80 Best Amish Recipes (2024)

Home » Recipes » 80 Best Amish Recipes

Published: by Stephy 6 Comments This post may contain affiliate links. · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Looking for old-fashioned, authentic Amish recipes? There are nearly a hundred Amish food recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts here.

80 Best Amish Recipes (1)

The Amish are well-known for their simple yet delicious home cooking. Amish dishes are mostly made of basic ingredients like flour and sugar, but they’re packed full of homemade flavors. From homemade dumplings and friendship bread to delicious from-scratch desserts like shoofly pie and Amish sugar cookies, there are plenty of old-fashioned foods that you can make on a budget.

See Also
Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe

Whether you are looking for Pennsylvania Dutch meals or traditional Mennonite meals, there are plenty of classic Amish food ideas to choose from. These recipes have been passed down through generations, and they’re sure to bring a taste of simplicity and cozy, home-cooked comfort meals to your table.

Get ready to experience some true Amish cooking and indulge in the wholesome goodness of a simple homemade meal. Bon appétit!

Jump to:
  • Main Dish Amish Recipes
  • Bread Recipes
  • Side Dishes
  • Dessert Recipes
  • Other Amish Recipes
  • Breakfast
  • More Frugal Recipes

Main Dish Amish Recipes

Chicken

80 Best Amish Recipes (2)
  1. Amish Chicken from Just A Pinch
  2. Homemade Chicken and Noodles from NeighborFood
  3. Baked Fried Chicken from Food.com
  4. Chicken and Dumpling Casserole from Just A Pinch
  5. Chicken and Waffles from Good Food Stories
  6. Chicken Pot Pie Stew from Amish Family Recipes
  7. Chicken Casserole from Mandy’s Recipe Box
  8. Chicken Corn Soup with Rivels from Hymns and Verses
  9. Chicken Croquettes from Amish Heritage
  10. Skillet Chicken Casserole from Restless Chipotle

    Beef

    80 Best Amish Recipes (3)
  11. Country Poor Man’s Hamburger Steaks from Sweet Little Bird
  12. Country Casserole from With A Blast
  13. The Best Amish Meatloaf from Food.com
  14. One Pan Ground Beef and Cabbage Skillet from Smile Sandwich
  15. Yumasetti Casserole from Tastes of Lizzy T
  16. Ground Beef and Noodle Casserole from Jam Hands
  17. Absolutely the Best Beef Stew from Food.com
  18. Amish Casserole from Allrecipes
  19. Cabbage Patch Stew from Food.com
  20. Pot Roast from Amanda’s Cookin’
  21. Amish Chili from Two Pink Peonies
  22. Country Casserole from With a Blast
  23. Homemade Friendship Soup from Recipe Lion

    Other Main Dish Amish Recipes

    80 Best Amish Recipes (4)
  24. Egg Noodles from Buns In My Oven
  25. Pea Salad with Ham and Cheese from My Baking Addiction
  26. Sausage Stuffed Green Peppers from The Seasoned Mom
  27. Roast Turkey (or Chicken) and Dressing Casserole from Wildflower’s Chicken
  28. Ham & Noodle Stove Top Casserole, Pennsylvania Dutch Style from Food.com
  29. Church Soup from Recipe Lion
  30. Golden Stew from This Mom Cooks
  31. Bridled Noodles from Can’t Stay Out of the Kitchen
  32. Sausage Soup from Little Prarie Baby
  33. Ham Loaf from Renees Kitchen Adventures

    Bread Recipes

    80 Best Amish Recipes (5)
  34. White Bread from Scratch this with Sandy
  35. Dinner Rolls from i heart eating
  36. Mennonite Yeast Rolls from The Fewell Homestead
  37. Amish Buttermilk Biscuits from Tastes of Lizzy T
  38. Grandma’s Bread from Food.com
  39. Sour Cream Corn Bread from Sweet Blue Bird
  40. Potato Rolls from My Kitchen Escapades

    Side Dishes

    80 Best Amish Recipes (6)
  41. Corn Fritters from Just A Pinch
  42. Amish Macaroni Salad from Sweet Little Bird
  43. Amish Broccoli Salad from Amish 365
  44. Broccoli Cauliflower Salad from Just A Pinch
  45. Slaw from Allrecipes
  46. Potato Stuffing from Brooklyn Farm Girl
  47. Mashed Potatoes from The Cagle Diaries
  48. Onion Fritters from The Southern Lady Cooks
  49. Pepper Cabbage Recipe from Bunny’s Warm Oven
  50. Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs from Allrecipes
  51. Baked Corn Pudding from Spinach Tiger
  52. Pasta Salad from The Southern Lady Cooks
  53. Mennonite Scalloped Potatoes with Farmer Sausage from Menno Neechie Kitchen

