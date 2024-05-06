81 Cranberry Recipes, From Sweet to Savory (2024)

Caroline Stanko
Updated: Feb. 28, 2024

    When it comes to the holiday season, cranberries are king. Serve up these cranberry recipes like tender bread, easy pie recipes and savory stuffings.

    Coconut Cranberry Yummies

    When my husband came home from the grocery store with six bags of fresh cranberries, I launched a full-scale effort to creatively use them all. Bursting with tart and sweet flavors, these cranberry coconut cookies are my favorite result from that experiment. —Amy Alberts, Appleton, Wisconsin

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry-Almond Apple Pie

    My grandmother made this treat every year for Christmas. It’s much better than everyday apple pie. The recipe is a family treasure. —Maxine Theriauit, Nashua, New Hampshire

    Cranberry Maple Chicken

    Cranberries and a hint of maple syrup make a sweet sauce for these easy chicken breast halves. They’re a quick but lovely main course for weeknights and other occasions. –Kim Pettipas, Oromocto, New Brunswick

    Cranberry Orange Sauce

    In about 20 minutes, with just a few ingredients, you can have the freshest cranberry orange sauce you’ve ever tasted. —Susan Hein, Burlington, Wisconsin

    Spiced Cranberry Crisp Cake

    This cake is a cross between a fruit crisp and a moist cake. We love the festive cranberry filling with its sweet-tangy flavor and the combination of soft cake, tender fruit and crunchy topping. —Priscilla Yee, Concord, California

    White Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

    These white chocolate cranberry oatmeal cookies that I adapted from another recipe call to mind ones my mother used to bake. Instead of stirring in raisins like she did, though, I add bright red cranberries for festive flair. —Marjorie Goertzen, Chase, Kansas

    Cranberry Orange Mimosas

    Mimosas are just so elegant for Sunday brunch. My recipe uses tart cranberries to balance the sweetness of champagne and orange juice. —Shannon Stephens, Lake in the Hills, Illinois

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry-Orange Cake with Lemon Glaze

    I used cranberries for decorations in a wedding, then challenged myself to find a way to use up the surplus. This pretty, super moist cake with cranberries in the batter and sometimes, sugared ones on top, was the result! —S. Jade Klope, Paducah, Kentucky

    Taste of Home

    Tropical Cranberry Cobbler

    The sunny island flavors of pineapple and orange go so well with the tart cranberries in this dessert. A scoop of vanilla ice cream makes it a tasty treat. —Jeanne Holt, St. Paul, Minnesota

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Short Ribs

    We live in the Yukon bush, so I pick wild cranberries for this incredibly tender comfort food. I sometimes substitute moose for the beef. —Cathy Wylie, Dawson City, Canada

    Cranberry Christmas Cake

    The ruby cranberries in this recipe stay bright and beautiful, and their tartness is irresistible. I’ve made this cranberry Christmas cake many times to share. —Marilyn Paradis, Woodburn, Oregon

    Festive Cranberry Fruit Salad

    This fruit salad is a tradition on my Christmas table. It goes together quickly, which is a plus on such a busy day. —Rousheen Arel Wolf, Delta Junction, Alaska

    Cranberry-Orange Sangria

    Letting this sangria sit in the fridge overnight improves the fruitiness, making it the perfect make-ahead drink for a holiday party. It's also nice with a splash of brandy. —Maria Regakis, Somerville, Massachusetts

    Taste of Home

    Layers of cubed cake, berries and creamy ricotta mixture make pretty trifles that taste as rich as cheesecake. —Joan Duckworth, Lee's Summit, Missouri

    Cranberry Orange Relish

    With its festive color and refreshing citrus-cranberry flavor, this lovely cranberry orange relish works well at holiday gatherings. It’s also convenient because you can make it in advance. —Clara Honeyager, North Prairie, Wisconsin

    Cranberry Cake Roll

    This low-fat angel food cake roll is a guilt-free indulgence, which is much-appreciated during the Christmas season. —Paige Kowolewski, Topton, Pennsylvania

    TLC (Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole)

    Turkey, stuffing and veggie leftovers come together into a fabulous casserole. There’s comfort in every bite. —Barbara Lento, Houston, Pennsylvania

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry-Kissed Chocolate Silk

    I combined fresh cranberry salad with the rich custard known as pots de crème, and the result is ever so elegant compared to the usual desserts. —Carmell Childs, Clawson, Utah

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins

    Tart, juicy cranberries enhance the delicate pumpkin flavor of these muffins. Sometimes I dust the tops with powdered sugar to add a little sweetness. —Sue Ross, Casa Grande, Arizona

    Taste of Home

    Acorn Squash with Cranberry Stuffing

    If you have squash or cranberry lovers at the table, here’s your new go-to recipe. It’s colorful, the blend of flavors is delicious and it’s a fitting addition to a Thanksgiving menu. —Dorothy Pritchett, Wills Point, Texas

