Hartford Election Cake

This old-fashioned 19th century recipe was once very popular to serve at elections. It is a spice cake with raisins and currents that is leavened with traditional sourdough yeast.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (23)

Sweet And Buttery Sourdough Pie Crust - Traditionally Fermented For A Nourished Diet

Photo Credit:www.butterforall.com

This sweet and buttery sourdough pie crust recipe is made with a traditional slow fermentation with sourdough yeast and it is perfect for making pies and other recipes that call for pastry dough.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (24)

Japanese Hokkaido Milk Hotdog Buns

Photo Credit:thisoldgal.com

These Japanese Hokkaido milk hot dog buns are soft and fluffy and made with a traditional slow fermentation with sourdough yeast.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (25)

Vegan Sourdough Banana Bread

Photo Credit:www.theroastedroot.net

This vegan sourdough banana bread recipe has a nice flavor from the addition of the sourdough starter but it also has baking soda for additional leavening to allow it to still be a quickly made bread.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (26)

Vegan Fried Chicken and Sourdough Biscuits – Vegan Yack Attack

Photo Credit:veganyackattack.com

These vegan sourdough biscuits are made with a mix of all-purpose four and whole wheat pastry flour and they use both sourdough yeast and baking powder for leavening so they are quickly made.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (27)

Winter Root Vegetable Pizza with Spelt Sourdough Crust

Photo Credit:www.occasionallyeggs.com

This winter root vegetable pizza recipe has a spelt crust traditionally fermented with a sourdough starter and you can top it with root vegetables or with any toppings of your choice.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (28)

Sourdough Cheese Crackers - Taste Love and Nourish

Photo Credit:www.tasteloveandnourish.com

These sourdough cheese crackers are made with whole wheat flour, olive oil, and nutritional yeast to give them a cheese flavor, and they are made with only sourdough yeast.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (29)

Rye Sourdough Spaetzle with Caramelized Cipollini & Sautéed Mushrooms

Photo Credit:thegoodheartedwoman.com

This rye sourdough spaetzle recipe uses a rye sourdough starter, and it can be made quickly in just 30 minutes.

Other Sourdough Recipes

These other sourdough recipes include a drink made with a sourdough culture and recipes for how to make your own sourdough starters.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (30)

How to Make Kvass

Photo Credit:practicalselfreliance.com

This traditional probiotic drink recipe is made with a sourdough starter and leftover bread to create a refreshing beverage.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (31)

How to Make Homemade Yeast

This recipe gives detailed instructions for how to make your own homemade sourdough yeast using just flour and water.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (32)

Homemade Rye Sourdough Starter

Photo Credit:practicalselfreliance.com

This recipe explains how to make a sourdough starter using rye flour rather than using wheat flour and show the step by step process.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (33)

Gluten-free Sourdough Starter--{Grain-free too!}

Photo Credit:wholenewmom.com

This recipe describes how you can make a gluten-free sourdough starter to use in gluten-free baking, and there are options for making it grain-free too.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (34)

How To Make Sourdough Starter From Wild, Natural Yeast

Photo Credit:craftinvaders.co.uk

This recipe shows the step by step process for how you can make your own sourdough starter from wild natural yeast.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (35)
Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (36)
(We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.)

The information in this post is not to be taken as medical advice and is not intended to diagnose or treat any disease.

Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (2024)
Top Articles
16 Holiday Brunch Recipes For Cozy Mornings
White Bread Master Recipe - Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day
Column: As some nursing homes cry poverty, what can be done about increased staffing requirements?
How Bangalore became the Silicon Valley of India
Latest Posts
Old-Fashioned Divinity Candy Recipe
The New Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day Master Recipe! (Back to Basics updated) - Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day
Article information

Author: Roderick King

Last Updated:

Views: 6202

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Roderick King

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913

Phone: +2521695290067

Job: Customer Sales Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.