7 Bone Broth Sipping Recipes (2024)

For those of you who wonder, “what is bone broth,” I’m happy to clear up any confusion. Bone broth is not a fad. It’s been around for a long time, and it’s here to stay. Most of us called it stock or soup until the term “bone broth” became popular a few years ago.

A Brief History of Bone Broth

Prior to the industrial era, food was not wasted. When it came to sustenance, bones were every bit as important as other parts of the animal. Filled with nourishment, they were made into broth packed with protein, healthy fat, and essential minerals. Healing stocks and broths have been used as remedies for as long as I can remember, and according to culinary history, far longer.

My Bone Broth Story

Growing up, my Bubby, who was born in the late 1800’s, always had a pot of chicken soup simmering on the stove. She served it to us every day, and had it on hand in case we got sick. Back then we called it “Jewish Penicillin.” Today we call it bone broth. None of us wondered how to cure leaky gut back then, because Bubby did it every day!

These days I whip up a batch of healthy bone broth each week. I also keep Kettle & Fire bone broth in my pantry. I love Kettle & Fire because it frees up space in my refrigerator and freezer. To keep things interesting I rotate a bunch of recipes that use a variety of functional foods and spices. Here are my favorite bone broth sipping recipes, you can use chicken or beef bone broth for them. I’ve made you one for each day of the week!

1. Salt + Pepper

I use this simple salt and pepper formula when I’m on the go and want to kick my plain bone broth up a notch. I add salt because my sodium levels are consistently low in my quarterly bio-hacking blood draws. I use black pepper because in the Ayurvedic system it is considered one of nature’s most perfect foods, thought of as both a preventative and cure for disease. My functional medicine doctorrecently mentioned that black pepper enhances the absorption of nutrients. I use salt and pepper to bring out the purest flavors and enjoy the inherently healthy simplicity of bone broth.

1 (16 ounce) container Kettle & Fire Bone Broth

⅛ teaspoon celtic sea salt

pinch ground black pepper

In a saucepan, bring bone broth, salt, and pepper to a boil. Reduce and simmer for 5 minutes. Serve piping hot. If you’re using one of my homemade bone broth recipes, sip it straight up since they’re already seasoned.

2. Ginger + Turmeric

I super charge my bone broth by adding ginger and turmeric. According to the Way of Herbs, ginger is one of the most versatile natural medicines available. It is healing to the stomach, intestines, and circulation. Ginger may be taken alone or with other herbs to enhance their effectiveness. Here, I pair ginger with turmeric which is a blood purifier, decongestant, and natural pain reliever. The combination of ginger and turmeric is a classic in Ayruveda as these herbs work together synergistically. There is no need to peel these roots when you prepare this bone broth recipe!

1 (16 ounce) containerKettle & Fire Bone Broth

⅛ teaspoon celtic sea salt

1 teaspoon minced ginger or ½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon minced turmeric or ½ teaspoon groundturmeric

In a saucepan, bring bone broth, salt, ginger, and turmeric to a boil. Reduce and simmer for 5 minutes, then strain into a mug and sip away.

3. Thyme + Oregano

I call this bone broth sipping recipe “Cold and Flu Fighter” because thyme and oregano are powerful herbs filled with anti-microbial agents. The use of thyme has a long culinary and medicinal history for bronchial problems including chest cold and cough. Oregano is equally storied and potent with antispasmodic properties that relieve everything from stomachache to headache, and cramps to colic. This incredible brew will fight off the flu in warm or chilly weather, and much more.

1 (16 ounce) containerKettle & Fire Bone Broth

⅛ teaspoon celtic sea salt

5 sprigs fresh thyme or ¼ teaspoon dried thyme

5 sprigs fresh oregano or ¼ teaspoon dried oregano

In a saucepan, bring bone broth, salt, thyme, and oregano to a boil. Reduce and simmer for 5 minutes, then strain into a mug and clear out those sinuses.

4. Black Cumin + Corriander

Both black cumin and corriander promote healthy digestion. Black cumin is warming and pairs perfectly with cooling coriander. It also enhances immunity and controls blood sugar. Coriander the fruit, or seed, of the cilantro plant is a wonderful herb that balances and heals. It cools and soothes an acidic digestive tract. Cumin and coriander are a match made in Ayurvedic healing heaven!

1 (16 ounce) containerKettle & Fire Bone Broth

⅛ teaspoon celtic sea salt

½ teaspoon black cumin seed or ¼ teaspoon ground black cumin seed

½ teaspoon coriander seed or ¼ teaspoon ground coriander

In a saucepan, bring bone broth, salt, cumin, and coriander to a boil. Reduce and simmer for 5 minutes, then strain into a mug and sip while it’s hot!

5. Kale + Fenugreek

This super sipping soup is brimming with green goodness. It’s the perfect marriage of green juice and bone broth, and has all of the benefits of both, plus the fiber from super food kale. I use fenugreek here because it supports healthy digestion and is calming for the vata dosha. Since kale can aggravate vata, it is great to cook it with a bit of fenugreek to make this broth balanced and healing. Feel free to experiment and make this recipe without fenugreek, but take note, it is far more soothing, and tasty when used!

1 (16 ounce) containerKettle & Fire Bone Broth

⅛ teaspoon celtic sea salt

⅛ teaspoon ground fenugreek

1 ounce fresh kale, chopped

In a saucepan, bring bone broth, salt, fenugreek, and kale to a boil. Reduce and simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a vitamix and blend on lowest speed, slowly moving to high until kale is fully puréed into broth, and broth is green. Pour into a mug and drink up!

6. Parsley + Cilantro

I love this bone broth sipping recipe because the cilantro gives it an Asian flavor. Cilantro is fantastic for naturally chelating heavy metals such as mercury out of the body in a gentle way. Parsley is full of vitamins A, B, and C, and is wonderful in supporting a healthy immune system.

1 (16 ounce) containerKettle & Fire Bone Broth

⅛ teaspoon celtic sea salt

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, minced

In a saucepan, bring bone broth, salt, parsley, and cilantro to a boil. Reduce and simmer for 5 minutes, then strain into a mug and enjoy!

7. Jalapeno + Scallion

This bone broth sipping recipe is perfect if you love spicy food. Jalapeno, as well as other peppers, contain capsicum, which can prevent everything from headaches, to arthritis, to sinus infections. The flavor of scallion complements the spicy jalapeno in this recipe, and contains healthy phyto-chemicals, vitamins, and minerals.

1 (16 ounce) containerKettle & Fire Bone Broth

⅛ teaspoon celtic sea salt

1 teaspoon minced jalapeno

1 teaspoon minced scallion, sliced

In a saucepan, bring bone broth, salt, jalapeno, and scallion to a boil. Reduce and simmer for 5 minutes, then strain into a mug to enjoy this spicy healing goodness!

I’ve Been Using Food as Medicine Since 1993

I’ve been in the health industry since 1993, and have been using food as medicine for decades. This vast knowledge has helped me keep my family healthy. I love using the ancient wisdom of herbal medicine and Ayurveda to open the doors to healing and new possibilities. I’m so happy to share my expertise with you,my online family, in these custom bone broth sipping recipes!

I drink bone broth each day because it helps keep the gut healthy and the body strong. I love bone broth! If you don’t want to buy bone broth it’s a cinch to make and you can check out my tutorial called, How to Make Beef Bone Broth in the Instant Pot!