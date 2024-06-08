The Best Laptop Stands To Boost Your Laptop Up (2024)

If you spend all day working on your laptop, the best laptop stands can make a world of difference to your physical health. They help lift your laptop up to a comfortable eye level, where your posture will improve, and if you can stand and work, you'll move more during the day. That helps with circulation and burning calories, making you a happier, healthier worker—all for just lifting up your laptop.

You can get a wide range of laptop stands with an even wider range of prices. Some, like the Tonmom Laptop Stand For Desk cost less than $10 and do a perfect job of getting your laptop up off your desk. For more extreme elevation, the obVus Solutions Laptop Tower Stand can bring your laptop up to 21-inches off your table. Or, the Fitueyes Height Adjustable Standing Desk which turns your desk into a sit/stand desk in a moment's notice.

We've scoured the internet for the absolute best laptop stands available, consulted colleagues and experts, and tested some out ourselves. These are the best of the bunch.

Best Laptop Stand Overall Strong, Stable And Versatile obVus Solutions Laptop Tower Stand Laptop support: 10-17 inches | Height adjust: 2-21 inches | Weight: 4 pounds Best for: Lifting your laptop as high as you want. The obVus Solutions laptop tower stand will lift your laptop to new, great heights—up to 21-inches off of your desk surface. That's enough for just about any position you could possibly need, with the ability to adjust the angle minutely for the perfect placement. It supports laptops of just about any size. The sturdy base prevents your laptop from tipping over, too. It folds flat too, so it's easy to travel with if you go between a home and work office. It's only available in the stock silver color scheme, but there is a version with a phone-holder built into the base if you'd find some use for that. Pros: Very sturdy

Supports all laptop sizes

Can lift your laptop up to 21-inches Cons: Expensive

Best Minimalist Laptop Stand Nothing But The Stand Rain Design mStand 360 Laptop support: Any | Height adjust: 6-inches | Weight: 3.6 pounds See Also Laptop-Ständer Test bzw. Vergleich 20249 DIY Laptop Stands to Make WFH So Much EasierTest: Die besten Laptop-StänderLaptop-Ständer günstig online kaufen | Kaufland.de Best for: Supporting your laptop with a minimalist style. If you just want something to get your laptop up off the desk without any extras, the Rain Design mStand 360 is the best tool for the job. The understated shaped aluminum lifts your laptop up by six inches, making it much more comfortable to use. It supports just about any size of laptop with rubber grippers to hold it in place. And, as a perk, you’ll find a cable tidy at the rear to help keep the wires neat and out of your way, and the design is incredibly stable, making sure that it won't bounce around as you type. The only fancy feature with this laptop stand is its rotatable base. If you frequently need to show colleagues what you're working on, you can just twist the base around, making it great for collaborative work or sharing the odd meme with friends. Still, if you don't need that feature, you can save a few dollars by buying the standard mStand instead. Either version is available in a range of colors, including midnight black, gold, and silver. Pros: Sturdy construction

Minimalist design

Rotating base Cons: Can't adjust height

Doesn't fold for ease of transport

Heavy

Best Cheap Laptop Stand Adjustable, Strong And Affordable Tonmom Laptop Stand for Desk Laptop support: 10-15.6 inches | Height adjust: 2-6 inches | Weight: 0.8 pounds Best for: Getting your laptop at a more comfortable angle for less than $10. If you want to get your laptop up off your desk and at a more comfortable angle for typing, the Tonmom is all you need. For less than $10, it offers impressive stability for a range of laptops up to 15.6-inches in size, with rubber grips to keep your laptop still during even intense typing sessions. It's height adjustable, with a range of options letting you customize its angle to your needs. The black frame is understated and fits with most modern laptop aesthetics, and it folds flat so you can store it away or travel with it easily. Just lifting your laptop off the desk like this even gives it slightly better cooling–although you'll want a proper laptop cooling pad to boost your laptop's cooling performance. Pros: Super lightweight

Low price

Supports most sizes of laptop Cons: Limited range of height adjustment

Lacks support for larger laptops

Best Premium Laptop Stand Place Your Laptop Exactly Where You Need It Editor’s Pick Twelve South Curve Flex Laptop support: 10-17 inches | Height adjust: 2-11 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds Best for: Making your laptop sit perfectly, anywhere, any time. The Twelve South Curve Flex is a fantastic laptop stand because it gives you near-infinite customization for your laptop's positioning and angle. It can lift your laptop up to 11-inches off of your desk—which is practically enough to make it a standing desk—and you can tilt it to any kind of angle using the adjustable hinge system. It holds your laptop in a strong and sturdy position, and that makes it great for changing positioning for different tasks. Video call? Get it up and visible so your colleagues can see you clearly. Long typing session? Lower it down to a more comfortable position. It supports a wide range of laptops of different shapes and sizes, and folds completely flat when not in use, so it's easy to store and travel with. If you find the hinge is too tight, or too loose, you can tweak that too. Inside the handy carry case is a hidden compartment with a tool specifically designed to adjust the hinge strength. What our editors say: Tech editor Rebecca Isaacs uses this one for her work and gaming needs and says, “The Curve Flex may come with a premium price, but it’s worth the investment. It stores easily for travel, and it can hold my heavy MSI gaming laptop when I port it into my gaming monitor. It comes with silicone pads for sturdy placement and I love that I can adjust it just by pressing or pulling the arms.” Pros: Sturdy construction

