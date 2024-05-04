9 Best Selfie Sticks in 2023 (Ultimate Buying Guide) (2024)

If you’re fond of capturing solo pictures or group images without leaving anyone out, especially the background, the use of the best selfie stick is a helpful accessory.

Selfie sticks are a popular choice for photographers, outdoor enthusiasts, sports athletes, or those who just want to level up their photography skills.

Camera sticks in the market may have the same appearance, but each brand greatly varies in terms of quality, performance, features, and price. There’s a lot of selfie stick models in the market. To get the best photography accessory for you, check these brands to help you achieve the best selfie.

9 Best Selfie Sticks

1. SANDMARC Pole Selfie Stick

Most Versatile

Key Features

Adjustable strap and rubber grip

All aluminum is built to withstand different weather conditions

Equipped with a tripod smartphone mount

From your outdoor activities to action and extreme adventures, this SANDMARC Pole Camera Stick has you covered. It’s compatible with all GoPro cameras (great if you want to add a selfie stick to your underwater cameras) and cellular phones in all models.

It has a telescoping length of about 17″ to 40″ that enables both close and wide-angle shots. It only weighs 8.5 ounces, so you can carry it anywhere, no matter where your adventure is.

2. AFAITH Upgraded Pole Selfie Stick

Best Waterproof Stick

Key Features

Compatible in almost all smartphones and action cameras

Aluminum adjustable stick and foldable tripod legs for portability

Waterproof body and rustproof screws

This handheld selfie stick has a 2 in 1 design that’s an integrated tripod and camera stick through its extendable pole. The pole can be stretched at 90 cm and can be retracted by about 20 cm, depending on the length you need.

It can cater to your photography needs like framing self-timer, handheld shooting, or fixed shooting that can deliver stable shots. It’s great for snorkeling and taking underwater photos of you in your snorkel masks!

3. Smatree Carbon Fiber Floating Pole

Longest Floating Pole

Key Features

Made from high-class carbon fiber

Equipped with fast locking system

Aluminum alloy mount

The Smartree is suitable for land and underwater usage because it’s, made from durable materials to withstand harsh conditions. It has a brightly colored handle to ensure that your camera is still visible even in low light conditions.

It’s the best selfie stick for those into water adventures such as swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.

4. Bluetooth Long Selfie Stick

Best Long-Reach Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Key Features

Non-slip grips and legs

Twist-lock design to avoid the stick from sliding

Adjustable grip holder

This selfie stick is one of the long selfie sticks that’s easy to control. You can set its length from 22″, 42″, 61″, 80″,100″,118″. Use it at a distance of up to 30 feet for a drone-like shot.

You can easily take photos or videos at any angle with its fast connecting Bluetooth shutter for convenient use. It even has a built-in rechargeable battery with a battery life of up to 240 hours.

5. Zhiyun Smooth XS Gimbal Stabilizer

Best in Design

Key Features

Built-in extension rod

Mounting thread at the bottom where the mini selfie stick tripod can be attached

Compact size and weight

This ergonomic and compact stabilizer is a go-to camera accessory popular for vloggers and social media influencers with its innovative design. It’s a 10″ selfie stick that be extended up to 20″. The gimbal has a retracting telescoping bar that’s around 10″.

You can conveniently control different apps from your phone like TikTok or Instagram to take photos or videos through its Bluetooth capability.

6. Yoozon Selfie Stick

Best in Balance

Key Features

Aluminum alloy pole

Equipped with foldable selfie stick tripod stand

Compatible for Android devices and IOS phones

This compact selfie stick has a telescopic pole that extends up to 28.7″ and can be collapsed into 10″ making it a portable accessory that’s easy to carry around with its 4 ounces weight.

It comes with a detachable remote so you can take photos and videos up to 30 feet through its Bluetooth functionality. The gadget holder can be rotated horizontally and vertically to find the perfect angle.

7. Fugetek 48″ Selfie Stick

Most Lightweight

Key Features

Four levels of height adjustments

Non-skid feet

Quick Flip Locks

The Fugetek Selfie Stick is lightweight but is created through the use of durable materials. It’s an extendable selfie stick you can adjust into four size points from 19″ up to 51″.

The head of the tripod is rotatable up to 90° to take shots in different directions. The Bluetooth control has three buttons—zoom in, zoom out, or shutter release.

8. CamKix Selfie Stick with Bluetooth Remote

Most Versatile

Key Features

Wrist strap included

Mount can be tilted up to 180°

Three colors to choose from (black, green, and pink)

This CamKix is a universal camera stick suitable for different devices such as a digital camera and most modern smartphones that have at least a 3.25″ width. Anyone can navigate it with its separate Bluetooth remote shutter button. When retracted, it has a length of 11″ and a total length of 40″ when expanded.

9. ATUMTEK Selfie Stick

Most Portable

Key Features

Stainless steel rod

Folded length of 7.7″ and can be extended up to 31.3″

Made from aviation-grade aluminum alloy

The ATUMTEK is a selfie stick with an integrated tripod. It has a rotatable phone mount that adopts a 270° angle to get shots horizontally or vertically. It has a detachable Bluetooth remote control that can sensor up to 33ft. of range.

What Should I Look For When Buying Selfie Sticks

Selfie sticks don’t have many features, and it doesn’t point out to a lot of technicalities.

But with diverse options available in the market, here are some of the factors that you should look for to ensure that what you’re getting is the best selfie stick worth your money:

Usage

To maximize your money’s worth, choose the one that can be used in all your indoor or outdoor activities.

Some selfie sticks also have a dual purpose. It can be converted into a tripod to cater to different photography needs.

Quality

A quality selfie stick correlates durability. If it’s made from high-quality material, you can be sure that it’ll last.

Look for the one that’s lightweight but sturdy enough to hold your gadget securely. It should also be equipped with features like a handle grip, wrist strap, and non-slip legs for comfort usage.

Compatibility

Not all camera sticks have a universal fitting. Some manufacturers create selfie sticks for a particular device model, so your photography device must fit into the gadget mount.

If your device isn’t compatible with the mount because of its size, there’s a possibility that it will be damaged or may not be able to completely use it.

Length

Selfie sticks have varying lengths. Some can be extended as long as 50 inches and can be retracted as short as 7 inches.

If your stick can be fully extended, you can easily take selfies or group photos at any distance. On the other hand, if it can be retracted into a small size, it’s convenient to take it in places and it can be stored easily.

Waterproofing

Waterproofing properties equipped in your selfie sticks doesn’t only mean that it’s suitable for underwater use, but it means that it can be used in all weather conditions.

Water-resistant properties also help protect your accessory from moisture and perspiration. If your stick isn’t water-resistant, you can expect that it’ll be prone to rust, leading to corrosion.

Camera Control and Connectivity

Most selfie sticks are Bluetooth-enabled, wherein you’ll just have to connect it with your device and navigate through it while taking a picture through a remote control provided.

Through camera control and connectivity features, you don’t have to set your timer as you hold the selfie stick to take a shot.

Conclusion

To get a good selfie stick, find time to check the different brands and compare each other’s usage, quality, features, and durability. You don’t have to spend much just to have a professional selfie stick. There are cheap sticks that deliver excellent performance. You’ll just have to get the right one.

