9 Best Christmas Laser Light Projectors of 2023 (2024)

Amazon
Hanging Christmas decorations on your roof is fun until it starts to eat into valuable gift shopping time. Then it gets old fast. Christmas laser lights are the perfect remedy when decorating your house starts to feel like a chore. These mini-projectors only need to be staked into your lawn and powered on in order to cover thousands of square feet with a multi-color holiday light show.
Our Unbiased Reviews
1.LedMall RGB Christmas Laser Light
Price:$99.06
Pros:
- IP67-rated for water resistance
- Lots of light patterns
- Built-in timer
Cons:
- High price tag
- Limited pattern control
- Limited remote range
The LedMall RGB Christmas Laser Light is powerful enough that it can serve as your one and only outdoor Christmas decoration for medium-to-large sized homes. Its LED array is bright enough to cover about 3,500 square feet on its own, so it can completely light up your house with your choice of red, green, and blue lights.
It has 8 motion patterns, though you cannot select an individual one to play. Instead, it automatically cycles through them at your choice of speed and brightness. The timer options are even more robust. You have the option of 2, 4, 6, or 8-hour timers. And once you set it, the lights will repeat the same lighting pattern every 24 hours.’
The LedMall light also has a nice long charging cable and a sturdy IP67-rated casing. This means it can prevent intrusion from both water and dust resistance. Unless not being able to select your pattern is a dealbreaker, then this is one of the best Christmas laser lights available.
2.XVDZS Christmas Laser Lights
Price:$39.99
Pros:
- Lots of light patterns
- Built-in timer
- IP65-rated for water resistance
Cons:
- Weak power cord
- Lights aren't as bright
- Limited remote range
The XVDZSChristmas Laser Lights take a more festive approach to decorating by including some holiday-themed patterns with the standard laser light array. Its red and green lasers form patterns like trees, bells, snowflakes—and is that Santa Claus himself?! You can mix and match this with the regular starry pattern as well.
These patterns cover an area of approximately 3,800 square feet in light. This UL-certified projector comes with a remote that allows you to cycle through these patterns as well as a selection of animations. It can spin, twinkle, and flash at different speeds.
The remote also allows you to set a 24-hour timer with either 2, 4, or 6 hours on. Set it once and the lights will automatically maintain the schedule until you hit the rests button or program them otherwise. It comes with two interchangeable stands for indoor or outdoor use.
The lights are IP65-rated against water and dust resistance, so you can leave them out in rain or snow. Just be cautious as the power adapter is only rated for IP44, so it shouldn’t be near puddles or buried in snow.
3.Starry Christmas Projector Lights
Pros:
- Massive coverage
- Lots of RGB light patterns
- IP65-rated for water resistance
Cons:
- High price tag
- Short power cord
- Limited remote range
The Starry Christmas Projector Lights might be pricier than the competition but they offer unmatched quality and area coverage. The lights can cover a massive area of 3,900 square feet when positioned about 50 feet from the surface. This is great for those with larger homes.
They are controlled with a handy remote, which can adjust their brightness, pattern, and speed. You can also set them on a 2, 4, 6, or 8-hour timer. These timers automatically repeat every 24 hours unless you reset them. That way you don’t have to push the button every night.
The Starry Projector Light has a single swirling and twinkling animation that you can adjust the speed of (down to a total stop if preferred). There is a flash setting that can be done on top of this. This projector mixes things up with red, green, and blue LEDs. You can mix and match any of the three colors for occasions outside of Christmas.
These lights come with interchangeable stands for indoor or outdoor use. They are IP65-rated for water and dust resistance and have a sturdy aluminum housing. But if you live in a cold area, then the best part about the Starry Christmas Light Projector is that you don’t have to climb a ladder to put them up in the snow.