Supports most laptops

Easy to use and adjust Cons: Expensive

Expect to tighten the hinges every so often

Best Laptop Stand For Your Lap Use Your Laptop In Comfort Yogibo Traybo 2.0 Laptop support: Any | Height adjust: None | Weight: 4.6 pounds Best for: Using your laptop on your lap. Most laptops aren't actually supposed to be used on our laps. They're too hot, for starters, and the angle is not ideal for your neck and posture. Enter the Yogibo Traybo 2.0, a bamboo laptop stand with a pillow underside, letting you rest your laptop on your lap without any of the downsides. This comfortable design features an 18.5-inch wide bamboo surface, giving it support for just about any laptop, and there's a notch for tablets, phones or convertible tablets so you can prop it up for viewing or video calls. The pillow is full of body conforming beads, making it comfortable and versatile to use on your lap, whether you're relaxing on the couch, or sitting on your bed. The scratch-resistant bamboo surface makes it more durable than most plastic laptop stands. Pros: Comfortable beaded pillow underside

Supports any size of laptop or tablet Cons: No good for use on a desk

Doesn't do much for improving posture

Best Portable Laptop Stand A Premium Minimalist Design Rain Design mBar Pro+ Laptop support: 10-18 inches | Height adjust: 5 inches | Weight: 0.5 pounds Best for: Bringing a lightweight, compact laptop stand with you wherever you go. The Rain Design mBar Pro+ folds out into a capable and sturdy laptop stand, with its aluminum frame providing impressive support for any size of laptop over 10 inches. Its foldable frame lets you adjust the height and angle of your laptop, raising it by 5.5-inches and helping to bring it into a more comfortable eyeline. This extremely compact laptop stand design weighs just 0.45 pounds, too, so if you carry it around in a backpack with your laptop, it doesn’t weigh you down. It even comes with its own carry sleeve to keep it safe. Pros: Lightweight

Compact when folded

Sturdy aluminum construction Cons: No steps in height or angle adjustment See Also The Best Laptop Stands to Save Your Achin’ Neck

Best Laptop Stand For Standing Get Up And Moving And Take Everything With You Fitueyes Standing Desk Converter Laptop support: Any | Height adjust: 4-20 inches | Weight: 27 pounds Best for: Turning your desk into a standing desk while you work. Why adjust only your laptop when you can adjust your whole desk? The Fitueyes Height Adjustable Standing Desk has enough space for a laptop and any external displays you might want to use. It’s also split across two levels, giving you space for other accessories like external keyboards and mice. Because it’s 32 inches wide, you’ll get plenty of space for all manner of laptops and external displays. It also has enough support for up to 33lbs of laptop and accessories. Pros: Converts your desk into a standing desk

The wide range of height adjustments let you set your laptop perfectly

Double shelf design gives you options for external keyboards Cons: Big and bulky

Not portable

What To Look For In A Laptop Stand

Laptop stands all do the same basic job: Lift your laptop up off the desk. But how do you pick the right one for you? Here are some aspects of different laptop stands to consider.

Laptop support

A laptop stand is no good to you if it doesn't support your laptop. Most laptop stands have a range of laptop sizes that they support, though those with larger, flat surfaces can theoretically support any laptop.

If yours is particularly heavy—like a big and bulky gaming laptop—just double check the stand can support the weight, too. Uplifting a heavy laptop could make some laptop stands unstable.

Portability

Do you plan to travel with your laptop stand? Then you want one that folds flat. It makes the process of transporting your laptop stand so much easier. If you'll be carrying it around, also consider weight, as some laptop stands can be very heavy.

Height

One of the main advantages of using a laptop stand is placing the laptop at a more comfortable height to use. Some laptop stands have adjustable heights and angles, while others are fixed. Some go higher than others. Find out what height you want to lift your laptop too, then make sure the stand you select can do it.

What's A Good Cheap Laptop Stand?

If you just want your laptop up and off the desk, a cheap laptop stand is a great way to go. Our favorite is the Tonmom Laptop Stand For Desk. It's less than $10 and does a perfectly good job of uplifting your laptop. It won't lift it very much and it doesn't support all laptop sizes, but for most laptops, it's more than good enough.

Does My Laptop Work With A Laptop Stand?

It depends on your laptop, but probably. Most laptop stands can support laptops between 10 and 17-inches in size, though some can only do mid-range sizes. Check the size and weight of your laptop and compare it to the specifications for each of the best laptop stands to see which one is right for your laptop.

How We Chose The Best Laptop Stands

To find the best laptop stands, we combined our extensive first-hand knowledge of some of the world's best laptop stands, with in-depth research from every angle. We consulted experts, talked to manufacturers, pored over reviews from third-parties, and considered user reviews.

Combining all that together, we put together a list of the absolute best laptop stands we could find.

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

The Forbes Vetted tech team is well-versed in all things digital, having written articles and in the category (a couple of staffers, including Dave Johnson, our deputy editor, have even authored a number of books).

Jon Martindale, the writer of this story, is a regular Forbes Vetted tech contributor who has bylines in digital publications including Digital Trends and PCGamer, and formerly ran his own PC hardware review website.

We also discussed with our Forbes team about laptop stands they use. Collectively they have decades of experience in tech journalism, with excellent insight into the best laptop stands available today.

