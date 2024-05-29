25 Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

These 25 Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes are just what you’ve been looking for! This collection of breakfasts, snacks, drinks, sides, main dishes and desserts are all made in the Instant Pot. Effortless, delicious and healthy, each of these Instant Pot Weight Watchers Freestyle Recipes contains under 7 SmartPoints. Recipes suitable for gluten free, low carb and vegan diets are included. Eating healthy never tasted soooooo good!

And With this collection of 25 Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes, healthy eating has never been easier. Or tastier, for that matter.

Peeps, you know how much I loooooooove my Instant Pot. It makes it so incredibly easy to whip up all sorts of amazing and delicious dishes. I use it to cook everything from roasts and stews to casseroles, veggies and even desserts. It is truly a little kitchen miracle.

But what you may not realize is that the Instant Pot makes it easy to stick with your healthy eating plan too. That’s right. I have assembled 25 of my favorite Instant Pot WeightWatchers Recipes and each one comes in at just 7 SmartPoints…or less! With these easy Instant Pot Recipes, you can make tasty and healthy meals with almost no effort. Wondering exactly how this is possible? Then read on…..

3 Ways The Instant Pot Helps You Eat Healthy

Cooking with theInstant Pot means you can serve up a fresh, healthy meal in less time than it takes to hit the local drive-thruor order takeout. It really is faster than fast food! Because it’s just soooooo easy. Add your WW approved ingredients to the Instant Pot, then just set it and forget it while the Instant Pot does the rest of the work for you. Meal Prep is a breeze!The Instant Pot makes it so quick and simple to whip up all sorts of dishes in advance so you can eat healthy all week long.

Weight Watchers Smart Points Explained

The Weight Watchers Freestyle program includes a customized SmartPoints budget that guides people to make healthy choices without banning any foods. Every food and drink is assigned a point value based on the food’s calories, sugar, saturated fat, and protein.

WW also identifies certain foods as ZeroPoint, which means they have identified these items as those that provide a foundation for healthy eating. These foods do not get counted against the SmartPoints budget, so users are free to eat as much of these ZeroPoint foods as they like.

And with foods like skinless chicken breast, eggs and beans included in the over 200 foods that have been designated as ZeroPoints, people following the WW Freestyle program report experiencing less hunger, fewer cravings, weight loss, and more happiness.

And the best part? Even people not following the WW Freestyle program can reap these same benefits by cooking up tasty and healthful meals likes my Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes. Yeap.

Instant Pot Recipes Weight Watchers Pantry Staples

Be sure to keep your pantry (and your fridge) stocked with these versatile and healthy staples. That way you can easily whip up delicious Instant Pot Recipes Weight Watchers without making a special trip to the market.

Beans, all varieties

Boneless, skinless chicken or turkey breasts

Cooking spray, low or zero calorie

Chicken or vegetable stock

Eggs

Fruit and vegetables (fresh or frozen)

Herbs and spices

Rice and quinoa

Vinegars (balsamic, red wine, rice)

Yogurt, plain and unsweetened

Weight Watchers Freestyle Instant Pot Recipes

So, are you ready to check out this collection of Weight Watchers Freestyle Instant Pot Recipes? To make it even easier to find just what you’re looking for, I have organized them into the following categories:

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Soups and Stews



Weight Watchers Instant Pot Main Dishes

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Sides

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Breakfasts

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Desserts

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Soups and Stews

Whether your preference is smooth and silky soups or a hearty chunky stew, there is a flavorful Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipe to match!

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup. 2 Freestyle SmartPoints {Vegan, Low Carb, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Low Carb Cauliflower Instant Pot Soup. 0 Freestyle SmartPoints {Vegan, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Vegetable Soup. 0 Freestyle SmartPoints {Vegan, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Hungarian Instant Pot Goulash. 6 Freestyle SmartPoints {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Lentil Soup with Mexican Flavours. 0Freestyle SmartPoints {Vegan, Gluten Free}

Creamy Instant Pot Tomato Soup. 2Freestyle SmartPoints {Vegan, Gluten Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30}

Instant Pot Chicken Chili. 0 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Gluten Free}

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Snacks & Drinks

Quench your thirst and satisfy your urge to snack with these amazingly healthy Instant Pot Weight Watchers Recipes. Because each of these recipes includes multiple flavor variations, you will enjoy making them again and again. And again.

Instant Pot Infused Water. 0 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Popcorn 4 Ways. 4Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Gluten Free}

3 Versions of Instant Pot Iced Tea. 0 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Main Dishes

These Instant Pot Weight Watchers Freestyle Recipes are perfectly suited for casual lunches, easy midweek suppers and dinner parties alike. And with dished ranging from chicken to lamb shoulder, there is a something to suit any occasion and satisfy every taste preference.

The Best Instant Pot Chicken Breast. 0 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Turkey Breast with Garlic Butter Gravy. 6 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Gluten Free}

Easy Instant Pot Meatballs. 2 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers. 5 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Gluten Free}

Keto Instant Pot Chicken Wings. 7 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo}

Dump and Start Instant Pot Lamb Shoulder. 6 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Pork Chops. 7 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free}

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Sides

These tasty Weight Watchers Recipes Instant Pot Side Dishes are both super versatile and super easy to make. Plus you can pair with all sorts of main dishes or simply enjoy them on their own!

Instant Pot Brussels Sprouts. 1Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Zero Minute Instant Pot Broccoli. 0 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes. 2 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Breakfasts

Start your day off right with these satisfying and healthy Instant Pot breakfast recipes that are low in Weight Watchers SmartPoints.

Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole. 4Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Gluten Free}

Easy Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats.5 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Egg Bites.2 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Gluten Free}

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Desserts

Yeap, you CAN have dessert while following the WW Freestyle plan. And these Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes are perfectly sweet treats that you can feel good about indulging in, guilt-free.

Instant Pot Applesauce. o Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Paleo, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Baked Apples. 3 Freestyle SmartPoints. {Vegan, Gluten Free}

I hope you try each one of these Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes. And if you do, will you please let me know which ones you love the most?

