65+ Easy Ninja Foodi Recipes (2024)

Get ready to fall in love and likely replace your oven with the Ninja Foodi and these 65+ Easy Ninja Foodi Recipes!

First, maybe you are asking yourself…what is a Ninja Foodi?

It’s the only appliance you will ever need. I can tell you that if you purchase a Ninja Foodi, you can safely pass on your Air Fryer, Instant Pot, and Slow Cooker or Crock-Pot. Why?

It’s all of these things…in one! It even bakes!

It’s literally the ONLY appliance now of those ones mentioned above that I keep on my counter and I use it nearly every single day.

I have a big list of the Top 10 Ninja Foodi Recipes here as well on YouTube!

What can you make in the Ninja Foodi?

This is the fabulous part about using the Ninja Foodi. All the recipes you see that are Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, or Air Fryer work the exact same way in the Ninja Foodi. It’s the best small appliance.

Did I mention it bakes too? YES! It will replace your oven. I’m just saying.

The Ninja Foodi looks very similar to an Instant Pot, but it functions like many appliances all in one. If I’m making a slow cooker meal, I simply put it in the Ninja Foodi and it’s ready to go in the evening just like if I was using my slow cooker.

That’s the same for the Instant Pot as well. If you want to make Instant Pot Meatballs, it works the exact same way!

How does the Ninja Foodi convert from a slow cooker, pressure cooker, and air fryer?

The Ninja Foodi comes with two lids, this means you have a lid that’s already attached to it that is used for air crisp or air fryer. There is also a basket that goes inside the pot for the air fryer as well.

If you plan to use the pressure cooker option or slow cooker option, there is a second lid for it. This lid looks very similar to the Instant Pot lidand it also comes with a rack for your pot as well just like the Instant Pot.

If you prefer though, I actually decided to purchase this glass lid to go with mine and it works just like you would use it for a slow cooker.

It’s so easy to use, we’ve cooked so many things in it I’ve literally lost count at this point. It has asauté function as well, so I cook meat and veggies in it too before using the other functions.

Check out my Honest Review of the Ninja Foodi !

Today, I wanted to gather all the recipes from my site that I have used in the Ninja Foodi. Sit back too because there are a lot of them. I’ll also add a few from other websites as well.

How do you make recipes in the Ninja Foodi?

Each of these recipes has been made in my Ninja Foodi the exact same way as it is written for the slow cooker, instant pot, or air fryer. It will be made the exact same way.

When making the recipe, simply select on your Ninja Foodi the appropriate button matching the method, for example, if it’s an air fryer recipe, use the ‘air crisp’ button on the Ninja Foodi. If it’s an instant pot recipe, use the “pressure cooker” button.

Seafood Recipes

Ninja Foodi Soup Recipes

Ninja Foodi Beef Recipes

Ninja Foodi Pasta Recipes

65 Recipes for the Ninja Foodi

Air Crisp Recipes for the Ninja Foodi

These Air Crisp Recipes are all gluten-free. Air Fryer Recipes will be made in the Ninja Foodi using the Air Crisp Function.

Air Fryer Ranch Breaded Pork Chops

Cajun Shrimp Boil in the Air Fryer

20 Minute Air Fryer Chicken Wings

Air Fryer Garlic Bread Pizza Toast

Crispy Bacon in the Air Fryer

Air Fryer Chicken Fried Rice

Air Fryer Seasoned Asparagus

Easy Air Fryer Onion Rings

Air Fryer Fried Pickles

Air Fryer Hush Puppies

Air Fryer Korean BBQ Beef

Air Fryer Stuffed Peppers

Air Fryer Honey Garlic Chicken

Air Fryer Plate Nachos

Air Fryer Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Air Fryer Tacos

Air Fryer Bratwurst and Veggies

Air Fryer Chicken Teriyaki Bowls

Air Fryer Honey Garlic Shrimp

Pressure Cooker Recipes for the Ninja Foodi

All Instant Pot or Pressure Cooker Recipes can be made in the Ninja Foodi with the Pressure Cooker Function.

Pressure Cooker Lasagna Soup

Pressure Cooker Mississippi Pot Roast

Pressure Cooker Pumpkin Chili

Pressure Cooker Taco Pasta

Pressure Cooker Honey Ginger Chicken

Pressure Cooker Shrimp Scampi

Pressure Cooker Swedish Meatballs

Pressure Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

Pressure Cooker Crack Chicken

Pressure Cooker Pesto Chicken

Pressure Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Pressure Cooker Breakfast Casserole

Pressure Cooker Coffee Cake

Pressure Cooker Garlic Pork Tenderloin

Pressure Cooker Ribs with a Maple Glaze

Pressure Cooker Kung Pao Chicken

Pressure Cooker Meatloaf Mashed Potatoes

Baked Macaroni and Cheese in the Ninja Foodi (Pressure Cooker)

Pressure Cooker Peach Cobbler

Baked Ninja Foodi Recipes

The Ninja Foodi even works to bake foods as a traditional oven would.

Cracker Barrel Copy Cat Hashbrown Casserole

Ham and Cheese Ninja Foodi Stromboli

Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal Bake

Baked French Toast

Ninja Foodi Biscuits

Slow Cooker Recipes for the Ninja Foodi

Lastly, if you have any crockpot or slow cooker recipes the Ninja Foodi can be used with the slow cooker function.

4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Roast Beef

Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches

Slow Cooker Beef Taco Soup

Slow Cooker Maple Roast

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Chicken

Slow Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup

Cheesy Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken

Slow Cooker Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Slow Cooker Ritz Chicken

Slow Cooker Thai Peanut Chicken

Slow Cooker Meatball Soup

Crock Pot Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Slow Cooker Ranch Roast

Crock Pot No Cook Manicotti

Slow Cooker Brownies

Slow Cooker Sausage and Peppers

Slow Cooker Cinnamon Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

Slow Cooker Italian Meatballs

Slow Cooker Rosemary Chicken and Potatoes

