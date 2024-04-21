Langos Recipe - Happy Foods Tube (2024)

Learn how to make langos, a tasty fried Hungarian bread that is best enjoyed warm. To simplify the recipe, instant yeast and a stand mixer are used to make the dough.

A trip to Hungary would not be complete without tasting their street food favorite – lángos (pronounced langosh). And even though now traveling might be challenging for many of you, this does not mean you can’t enjoy this fried bread dough at home!

The classic langosh is brushed with garlic first, then topped with sour cream and cheese.

However, these days you can find all kinds of extras and variations to the classic langos recipe in Hungary, especially in the touristy areas: from bacon to roasted peppers to salami, Mexican-style, even langos burgers…

My tip: If you can start with the traditional Hungarian langos first. It’s so worth it!

Afew facts:

Deep fried bread is popular not only in Hungary and its neighboring countries, but also in Greece and Turkey.

The name for Hungarian langos comes from the word láng which means flame.

Some countries and cuisines enjoy this deep-fried bread either sweet or savory.

Tips for making langos flatbread at home:

For frying, you can use a skillet/frying pan or a Dutch oven. You will need about 2 cups of oil. When I use a skillet, I prefer using less oil, as not to over-fill it.

The oil temperature may vary slightly. For me, medium-high works well, but I do adjust this (usually, the first needs a higher temperature, while the next ones need a lower temperature).

Crushed garlic mixed with a little oil (I use olive oil as it is better for you than the rest of them) is spread over, followed by sour cream and shredded cheese. This is the best, but I also like to use a bit of ketchup (just a small amount). You can also use melted garlic butter.

Note that because langos is deep-fried, it is definitely not a healthy meal. For that reason, it should be enjoyed moderately.

You can’t use air-fryer nor oven to make this langosh bread.

Portion size:

This homemade langos recipe yields 4 good-sized flatbreads. If making these for kids, I recommend dividing the langos dough into 8 pieces to make smaller portions. You can serve 1 per kid (and have extras for anyone who would like seconds).

Guys, if you do give it a go, please let me know how you liked it!

