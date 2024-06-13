19 Recipes to Help With Adrenal Fatigue (2024)

All of us struggle with anxiety from time to time. But when stressful days turn into weeks, and those weeks turn into worn-out months, you may wonder if what you’re actually experiencing is adrenal fatigue. The theory behind the hotly debated condition goes something like this: When your body is in a state of constant, chronic stress, your adrenal glands become less effective at producing cortisol, the stress hormone that has multiple functions, from regulating blood pressure to decreasing inflammation. The result? Ambiguous but concerning symptoms that may include unexplained hair loss, body aches, and extreme exhaustion. It’s important to note that this condition is not officially recognized by the majority of conventional medical practitioners, who point to a lack of scientific evidence to support the diagnosis. Many are also concerned that attempts to treat the unproven condition may prevent individuals from properly addressing a deeper underlying health issue. If you’re concerned about any of the symptoms we mentioned earlier and/or are considering taking medications or supplements to address them, step one would be to talk to a health professional. But regardless of whether you believe in adrenal fatigue, you can start feeling better by simply eating the right foods! Focus on incorporating more whole, real ingredients and cutting out the extra salt and added sugars. These 19 recipes are chock-full of gut-healthy probiotics, lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains, all of which can help take you from exhausted to energized.

Soups and Salads 7. Warm Lentil and Tomato Salad Share on Pinterest Keep any iron deficiencies at bay with the help of this lentil salad—the legume is an awesome source of iron and tastes particularly good with tangy sun-dried tomatoes and a sweet and spicy Dijon dressing. 8. Cumin Roasted Carrot and Golden Beet Soup Share on Pinterest It may not contain grains, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, sugar, or nuts, but there’s still plenty to enjoy about this soup, particularly the fact that it’s about as clean as food gets. The focus is entirely on the veggies, which take on such depth of flavor once they’re roasted that you won’t need more than a few simple spices to round out the dish. 9. Tempeh Kale Taco Salad Share on Pinterest Not a tofu fan? Tempeh is its heartier and meatier cousin, and as a fermented food, comes with lots of gut-aiding benefits. Marinated with tamari, chili powder, and cumin, it makes for a fantastic ground beef substitute in this vegan taco salad, where, bean, corn, and a creamy tahini dressing help make it filling enough for a full meal. 10. Zesty Green Soup Share on Pinterest With bone broth, ginger and garlic for better immune function, kale and broccoli for gut-aiding fiber, and sweet potato for a thick, bisque-like texture, this soup is healthy with a capital H. Don’t just save it for when you’re sick, though—it’s too tasty not to have on healthier days too. 11. Ikarian Taro Root Salad Share on Pinterest For a starch that’s even more resistant than potatoes, try taro root. Dressed up with lemon, olive oil, and parsley in this Greek salad, the tuber looks and even tastes like its spud cousins but is even better for your gut bacteria.

Main Dishes 12. Vegan Turmeric Quinoa Power Bowls Share on Pinterest If conquering adrenal fatigue is a goal, turmeric is thought to be a must-have for your spice cabinet. Use it to give this produce-packed, protein-rich bowl a golden-hued, anti-inflammatory boost. 13. Paleo and Vegan Zucchini Lasagna With Cashew Cheese Share on Pinterest If your lactose sensitivities have been triggered, stay away from the dairy and get your cheesy pasta fix with this plant-based lasagna. Zucchini stands in for the pasta, while cashews and basil blend to make a rich sauce layered between the veggies. 14. Baked Salmon and Garlic Spinach Share on Pinterest Omega fatty acids. Iron. Fiber. Protein. Putting these two superfoods on a plate is practically the definition of a meal that supports adrenal health. Luckily for us, with the help of garlic, lemon, and turmeric, it’s easy to put together and tastes both clean and delicious. 15. Bolognese Sauce With Chicken Livers and Zoodles Share on Pinterest OK, so organ meats may not make the top ten favorite foods lists for most of us. But there’s no getting around the fact that they’re particularly great sources of zinc and vitamin D. So saute chopped chicken liver with veggies, fresh herbs, and bone broth, and you’ve got a better Bolognese that tastes no different than regular meat sauce.