4.1byone Outdoor Laser Light Projector
Price:$34.99
Pros:
- IP65-rated for water resistance
- Built-in timer
- Included remote
Cons:
- Lights aren't as bright
- No rotating or twinkling setting
- No red-only mode
The 1byone Christmas Outdoor Laser Light Projector offers one of the best feature sets for one of the best prices among Christmas decorations. This UL-certified laser projects simple red dots, green Xmas tree patterns, or both. It also lots of customization in terms of light motion and patterns.
The included remote control allows you to adjust flash speeds and light intensity for each color individually. It does not have any fancy features like swirly or twinkling, and honestly just looks best static. The remote can also be used to set a timer for 1-6 hours. This timer automatically repeats every 24 hours until you reset it.
A single light projector covers about 2,100 square feet, which is small compared to other models we tested. It has interchangeable stands for use inside or outside. If you do put it outside, it is safe with its IP65-rated against intrusion by water and dust.
The 1byone Christmas laser lights are a little more basic than other pricier models but they are still solid for decorating on a budget. They also make a great cheap tech gift for a new homeowner.
5.Minetom Christmas Snowfall Projector Lights
Price:$36.99
Pros:
- Wide coverage
- Built-in timer
- IP65-rated for water resistance
Cons:
- Only white LEDs
- Limited remote range
- Lights aren't as bright
The Minetom Christmas Snowfall Projector Lights are a different kind of laser lawn decoration compared to most of the options we reviewed. Rather than display red and green lasers, the Brightown projector displays a snowfall pattern that looks like a snow flurry in front of your house. This neutral-colored option offers a more refined light decoration while still keeping the Christmas spirit strong.
This light is IP65-rated for resistance to water and dust. This makes it suitable for outdoor use though you should be more careful with the power supply. That is only IP44-rated for water resistance. The Minetom projector has two interchangeable bases for either indoor or outdoor use.
The remote control allows the user to adjust the speed of the snowfall, adjust the brightness of the picture, and set a 2-hour, 4-hour, 6-hour, or 8-hour power cycle, which repeats every 24 hours. There is also a flashing mode but I find that it totally ruins the peacefulness of this snowfall light.
Although it is more a neutral winter design than a festive Christmas design, I actually prefer this more refined look to the green and red laser myself. It goes great with other white Christmas decorations too.
Find more Minetom Christmas Snowfall Projector Lights information and reviews here.
6.Unifun Pattern Projector Lights
Pros:
- Modular gobo lights
- Built-in timer
- IP44-rated for water resistance
Cons:
- Small coverage
- Not every lens is Christmas-themed
- Limited remote range
The Unifun Pattern Projector Lights is noteworthy for the fact that it can get year-round mileage with its modular gobo lens set. What is gobo? It stands for “goes before optics,” and describes a flat piece of glass that projects an image when illuminated.
The Unifun light comes with 15 of them in total, including several that are appropriate for the holiday. There is a Christmas tree, a Santa design, and my personal favorite, the snowflake design. This projector has a remote with buttons to set a timer (always 6 hours on, 18 hours off) and to control the movement speeds of the projected images. Because the images have set dimensions, they look best when used closer to the surface. That means in ideal conditions, the image will be about the size of a one-car garage door.
This projector can be used inside or outside, as it is IP65-rated and comes with two different mounts. If the built-in timer works well for you, then you can just set it and forget it. And when the holiday times are over, you can just swap out for a different gobo and let the good times roll. The only way you can cover more ground is with some commercial Christmas decorations.
7.Coowoo Christmas Laser Light Projector
Pros:
- Lots of light patterns
- Built-in timer
- IP65-rated for water resistance
Cons:
- Limited remote range
- Short power cord
- Only one timer mode
The Coowoo Christmas Projector is a Class 3A laser light projector that can cover up about 600 square feet with vivid red and green LED light. You can project either green or red or lights or both, and you have a choice of several different pulsing and rotating patterns too.
This projector can be used either indoors or outdoors, as it is IP65 rated for water resistance. The cord is a little short, though, so you will probably need an extension cable. One more thing we like about this light is that it has a built-in timer that will run the lights for 8 hours on and 16 hours off. All in all, this is a pretty capable Christmas light.
