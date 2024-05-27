70 Irresistible Keto Slow Cooker Recipes for a Healthier Lifestyle - (2024)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon Influencer, I earn from qualifying purchases. Learn more.

Discover the art of Keto slow cooking with these 7 mouth-watering recipes, perfect for a healthier, low-carb lifestyle. Embrace easy, delicious meals today!

Introduction to Keto Slow Cooking

Ah, the world of Keto! It's not just a diet; it's a revolution in the way we see food and health. And guess what? Pairing it with the magic of slow cooking just elevates the whole experience. Imagine coming home to a delicious, healthy meal, ready and waiting. That's the beauty of a Keto slow cooker!

The Basics of a Keto Diet

Keto, short for Ketogenic, is all about low carbs and high fats. It's a nifty trick to get your body to burn fat for fuel instead of carbs. Sounds great, right? But it's not just about cutting down on bread and pasta; it's a strategic approach to food, focusing on meats, dairy, nuts, and veggies.

Advantages of Slow Cooking for Keto

Why slow cooking, you ask? Well, it's simple. Slow cooking retains the nutrients and flavors of your ingredients, making it a perfect match for Keto. Plus, it's super convenient for those of us with busy lifestyles.

Choosing Your Slow Cooker

Let's talk about your culinary partner in this Keto journey – the slow cooker. Not all are created equal, so you've got to pick wisely.

Key Features for Keto Recipes

You want a cooker that's the right size, has adjustable temperatures, and, if you're tech-savvy, maybe even one with a programmable timer. It's all about making your Keto journey as seamless as possible.

Top Recommended Slow Cookers

I've got my favorites, and I'll share them with you. Look for brands that are known for durability and consistent performance. After all, this cooker is going to be your new best friend!

Keto Slow Cooker Breakfast Ideas

Who said breakfast had to be boring? Not in the Keto world!

Savory Breakfast Casseroles

Imagine waking up to a casserole full of eggs, cheese, and maybe some spinach or bacon. It's a Keto dream come true!

Sweet Keto-Friendly Oatmeal Alternatives

Missing oatmeal? Don't fret! There are plenty of low-carb alternatives that can satisfy that craving, like chia seed puddings or almond flour porridge.

...And the journey continues with delicious soups, stews, main dishes, and even desserts!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make desserts in a Keto slow cooker? Absolutely! You can create decadent, low-carb desserts like berry crumbles or chocolate lava cakes. Is slow cooking safe for meal prepping? Yes, it's perfect for meal prepping. Just cook, divide, and store your meals for the week. How do I make my Keto slow cooker meals more flavorful? Use fresh herbs, spices, and quality ingredients. Slow cooking enhances these flavors beautifully. Can I use a slow cooker for vegetarian Keto dishes? Certainly! There are loads of vegetarian options like cauliflower bakes and veggie curries. How do I clean my slow cooker? Most are dishwasher safe, but always check the manual. Sometimes a good soak and scrub does the trick! Can I cook frozen meat in my slow cooker? It's not recommended. Always thaw your meat first for safety and even cooking.

Conclusion: Embracing the Keto Slow Cooker Lifestyle

And there you have it, folks – a deep dive into the delightful world of Keto slow cooking. It's not just a way of cooking; it's a lifestyle choice that brings health, flavor, and convenience to your kitchen. So, grab that slow cooker, experiment with these recipes, and watch your Keto journey transform!

Most Popular Easy Keto Slow Cooker Recipes

Keto Slow Cooker Pork

Crock Pot Asian Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 boneless pork chops

1/4 cup coconut aminos

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons erythritol

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 green onions, sliced

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Cauliflower rice or zucchini noodles, for serving

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut aminos, sesame oil, rice vinegar, erythritol, garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Place the pork chops in the Crock Pot and pour the sauce over them, making sure they're evenly coated. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, until the pork chops are tender and cooked through. Once done, use a slotted spoon to transfer the pork chops to a serving plate. Pour the sauce from the Crock Pot into a small saucepan and bring it to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook the sauce for a few minutes until it thickens slightly. Pour the sauce over the pork chops and sprinkle with sliced green onions and sesame seeds. Serve the pork chops with cauliflower rice or zucchini noodles.

