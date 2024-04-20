Night Stars Moving 6 Pattern Red & Green Laser Projector (2024)

- Description
-
Description
The Night Stars Moving6 Pattern Laser Light Projector is the perfect Christmas laser projector! This projector hasdual moving light show displays (green and red) that move in aspinningmotion andproject 6 different patterns.This projector canbe used both outdoorsor indoors. Decorate your house for the holidays with a cheerful holiday patternor set the mood at a party!
Product Features:
- Color Modes: Green, Red, Red & Green Combo
- Motion Options:Spin, Flashing, or Still/Stationary
- Patterns:6Holiday Patterns (Santa, snowflake, vortex, Christmas tree, star, fireflies)
- Water and weather resistant
- Temperature rating: -4° to 90° F (-20° to 32° C)
- Area coverage: 2,500 square feet
Included in the package:
- Laser Projector
- 5 Inch stake
- 3 ft cord with UL power adapter
- English User Manual
SHIPPING
All orders are processed within one business day. We offer free shipping on all US orders over $35. The average delivery time for the free shipping option is 3-5 business days. If you need your order sooner, we offer expedited shipping options that can be selected at checkout.
RETURNS
To be eligible for a return, you must request a return within 30 days after receiving your item(s). If 30 days have gone by since your purchase, unfortunately, we can’t offer you a refund or exchange.
Have Questions?Ask An Expert
Customer Reviews
Based on 4 reviews
50%
(2)
25%
(1)
25%
(1)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
D
Dennis S.
DW in Texas
My only complaint with the laser projector is that it is not quite a bright as I had hoped for. Otherwise it is a great product and works as advertised. I had an issue with the first unit that I received. I contacted LandL and they were more than helpful and as it turned out the unit had to be replaced. They did that immediately. They were great to work with.
C
Carlo S.
Night star laser projector
Laserlights customer service is second to none, they stand behind there products, I-am very supportive and will be doing business with them again
G
Gloria M.
Disappointed
There not as bright as I thought they would be. They would look nicer if they were
M
Mitchell W.
Acceptable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sale
Quick View
$ 99.95 $ 79.95
The brilliant Night Stars laser display you love…now equipped with motion-activated light and sound! Kick off the season and surprise your Trick-or-Treaters with the sights and sounds of Halloween-themed effects! Delight your friends and family with dazzling red and green...
$ 99.95 $ 79.95
Sale
Sold Out
Quick View
$ 199.99 $ 99.95
The Night Stars Dual Moving 12 Pattern Laser Light Projector is one of the most advanced moving patternlaser projectors available today! This projector has dualmoving light show displays (green and red) that move in a circular motion and 12 different...
$ 199.99 $ 99.95
Sale
Sold Out
Quick View
BlissLights TRIO 3-In-1 Laser Light Projector
$ 99.99 $ 69.99
BlissLights TRIO 3-In-1 Laser Light Projector
The BlissLights TRIO has the three most popular BlissLights laser light colors all-in-one laser light projector! Within a few minutes, you can create a magical multi-colored lightdisplay with one BlissLights projector.The metal casting of this projector ensures it will perform...
$ 99.99 $ 69.99
Sale
Sold Out
Quick View
$ 99.95 $ 59.95
The Night Stars Premium Series Solar Laser Light Projector (LL04-RG-R): With thissolar-powered laser light, you'll finally be able to set up a colorful light show anywhere without the need of connecting long extension cords! Not only will you be able...
$ 99.95 $ 59.95
Sale
Sold Out
Quick View
Night Stars Red, Green and Blue Laser with 16 Color LED
$ 199.99 $ 99.95
Night Stars Red, Green and Blue Laser with 16 Color LED
The Night Stars Red, Green, and Blue Laser Light with 16 Color LEDspotlight is the ultimate all-in-one laser light projector! This laser light projectorgives you the ability to create a different laser light show displayevery night andaddsan LED lighting effect!...
$ 199.99 $ 99.95
Sale
Quick View
Spectrum RGB Moving 18 Pattern Laser Projector with Bluetooth Speaker (SL-38)
$ 145.00 $ 119.00
Spectrum RGB Moving 18 Pattern Laser Projector with Bluetooth Speaker (SL-38)
The Spectrum Laser Lights 18 MovingPattern - Red,Green &Blue Laser Light Projector The SL-38 laser projector isSpectrum'sflagship multi-pattern laser projectorwith a built-in BlueTooth speaker! The audio-sync technology randomizes the laser light showto the beat of your music! Pairing is simple...
$ 145.00 $ 119.00
Sale
Sold Out
Quick View
BlissLights Spright MOTION Laser Light Projector
$ 199.00 $ 59.99
BlissLights Spright MOTION Laser Light Projector
The BlissLights Spright MOTIONcreates the ultimate moving firefly lighting effects! The BlissLights MOTIONcomes in three different vibrant laser colors, choosefrom either red, green, or blue laser beams.The BlissMOTION projector features 10 movement speeds,starting at stationary to a fast movement that...
$ 199.00 $ 59.99
Sale
Quick View
Spectrum RGB Moving 18 Pattern Laser Christmas Light Projector (SL-37)
$ 139.00 $ 129.00
Spectrum RGB Moving 18 Pattern Laser Christmas Light Projector (SL-37)
The Spectrum Laser Lights 18 MovingPattern - Red,Green &Blue Laser Light Projector The SL-37 laser projector isSpectrum'sflagship multi-pattern model and customer favorite!Offering18 moving laser patterns with color combination selection of Red, Green, and Blue, this projector gives you 54different color/pattern...
$ 139.00 $ 129.00