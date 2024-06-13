9 Best Christmas Laser Light Projectors of 2023 (2024)

Hanging Christmas decorations on your roof is fun until it starts to eat into valuable gift shopping time. Then it gets old fast. Christmas laser lights are the perfect remedy when decorating your house starts to feel like a chore. These mini-projectors only need to be staked into your lawn and powered on in order to cover thousands of square feet with a multi-color holiday light show.

How We Chose the Best Christmas Laser Lights

Considering that most holiday laser light displays offer a nearly identical set of features, it can be hard to tell which set, if any, is best for your needs. Thankfully we here at Heavy dug deep to find the key differentiators that set these brands apart.

For starters, while most Christmas laser lights have a standard RG (and sometimes B) light array, different brands offer varying patterns to mix up your display. The best laser lights have remote timers and light controls as well.

We made sure to showcase the widest variety of light styles while making sure most of our picks had high-end controls and light settings.

Of course, we also included some more budget options for those with less complicated decorating needs. Whichever path you take, all of the light systems we reviewed are fully waterproof for outdoor use.

Are Christmas Laser Lights Safe?

If you are going to all-out with Christmas laser lights, then you should be sure to follow several safety guidelines when you install these lights.

When used correctly, Christmas laser lights are perfectly safe to decorate with. When used incorrectly, they can potentially cause danger for you and those around you.

This article from LaserPointerSafety.com describes several important safety tips for installing laser Christmas lights, the most important of which is to only aim them at your house.

Aiming them at roadways or towards the sky can cause problems for passing drivers and even commercial pilots. Additionally, you should never look straight into these laser projectors.

Basically, use these laser lights only as intended and you will have a much better time this Christmas season.

Additionally, you should only use UL Certified lights, as is the case for all consumer electronics. If you aren't sure what UL Certification means, then you head over to The Spruce for a quick crash course.

That said, all of the Christmas laser lights we've reviewed are confirmed UL Certified, but it is always wise to ensure that the item you were shipped isn't a cheap knockoff.