Langos Recipe - Happy Foods Tube (2024)

Learn how to make langos, a tasty fried Hungarian bread that is best enjoyed warm. To simplify the recipe, instant yeast and a stand mixer are used to make the dough.
A trip to Hungary would not be complete without tasting their street food favorite – lángos (pronounced langosh). And even though now traveling might be challenging for many of you, this does not mean you can’t enjoy this fried bread dough at home!
The classic langosh is brushed with garlic first, then topped with sour cream and cheese.
However, these days you can find all kinds of extras and variations to the classic langos recipe in Hungary, especially in the touristy areas: from bacon to roasted peppers to salami, Mexican-style, even langos burgers…
My tip: If you can start with the traditional Hungarian langos first. It’s so worth it!
Afew facts:
- Deep fried bread is popular not only in Hungary and its neighboring countries, but also in Greece and Turkey.
- The name for Hungarian langos comes from the word láng which means flame.
- Some countries and cuisines enjoy this deep-fried bread either sweet or savory.
Tips for making langos flatbread at home:
- For frying, you can use a skillet/frying pan or a Dutch oven. You will need about 2 cups of oil. When I use a skillet, I prefer using less oil, as not to over-fill it.
- The oil temperature may vary slightly. For me, medium-high works well, but I do adjust this (usually, the first needs a higher temperature, while the next ones need a lower temperature).
- Crushed garlic mixed with a little oil (I use olive oil as it is better for you than the rest of them) is spread over, followed by sour cream and shredded cheese. This is the best, but I also like to use a bit of ketchup (just a small amount). You can also use melted garlic butter.
- Note that because langos is deep-fried, it is definitely not a healthy meal. For that reason, it should be enjoyed moderately.
- You can’t use air-fryer nor oven to make this langosh bread.
Portion size:
This homemade langos recipe yields 4 good-sized flatbreads. If making these for kids, I recommend dividing the langos dough into 8 pieces to make smaller portions. You can serve 1 per kid (and have extras for anyone who would like seconds).
Guys, if you do give it a go, please let me know how you liked it!
This is an old post that has been recently updated with new step-by-step photos and instructions for a stand mixer.
Langos
Learn how to make langos, a tasty fried Hungarian bread that is best enjoyed warm. To simplify the recipe, instant yeast and a stand mixer is used to make the dough.
Prep Time10 minutes mins
Cook Time2 minutes mins
Proofing45 minutes mins
Total Time57 minutes mins
Servings: 4 fried dough flatbreads
Calories: 378
Author: Julia
Ingredients
For langos dough:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour (280 grams)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1¼ teaspoon instant yeast
- 1 cup lukewarm milk (250 ml)
For frying:
- oil for frying, see note 1
Toppings:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves , to taste, see note 2
- sour cream
- shredded cheese , to taste, see note 3
- ketchup (optional)
Instructions
In a bowl of a stand mixer, combine flour, salt and sugar. Mix with a spoon. Add yeast. Mix again. Add milk and give it a quick mix with a spoon again.
With bread attachment, mix on low speed for a few minutes (about 3-4) or until well combined (see note 4).
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and clean kitchen towel. Let it proof in a warm place until doubled in size (45-60 minutes, see note 5).
When ready, transfer the dough onto a well-floured worktop. Divide into 4 equally-looking pieces.
Form a ball out of each piece.
Roll out with a rolling pin (about ¼-inch/0.5-centimeters thick and about 7-inch/17-centimeter in diameter).
Roll out with a rolling pin (about ¼-inch/0.5-centimeters thick and about 7-inch/17-centimeter in diameter).
In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat oil.
When hot, add one rolled flatbread in. Fry for about a minute before turning it over (use kitchen tongs) and fry for a further minute.
Langos should be nice golden brown, but some pale spots are fine.
Place each fried bread onto a few sheets of paper kitchen towel to get rid of any excess oil.
Spread each with a mixture of crushed garlic & olive oil.
Top with sour cream and shredded cheese.
Enjoy warm!
Notes
- For frying use any mild-flavored oil with a high smoke point (I don’t recommend using olive oil). For a 5-quart (5-liter) Dutch oven you will need at least 2 cups of oil. If using a skillet/frying pan, you might need less.
- Instead of mixing oil and crushed garlic, you can use melted garlic butter.
- It is entirely up to you how much of each topping you use!
- The dough should be soft and sticky.
- Proofing time may vary depending on your kitchen’s temperature. It can be somewhere between 40-60 minutes. Sometimes even more.
- Nutritional information does not include toppings.
Course: Lunch, Street Food
Cuisine: Hungarian
Keyword: Easy Langos Recipe, How to make Langos
