10 Best Selfie Sticks of 2024 (2024)

Pick up the best selfie stick tripod to free your hands while taking photos.

Selfie sticks give you the freedom to capture those once-in-a-lifetime moments without relying on strangers to take your group photos, so you can take full control of the shot. The best selfie stick allows you to experiment with different angles and perspectives, resulting in more dynamic and interesting photos. Plus, the stable support of the stick helps eliminate any shake or movement, avoiding blurry photos.

Top 10 Selfie Sticks Tripods to Buy

If you're looking to purchase the best selfie stick with tripod for your selfie ideas, there are several characteristics that matter. Look for sturdy materials, ease of use, and additional features like adjustable phone holders or Bluetooth control buttons. Pay attention to the connection type as well, whether it's wired or wireless. And don't forget about the expandable length and ergonomic design, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

1. ATUMTEK – Our Choice

Best compact

Compatibility: Android 5.0 and iOS 7.0 and above | Minimum length: 7.7 in | Maximum length: 31.3 in | Bluetooth: Yes | Weight: 6 ounces

✚ Lightweight and portable

✚ Adjustable phone clip

✚ Reliable Bluetooth remote shutter

✚ Great for portrait or landscape

— LED indicator not displays battery level

— May require pairing code during setup

ATUMTEK Selfie Stick tripod under $50 offers a 3-in-1 functionality, combining a best selfie stick, wireless remote, and tripod stand. The built-in wireless remote allows you to easily capture photos or videos from a distance, up to 33 feet away.

Another advantage is its compatibility with all smartphones that support Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. The ATUMTEK Selfie Stick is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which gives it a durable and sturdy build. It is also lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around wherever you go. The tool also has a LED indicator on the handle that glows green when powered on and ready to connect with your smartphone. Moreover, the selfie stick can be operated in both portrait and landscape mode, allowing you to capture shots from different angles.

2. Fugetek 48

Versatile selfie stick tripod

Compatibility: iPhone iOS, Android 4.3 or newer | Minimum length: 19 in | Maximum length: 48 in | Bluetooth: Yes | Weight: 10.5 ounces

✚ Portable and durable

✚ Quick-release plate

✚ Long battery life

✚ Tripod mount for stable shots

— Limited waterproof capabilities

— iOS has no zoom feature

Fugetek 48 Selfie Stick made with a sturdy aluminum alloy telescopic arm that is secured by clamps and locked in place by screws. One of the standout features of this selfie stick is the detachable Bluetooth remote. Plus, it offers hands-free control of your smartphone, making it easy to capture beautiful selfies and lifestyle photography.

The telescopic rod can be extended to reach different heights, and it's easy to adjust, so you can find the perfect angle for your pictures. Additionally, it's lightweight and portable, making it convenient to carry in your bag or purse. Plus, it's compatible with various cameras, including GoPros and even DSLR cameras. Lastly, it's worth mentioning that the Fugetek 48 Selfie Stick is not entirely waterproof. While it can withstand some water exposure, it's not advisable to fully submerge it or use it extensively in wet conditions.

3. BZE 40-inch

Wireless remote control

Compatibility: iOS/Android | Minimum length: 8 in | Maximum length: 40 in | Bluetooth: Yes | Weight: 7 ounces

✚ Aviation-grade aluminum alloy

✚ Versatile and multifunctional

✚ Can be rotated 360 degrees

✚ Can be operated up to 33 feet away

— Not suitable for extreme sports

— No information on waterproof capabilities

The construction of the BZE selfie sticks is made of aviation-grade aluminum alloy with surface anodic oxidation, which means it's not only sturdy but also built to withstand the elements. This is important for outdoor shooting or when you're on the move.

The retractable phone holder is a neat feature that can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing you to take shots from any angle or perspective. Another advantage is its lightweight design. Plus, it has a long-lasting battery and can be operated up to 33 feet away from your camera, offering more flexibility in your shots.

4. Erligpowht

Affordable for most users

Compatibility: iPhone from 6S and Android from 6 | Minimum length: 7.6 in | Maximum length: 34 in | Bluetooth: Yes | Weight: 4.8 ounces

✚ Lightweight and compact design

✚ Sturdy and adjustable arm

✚ Built-in gimbal stabilization

✚ Comes with a Bluetooth remote

— Limited extendable length

— Tripod feet are flimsy

First of all, this flexible tripod is a lightweight and compact device, making it easy to carry around wherever you go. One of the standout features of this selfie stick is its versatility. It can be used as both a selfie stick and a tripod, giving you the option to capture group photos or even record live videos. The extendable arm is sturdy and can be adjusted to any angle, allowing for creative shots.

