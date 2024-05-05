2 Ingredient Bagel Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Lois · As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. This site contains affiliate links · 34 Comments
Are you looking to make something special for breakfast but don't know what? Look no further and come join me on this baking adventure as we explore how to make a delicious homemade 2 ingredient bagel recipe.
Made with only Greek yogurt and self-rising flour and a few simple steps, you can have your own bakery-style homemade bagels in no time!
Let me show you this breakfast idea the whole family is going to love to eat and love to help you prepare!
I can't believe it has taken me almost two years to get this recipe posted here on the blog. That's right, two years!
My husband and I made these bagels and absolutely loved them. They're incredibly easy to make and very delicious.
The best part is that not only are these bagels made with minimal ingredients and effort, but they also taste amazing too!
This recipe has been updated since it first appeared in 2018 with new photos and a new printable recipe card that includes nutritional information. I hope you enjoy the updates as much as I enjoyed working on them!
Table of Contents
- 💡How long to cook 2 ingredient bagels in air fryer?
- 💡How do you make self rising flour?
- 🛒Helpful Kitchen Tools
- 👩🍳Recipe Notes
- 📋Ingredients
- 💡Toppings for Bagels
- Step-by-Step Instructions
- Egg Wash for Bagels
- Add the Bagel Seasonings
- Baking Instructions
- Before You Begin!
- 🍶Storage Tips
- ❄️Freezing Tips
- 🔁 Thawing and Reheating Tips
- Recipe FAQ
- 🌟Try these recipes next...
- 📇Recipe Card
- 💬 Comments
💡How long to cook 2 ingredient bagels in air fryer?
You can make the bagels in an air fryer instead of the oven:
- To cook 2 ingredient bagels in an air fryer, preheat the fryer to 375°F.
- Place bagels on a greased rack or parchment paper and cook for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway through.
- To ensure that the bagels are cooked all the way through, check for a golden-brown color and lightly press down to test for firmness before serving.
💡How do you make self rising flour?
It's easy to make your own self-rising flour at home simply by combining the following ingredients in a bowl:
- 1 cup of plain flour
- 2 tsps. baking powder
👩🍳Recipe Notes
- You can make this dough and then refrigerate it for up to two days before forming the dough into bagels.
- You'll need to let it come to room temperture first before attempting to form the dough.
- This 2 ingredient dough can also be used to make bread sticks, pizza dough, flatbread; even pretzel bites!
📋Ingredients
This is an overview of the ingredients and instructions. Be sure to see the recipe card below for exact quantities, detailed instructions and special notes.
- Self-rising flour - you'll need extra flour for kneading, so keep the flour canister nearby.
- Greek Yogurt
- Egg Wash - you don't need to brush with an egg wash if you're just making them plain. But I like the look the egg wash gives to the bagels.
💡Toppings for Bagels
If you choose to use toppings, you'll need a beaten egg to brush on top of the bagels as well as your favorite toppings:
- Kosher Salt
- Sesame Seeds
- Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Step 1: In a bowl, combine the flour and yogurt together. Turn it out onto a flour board or a piece of parchment paper. I found the parchment baking sheets to work better.
- Step 2: The dough is very sticky, so make sure you flour your hands while kneading the dough together for about 5 minutes or until it's smooth and no longer sticky.
- Step 3: The dough will not be like a traditional bread dough. It will still be a little tacky. Form the dough into a round and then proceed to cut the dough in half and then in half again until you have four even pieces.
- Step 4: Shape each piece of dough into a long log about 4 to 6 inches long.
- Step 5: Then make a circle pinching the ends together forming the bagel shape.
Egg Wash for Bagels
- Place each bagel on a baking sheet that's been lined with either Parchment Baking Sheets or a Silpat baking mat.
- Prepare the egg wash by beating together the egg with one teaspoon of water.
- Brush on top of each bagel and then add the preferred seasonings.
- These bagels below are plain, sesame and kosher salt.
Add the Bagel Seasonings
- These bagels were brushed with an egg wash and then sprinkled with Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Mix. My family loved these!
Baking Instructions
- Bake the bagels in a preheated 350°F for 18 to 20 minutes.
- Then remove the bagels from the oven, turn the oven up to 425°F and bake the bagels for an additional 3 to 4 minutes until browned.
Before You Begin!
If you make this recipe, please leave a review and star rating. This helps my business thrive and continue providing FREE recipes.
🍶Storage Tips
- Allow the bagels to cool completely before storing them to prevent condensation and sogginess.
- Place the cooled bagels in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag.
- If you're planning to eat them within a day or two, you can store them at room temperature.
- If you want to keep them fresh for a longer period, refrigerate the bagels. They can stay fresh for up to 5 days when stored in the refrigerator.
📌Remember, homemade bagels are best enjoyed fresh. So try to consume them within a few days for the best taste and texture.
❄️Freezing Tips
- If you'd like to save the bagels for later, make sure to tightly wrap them in plastic wrap or aluminum foil before putting them in a freezer-safe bag.
- They can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.
🔁 Thawing and Reheating Tips
- When you're ready to enjoy the bagels, you can thaw them at room temperature or toast them straight from the freezer.
Recipe FAQ
Can you use regular yogurt?
