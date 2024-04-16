80 Best Amish Recipes (2024)

Published: Mar 10, 2024 by Stephy 6 Comments This post may contain affiliate links. · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Looking for old-fashioned, authentic Amish recipes? There are nearly a hundred Amish food recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts here.

The Amish are well-known for their simple yet delicious home cooking. Amish dishes are mostly made of basic ingredients like flour and sugar, but they’re packed full of homemade flavors. From homemade dumplings and friendship bread to delicious from-scratch desserts like shoofly pie and Amish sugar cookies, there are plenty of old-fashioned foods that you can make on a budget.

Whether you are looking for Pennsylvania Dutch meals or traditional Mennonite meals, there are plenty of classic Amish food ideas to choose from. These recipes have been passed down through generations, and they’re sure to bring a taste of simplicity and cozy, home-cooked comfort meals to your table.

Get ready to experience some true Amish cooking and indulge in the wholesome goodness of a simple homemade meal. Bon appétit!

Jump to: Main Dish Amish Recipes

Bread Recipes

Side Dishes

Dessert Recipes

Other Amish Recipes

Breakfast

Main Dish Amish Recipes

Chicken