Pork Roast with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Ingredients:

2-pound pork roast

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup natural peanut butter

2 tablespoons coconut aminos

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons hot water

1 tablespoon erythritol

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Green onions and chopped peanuts, for garnish

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Rub the seasoning mixture all over the pork roast. Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork roast and sear it on all sides until browned. Transfer the pork roast to a crock pot. In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, coconut aminos, rice vinegar, hot water, erythritol, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes. Pour the spicy peanut sauce over the pork roast. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the pork roast is tender and cooked through. Once the pork roast is done, let it rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing it. Drizzle the spicy peanut sauce over the sliced pork roast and sprinkle with chopped peanuts and green onions. Serve the pork roast with your favorite keto-friendly sides, such as roasted vegetables or cauliflower rice.

Pulled Pork

Ingredients:

3-pound pork shoulder

2 tablespoons avocado oil

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup bone broth

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 tablespoons erythritol

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cumin, salt, and pepper. Rub the seasoning mixture all over the pork shoulder. Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork shoulder and sear it on all sides until browned. Transfer the pork shoulder to a crock pot. In a separate bowl, whisk together the bone broth, apple cider vinegar, tomato paste, erythritol, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. Pour the mixture over the pork shoulder, making sure it's evenly coated. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork shoulder is tender and falls apart easily. Once the pork shoulder is done, remove it from the crock pot and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. Use two forks to shred the pork shoulder into small pieces. Serve the pulled pork with your favorite keto-friendly sides, such as cauliflower rice, roasted vegetables, or a low-carb coleslaw.

Luau Pork

Ingredients:

3-pound pork shoulder

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup coconut aminos

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon erythritol

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Green onions, for garnish

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, dried thyme, dried basil, and ground ginger. Rub the seasoning mixture all over the pork shoulder. Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork shoulder and sear it on all sides until browned. Transfer the pork shoulder to a crock pot. In a separate bowl, whisk together the chicken broth, coconut aminos, apple cider vinegar, erythritol, fish sauce, and red pepper flakes. Pour the mixture over the pork shoulder, making sure it's evenly coated. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork shoulder is tender and falls apart easily. Once the pork shoulder is done, remove it from the crock pot and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. Use two forks to shred the pork shoulder into small pieces. Serve the Luau Pork with chopped green onions as a garnish and your favorite keto-friendly sides, such as cauliflower rice, roasted vegetables, or a low-carb coleslaw.

Slow Cooker Sausage and Peppers

Ingredients:

4 Italian sausages

2 tablespoons avocado oil

2 bell peppers (any color), sliced

1 onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon erythritol

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions:

Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the Italian sausages and brown them on all sides. Remove the sausages from the skillet and place them in a crock pot. In the same skillet, add the bell peppers, onion, garlic, oregano, sea salt, and black pepper. Sauté the vegetables until they are slightly softened, about 5-7 minutes. Transfer the vegetable mixture to the crock pot, arranging it around the sausages. In a separate bowl, whisk together the chicken broth, tomato paste, red wine vinegar, erythritol, Dijon mustard, and red pepper flakes. Pour the mixture over the sausages and vegetables, making sure everything is evenly coated. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the sausages are cooked through and the vegetables are tender. Once the sausages and vegetables are done, remove them from the crock pot and let them rest for 10-15 minutes. Slice the sausages into bite-sized pieces. Serve the Slow Cooker Sausage and Peppers with your favorite keto-friendly sides, such as cauliflower rice, roasted vegetables, or a side salad.

Keto Chinese Pulled Pork

Ingredients:

3-pound pork shoulder

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ginger powder

1/4 cup coconut aminos

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons erythritol

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Green onions, for garnish

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and ginger powder. Rub the seasoning mixture all over the pork shoulder. Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork shoulder and sear it on all sides until browned. Transfer the pork shoulder to a crock pot. In a separate bowl, whisk together the coconut aminos, chicken broth, apple cider vinegar, erythritol, tomato paste, fish sauce, Chinese five-spice powder, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Pour the mixture over the pork shoulder, making sure it's evenly coated. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork shoulder is tender and falls apart easily. Once the pork shoulder is done, remove it from the crock pot and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. Use two forks to shred the pork shoulder into small pieces. Serve the Keto Chinese Pulled Pork with chopped green onions as a garnish and your favorite keto-friendly sides, such as cauliflower rice, roasted vegetables, or a side salad.

Keto Lime Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 bone-in pork chops

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1/4 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons honey or keto-friendly sweetener

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Lime wedges, for garnish

Instructions:

Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork chops and brown them on all sides. Remove the pork chops from the skillet and place them in a crock pot. In a separate bowl, whisk together the lime juice, honey or keto-friendly sweetener, garlic, oregano, sea salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Pour the mixture over the pork chops in the crock pot, making sure they are evenly coated. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the pork chops are cooked through and tender. Once the pork chops are done, remove them from the crock pot and let them rest for 10-15 minutes. Serve the Keto Lime Pork Chops with lime wedges as a garnish and your favorite keto-friendly sides, such as cauliflower rice, roasted vegetables, or a side salad.

