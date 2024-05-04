Top 15 GoPro Selfie Sticks On the Market (2024) (2024)

GoPro cameras are famous for their ability to capture amazing action footage, and they’re a popular choice for extreme sports enthusiasts and adventurers. But what if you want to capture those moments from different angles, or even take a selfie? That’s where GoPro selfie sticks come in handy.

These sticks allow you to extend the reach of your GoPro camera and capture photos and videos from unique perspectives..

In this article, we’ll be looking at the top 15 GoPro selfie sticks on the market to help you find the best one for your needs.

Plus, I’ll give you my honest opinion on which one is the best option and what to look for when choosing a selfie stick for your GoPro.

Our Top 3 Picks

In this article, I am going to present you 15 stunning GoPro Selfie Sticks that you can get right now.

On the other hand, I know how hard sometimes can be to make a choice.

That’s why I would like to present you Our Top 3 Picks.

Top 15 Best Selfie Sticks

Here I’ve listed the most popular selfie sticks that work well with GoPro, starting from our most favourite one. I included Pros vs Cons for each selfie stick to help you pick the best choice for your case, including direct links to the product on Amazon. Let’s get right into it:

GoPro 3-Way Grip & Tripod (GoPro Official Mount)

SPECIAL SALE GoPro 3-Way Grip, Arm, Tripod (GoPro Official Mount) 3 in one design: Can be used as a camera grip, extension arm or tripod for ultra...

Handle doubles as a grip: The handle can be detached from the arm and used as a...

Tripod stored inside handle: Inside the handle is a small tripod that can be removed... −20% Check Amazon Price

Pros: This is one of the most versatile tools that GoPro has made for its cameras. It’s a lightweight, three in one camera accessory that can be used as:

Short hand grip

Extended selfie stick

Standing tripod

Super versatile and useful during hikes or any time you can’t carry too much weight. Trust me, it makes a difference.

Cons: Although the GoPro 2-way grip selfie stick has a good build quality, when fully extended is not the most stable one. On the other hand, versatility comes to a compromise.

SANDMARC Pole – Metal Edition: 15-50″

Pros: This awesome selfie pole by Sandmarc is in my top choices because of its versatility and build quality. I find it quite robust, made from premium materials, probably designed for all kinds of adventures with GoPro and other action cameras. When folded, it fits well on your bag as it’s just 15 inches long, which become more than double when fully extended. Also excellent rubber grip.

Cons: No smartphone mount. It’s designed to mount GoPro or other kinds of action cameras.

SANDMARC Pole – Compact Edition: 10-25″

Pros: This is another excellent selfie stick made for GoPro and action cameras. It’s very similar to the Black Edition above, but shorter – 10 inches when closed and 25 inches when fully extended. It looks and feels very solid and durable. I love the rubber grip and the wrist trap makes it safer during operation. It’s compatible with all GoPro models. Best choice is you are looking for a selfie small and durable selfie stick for GoPro.

Cons: No smartphone mount. It’s designed to mount GoPro or other kinds of action cameras.

QiuNiuPremium Selfie Stick

Pros: Multifunctional selfie stick that turns into a tripod so that you won’t miss a time-lapse during a hiking day. It comes with a GoPro mount and a smartphone holder so you can use it in multiple occasions. It’s quite tall when fully extended (about 30 inches) but it fits in any of your bags when folded (about 8 inches). I also like the rubber grip that prevents it to slip from wet hands.

Cons: Doesn’t come with a remote controller that triggers the shot. So it’d be hard to take snaps when it’s fully extended.

Smatree Extendable Aluminum Selfie Stick

Pros: At a lower price point we find this aluminium built selfie stick that is compatible with all GoPro cameras and also compact cameras with 1/4″ mount. It’s quite compact when folded (about 12 inches) and extends to over 36 inches with an easy lock/unlock extension mechanism. Best choice if you are looking for a handy GoPro stick on a budget.

Cons: Cannot mount smartphones. It doesn’t come with a remote controller.

Ulanzi Select Store Extendable Selfie Stick for Gopro

Pros: This handle is your best choice filming events. You can also double it and use as a desktop/tabletop tripod in order to record interviews. This selfie stick is light and compact and has a really good price.

Cons: It doesn’t extend very far but that is understandable for its size and weight.

UURig Extendable Selfie Stick for Gopro

Pros: Affordable and practical to use. It has 7 lengths, so you can choose the right one for every single occasion. A good option for travelers and and vlogers.

