Migas Recipe {Tex Mex Egg Scramble!} - Belly Full (2024)

Tex-Mex Migas is fluffy scrambled eggs with crispy corn tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and loads of personality! Enjoy them for breakfast, brunch, or dinner. They are so incredibly easy and delicious.

It’s Migas story time, friends!

Once upon a time, there was this gal (we’ll call her Amy.) She was in a relationship with this guy (let’s call him Baron Von Farty Pants.) She used to eat potato chips for dinner. He, on the other hand, could cook 5-star chef quality meals.

He used to make this simple scrambled egg dish on the weekends that had onion, peppers, cheese, and corn tortillas in it. Tortillas…what? Amy had never had such a creation growing up, thought it was weird, but absolutely loved and requested it often.

They broke up because Amy was awesome and he….wasn’t. Fast forward a lifetime later and Amy missed those eggs. Then she spotted a recipe in a magazine using all of these ingredients and Bam! realized this was an actual dish made all over Austin, Texas.

So Amy, now quite capable in the kitchen, created her own version, and has been making them for herself, husband, and two kids ever since. Don’t you just love happy endings?

What is Migas?

Migas translated in Spanish, means crumbs. The actual dish can mean many things, though, depending where you are. Our version would be classified as Tex Mex and has close ties to Austin, Texas where it is very popular.

Migas is a quick and easy Mexican-inspired breakfast made with scrambled eggs, crispy fried strips of corn tortillas, onions, and peppers, almost like a hash. It’s typically served with cheese and salsa. Some people even wrap it up in a tortilla like a burrito or taco.

Migas Recipe

This egg dish is quick, easy, so delicious, and uses simple ingredients that you probably already have stocked in your kitchen. Here’s what you need for our recipe:

Eggs : We use our method for making the absolute best scrambled eggs , which include half-n-half and cooked low and slow for the fluffiest curds.

: We use our method for making the absolute , which include half-n-half and cooked low and slow for the fluffiest curds. Half n Half: This is simply equal parts whole milk and heavy cream. It makes the eggs wonderfully rich and creamy.

This is simply equal parts whole milk and heavy cream. It makes the eggs wonderfully rich and creamy. Corn tortillas: Corn tortillas are cut into small thin strips. Use good-quality tortillas so they get nice and crispy without crumbling or becoming soggy.

Corn tortillas are cut into small thin strips. Use good-quality tortillas so they get nice and crispy without crumbling or becoming soggy. Vegetables: Onion, poblano pepper, and garlic. Traditional migas don’t include these ingredients, but they add another dimension of flavor that I wouldn’t skip.

Onion, poblano pepper, and garlic. Traditional migas don’t include these ingredients, but they add another dimension of flavor that I wouldn’t skip. Seasonings: Salt, pepper, cumin, butter, and vegetable oil.

Salt, pepper, cumin, butter, and vegetable oil. Cheese : If you like some heat, pepper jack cheese works beautifully, but cheddar or a Mexican blend are great, too. Crumbled queso fresco or cotija are also delicious choices. You can omit the cheese entirely and they’re still delish!

: If you like some heat, pepper jack cheese works beautifully, but cheddar or a Mexican blend are great, too. Crumbled queso fresco or cotija are also delicious choices. You can omit the cheese entirely and they’re still delish! Pico de Gallo: More often than not, I top my migas with fresh homemade pico de gallo , but our restaurant style salsa never disappoints, either!

More often than not, I top my migas with fresh homemade , but our never disappoints, either! Optional toppings: Feel free to load up on extra toppings if you like. Diced red onion, cubed avocado, or black beans are all yum!

Tips for Success

The type of tortillas matter: High quality, fresh corn tortillas are a non-negotiable. Do not substitute with flour tortillas and ideally, buy locally made and not a commercial brand, which tend to be floppy and crumble.

High quality, fresh corn tortillas are a non-negotiable. Do not substitute with flour tortillas and ideally, buy locally made and not a commercial brand, which tend to be floppy and crumble. Cook in hot oil and butter: Make sure the oil and butter are hot when you add the tortilla strips to the pan, otherwise they’ll get soggy when you mix in the eggs. You want the tortilla strips to be crispy.

Make sure the oil and butter are hot when you add the tortilla strips to the pan, otherwise they’ll get soggy when you mix in the eggs. You want the tortilla strips to be crispy. Use a nonstick skillet: While a cast iron skillet retains heat and crisps up those tortilla pieces so well, we prefer a heavy nonstick pan for this dish, which ensures the eggs don’t stick to the pan and end up in tiny pieces.

While a cast iron skillet retains heat and crisps up those tortilla pieces so well, we prefer a heavy nonstick pan for this dish, which ensures the eggs don’t stick to the pan and end up in tiny pieces. Don’t overcook the eggs: It’s important to make scrambled eggs low and slow as instructed and not a fast scramble, so pillow-y large curds can develop, not tiny pieces of brown, dry egg.

How to Make Migas

These are so incredibly easy to make and delicious, you’ll end up craving them all the time. Cook the tortilla strips in butter and oil until crispy, saute the veggies, add in the eggs and half n half, slowly scramble over low heat, then fold in the cheese, top with pico de gallo or salsa and serve! To make this migas recipe, follow the steps below included in the printable recipe card.