Another advantage is the gimbal stabilization feature, which is perfect for shooting smooth and steady videos. This is especially useful for vloggers or anyone who wants to avoid shaky footage. Additionally, the phone mount is secure and can fit practically all phones up to 3.4 inches wide, ensuring that your device stays in place. The ergonomic design makes it comfortable and best selfie stick tripod to grip, and it is compatible with most smartphones and cameras.

5. Andoer 54-inch

Great for Insta bloggers

Compatibility: iOS/Android, action cameras | Minimum length: 7.2 in | Maximum length: 54 in | Bluetooth: Yes | Weight: 19.3 ounces

✚ Sturdy and durable build

✚ Lightweight and portable

✚ Adjustable height and position

✚ High compatibility

— Lacks advanced features

— Quite heavy

One major plus of Andoer 54-inch Selfie Stick Tripod is its versatility. It can be used as a tripod. This selfie stick is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones and action cameras like GoPros. Another advantage is its sturdy construction. Made from aluminum alloy, it feels durable and lightweight. The mini desktop tripod base also adds stability, and the non-skid rubber feet ensure it stays firmly in place.

The wireless remote controller is a handy feature. It's simple to use and allows you to easily take photos or record videos from a distance. One rare fact about this selfie stick is its telescopic design. It extends up to a massive 54 inches, making it perfect for capturing larger groups of people in one shot.

6. Smatree Smapole Q3

Most durable pick

Compatibility: cameras, smartphones (up to 3.2 in wide), and GoPros | Minimum length: 11.8 in | Maximum length: 36.6 in | Bluetooth: No | Weight: ‎14.9 ounces

✚ Rechargeable battery

✚ Compact

✚ Quick length adjustment

✚ Tripod capability

— No advanced features

— Lacks a wireless Bluetooth remote

Smatree Smapole Q3 Selfie Stick can be used with a wide range of cameras, including smartphones, action cameras, and even small mirrorless/DSLR cameras, making it a great choice for travelers. Smatree Smapole Q3 can be easily converted into a tripod.

It's made of durable materials that won't easily break. It also comes with a wrist strap to prevent it from accidentally falling off your camera or phone. One of the standout features of this selfie stick is its quick length adjustment. You can easily extend it to different lengths, from 11.8'' to 36.6'', just by twisting it. This gives you the flexibility to capture the perfect shot, whether it's a close-up or a wide-angle selfie.

7. DJI Osmo Mobile 6

For shooting on the go

Compatibility: Android and iOS up to 3.3 in wide | Minimum length: 7.4 in | Maximum length: 10.8 in | Bluetooth: Yes | Weight: 16.2 ounces

✚ Compact and foldable design

✚ Motion control

✚ Intelligent shooting mode

✚ 3-axis stabilization

— Limited smartphone size support

— Limited zoom control

It's compact and foldable, so you can easily slip it into your pocket or bag. The sleek darker grey color and professional-looking controls give it a nice touch. Plus, it supports additional accessories like a fill light and auxiliary microphone, which can come in handy for capturing high-quality content.

One of the main features that I really love is the ActiveTrack 5.0. It automatically tracks moving subjects, so you can focus on your content without worrying about staying in frame. It even comes with a built-in LED light to help you out in low-light conditions. Another cool thing about this photography gadget is the Quick Launch feature. As soon as you unfold the gimbal, it powers on and opens the Mimo app on your iPhone. This saves you time and makes it super convenient to start filming.

8. Insta360 Invisible

Doesn’t appear on the image

Compatibility: Insta360 cameras | Minimum length: 9.2 in | Maximum length: 44.9 in | Bluetooth: No | Weight: 4.9 ounces

✚ Lightweight and compact

✚ Sturdy and durable

✚ Comes with a variety of accessories

✚ Can be used for aerial footage

— Limited compatibility

— No Bluetooth functionality

This selfie stick is designed to work with specific Insta360 cameras (ONE X, ONE R, or GO 2), limiting its use with other camera models. One of the main advantages of this selfie stick is that it automatically gets removed from your smartphone photography or videos you shoot using it. Plus, it's made from lightweight aluminum, so it's easy to handle and carry around.