Cons: Cannot be used with GoPro Hero 7, 6, 5.

Waterproof Selfie Stick Trehapuva

Pros: Amazing value for the price. I love the portable compact size of this selfie stick that turns into a small tripod. The rubber grip is surprisingly grippy and not slick. Comes with smartphone and GoPro mount, and a controller to snap your favorite selfies. It is also waterproof so you can make stunning filming while kayaking or fishing.

Cons: A little fragile when fully extended.

AuyKoo 48” Selfie Stick Tripod

No products found.

Pros: Equipped with a Bluetooth remote that has a 40-meter control distance, allowing for long-distance shooting. It also has a hidden tripod base that can meet different shooting scenes, making it versatile for different situations. With an extendable length from 9.5 inches to 48 inches, you can choose the length you want for your photos or videos. This selfie stick is made of high-quality materials, including a comfortable ABS and PC material handle and an aluminum alloy main body, making it durable and corrosion-resistant.

Cons: The tripod base may not be stable enough in windy or uneven conditions, which could affect the quality of the shot.

GoPro Shorty Mini Extension Pole

Pros: Nice and compact design, it fits easily in any bag’s compartment and it’s very practical to use it with GoPro in most occasions. It extends to about 9 inches for group shots and selfies. Also turns it into a mini tripod with ease. Ideal for anyone who wants a nice and solid pole/tripod for everyday use.

Cons: Doesn’t have any special features. No rubber grip.

Smatree 3 Way Foldable Pole

Pros: This is an excellent multipurpose tool as it can be used as a camera grip, mini tripod and selfie stick. It comes with a few different rods joint together and it can extend up to about 20 inches. It’s a good option if you need a multipurpose tool that can be adapted on fences, walls, threes, etc.

Cons: It feels a little fragile and complicated to set it up at every shoot.

VRIG Select Extra Long Selfie Stick

Pros: Multifunctional selfie stick that can be turned into an hand grip and mini tripod. Other than GoPros, it supports smartphones compact cameras. It’s portable, extendable and compact enough to carry in a backpack, while on the other hand, is extra long. It’s your best pick if you need more than one accessory in one piece, at an affordable price.

Cons: Not the best choice for scuba diving as it slides easily in the water.

Adaptom Wireless Control Selfie Stick

Pros: Affordable option, surely a great value for the money. It’s very versatile as the stick is bendable. This means you can use it as a selfie stick or as a table tripod. It’s elegant and compact. Also you can control it form the distance for the most remarkable shots.

Cons: Cannot be used with GoPro Hero 7, 6, 5.

GoPro El Grande 38in Extension Pole (Official GoPro Mount)

2,840 Reviews GoPro El Grande 38in Extension Pole (All GoPro Cameras) - Official GoPro Mount Extends to 38in (97cm) for new perspectives and to get you closer to the action....

Includes an integrated ball and socket design at the end of the pole, allowing you to...

Premium oversized grip allows you to comfortably use two hands to hold El Grande for... Check Amazon Price

Pros: Original gopro mount, and unlike its similars, this extends up to 38 inches. It has a nice two hand grip that makes anyone feel comfortable using, and allows the GoPro rotate 360°. Good choice if you need a long and solid pole.

Cons: It’s heavier than others.

What Should You Look for When Buying a Selfie Stick?

The market is so saturated with GoPro accessories (including selfie sticks!) that I decided make some order and review the 15 best GoPro selfie sticks, from basic $10 selfie sticks to the more expensive ones that function as tripods or mounts. There’s one for everybody! 😉

If you feel confused and don’t know what are the differences between all these selfie sticks you can find in the market, take a look at the table below.

It will give you a light to the 9 most important characteristics you should bear in mind when buying a selfie stick.