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin

Ingredients:

2-pound pork loin

8-10 slices bacon

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 tablespoon dried rosemary

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey or keto-friendly sweetener

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the dried rosemary, dried thyme, garlic powder, sea salt, and black pepper. Rub the seasoning mixture all over the pork loin. Wrap the pork loin with bacon, tucking the ends underneath. Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bacon-wrapped pork loin and sear it on all sides until the bacon is crispy. Transfer the pork loin to a crock pot. In a separate bowl, whisk together the chicken broth, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, honey or keto-friendly sweetener, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour the mixture over the pork loin in the crock pot, making sure it's evenly coated. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the pork loin is cooked through and tender. Once the pork loin is done, remove it from the crock pot and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. Slice the Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin into 1/2-inch slices and serve with your favorite keto-friendly sides, such as roasted vegetables or a side salad.

Butter Ranch Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 bone-in pork chops

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, sliced

2 tablespoons ranch seasoning mix

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

Place the pork chops in a crock pot. In a small bowl, mix together the ranch seasoning mix, garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, dried basil, dried parsley, sea salt, and black pepper. Sprinkle the seasoning mixture over the pork chops in the crock pot. Add the sliced butter on top of the pork chops. Pour the chicken broth over the pork chops in the crock pot. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the pork chops are cooked through and tender. Once the pork chops are done, remove them from the crock pot and set them aside. Pour the liquid from the crock pot into a small saucepan. Add the heavy cream to the saucepan and bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer the mixture for 5-7 minutes, or until it thickens and reduces. Pour the sauce over the Butter Ranch Pork Chops and serve with your favorite keto-friendly sides, such as cauliflower rice or roasted vegetables.

Lemon Pepper Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

2 lb. pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon arrowroot powder (optional, for thickening the sauce)

Instructions:

Place the pork tenderloin in a crock pot. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, lemon pepper seasoning, dried thyme, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Rub the seasoning mixture all over the pork tenderloin. Add the butter and chicken broth to the crock pot. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the pork tenderloin is cooked through and tender. Once the pork tenderloin is done, remove it from the crock pot and set it aside. Pour the liquid from the crock pot into a small saucepan. Add the fresh lemon juice to the saucepan and bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat. If you want to thicken the sauce, mix the arrowroot powder with 1 tablespoon of cold water to make a slurry. Add the slurry to the saucepan and whisk until the sauce thickens. Slice the pork tenderloin and serve it with the lemon pepper sauce.

Keto Slow Cooker Beef

Cuban Pot Roast Easy 5-Ingredient

Ingredients:

3 lbs. beef chuck roast

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup lime juice

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the ground cumin, dried oregano, salt, and black pepper. Rub the seasoning mixture all over the beef chuck roast. Place the beef chuck roast in a crock pot. Pour the orange juice and lime juice over the beef chuck roast. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours, or until the beef chuck roast is cooked through and tender. Once the beef chuck roast is done, remove it from the crock pot and set it aside. Pour the liquid from the crock pot into a small saucepan. Bring the liquid to a simmer over medium heat and cook until the sauce thickens slightly. Serve the beef chuck roast with the sauce on top.

Easy 5-Ingredient Crockpot Mississippi Roast

Butter Beef

Ingredients:

2 lbs. beef chuck roast, cut into cubes

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

Place the beef chuck roast cubes in a crock pot. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, dried rosemary, salt, and black pepper to the melted butter. Stir to combine. Pour the butter mixture over the beef chuck roast cubes in the crock pot. Add the beef broth to the crock pot. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the beef chuck roast cubes are cooked through and tender. Once the beef chuck roast cubes are done, remove them from the crock pot and set them aside. Pour the liquid from the crock pot into a small saucepan. Bring the liquid to a simmer over medium heat and cook until the sauce thickens slightly. Serve the beef chuck roast cubes with the sauce on top. Optional: garnish with chopped fresh parsley.

Braised Short Ribs

Ingredients:

4 lbs. beef short ribs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup beef broth

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Fresh parsley or chives for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the short ribs on all sides and transfer them to a crock pot. In the same skillet, sauté the onion and garlic until the onion is translucent. Pour the onion and garlic mixture over the short ribs in the crock pot. In a medium bowl, whisk together the beef broth, tomato sauce, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, dried thyme, salt, and black pepper. Pour the mixture over the short ribs in the crock pot. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the short ribs are tender and falling off the bone. Once the short ribs are done, remove them from the crock pot and set them aside. Pour the liquid from the crock pot into a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Let the sauce simmer until it thickens slightly. Spoon the sauce over the short ribs and garnish with fresh parsley or chives, if desired.