Another great feature is the telescopic extension. You can adjust the length of the selfie stick to your preference, whether you want a closer shot or a wider angle. The comfortable grip is also worth mentioning. It's designed with user comfort in mind, so you won't have any trouble holding it for extended periods of time.

9. GoPro 3-Way

For action cams

Compatibility: GoPro Hero Series | Minimum length: 9.1 in | Maximum length: 19.4 in | Bluetooth: Yes | Weight: 12.8 ounces

✚ Sleek design and easy to set up

✚ Bluetooth remote control

✚ Can be used for underwater shooting

✚ Fully compatible with GoPro Quik

— May not be suitable for larger cameras

— Higher price point

GoPro 3-Way selfie stick tripod is a well-designed and versatile tool that is perfect for anyone who wants to take amazing photos and videos with their GoPro cameras. The head of the camera stick can rotate 270 degrees and tilt back and forth 90 degrees for a variety of angles to capture the best shots. You can shoot in portrait mode and even switch it to wide angle for more sweeping scenes.

The waterproof feature is a game-changer, especially if you're into underwater shooting. You can use it with GoPro wetsuits and other protective gear without any worries. Another cool thing about this selfie stick is that it has a remote clip at the bottom, which is not always included with other models.

10. ATUMTEK 51

Can be used in harsh conditions

Compatibility: From Android 5.0 and iOS 7 | Minimum length: 12 in | Maximum length: 51 in | Bluetooth: Yes | Weight: 11.6 ounces

✚ Anodic coating for extra protection

✚ Ergonomic and grippy handle

✚ Telescopic arm

✚ Compatible with most smartphones

— Slightly more expensive

— No locking mechanism for telescoping arm

ATUMTEK 51 Selfie Stick seamlessly combines a sturdy tripod with a Bluetooth remote shutter, allowing for hands-free operation. You can trigger the shutter by pressing a button on the handle, which connects to your device, or even use the remote from up to 10 meters away. This is a great feature for users who don't want to bother with complicated selfie apps.

It features a 270-degree rotation head and a 180-degree rotatable phone holder, which supports devices up to 3.5 inches in width. The telescopic pole is durable, rust-resistant, and corrosion-free, which is a plus for those who plan to use it in various weather conditions. This selfie stick has an anodic coating that provides extra protection against corrosion and abrasions.

How to Pick the Best Selfie Stick?

If you have no idea how to choose the best model among numerous social media cameras on the market, but still want to have a successful Instagram these tips will help you.

As a photographer, I can tell you that there are a few key characteristics and functions you should consider when choosing the best selfie stick for any types of photos. Let’s look at each one in more detail.

Size. Best selfie sticks should be compact and easy to carry around. Look for one that can fit in your bag or pocket without any hassle. The majority of selfie sticks you can buy can be folded to 8 inches, like a mini tripod. Shorter sticks are more compact and easier to carry, while longer ones are great for those epic group shots. If you're into that, consider a stick that can extend over 31.3 inches. And if you often find yourself in low-light situations, a selfie stick with a built-in light can be a game-changer. Functionality. When it comes to functionality, a great selfie stick will give you extra reach and allow you to take pictures from different angles. It should help you capture more of the scenery and people in your photos, and even assist in getting that perfect group selfie. Some models come with a clamp attachment for your phone, ensuring it stays securely in place. Others can even hold action cameras or compact digital cameras.

Durability. Durability is another important factor to consider. Avoid cheap plastic models, as they won't last long. Look for selfie sticks made from aluminum alloy or stainless steel, as they are more durable and resistant to corrosion. A comfortable and secure grip is essential, so choose one with a textured or grooved rubber handle. Connectivity. Some selfie sticks come with a remote shutter, allowing you to control your camera with a button on the handle. Others connect to your smartphone using an auxiliary cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth. Choose the option that suits your needs best. If you're planning to use your selfie stick regularly, investing in a higher-quality model with advanced features might be worth it. However, if you're just an occasional user, a basic model will do the job. Lastly, pay attention to how the selfie stick connects to your smartphone. Some use a cable that plugs into the headphone jack, while others connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. Both options have their pros and cons, so choose the one that suits your preferences.

