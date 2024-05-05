2 Ingredient Bagel Recipe (2024)

Published: May 14, 2020 · Modified: Oct 27, 2023 by Lois · As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. This site contains affiliate links · 34 Comments

Are you looking to make something special for breakfast but don't know what? Look no further and come join me on this baking adventure as we explore how to make a delicious homemade 2 ingredient bagel recipe.

Made with only Greek yogurt and self-rising flour and a few simple steps, you can have your own bakery-style homemade bagels in no time!

Let me show you this breakfast idea the whole family is going to love to eat and love to help you prepare!

I can't believe it has taken me almost two years to get this recipe posted here on the blog. That's right, two years!

My husband and I made these bagels and absolutely loved them. They're incredibly easy to make and very delicious.

The best part is that not only are these bagels made with minimal ingredients and effort, but they also taste amazing too!

This recipe has been updated since it first appeared in 2018 with new photos and a new printable recipe card that includes nutritional information. I hope you enjoy the updates as much as I enjoyed working on them!

💡How long to cook 2 ingredient bagels in air fryer?

You can make the bagels in an air fryer instead of the oven:

To cook 2 ingredient bagels in an air fryer, preheat the fryer to 375°F.

Place bagels on a greased rack or parchment paper and cook for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway through.

To ensure that the bagels are cooked all the way through, check for a golden-brown color and lightly press down to test for firmness before serving.

💡How do you make self rising flour?

It's easy to make your own self-rising flour at home simply by combining the following ingredients in a bowl: 1 cup of plain flour

2 tsps. baking powder

👩‍🍳Recipe Notes

You can make this dough and then refrigerate it for up to two days before forming the dough into bagels.

You'll need to let it come to room temperture first before attempting to form the dough.

This 2 ingredient dough can also be used to make bread sticks, pizza dough, flatbread; even pretzel bites!

📋Ingredients

This is an overview of the ingredients and instructions. Be sure to see the recipe card below for exact quantities, detailed instructions and special notes.

Self-rising flour - you'll need extra flour for kneading, so keep the flour canister nearby.

- you'll need extra flour for kneading, so keep the flour canister nearby. Greek Yogurt

Egg Wash - you don't need to brush with an egg wash if you're just making them plain. But I like the look the egg wash gives to the bagels.

💡Toppings for Bagels

If you choose to use toppings, you'll need a beaten egg to brush on top of the bagels as well as your favorite toppings:

Kosher Salt

Sesame Seeds

Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1: In a bowl, combine the flour and yogurt together. Turn it out onto a flour board or a piece of parchment paper. I found the parchment baking sheets to work better.

In a bowl, combine the flour and yogurt together. Turn it out onto a flour board or a piece of parchment paper. I found the parchment baking sheets to work better. Step 2: The dough is very sticky, so make sure you flour your hands while kneading the dough together for about 5 minutes or until it's smooth and no longer sticky.

The dough is very sticky, so make sure you flour your hands while kneading the dough together for about 5 minutes or until it's smooth and no longer sticky. Step 3: The dough will not be like a traditional bread dough. It will still be a little tacky. Form the dough into a round and then proceed to cut the dough in half and then in half again until you have four even pieces.

Step 4: Shape each piece of dough into a long log about 4 to 6 inches long.

Shape each piece of dough into a long log about 4 to 6 inches long. Step 5: Then make a circle pinching the ends together forming the bagel shape.

Egg Wash for Bagels

Place each bagel on a baking sheet that's been lined with either Parchment Baking Sheets or a Silpat baking mat.

Prepare the egg wash by beating together the egg with one teaspoon of water.

Brush on top of each bagel and then add the preferred seasonings.

These bagels below are plain, sesame and kosher salt.

Add the Bagel Seasonings

These bagels were brushed with an egg wash and then sprinkled with Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Mix. My family loved these!

Baking Instructions

Bake the bagels in a preheated 350°F for 18 to 20 minutes.

Then remove the bagels from the oven, turn the oven up to 425°F and bake the bagels for an additional 3 to 4 minutes until browned.

Before You Begin!

🍶Storage Tips

Allow the bagels to cool completely before storing them to prevent condensation and sogginess.

Place the cooled bagels in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag.

If you're planning to eat them within a day or two, you can store them at room temperature.

If you want to keep them fresh for a longer period, refrigerate the bagels. They can stay fresh for up to 5 days when stored in the refrigerator.

📌Remember, homemade bagels are best enjoyed fresh. So try to consume them within a few days for the best taste and texture.

❄️Freezing Tips

If you'd like to save the bagels for later, make sure to tightly wrap them in plastic wrap or aluminum foil before putting them in a freezer-safe bag.

They can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.

🔁 Thawing and Reheating Tips

When you're ready to enjoy the bagels, you can thaw them at room temperature or toast them straight from the freezer.

Recipe FAQ

Can you use regular yogurt? No. You have to use Greek yogurt to make this dough or the dough won't be thick enough to form into bagels. Make sure you use Greek yogurt and not "Greek style" yogurt. If there is any liquid in the yogurt, drain the liquid off before adding it to the self-rising flour.

📇Recipe Card

Want to Save This Recipe? Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox.Plus, get great new recipes from me every week! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Walking on Sunshine Recipes. 2 Ingredient Bagels Yield: 4 bagels Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 22 minutes Additional Time: 3 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Bakery style bagels made with only two ingredients! You probably have all you need in your pantry to make this delicious2 ingredient bagel recipe. Let me show you this easy recipe the whole family is going to love to eat and maybe even help you prepare! Ingredients 1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1 egg beaten plus 1 teaspoon of water; optional if you want to add toppings such as sesame seeds or poppy seeds Instructions In a bowl, combine the flour and Greek yogurt together using a wooden spoon. As soon as the dough comes together, turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead until the dough forms a ball. The dough is quite sticky, so make sure you flour your hands and the surface well. You may need to work extra flour into the dough to get it to come together. Cut the dough in half and then in half again until you have four even pieces. Shape each piece of dough into a long log about 4 to 6 inches long. Then make a circle pinching the ends together forming the bagel shape. Place each bagel on a baking sheet that's been lined with either parchment paper or a silpat. Prepare the egg wash by beating together the egg with one teaspoon of water. Brush on top of each bagel and then add the preferred seasonings. Bake in the preheated 350°F oven for about 22 minutes. Then remove the tray from the oven and increase the temperature to 450°F. Return the baking sheet to the oven and bake for an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until the tops of the bagels have browned. Store the bagels in a airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can also freeze them for up to 3 months. Notes It’s easy to make your own self-rising flour at home simply by combining the following ingredients in a bowl: 1 cup of plain flour

2 tsps. baking powder Nutrition Information: Yield: 4Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 206Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 49mgSodium: 412mgCarbohydrates: 27gFiber: 2gSugar: 2gProtein: 12g The nutrition information is calculated automatically. I cannot guarantee its accuracy. If this data is important to you, please verify with your trusted nutrition calculator. Pin this recipe and save it for later! Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

