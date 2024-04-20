Night Stars Moving 6 Pattern Red & Green Laser Projector (2024)

SHIPPING

All orders are processed within one business day. We offer free shipping on all US orders over $35. The average delivery time for the free shipping option is 3-5 business days. If you need your order sooner, we offer expedited shipping options that can be selected at checkout.

RETURNS

To be eligible for a return, you must request a return within 30 days after receiving your item(s). If 30 days have gone by since your purchase, unfortunately, we can’t offer you a refund or exchange.