Spiralized Sweet Potato Curly Fries Recipe (2024)

These homemade curly fries are the best! Made with potato and sweet potato, this is a great spiralizer recipe that the whole family will love!

Have you tried using a spiralizer yet? I really love mine, and the kids do too, my 8 year old absolutely loves spiralizing things himself (under close supervision of course) and it's got him enthusiastic about eating carrots again so it must be a good thing, right?!

Recently I've been trying to come up with some fun recipes made using the spiralizer (including my spiralized squash with sweet chilli chicken), and today's recipe for spiralized sweet potato curly fries is definitely up there as one of my favourite uses for the spiralizer so far!

If you have never seen a spiralizer and have no idea what I'm talking about, it's a kitchen gadget that can turn all sorts of vegetables and fruit into spaghetti like strands. I got my spiralizer some time ago and I'm really pleased with the model I have, it doesn't generate any waste and it's easy to use, easy to clean and packs away into a compact box so iseasy to store too. I got mine through Amazon UK - click hereif you'd like to check it out.

I made my spiralized curly fries with a mixture of potato and sweet potato, but you can use just use one kind of potato if preferred - it's a very flexible recipe. I also used my Tefal Actifry to cook the curly fries for this recipe, but if you don't have an Actifry or air-fryer you can also cook them in the oven - see the instructions at the end of the recipe.

Spiralized Sweet Potato Curly Fries

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato (around 500g)

500g large potatoes

1 tbs vegetable oil

salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Peel the sweet potato and spiralize on the largest noodleblade. Scrub the potatoes and spiralize (I like to leave the skins on the normal potatoes for the extra nutritional value but you can peel them if preferred).

Using kitchen scissors, cut the spiralized vegetables down to a usable size as some of them will be very long.

Toss the spiralized potatoes and sweet potatoes together in a bowl, then pat themwith a handfulof kitchen paper to remove any excess moisture.

Place the spirlized vegetables in the actifry and drizzle over the vegetable oil. Set the actifry to cook for 10 minutes. Make sure you keep an eye on them as they cook - you may need to stop the fryer and give them a shake a couple of times during cooking to make sure that they cook evenly.

Check that they are all cooked through (cook them for a couple of minutes extra if they need them), then season with salt and pepper to taste and serve immediately.

If you'd like to cook the fries in the oven instead, start by preheating the oven to 200°C (Gas mark 6/390°F). Follow the steps above, but place the fries in a roasting tin before drizzling with oil. Bake in the preheated oven for around 15-20minutes, shaking several timesto ensure that the fries are cooked evenly.

Be sure to check regularly because the fries can very quickly burn in the oven if you don't keep a close eye on them. Once ready. season, serve and enjoy!

We like to have our curly fries as a side dish with all sorts of meals, but I'd highly recommend ourhomemade burgersas a lovely complimentary recipe!

I hope you'll enjoy this recipe as much as I do! If you're wondering what else you could make with a spirlizer, you might also like these easy recipes:

Garlic Stir Fry Courgetti

Spiralized Butternut Squash with Sweet Chilli Chicken

Or for more side dishes like this one, check out the Side Dishessection here on the Eats Amazing blog, or for more easyfamily friendly dinner ideas and recipes have a look at ourFamily Friendly Mealsor pop over and follow theEats Amazing recipes Pinterest boardfor fresh and seasonal inspiration all the year around!

Print Recipe No ratings yet Spiralized Sweet Potato Curly Fries Easy healthy and totally delicious spiralized curly fries recipe. Prep Time10 minutes mins Cook Time10 minutes mins 0 minutes mins Total Time20 minutes mins Course: Main Course, Side Dish Cuisine: British, Vegan, Vegetarian Servings: 4 people Author: Grace Ingredients 1 large sweet potato (around 500g)

500 g large potatoes

1 tbs vegetable oil

salt and pepper to taste Instructions Peel the sweet potato and spiralize on the largest noodleblade. Scrub the potatoes and spiralize (I like to leave the skins on the normal potatoes for the extra nutritional value but you can peel them if preferred).

Using kitchen scissors, cut the spiralized vegetables down to a usable size as some of them will be very long.

Toss the spiralized potatoes and sweet potatoes together in a bowl, then pat themwith a handfulof kitchen paper to remove any excess moisture.

Place the spirlized vegetables in the actifry and drizzle over the vegetable oil. Set the actifry to cook for 10 minutes. Make sure you keep an eye on them as they cook - you may need to stop the fryer and give them a shake a couple of times during cooking to make sure that they cook evenly.

NOTES: If you'd like to cook the fries in the oven instead, start by preheating the oven to 200°C (Gas mark 6/390°F). Follow the steps above, but place the fries in a roasting tin before drizzling with oil. Bake in the preheated oven for around 15-20minutes, shaking several timesto ensure that the fries are cooked evenly. Be sure to check regularly because the fries can very quickly burn in the oven if you don't keep a close eye on them. Season, serve and enjoy!