8.Eva Logik Laser Projector Light
Price:$49.69
Pros:
- Lots of RGB light patterns
- Built-in timer
- IP65-rated for water resistance
Cons:
- Limited display area
- Limited remote range
- Designs aren't "Christmasy"
If you are hoping to use laser lights as outdoor Christmas decorations, then the Eva Logik Laser Projector Light is a solid choice. It is IP65-rated for water resistance and has the power to project across a large area. It can cover about 900 square feet with bright red, green, and blue lights. You can display these lights in any pairing, which means they can also serve a purpose outside of the holiday season.
That said, it should be noted that outside of the normal multicolor dot display, the Eva Logik light’s projector patterns aren’t particularly Christmas-like. There is one that kind of looks like a snowflake, but otherwise, the patterns are more psychedelic than anything else. Still, these lights have almost everything you would need from a Christmas decoration, including multiple timer settings and an IR remote.
9.StarTastic Laser Light Projector
Price:$29.99
Pros:
- Wide coverage
- Easy setup
- Built-in light sensor
Cons:
- No timer
- Short power cord
- No motion
If you’ve seen one of these Christmas laser lights projectors on a TV infomercial before, it was probably the StarTastic Laser Light Projector. This projector has a fairly straightforward design and it comes from an established brand in the Christmas decoration game.
The StarTastic Light can display either red lights, green lights, or a mix of both. This light has a single button to toggle the slow swirling light pattern, otherwise, the lights remain static. The lack of customization might bother some people, but others will appreciate the plug-and-play simplicity. The lights cover a respectable 4,000 square feet, so you probably only need one for an average-sized home.
The projector has a built-in light sensor that will automatically turn the lights on as it gets dark. There is no timer mode, though, which may bother those who want their lights on at a specific time. The light comes with a stake for outdoor use, and a stand for indoor use, allowing them to work anywhere without issue. The projector is also UL-certified and weather-resistant.
Overall, this light is quite a bit more simplistic than the other models out there. If you want no-fuss setup, then the light sensor definitely has its value, but otherwise, there are probably better options.
How We Chose the Best Christmas Laser Lights
Considering that most holiday laser light displays offer a nearly identical set of features, it can be hard to tell which set, if any, is best for your needs. Thankfully we here at Heavy dug deep to find the key differentiators that set these brands apart.
For starters, while most Christmas laser lights have a standard RG (and sometimes B) light array, different brands offer varying patterns to mix up your display. The best laser lights have remote timers and light controls as well.
We made sure to showcase the widest variety of light styles while making sure most of our picks had high-end controls and light settings.
Of course, we also included some more budget options for those with less complicated decorating needs. Whichever path you take, all of the light systems we reviewed are fully waterproof for outdoor use.
Are Christmas Laser Lights Safe?
If you are going to all-out with Christmas laser lights, then you should be sure to follow several safety guidelines when you install these lights.
When used correctly, Christmas laser lights are perfectly safe to decorate with. When used incorrectly, they can potentially cause danger for you and those around you.
This article from LaserPointerSafety.com describes several important safety tips for installing laser Christmas lights, the most important of which is to only aim them at your house.
Aiming them at roadways or towards the sky can cause problems for passing drivers and even commercial pilots. Additionally, you should never look straight into these laser projectors.
Basically, use these laser lights only as intended and you will have a much better time this Christmas season.
Additionally, you should only use UL Certified lights, as is the case for all consumer electronics. If you aren't sure what UL Certification means, then you head over to The Spruce for a quick crash course.
That said, all of the Christmas laser lights we've reviewed are confirmed UL Certified, but it is always wise to ensure that the item you were shipped isn't a cheap knockoff.
Matt Malmlund Matt Malmlund is a digital media enthusiast and home recording artist who writes about tech and mobile accessories for Heavy. Follow him on Twitter. More about Matt Malmlund