    Cranberry Layer Cake

    I adapted a Bundt cake recipe to create this layer cake. Cranberries, walnuts and homemade frosting make it taste so delicious that you'd never guess it starts with a convenient cake mix. —Sandy Burkett, Galena, Ohio

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread

    Coming from Oregon, a state famous for its cranberries, this bread is a given at our house. Each fall my husband and I scrounge around for walnuts to go in it. It's a regular on our table, and not just at Thanksgiving. I freeze the berries so I have a ready supply all year long. —Elaine Kremenak, Grants Pass, Oregon

    Taste of Home

    Fruited Cranberry Relish

    This cranberry relish recipe came from my aunt, who for many years invited our family to her home for Christmas dinner. I took great delight in helping myself to this relish because she always served it in one of her fancy dishes, used only on the holidays. —Ruth Collins, Blossvale, New York

    Nantucket Cranberry Tart

    While everyone is enjoying a bountiful meal, this eye-catching tart can be baking to perfection in the oven. The pretty holiday dessert calls for very few ingredients, and it's a snap to assemble. —Jackie Zack, Riverside, Connecticut

    Taste of Home

    Pretzel-Topped Sweet Potatoes

    Everyone I've shared this recipe with says it's the tastiest way to serve sweet potatoes. I like to make it for special dinners and even for brunch as a colorful go-with dish. The mingled sweet, tart and salty flavors are an unusual treat. —Sue Mallory, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

    Cranberry-Pear Apple Crisp

    With its crunchy golden topping and flavorful blend of tart cranberries and sweet apples and pears, this dessert makes a refreshing finish to heavy winter meals. —Lois Gelzer, Standish, Maine

    Cranberry Date Bars

    Rich and fruity, these bars let you enjoy cranberries year-round. I’ve made batches for all kinds of church and social events. —Bonnie Nieter, Warsaw, Indiana

    Taste of Home

    Christmas Jam

    I have a passion for cooking, and I can probably thank my grandmother for it. She was a marvelous cook who could really stretch a food dollar. —Jo Talvacchia, Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey

    Orange Cranberry Bread

    This orange cranberry bread is packed with the zesty taste of cranberries and orange peel. I suggest serving slices toasted with butter or cream cheese. —Ron Gardner, Grand Haven, Michigan

    Cranberry-Orange Trifle

    I make this showstopper for many occasions, slightly changing—or adding—ingredients. I sometimes add toasted coconut between the layers. —Raymonde Bourgeois, Swastika, Ontario

    Cranberry Cheesecake

    Every year when the cranberries are harvested, my family looks forward to eating this cheesecake. —Nairda Monroe, Webberville, Michigan

    Taste of Home

    Sweet Potato Cranberry Bake

    In October, my husband helps harvest cranberries at a friend's bogs, so I have access to the very freshest ingredients. Their bold autumn flavor pairs up perfectly with sweet potatoes to make a seasonal side dish my family looks forward to. —Jill Doyle, Kingston, Massachusetts

    Citrus Cranberry Pie

    To showcase abundant fall cranberries, make this beautiful lattice-topped cranberry pie. A dollop of orange cream complements the slightly tart flavor. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Pecan Tassies

    A traditional pecan tassie is a small tart with nuts. This holiday version adds cranberries. How festive! —Peggy West, Georgetown, Delaware

    Taste of Home

    Orange-Chip Cranberry Bread

    Tart berries, crunchy nuts and sweet chocolate are simply scrumptious when mixed together in this easy quick bread. Sometimes I'll top it off with an orange-flavored glaze. —Donna Smith, Fairport, New York

    Cran-Apple Pecan Crisp

    Even folks who claim not to like cranberries rave about this dish. I cherish the recipe from my mother, who inspired my love of cooking. —Debbie Daly, Florence, Kentucky

    Taste of Home

    Molded Cranberry Nut Salad

    We try lots of cranberry recipes, and this one is always requested when we have family get-togethers at Thanksgiving and Christmas. It has also been a favorite dish at every church potluck I've taken it to! —Eleanor Arthur, Seattle, Washington

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Vinegar

    For a delicious vinegar for salad dressings and marinades, try this vinegar with cranberries. It would make a wonderful dressing base for a side salad during the holidays. —Lesley Colgan, London, Ontario

    Taste of Home

    Eggnog Cranberry Pie

    Here's an elegant pie that says “holiday” in every bite. The tart cranberries contrast nicely with the rich eggnog layer. It's a repeat dessert at our house. —Ruth White, Bedford, Ohio

    Christmas Cranberries

    Bourbon adds bite to this holiday standby, packed in a small heavy-duty glass storage container with a tight-fitting lid. Wrap in a vintage tea towel or cloth napkin, cinch with ribbon and adorn with small ornaments. —Becky Jo Smith, Kettle Falls, Washington

    Buttermilk Cranberry Muffins

    I've been making these muffins and this cranberry butter for years, and I have never met anyone who didn't like them. I'll usually buy several bags of fresh cranberries when they're available and freeze them to use throughout the year. I've also discovered that powdered buttermilk works well. —Jane Yunker, Rochester, New York

