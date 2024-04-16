80 Best Amish Recipes (2024)

Home » Recipes » 80 Best Amish Recipes
Looking for old-fashioned, authentic Amish recipes? There are nearly a hundred Amish food recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts here.
The Amish are well-known for their simple yet delicious home cooking. Amish dishes are mostly made of basic ingredients like flour and sugar, but they’re packed full of homemade flavors. From homemade dumplings and friendship bread to delicious from-scratch desserts like shoofly pie and Amish sugar cookies, there are plenty of old-fashioned foods that you can make on a budget.
Whether you are looking for Pennsylvania Dutch meals or traditional Mennonite meals, there are plenty of classic Amish food ideas to choose from. These recipes have been passed down through generations, and they’re sure to bring a taste of simplicity and cozy, home-cooked comfort meals to your table.
Get ready to experience some true Amish cooking and indulge in the wholesome goodness of a simple homemade meal. Bon appétit!
- Main Dish Amish Recipes
- Bread Recipes
- Side Dishes
- Dessert Recipes
- Other Amish Recipes
- Breakfast
- More Frugal Recipes
Main Dish Amish Recipes
Chicken
- Amish Chicken from Just A Pinch
- Homemade Chicken and Noodles from NeighborFood
- Baked Fried Chicken from Food.com
- Chicken and Dumpling Casserole from Just A Pinch
- Chicken and Waffles from Good Food Stories
- Chicken Pot Pie Stew from Amish Family Recipes
- Chicken Casserole from Mandy’s Recipe Box
- Chicken Corn Soup with Rivels from Hymns and Verses
- Chicken Croquettes from Amish Heritage
- Skillet Chicken Casserole from Restless Chipotle
Beef
- Country Poor Man’s Hamburger Steaks from Sweet Little Bird
- Country Casserole from With A Blast
- The Best Amish Meatloaf from Food.com
- One Pan Ground Beef and Cabbage Skillet from Smile Sandwich
- Yumasetti Casserole from Tastes of Lizzy T
- Ground Beef and Noodle Casserole from Jam Hands
- Absolutely the Best Beef Stew from Food.com
- Amish Casserole from Allrecipes
- Cabbage Patch Stew from Food.com
- Pot Roast from Amanda’s Cookin’
- Amish Chili from Two Pink Peonies
- Country Casserole from With a Blast
- Homemade Friendship Soup from Recipe Lion
Other Main Dish Amish Recipes
- Egg Noodles from Buns In My Oven
- Pea Salad with Ham and Cheese from My Baking Addiction
- Sausage Stuffed Green Peppers from The Seasoned Mom
- Roast Turkey (or Chicken) and Dressing Casserole from Wildflower’s Chicken
- Ham & Noodle Stove Top Casserole, Pennsylvania Dutch Style from Food.com
- Church Soup from Recipe Lion
- Golden Stew from This Mom Cooks
- Bridled Noodles from Can’t Stay Out of the Kitchen
- Sausage Soup from Little Prarie Baby
- Ham Loaf from Renees Kitchen Adventures
Bread Recipes
- White Bread from Scratch this with Sandy
- Dinner Rolls from i heart eating
- Mennonite Yeast Rolls from The Fewell Homestead
- Amish Buttermilk Biscuits from Tastes of Lizzy T
- Grandma’s Bread from Food.com
- Sour Cream Corn Bread from Sweet Blue Bird
- Potato Rolls from My Kitchen Escapades
Side Dishes
- Corn Fritters from Just A Pinch
- Amish Macaroni Salad from Sweet Little Bird
- Amish Broccoli Salad from Amish 365
- Broccoli Cauliflower Salad from Just A Pinch
- Slaw from Allrecipes
- Potato Stuffing from Brooklyn Farm Girl
- Mashed Potatoes from The Cagle Diaries
- Onion Fritters from The Southern Lady Cooks
- Pepper Cabbage Recipe from Bunny’s Warm Oven
- Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs from Allrecipes
- Baked Corn Pudding from Spinach Tiger
- Pasta Salad from The Southern Lady Cooks
- Mennonite Scalloped Potatoes with Farmer Sausage from Menno Neechie Kitchen
Dessert Recipes
Pies, Cookies, and Other Desserts
- Peanut Butter Cream Pie from The Baking ChocolaTess
- Homemade Butterscotch Cream Pie from Amish 365
- Buttermilk Pie from Tastes of Lizzy T
- Authentic Shoo Fly Pie from Food.com
- Strawberry Pie from I Am Homesteader
- Peanut Butter Pie from Nutmeg Nanny
- Amish Sugar Cookies from Something Swanky
- Soft Sugar Cookies from Cookies and Cups
- Apple Fry Pies from NeighborFood
- Carrot Cake Friendship Bread Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting from Friendship Bread Kitchen
- Easy Lemon Bars from Graceful Little Honey Bee
- Sour Cream Apple Pie from Food.com
- Apple Dumplings from Tastes of Lizzy T
- Custard Pie from Just A Pinch Recipes
- Apple Sponge Pudding from TIMBER TO TABLE
- Apple Fritters from The Grateful Girl Cooks
- Peach Upside Down Cake from Amish 365
- Baked Custard from Reffors
- Sand Tarts from Spinach Tiger
- Raisin Cookies from Taste of Home
Bakery Desserts
- Amazing Cinnamon Bread from Redfly Creations
- Moist Banana Bread from My Patchwork Quilt
- Amish Friendship Bread Alternative {without a starter} from Eat Cake for Dinner
- Cinnamon Muffins from The Semi Sweet Sisters
- Cinnamon Rolls with Caramel Frosting from your home-based mom
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls from Recipe Girl
- Light-As-A-Feather Doughnuts from Recipe Lion
- Bread Pudding from Just A Pinch
Other Amish Recipes
- Homemade Pretzels from This Week for Dinner
- Amish Caramel Corn from Bunny’s Warm Oven
- Peanut Butter from Serving Up Southern
- Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Eggs from Hymns and Verse
- Hot Bacon Dressing from Bunny’s Warm Oven
- Amish Church Spread from Mrfood.com
Breakfast
- Amish Breakfast Casserole from CenterCutCook
- Egg Bake from Grandparents Plus
- Mennonite Waffles and White Sauce from Mommy Moment
- Baked Apple and Cinnamon Oatmeal from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
- Breakfast Casserole from Olivia’s Thyme
- Sausage Gravy from Amish Heritage
- Mennonite Scrambled Eggs from Food.com
- Baked Oatmeal from Allrecipes
