Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (2024)

Christmas Snowflake Projector Lights Holiday Design Christmas Lights Projector Outdoor Christmas Snowfall Projector Lights Red and Green Starry Projection Light Christmas Santa Claus on Sleigh Projector Light Red Stars and Green Meteor Showers Projection Light Holiday Projector Lights

The Santa Claus light is so neat! 🎅🏼

By Tierney McAfee
Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (1)

When it comes to holiday décor, your outdoor Christmas decorations are just as important as the indoor ones. There's no better way to greet your holiday guests and spread Christmas cheer all around your neighborhood! Although there are plenty of ways to decorate your front yard, including Christmas inflatables or DIY wreaths, one of our favorite ways to make a statement is with a Christmas light projector. We've rounded up some of the most popular options with designs like snowflakes, Christmas trees, jingle bells, and more. There's even an animated one featuring Santa Claus riding along in his sleigh, led by two adorable reindeer! The best thing about these projectors is that many of them give the magical effect of outdoor Christmas lights, without any of the hassle of untangling them, hanging them up or even taking them down.

Each of these picks works well on its own, but if you really want to go big this holiday season, try pairing two or more, or even adding some easy-to-use solar Christmas lights into the mix. No matter which ones you choose, you're sure to have one of the best Christmas light displays in your neighborhood!

1

5-Star Reviews

Christmas Snowflake Projector Lights

Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (3)

1

5-Star Reviews

Christmas Snowflake Projector Lights

Pros
  Waterproof and weatherproof
  Two installation options
  180-degree adjustable
Cons
  No remote control

Transform your front yard into a winter wonderland with this top-rated snowflake projector. Featuring a mix of large snowflake, small snowflake, and snow dot lights, this set looks as close to the real thing as you can get! For best results, the brand recommends projecting at a distance of 10 feet or more.

2

570+ Reviews

Holiday Design Christmas Lights Projector Outdoor

Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (8)

2

570+ Reviews

Holiday Design Christmas Lights Projector Outdoor

Pros
  Remote control
  Built-in timer
Cons
  Some reviewers found it noisy

This projector features red and green holiday designs like snowflakes, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and more. You can also customize it, choosing between three different display modes and four flashing modes. It even comes with a remote control and built-in timer for added convenience.

3

Under $30

Christmas Snowfall Projector Lights

Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (12)

3

Under $30

Christmas Snowfall Projector Lights

Now 28% Off

Pros
  Versatile
  Remote control
Cons
  Some reviewers found the snowfall effect too fast
  Some reviewers had issues with the remote

If you're looking for a more subtle snowfall effect, try this popular projector. It's a great alternative to traditional string likes and it'll make it look like it's flurrying softly all around your home. It comes with a wireless remote control and a 12-month warranty so you can purchase with confidence.

4

1,000+ Reviews

Red and Green Starry Projection Light

Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (17)

4

1,000+ Reviews

Red and Green Starry Projection Light

Now 14% Off

Pros
  Water-resistant
  Easy set-up
Cons
  Lighting modes look similar

Make it a magical Christmas with this pick that features twinkling stars in red and green. This light is easy to install and can be inserted into the ground or mounted on your home or a tree.

5

Best for Families

Christmas Santa Claus on Sleigh Projector Light

Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (21)

5

Best for Families

Christmas Santa Claus on Sleigh Projector Light

Pros
  Large projection range
  Freeze-proof
Cons
  Limited mounting options

How jolly is this one? It features Santa Claus sitting in his sleigh led by two cheery reindeer, as well as stars, candy canes, and other festive designs. It even has a motion effect so it looks like Santa is really riding along in his sleigh.

6

Red Stars and Green Meteor Showers Projection Light

Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (25)

6

Red Stars and Green Meteor Showers Projection Light

Pros
  Remote control with timer
  Long extension cord
Cons

    Mix things up even more with this display featuring red and green stars with a fun meteor effect. It's the perfect (Christmas) storm! It also comes with a 16 ft. long extension cord so you can place it wherever is convenient.

    7

    Multi-Holiday Use

    Holiday Projector Lights

    Try These Christmas Light Projectors for the Most Stunning Holiday Display (28)

    7

    Multi-Holiday Use

    Holiday Projector Lights

    Pros
    Versatile
    Cons
    Some reviewers said the images weren't clear

    This projector can see you through the whole holiday season since it features different modes with designs for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day and more. That's a lot of bang for your buck! From there, you can choose between four different displays, including single pattern, water ripple effect, and pattern with a water ripple effect.

