Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (2024)

When it comes to holiday décor, your outdoor Christmas decorations are just as important as the indoor ones. There's no better way to greet your holiday guests and spread Christmas cheer all around your neighborhood! Although there are plenty of ways to decorate your front yard, including Christmas inflatables or DIY wreaths, one of our favorite ways to make a statement is with a Christmas light projector. We've rounded up some of the most popular options with designs like snowflakes, Christmas trees, jingle bells, and more. There's even an animated one featuring Santa Claus riding along in his sleigh, led by two adorable reindeer! The best thing about these projectors is that many of them give the magical effect of outdoor Christmas lights, without any of the hassle of untangling them, hanging them up or even taking them down.
Each of these picks works well on its own, but if you really want to go big this holiday season, try pairing two or more, or even adding some easy-to-use solar Christmas lights into the mix. No matter which ones you choose, you're sure to have one of the best Christmas light displays in your neighborhood!
5-Star Reviews
Christmas Snowflake Projector Lights
5-Star Reviews
Christmas Snowflake Projector Lights
Pros
- Waterproof and weatherproof
- Two installation options
- 180-degree adjustable
Cons
- No remote control
Transform your front yard into a winter wonderland with this top-rated snowflake projector. Featuring a mix of large snowflake, small snowflake, and snow dot lights, this set looks as close to the real thing as you can get! For best results, the brand recommends projecting at a distance of 10 feet or more.
570+ Reviews
Holiday Design Christmas Lights Projector Outdoor
570+ Reviews
Holiday Design Christmas Lights Projector Outdoor
Pros
- Remote control
- Built-in timer
Cons
- Some reviewers found it noisy
This projector features red and green holiday designs like snowflakes, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and more. You can also customize it, choosing between three different display modes and four flashing modes. It even comes with a remote control and built-in timer for added convenience.
Under $30
Christmas Snowfall Projector Lights
Under $30
Christmas Snowfall Projector Lights
Now 28% Off
Pros
- Versatile
- Remote control
Cons
- Some reviewers found the snowfall effect too fast
- Some reviewers had issues with the remote
If you're looking for a more subtle snowfall effect, try this popular projector. It's a great alternative to traditional string likes and it'll make it look like it's flurrying softly all around your home. It comes with a wireless remote control and a 12-month warranty so you can purchase with confidence.
1,000+ Reviews
Red and Green Starry Projection Light
1,000+ Reviews
Red and Green Starry Projection Light
Now 14% Off
Pros
- Water-resistant
- Easy set-up
Cons
- Lighting modes look similar
Make it a magical Christmas with this pick that features twinkling stars in red and green. This light is easy to install and can be inserted into the ground or mounted on your home or a tree.
Best for Families
Christmas Santa Claus on Sleigh Projector Light
Best for Families
Christmas Santa Claus on Sleigh Projector Light
Pros
- Large projection range
- Freeze-proof
Cons
- Limited mounting options
How jolly is this one? It features Santa Claus sitting in his sleigh led by two cheery reindeer, as well as stars, candy canes, and other festive designs. It even has a motion effect so it looks like Santa is really riding along in his sleigh.
Red Stars and Green Meteor Showers Projection Light
Red Stars and Green Meteor Showers Projection Light
Pros
- Remote control with timer
- Long extension cord
Cons
Mix things up even more with this display featuring red and green stars with a fun meteor effect. It's the perfect (Christmas) storm! It also comes with a 16 ft. long extension cord so you can place it wherever is convenient.
Holiday Projector Lights
Holiday Projector Lights
Multi-Holiday Use
Holiday Projector Lights
Pros
- Versatile
Cons
- Some reviewers said the images weren't clear
This projector can see you through the whole holiday season since it features different modes with designs for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day and more. That's a lot of bang for your buck! From there, you can choose between four different displays, including single pattern, water ripple effect, and pattern with a water ripple effect.