Chipotle Beef Barbacoa

Ingredients:

3 lbs beef chuck roast, cut into chunks

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup beef broth

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Juice of 1 lime

Fresh cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the beef chuck roast chunks on all sides and transfer them to a crock pot. In the same skillet, sauté the onion and garlic until the onion is translucent. Pour the onion and garlic mixture over the beef chunks in the crock pot. In a medium bowl, whisk together the beef broth, apple cider vinegar, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, dried oregano, ground cumin, smoked paprika, salt, black pepper, and lime juice. Pour the mixture over the beef chunks in the crock pot. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the beef is tender and easily shreds with a fork. Once the beef is done, remove it from the crock pot and shred it with two forks. Pour the liquid from the crock pot into a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Let the sauce simmer until it thickens slightly. Spoon the sauce over the shredded beef and garnish with fresh cilantro, if desired.

Cheeseburger Pie

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

4 large eggs

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef with the diced onion and minced garlic over medium-high heat. Drain any excess fat. Add the salt, black pepper, and dried oregano to the skillet and stir to combine. Transfer the beef mixture to a greased crock pot. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, almond flour, and baking powder. Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese. Pour the egg and cheese mixture over the beef mixture in the crock pot. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on high for 2-3 hours or until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Once the Cheeseburger Pie is done, let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 large spaghetti squash, halved and seeded

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup almond flour

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 jar (24 ounces) of your favorite sugar-free marinara sauce

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, almond flour, chopped parsley, grated Parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and lightly beaten egg. Mix well to combine. Roll the mixture into small meatballs, about 1-2 inches in diameter. Place the spaghetti squash halves cut side down in the crock pot. Pour the marinara sauce over the squash. Arrange the meatballs on top of the sauce. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. Once the cooking time is up, remove the spaghetti squash halves and use a fork to scrape out the flesh into spaghetti-like strands. Serve the spaghetti squash with the meatballs and sauce on top.

Low Carb Chili

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef

1 large onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced tomatoes

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup beef broth

Instructions:

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Drain the excess fat and transfer the beef to the crock pot. Add the diced onion, diced bell pepper, minced garlic, diced tomatoes (undrained), tomato paste, chili powder, ground cumin, paprika, dried oregano, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to the crock pot. Mix well to combine. Pour the beef broth into the crock pot and stir until everything is evenly combined. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. Once the cooking time is up, taste the chili and adjust the seasoning as needed. Serve the chili hot, topped with shredded cheese, diced avocado, and a dollop of sour cream, if desired.

Stuffed Taco Peppers

Ingredients:

6 bell peppers (any color)

1 pound ground beef

1/2 onion, diced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup beef broth

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions:

Cut off the tops of the bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes. Set aside. In a large skillet, cook the ground beef and onion over medium-high heat until the beef is no longer pink. Drain any excess fat. Add the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine. Add the tomato sauce and beef broth to the skillet and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5-10 minutes, until the sauce has thickened slightly. Stuff the bell peppers with the beef mixture and place them in the crock pot. Pour any remaining beef mixture over the top of the peppers. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 4-6 hours or on high for 2-3 hours. When the cooking time is up, sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese over the top of the peppers and return the lid to the crock pot. Cook for an additional 5-10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Sprinkle the chopped cilantro over the top of the peppers before serving.

Keto Slow Cooker Soup

Taco Soup

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (4 oz) diced green chiles

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 can (14 oz) beef broth

1 can (8 oz) tomato sauce

1 cup water

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Sour cream, for serving

Cilantro, for serving

Avocado, for serving

Instructions:

In a large skillet, cook the ground beef, onion, and garlic over medium-high heat until the beef is no longer pink. Drain any excess fat. Add the diced tomatoes, green chiles, chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine. Transfer the beef mixture to a crock pot. Add the beef broth, tomato sauce, and water to the crock pot. Stir to combine. Cover the crock pot with a lid and cook on low for 4-6 hours or on high for 2-3 hours. When the cooking time is up, stir in the heavy cream and shredded cheddar cheese until the cheese is melted and the soup is creamy. Serve the soup with a dollop of sour cream, chopped cilantro, and sliced avocado.

