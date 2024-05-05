Simple Sweet Bread Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)

Sweet Bread is so incredibly easy to make and only takes5 minutes hands on time. This easy Sweet Bread recipe requires only staple ingredients:sugar,flour,baking powder,salt,eggs,milk andvegetable oil! It’s easy quick bread recipe for breakfast, snack or dessert that also makes a beautiful neighbor, hostess or holiday gift!

Sweet Bread is a quick and easy no yeast bread recipe. It is made with just staple ingredients – in minutes! It’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, snacks and dessert. There are so many variations you can make with this classic recipe includingCinnamon Sweet Bread and Orange Sweet Bread, which are traditional around Christmas.

I often make it when we’re having last minute guestsfor a playdate or as a quick hostess gift. You can adapt this simple sweet bread recipe with your favorite fruits, but it’s perfection on it’s own as well. I love to slather a little butter on it for good measure.

This time of year, Michael’s offers miniature ceramic loaf pans for just $1. I always stock up on them in white to use throughout the year. They are more durable than paper loaf pans and make a beautiful gift.

This recipe yields 6 pretty little loaves, if you’re willing to share or 2 large loaves!

Sweet Bread Ingredients Sugar – White granulated sugar makes this bread delightfully sweet. Optional: sprinkle sugar over the loaf just before baking for a shimmery finish.

– White granulated sugar makes this bread delightfully sweet. Optional: sprinkle sugar over the loaf just before baking for a shimmery finish. Flour – All purpose flour is the foundation of this bread.

– All purpose flour is the foundation of this bread. Baking Powder – Leavensquick bread, without the fuss! It ensures a nice even rise.

– Leavensquick bread, without the fuss! It ensures a nice even rise. Salt – A hint of salt brings out the flavors of the other ingredients.

– A hint of salt brings out the flavors of the other ingredients. Eggs – The binding agent.

– The binding agent. Milk – Milk creates a nice soft loaf. In addition, milk adds flavor to quick breads and gives it a beautiful brown color due to caramelization of milk and sugars!

– Milk creates a nice soft loaf. In addition, milk adds flavor to quick breads and gives it a beautiful brown color due to caramelization of milk and sugars! Vegetable Oil – Vegetable oilmakes the bread incredibly moist, with a light and delicate crumb. You can substitute with canola oil or melted butter in a pinch.

Combine dry ingredients. In a separate mixing bowl, combine wet ingredients. Incorporate dry mixture into wet mixture until just combined and pour into greased loaf pans. Sprinkle sugar on top to make your Sweet Bread glisten and bake! It’s SO easy!

Baking Alternatives Large Loaves – Don’t want 6 miniature loaves? You can also make this Sweet Bread recipe in 2 – 1 pound loaf pans or cut the recipe in half for just 1 loaf pan and bake 50 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test.

– Don’t want 6 miniature loaves? You can also make this Sweet Bread recipe in 2 – 1 pound loaf pans or cut the recipe in half for just 1 loaf pan and bake 50 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test. Make Muffins – If you prefer to make them into muffins, just grease miniature muffin tins andfill each to 2/3 full. Bake 12 minutes.

– If you prefer to make them into muffins, just grease miniature muffin tins andfill each to 2/3 full. Bake 12 minutes. Make it Ornate – Alternatively, you can also bake it in an ornate loaf pan with the same minimal effort!

Variations

Add a Glaze – This bread is amazing on it’s own, but you can also cover sweet bread with Glaze (or drizzle if you show any restraint). Cream Cheese Glaze , Orange Glaze Recipe or Lemon Glaze are some of our favorites! Because it makes 6 miniature loaves, you can try them all!Seriously, soooo good! Through the years we’ve made it in a variety of ways.I tend to make it as written in the recipe card below for breakfast, brunch or to serve with dinner and add a little glaze to leftovers for dessert.

– This bread is amazing on it’s own, but you can also cover sweet bread with (or drizzle if you show any restraint). , or are some of our favorites! Because it makes 6 miniature loaves, you can try them all!Seriously, soooo good! Through the years we’ve made it in a variety of ways.I tend to make it as written in the recipe card below for breakfast, brunch or to serve with dinner and add a little glaze to leftovers for dessert. Add Fruits – Fresh or dried! Apples, cranberries, strawberries, oranges, the options are endless!

– Fresh or dried! Apples, cranberries, strawberries, oranges, the options are endless! Add Nuts – Walnuts, pecans or even candied nuts are a delicious addition.

– Walnuts, pecans or even are a delicious addition. Brown Sugar – Make it with brown sugar (see my Brown Sugar Bread recipe) for richer flavor.

– Make it with brown sugar (see my recipe) for richer flavor. Add Chocolate Chips

Experiment with Extracts – Add an extract like vanilla , lemon or almond

How to Store Bread Room Temperature – Store quick breadin a sealed plastic bag or covered in saran wrapat room temperature for up to 5 days.

– Store quick breadin a sealed plastic bag or covered in saran wrapat room temperature for up to 5 days. Refrigerate – Up to 1 week in an airtight container.

– Up to 1 week in an airtight container. Freeze – Wrap them tightly in heavy foil, saran wrap or place them in freezer bags (I like to do at least 2 to prevent freezer odors from seeping in), and freeze for up to 3 months. Bring to room temperature to serve.

I hope this sweet bread recipe makes your holiday entertaining and gifting a little easier. You can find all of my bread recipes here, includingbeer bread (which I highly recommend smothering with honey butter).

Sweet Bread Recipe By Julie Blanner Sweet Bread is so incredibly easy to make and only takes5 minutes hands on time. This easy Sweet Bread recipe requires only staple ingredients:sugar,flour,baking powder,salt,eggs,milk andvegetable oil! It's easy quick bread recipe for breakfast, snack or dessert that also makes a beautiful neighbor, hostess or holiday gift! Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 40 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 24 Ingredients ▢ 2 cups white granulated sugar

▢ 4 cups all purpose flour

▢ 2 tablespoons baking powder

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 2 cups milk

▢ ⅔ cup vegetable oil Instructions Grease 6 mini loaf pans and preheat oven to 350℉.

In a medium mixing bowl, add sugar, flour, baking powder and salt and whisk to combine.

In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs, milk and oil until just combined.

Gradually add dry mixture to wet until just moist.

Pour batter into prepared loaf pans an inch below to compensate for rise. Optional: sprinkle sugar on top.

