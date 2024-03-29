A pizza adventure part II + new 24h dough recipe – Weekend Bakery (2024)

Good pizza: slow dough and fast baking. Hope we can inspire you!

Last weekend it was back to the pizza baking and dough making. Next to sharing some more pizza baking clips live from the Roccbox pizza oven, we also want to dish out our pizza dough making method.

For the pizza dough we use a high gluten (13%) Italian 00 flour with a W factor of over 300. This W factor indicated dough elasticity and extensibility. Around 300 is a sweet spot for long fermented pizza dough.

As a test we made pizza dough with short, medium and long fermentation times. We found the long, fridge retarded dough was best. If you are in a hurry or forgot to make dough, you can make a basic pizza dough in around 2 hours of course. The difference with the long fermented dough is noticeable in depth of flavor and structure, with a different bite. The short fermented dough is more bread-like and baked at the same time and temperature, this dough can seem more compact and almost a bit raw.

So, we want to share with you the recipe for a 24 hour, fridge retarded pizza dough that you might like to try and hopefully like too.

We also had some fun with toppings and crust. We made pizza with truffle cream and greens from our garden which was delicious! Inspired by a Roccbox video, we also made a ‘racket pizza’. You basically use a corner of the crust and stuff it, so you get a pizza and small calzone in one. What’s not to like!





24 hour pizza dough recipe

Ingredients for the Pizza Dough makes 4 pizza’s 585 g Italian typo 00 pizza flour 350 g water 15 g olive oil (optional) 11 g sea salt 2.6 g instant yeast

Pizza dough method

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of your standing mixer and knead for 5 minutes (or knead for 10 minutes by hand).

Take the dough out of the bowl and onto your work surface. Knead by hand for an extra minute to give it a smooth finish.

Shape into a ball, place in an oiled container, cover and leave to rest for 10 minutes.

Now do two full sets of stretch and fold .

. Place the dough back in the container and again leave to rest for 10 minutes.

Now do one full set of stretch and fold .

. Place the dough back in the container and once again leave to rest for 10 minutes.

Divide the dough into 4 equal parts of around 240 grams and shape into balls.

place them in a container with enough room for each ball to develop and leave to ferment in the fridge* for around 24 hours.

You can take the dough out of the fridge around 1 hour before use. We find it’s easier to handle when we do this.

*Our fridge temperature is around 6°C. The amount of yeast and hours in the fridge are based on this. But you do have a bit of leeway with this dough if you need it when planning your pizza baking.

Table percentage of instant dry yeast

Temp 4h 6h 8h 12h 18h 24h 36h 48h 4°C 0.960 0.640 0.384 0.256 5°C 0.832 0.576 0.320 0.224 6°C 0.640 0.448 0.256 0.192 7°C 0.832 0.521 0.320 0.192 0.128 8°C 0.704 0.384 0.256 0.160 0.096 18°C 0.512 0.320 0.192 0.128 0.064 0.048 0.024 0.016 19°C 0.448 0.256 0.160 0.096 0.056 0.040 0.020 0.014 20°C 0.320 0.192 0.128 0.080 0.048 0.032 0.016 0.012 21°C 0.256 0.160 0.096 0.056 0.032 0.024 0.012 0.010 22°C 0.224 0.128 0.080 0.048 0.024 0.018 0.010 0.006 23°C 0.192 0.096 0.064 0.040 0.022 0.016 0.009 0.005 24°C 0.160 0.080 0.056 0.032 0.020 0.013 0.007 0.004 25°C 0.128 0.064 0.048 0.024 0.016 0.010 0.006 26°C 0.096 0.056 0.040 0.022 27°C 0.090 0.048 0.032 28°C 0.064 0.040 0.024

How to use the table

For example: Take 585 grams of flour for 24 hours in the fridge at 6°C.

Look in the table at 6°C and 24 hours, there you see the bakers percentage of 0.448

This means you can calculate the ammount of yeast by:

585 grams of flour divided by 100 = 5.85

5.85 times 0.448 = 2.62 grams of yeast.

White pizza with courgette and garlic Simple pizza with mozzarella, basil and pepperoni

Racket pizza, the folded handle is filled with mozzarella and pepperoni. Calzone and regular pizza in one!

Our latest baking session we experimented with some new toppings which could quickly become a new favorite. Inspired by recipes on the Roccbox site we first grilled some aubergines in the pizza oven. We then used pieces of aubergine (eggplant), together with mozzarella, fresh Parmesan cheese and a pesto made with jalapeño chili peppers, olive oil, basil and pine nuts as topping. We also made a variation with a tomato sauce base. It was delicious with just the right amount of fiery kick from the peppers.









With leftover dough and pepper pesto and an added hint of garlic we made this naked pizza. Super fun to watch when it bakes. Also great to use this bread as an appetizer, cut into strips.