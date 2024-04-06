Our Favourite Freezer-Friendly Batch Cooking Recipes (2024)

There's nothing worse than needing a super-speedy weeknight dinner and discovering you've got nothing left in the fridge, especially when you're craving something hearty and filling for tea. But there's a way to avoid this heartache, and all it involves is a few batch cooking recipes. From Slow Cooker Bolognese to and , there's plenty of easy, fuss-free recipes you can batch cook and then freeze for the week ahead. For 53 of our favourite batch cooking recipes, keep sliding...
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
1
Moussaka
Moussaka's perfect if you're after something relatively easy, but incredibly tasty to cook up at the weekend. Not to mention, it's an instant crowd pleaser!
Get the Moussaka recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
2
Sausage Casserole
Delightfully rich and hearty, with the perfect balance of tomato and smoky paprika as the base. You can’t get more classic than a sausage casserole, and this really is it done properly.
Get the Sausage Casserole recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
3
Minestrone Soup
One of the best ways to ensure you get lots of flavour in your soup is to cook the onion, celery and carrot slowly until they begin to caramelise. This is called a soffritto, and is the base for most sauces and stews in Italian cooking.
Get the Minestrone Soup recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
4
Beef Stew with Dumplings
Dumplings are super simple to make and taste amazing in a stew – especially when they’re super stodgy and soggy.
Get the Beef Stew with Dumplings recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
5
Turkey, Tomato & Butternut Squash Cannelloni
When you're craving cheese and carbs, there's really nothing better than cannelloni. Popular stuffings include spinach and ricotta or beef mince, but we've switched our recipe up to use turkey mince and butternut squash (the end result is crazy-delicious).
Get the recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
6
Shepherd's Pie
Rich and tasty, this shepherd’s pie is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.
Get the Shepherd's Pie recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
7
Lamb Casserole
We’ve kept this recipe super simple, and have packed it with pearl barley and potatoes, meaning that if you like, this can be a dreamy one-pot.
Get the Lamb Casserole recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
8
Chicken and Sweet Potato Curry
This chicken and sweet potato curry is absolute comfort food goals. Thanks to the spices, it's gorgeously fragrant, and the addition of coconut milk makes it creamy.
Get the Chicken and Sweet Potato Curry recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
9
Chicken Balti
The key to a brilliant chicken balti is marinating the chicken pieces in yoghurt, spices and lime juice the chicken gets tenderised, if you want to get ahead you could do this the night before!
Get the Chicken Balti recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
10
Broccoli & Stilton Soup
This delicious broccoli and stilton soup is a classic for a reason. The flavour of creamy broccoli works perfectly with tangy and savoury Stilton. You could also use a different cheese such as cheddar on the toasts, if you prefer.
Get the recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
11
Sweet Potato & Chickpea Curry
If you've got a well stocked cupboard, you should have all these ingredients already in stock. This curry is seriously worth the TLC.
Get the recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
12
Chicken Tagine
This chicken tagine recipe is super tasty and is perfect for a midweek meal, OR your next dinner party.
Get the Chicken Tagine recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
13
Cottage Pie
Cottage pie is essentially a shepherd's pie but with beef. It's a meat pie, filled with beef and topped with cheesy mashed potatoes.
Get the Cottage Pie recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
14
Leek & Potato Soup
The trick is to cook those leeks and potatoes properly! Cut them small, and allow them to sweat in all that butter for about 20 mins altogether.
Get the recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
15
Healthy Fish Stew
This Mediterranean-style fish stew is really easy, really flavourful, and most of all - super healthy. We left out traditional ingredients like saffron to make it cheaper, and mussels because it was just getting a bit too complicated. We kept it simple with cod and prawns, and it's delicious.
Get the Healthy Fish Stew recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
16
Pork & Ale Casserole With Honey-Glazed Apples
This pork casserole is comfort food to the max. The honey-glazed apples add a delicious fruity sweetness to this rich and hearty pork and ale casserole. Feel free to use any soft herbs you like in the mash.
Get the recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
17
Pork Stroganoff
Pork stroganoff is such an easy, flavourful dinner to make. Using pork fillet is perfect because it's such a tender cut, and really easy to cook with. Load your stroganoff up with mushrooms, mustard and sherry for the most delicious meal.
Get the Pork Stroganoff recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
18
Cheesy Hasselback Shepherd's Pie
This twist on a shepherds pie has a deliciously addictive crispy and cheesy Hasselback topping. Serve with steamed greens and you've got yourself a winning dinner.
Get the Cheesy Hasselback Shepherd's Pie recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
19
Slow Cooker Bolognese
Bolognese is one of our favourite recipes to make during the winter: It instantly warms you up and makes you feel sooo cosy.
Get the Slow Cooker Bolognese recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
20
Slow Cooker Chicken Casserole
This slow cooker chicken stew is comfort food at its best. We have cooked this one with salty and slightly smoky pancetta and added whole shallots which break down over the cooking time.
Get the Slow Cooker Chicken Casserole recipe.