Features Description 📏

Length Length is one of the main factors to consider for a selfie stick. Make sure that your stick is long enough (when fully extended) to capture the desired angle. If you are a traveller and space is crucial for you, then ensure that the stick becomes small enough to be fit in your bag when folded. ☔

Waterproof Look for waterproof selfie sticks (made out of aluminium or zinc) if you intend to shoot outdoors during your travel adventures (rain, beach, pool, etc). ⚙️

GoPro Mount Some generic selfie sticks require a GoPro mount adapter if you want to mount your action camera. Check the specifications and ensure it includes a GoPro mount before buying a stick. Some sticks support smartphones and other lightweight cameras other than GoPro. ✋

Wrist strap Having a wrist strap on the selfie sticks prevents you from loosing (and destroying) the stick and your GoPro that could accidentally slip from your hand while filming action (running, jumping, riding, skiing, etc). Don't underestimate this point my friend. 💪

Rubber Grip A rubber grip can prevent your selfie stick slipping from your hands... make sure your stick has a comfortable rubber grip that lets you hold your pole steady and secure. ✅

Tripod stands If you are looking to get a fancy selfie stick with wireless connection or other digitalized features, then make sure its battery (check the specs) will support you at least for a full day outdoors. 📶

Remote Some selfie sticks have the ability to wirelessly connect to your camera to start/stop recording or taking pictures. This feature will definitely help you frame the shot with ease. ⚙️

Build Quality If you think that you will use the selfie stick in your outdoor adventures (and not just for taking selfies at birthday parties), then ensure that the build quality is good enough so that it won't brake at the first drop. Avoid cheap Chinese alternatives (unless reviewed very well). Also look for quick releases buttons and the ability to lock it in place when you find an angle that you like. 💰

Price The market is over saturated with selfie sticks and similar accessories...and you'll find very different price points for a selfie stick (from $10 to over $200). My suggestion is to definitely avoid super cheap plastic solutions you might find at discount stores - they would typically brake after a few uses. That said, you may be surprised from the high-tech selfie sticks that are marketed towards climbers and hikers.

FAQ

Can you use a selfie stick with a GoPro?

GoPro itself and many other third party brands produce selfie sticks for GoPro cameras. You can buy Selfie Sticks for as little as $10 (basic) to the more expensive ones that function as tripods or mounts.

How to use GoPro selfie stick?

To use a GoPro selfie stick you need to hold the pole with your GoPro facing towards your face. You can use the pole/selfie stick as a tool to take selfies (providing that your pole is wireless) or even to film group scenes and vlogs.

How to charge GoPro selfie stick?

If your GoPro selfie stick is wireless then you should pay attention to its battery life and make sure to recharge the pole before use it. Some poles have an interchangeable battery which you can replace or recharge. Other selfie sticks come with a fixed rechargeable battery and a power cable.

How to install GoPro stick?

To install a GoPro selfie stick you need to attach your GoPro on the pole head, which should have a GoPro mount on it. Some GoPro sticks have different adapters to mount smartphones and small cameras.

How to connect GoPro stick?

To connect your wireless selfie stick to your GoPro you need to enable the Bluetooth on your GoPro and pair the controller/selfie stick to your camera.

Can the GoPro stick go underwater?

Some selfie sticks, like the GoPro 3-Way Grip, are waterproof and usable in open waters.

Can you bring GoPro stick on plane?

You can bring GoPro sticks on a plane without problems.

If you want to know what are the best GoPro Poles (mini, extension and water) then check out this article.

What Selfie Stick Do You Prefer?

In this article you’ve found review of the 15 Best GoPro Selfie Sticks & Poles available on the market today. Yet their purpose is one – to help you capture the best shots hands free with yourself on the foreground, you can find a big difference in their prices and features. Depending on your need you can choose the one that is better for you.

I totally recommend you GoPro 3-Way Grip & Tripod (GoPro Official Mount) as it’s the most reliable selfie stick you can ever have.

SPECIAL SALE GoPro 3-Way Grip, Arm, Tripod (GoPro Official Mount) 3 in one design: Can be used as a camera grip, extension arm or tripod for ultra...

Handle doubles as a grip: The handle can be detached from the arm and used as a...

Tripod stored inside handle: Inside the handle is a small tripod that can be removed... −20% Check Amazon Price

In case you are on budget take a look at Smatree 3 Way Foldable Pole, that combines functions of selfie-stick, mini tripod and camera grip.

Thanks for reading!

I hope this guide helped you get all the information about GoPro Selfie Stick 🙂

Sharing is Caring ❤️

If you found this article useful, pleaseshare iton social media with your family and friends!

Related Articles:

Top 7 High-Speed GoPro Memory Cards

What Is The Best GoPro Accessories Kit? GoPro Hero 8, 7, 6, 5

Top 15 GoPro Selfie Sticks On the Market

Top 10 GoPro Gimbal Stabilizers On the Market

GoPro Protune: Everything You Need to Know to Master Your Advanced Settings

(back to our tutorials page)