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry-Apple Nut Crunch

    My mother gave me the recipe for this dessert, which I think is especially pretty and very appropriate for fall. I updated the recipe to use instant oatmeal to make it even easier. —Joyce Sheets, Lafayette, Indiana

    Rustic Cranberry Tarts

    I like to serve colorful desserts for gatherings with family and friends. These beautiful tarts are filled with cranberry and citrus flavor, and they’re easy to make and serve. —Holly Bauer, West Bend, Wisconsin

    Special Herb Dressing

    Here's a fabulously satisfying dressing with all the great tastes people crave: meat, fish herbs, earthy mushrooms, crunchy apples and water chestnuts, and a zesty burst of tart cranberries. —Trudy Williams, Shannonville, Ontario

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Chip Pancakes

    These simple pancakes taste so great, you don't even need syrup! Liven them up by adding cranberries, orange juice and vanilla chips to classic pancake batter. —Aris Gonzalez, Deltona, Florida

    Taste of Home

    Port Wine Cranberry Sauce

    This crimson sauce has just the right amount of tartness to complement poultry, pork and game. —Ellie Martin Cliffe, Deputy Editor/Digital, Taste of Home

    Grandma Pietz's Cranberry Cake Pudding

    For generations, our family has handed down this cake recipe starring cranberries. Simple and unusual, it remains a treasured family heirloom. —Lisa Potter, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin

    Taste of Home

    Holiday Fruit Pie

    My mom is an excellent pie maker, so I learned from the best. If my pie with cranberries and pineapple seems tart, sprinkle sugar on the lattice. —Courtney Stultz, Columbus, Kansas

    Creamy Cranberry Coffee Cake

    Chopped cranberries and orange peel give this coffee cake bursts of tart flavor, but a cream cheese layer on top sweetens it nicely. It’s so lovely, you’ll want to serve it when company comes. —Nancy Roper, Etobico*ke, Ontario

    Cranberry Pumpkin Bread

    Put leftover cranberries and pumpkin to great use in this moist quick bread. It’s very good with my "secondhand turkey" casserole for an after-Thanksgiving meal. —Dixie Terry, Goreville, Illinois

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Fluff

    This fluffy fruit salad gets its sweet-tart flavor from cranberries and whipped cream. We like it because it's not as sweet as many other "fluffs." I'm often asked for the secret to this luscious holiday salad. —Lavonne Hartel, Williston, North Dakota

    Cranberry Pecan Pie

    I first prepared this pie at Thanksgiving to share with my co-workers. It was such a success! Now I freeze cranberries while they are in season so that I can make it year-round. —Dawn Liet Hartman, Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania

    Taste of Home

    Frosted Cranberry Drop Cookies

    I started making these treats after tasting a batch my friend whipped up. I immediately requested the drop cookie recipe and have been baking them by the dozens ever since. The icing is an ideal complement to the tart berries in the cookies. —Shirley Kidd, New London, Minnesota

    Cranberry Swirl Loaf

    My mother's made this bread for years, but she uses date filling. I loved her bread so much that I made my own, with cranberries for a slightly tart filling with the sweet streusel topping—sometimes I add a simple icing. Each slice reveals an enticing ruby swirl. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon

    Cranberry Walnut Pie

    Here’s a wonderful dessert for Christmas or Thanksgiving. With ruby-red color and a golden lattice crust, this pie looks as good as it tastes. —Diane Everett, Dunkirk, New York

    Cranberry Nut Cookies

    In fall, I stock up on fresh cranberries and freeze them so I can make these cookies throughout the year. Tangy cranberries are a nice addition to a buttery cookie. —Machelle Wall, Rosamond, California

    Classic Apple Cranberry Crisp

    For a little old-fashioned goodness, treat your clan to this divine dish that bakes up warm and bubbly. It's great on its own or served with a scoop of ice cream. —Billie Moss, Walnut Creek, California

    Cranberry Zucchini Bread

    Nutmeg and cinnamon add spice to these flavorful loaves. The flecks of green zucchini and red cranberries give each slice a festive look that's just right for the holidays. —Alice Manzo, South Easton, Massachusetts

    Mile-High Cranberry Meringue Pie

    Your holiday crowd will be blown away when they see this pie with towering meringue on top. Let it sit in your refrigerator for at least four hours for best results. —Marcia Whitney, Gainesville, Florida

    Taste of Home

    Fresh Cranberry Relish

    This no-cook cranberry medley spiced with cinnamon and ginger is a wonderfully refreshing complement for a savory entree. The tartness mellows as the relish chills. —Deb Williams, Peoria, Arizona

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Conserve

    I’m 95, and I still remember my grandmother from Germany making this lovely, delicious conserve for the holidays. She’d give it to family members and friends. It tastes great served as a relish alongside meat or even spread on biscuits. —Mildred Marsh Banker, Austin, Texas

    Originally Published: November 21, 2022