    Dessert Recipes

    Pies, Cookies, and Other Desserts 80 Best Amish Recipes (7)

  54. Peanut Butter Cream Pie from The Baking ChocolaTess
  55. Homemade Butterscotch Cream Pie from Amish 365
  56. Buttermilk Pie from Tastes of Lizzy T
  57. Authentic Shoo Fly Pie from Food.com
  58. Strawberry Pie from I Am Homesteader
  59. Peanut Butter Pie from Nutmeg Nanny
  60. Amish Sugar Cookies from Something Swanky
  61. Soft Sugar Cookies from Cookies and Cups
  62. Apple Fry Pies from NeighborFood
  63. Carrot Cake Friendship Bread Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting from Friendship Bread Kitchen
  64. Easy Lemon Bars from Graceful Little Honey Bee
  65. Sour Cream Apple Pie from Food.com
  66. Apple Dumplings from Tastes of Lizzy T
  67. Custard Pie from Just A Pinch Recipes
  68. Apple Sponge Pudding from TIMBER TO TABLE
  69. Apple Fritters from The Grateful Girl Cooks
  70. Peach Upside Down Cake from Amish 365
  71. Baked Custard from Reffors
  72. Sand Tarts from Spinach Tiger
  73. Raisin Cookies from Taste of Home

    Bakery Desserts

    80 Best Amish Recipes (8)
  74. Amazing Cinnamon Bread from Redfly Creations
  75. Moist Banana Bread from My Patchwork Quilt
  76. Amish Friendship Bread Alternative {without a starter} from Eat Cake for Dinner
  77. Cinnamon Muffins from The Semi Sweet Sisters
  78. Cinnamon Rolls with Caramel Frosting from your home-based mom
  79. Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls from Recipe Girl
  80. Light-As-A-Feather Doughnuts from Recipe Lion
  81. Bread Pudding from Just A Pinch

    Other Amish Recipes

    80 Best Amish Recipes (9)
  82. Homemade Pretzels from This Week for Dinner
  83. Amish Caramel Corn from Bunny’s Warm Oven
  84. Peanut Butter from Serving Up Southern
  85. Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Eggs from Hymns and Verse
  86. Hot Bacon Dressing from Bunny’s Warm Oven
  87. Amish Church Spread from Mrfood.com

    Breakfast

    80 Best Amish Recipes (10)
  88. Amish Breakfast Casserole from CenterCutCook
  89. Egg Bake from Grandparents Plus
  90. Mennonite Waffles and White Sauce from Mommy Moment
  91. Baked Apple and Cinnamon Oatmeal from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
  92. Breakfast Casserole from Olivia’s Thyme
  93. Sausage Gravy from Amish Heritage
  94. Mennonite Scrambled Eggs from Food.com
  95. Baked Oatmeal from Allrecipes

More Frugal Recipes

  • 150 Super Cheap Meals for When You Are Flat Broke
  • 100 Best Old Fashioned Recipes
  • 50 Best Old Fashioned Desserts
  • 50 Frugal 1930’s Recipes That Your Grandma Made

Follow me on Pinterest, Facebook, or Instagram for more inspiration on crafts, DIY, free printables, and recipes!

See Also
32 Easy Recipes for Leftover Ham - Budgeting for BlissFried Cornmeal Mush Recipe - These Old CookbooksPumpkin Cinnamon Sugar Donuts – Recipe from Yummiest Food CookbookRecipe: Norwegian Surmelkslapper with Strawberry Compote
80 Best Amish Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Recipes for Love and Murder - (Tannie Maria Mystery) by Sally Andrew (Paperback)
Mulling Spices Recipe ☕ for Mulled Cider, Apple Cider or Wine
Best Oral-B toothbrush heads 2024 - Electric Teeth
Types of Toothbrushes - Choose the Best Brush for You
Latest Posts
Gluten Free Chocolate Biscotti | Gluten Free Recipes by Carla
Easy Naan Bread Recipe (yeast-free)
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 6188

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.