Breakfast Stuffing Casserole - Mighty Mrs | Super Easy Recipes (2024)

Breakfast stuffing casserole is a delicious way to use up leftover stuffing cubes! Made with eggs, pepper, onion and sausage. Simple yet so tasty!

The casserole of all casseroles. That's actually not even a casserole. It's

★ Why You’ll Love this Recipe ★

STUFFING. Breakfast stuffing. It's exactly as delicious as it sounds.

This is a great way to use leftover bags or boxes of stuffing. You can use plain stuffing cubes or seasoned.

This recipe is really versatile as far as flavor so add your own spin on it, or just use what you have on hand.

Breakfast + Stuffing = So easy. So good!

Take all the things you know and love about traditional Thanksgiving stuffing then add eggs, bell peppers and sausage. Ta-da! You have yourself a tasty breakfast casserole.

You can start with any flavor stuffing but I personally think the sage flavor goes great with sausage.

★ Ingredients You'll Need ★

Make this casserole with leftover stuffing mix!

The shelves will be full or stuffing mix after Thanksgiving. Go ahead and snag a few of those marked down boxes and make this breakfast stuffing!

Here's everything you need:

Breakfast sausage. Any flavor spicy or not. Your choice!

Any flavor spicy or not. Your choice! Butter. Or margarine works if you prefer.

Or margarine works if you prefer. Onion. Yellow or white, your choice. White onions are typically more mild.

Yellow or white, your choice. White onions are typically more mild. Bell pepper. Choose any color. Red, yellow and orange tend to be sweeter than green.

Choose any color. Red, yellow and orange tend to be sweeter than green. Eggs. Corn-fed-hen laid eggs tend to have the best flavor.

Corn-fed-hen laid eggs tend to have the best flavor. Cheddar cheese. Or choose any cheese you prefer.

Or choose any cheese you prefer. Stuffing mix. You can use plain, sage or any flavor stuffing that sounds good to you.

You can use plain, sage or any flavor stuffing that sounds good to you. Hollandaise sauce . Make your own or use the quick mix packets. Sauce is optional but it makes.

. Make your own or use the quick mix packets. Sauce is optional but it makes. Picante or hot sauce. This is a great alternative to Hollandaise sauce that's a quick and easy way to add flavor.

★ How to Make this Recipe ★

This breakfast stuffing casserole comes together in a few simple steps.

Here are the basics of what you need to do. (See below for the full recipe.)

Sauté sausage, onion and pepper.

sausage, onion and pepper. Beat eggs.

eggs. Combine eggs, onion, pepper, sausage and cheese with stuffing.

eggs, onion, pepper, sausage and cheese with stuffing. Add to casserole dish and bake .

to casserole dish and . Prepare Hollandaise sauce. (optional)

Hollandaise sauce. (optional) Serve sliced topped with Hollandaise, picante or hot sauce.

That's it! A super easy way to feed a family or small crowd for breakfast or lunch.

★ Tips & FAQs ★

Lighten up this dish with turkey sausage.

You can opt for the typical pork breakfast sausage or give turkey sausage a try. Both are delicious. You can change up the flavor of this casserole by choosing flavor stuffing. Try sage, maple, or Italian breakfast sausage. Each on give this dish its own spin.

Sauce optional.

If you want to dress up this breakfast casserole you can top it with Hollandaise sauce. Get my homemade Hollandaise sauce recipe or use a packet mix.

You can also easily add a little kick by topping your slice of this casserole with picante sauce, hot sauce or even salsa!

Can you use leftover prepared stuffing?

Yes! If you don't have dry cubes, but you do have leftover stuffing from Thanksgiving dinner that you want to use to make this dish, you can.

You do not need to add the onion if using prepared stuffing. Otherwise, follow the recipe as directed. Reduce bake time as needed. Casserole is done when it's golden brown and firm (eggs are fully cooked).

Make it ahead.

This is an easy Christmas or holiday morning breakfast because you can prep and even bake it the night before. If you fully bake it, you can cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Then microwave each slice for about 30-45 seconds before serving.

Or prepare everything but wait until the morning to bake it. Just cover with plastic and refrigerate for the night. Then remove plastic and bake in the morning.

How long can you store leftovers?

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

This can be frozen and defrosted but it is not recommended as texture will become somewhat chewy.

Need a casserole dish?

This recipe works in any sized casserole dish. I've made this in a 9x12 dish or an 8x8 dish. You choose. Just keep an eye on things as it cooks. Bake time may vary depending on the size dish you use.

This easy recipe for breakfast stuffing was featured on South Your Mouth!Pretty Pintasticand The Country Cook!



Breakfast Stuffing Casserole Author: Angela G. Breakfast stuffing casserole is a delicious way to use up leftover stuffing cubes! Made with eggs, pepper, onion and sausage. Simple yet so tasty! 5 from 1 review Read Comments Course: Breakfast, Brunch Cuisine: American Skill Level: Easy Recipe Type: Bacon, Breakfast Casseroles, Camping, Casseroles, Sausage, Summer, Thanksgiving Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Servings Yield: 1 casserole Ingredients ▢ 1 lb turkey sausage or bacon

▢ 3 tablespoon butter divided

▢ ½ cup diced onion

▢ 1 bell pepper diced

▢ 8 eggs

▢ ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

▢ 6 oz box stuffing mix sage or any flavor you like

▢ 1 cup Hollandaise sauce (optional)

In a skillet or dutch oven, melt 2 tablespoon of butter. Add turkey sausage, diced onion and bell pepper. Stir and cook for 4-5 minutes or until onions are translucent and turkey is cooked through.

Beat together eggs in a large mixing bowl. Add cooked onion, peppers and sausage then shredded cheese and cubed stuffing. Toss to thoroughly coat stuffing.

Use remaining 1 tablespoon butter to grease a small casserole dish. Pour and spread the stuffing mixture evening.

Cover with foil loosely to allow some venting of moisture. Nutrition Facts Calories: 565kcal | Carbohydrates: 50g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 230mg | Sodium: 1534mg | Potassium: 409mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 949IU | Vitamin C: 21mg | Calcium: 148mg | Iron: 4mg