No. You have to use Greek yogurt to make this dough or the dough won't be thick enough to form into bagels. Make sure you use Greek yogurt and not "Greek style" yogurt. If there is any liquid in the yogurt, drain the liquid off before adding it to the self-rising flour.
📇Recipe Card
2 Ingredient Bagels
Yield: 4 bagels
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 22 minutes
Additional Time: 3 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Bakery style bagels made with only two ingredients! You probably have all you need in your pantry to make this delicious2 ingredient bagel recipe. Let me show you this easy recipe the whole family is going to love to eat and maybe even help you prepare!
Ingredients
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 egg beaten plus 1 teaspoon of water; optional if you want to add toppings such as sesame seeds or poppy seeds
Instructions
- In a bowl, combine the flour and Greek yogurt together using a wooden spoon.
- As soon as the dough comes together, turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead until the dough forms a ball.
- The dough is quite sticky, so make sure you flour your hands and the surface well. You may need to work extra flour into the dough to get it to come together.
- Cut the dough in half and then in half again until you have four even pieces.
- Shape each piece of dough into a long log about 4 to 6 inches long. Then make a circle pinching the ends together forming the bagel shape.
- Place each bagel on a baking sheet that's been lined with either parchment paper or a silpat.
- Prepare the egg wash by beating together the egg with one teaspoon of water. Brush on top of each bagel and then add the preferred seasonings.
- Bake in the preheated 350°F oven for about 22 minutes.
- Then remove the tray from the oven and increase the temperature to 450°F.
- Return the baking sheet to the oven and bake for an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until the tops of the bagels have browned.
- Store the bagels in a airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can also freeze them for up to 3 months.
Notes
It’s easy to make your own self-rising flour at home simply by combining the following ingredients in a bowl:
- 1 cup of plain flour
- 2 tsps. baking powder
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 4Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 206Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 49mgSodium: 412mgCarbohydrates: 27gFiber: 2gSugar: 2gProtein: 12g
The nutrition information is calculated automatically. I cannot guarantee its accuracy. If this data is important to you, please verify with your trusted nutrition calculator.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Alicia says
Just made these ( I also made the self rising flour) they look amazing, added everything but the bagel topping! Looking forward to making a breakfast sandwich with it in the morning!😋
Reply
Lois says
I'm so glad they turned out great for you! Thanks for leaving a comment!
Reply
Heather McLean says
I am going to try cinnamon raisin bagels.
Reply
Lois says
Ohhh...that sounds yummy! Please let me know how they turn out!
Reply
VA says
I do remembering seeing this recipe before, but have added great pictures and directions. I can't wait to try.
Thanks
Reply
Lois says
Thank you. I hope you enjoy the recipe!
Reply
Jennifer says
Cannot wait to try this recipe, it sounds amazing!! I’m off to buy ingredients then try to get down to the recipe again. The amount of pop ups and ads is insane…not your fault I know, just letting you know the experience of find the recipe was very frustrating. I have sesame seeds and everything bagel…my family is so excited for these!!
Reply
Lois says
At the top of every recipe is post is a Jump to Recipe button that takes right to the recipe card. I hope that helps in the future! I hope you enjoy the recipe. My son works at Liberty University also!
Reply
Jennifer says
I just made these and they look wonderful! So excited to try them! I used flourish flour from Amazon to get more fiber in the recipe to counter the carbs. Thank you!
Reply
Lois says
Glad to hear you enjoyed the recipe. Thanks for commenting!
Reply
Maxine Yaged says
Will this work with gluten free flour?
Reply
Lois says
I have not tried this recipe using gluten free flour, but I think it should work. Let me know!
Bernice says
Love the recipe, but I typically have to double the amount of flour in order to work the dough. Is that typical?
Reply
Lois says
I'm not really sure! I haven't had a problem with needing to add more flour. Thank you for visiting.
Reply
Cyndi says
Sounds wonderful! I would like to know how to make in an air frier please
Reply
Lois says
The instructions are included in the recipe post towards the bottom in the section titled "Air Fryer Bagels." I hope you try them!
Reply
Diane says
This sounds amazing, I'm going to have to give it a try -- especially in the air fryer. Thanks for sharing. Pls consider sharing at the Fabulous Friday link party: https://southhousedesigns.com/fabulous-friday-link-party-1-20-23/
So glad I found you and this recipe.
Reply
Lois says
Thank you Diane!
Reply
Kelli says
Can you boil these before baking like yeast bagels?
Reply
Lois says
I'm not really sure. I haven't tried it. But it might be interesting to try and update this post with another way of preparing them. Let me know if you try and how it works for you. Thank you!
Reply
Cheryl says
I never dreamed bagels could be made with only two ingredients! Thanks so much for sharing! I am visiting you from Linda's place. God bless you in this new year!
Reply
Lois says
Thank you for a lovely comment Cheryl. Enjoy your new year as well!
Reply
Jacki Johnson says
Think this would work with almond flour?
Reply
Lois says
I haven't worked with almond flour, so I'm not sure how the consistency will be. If you try, please let me know!
Reply
Darcy says
What temperature do yiu baje at? I can’t seem to see it in the recipe?
Reply
Lois says
I'm sorry about that. It is written in the blog post, but I neglected it in the recipe card. It's been updated to read 350°F for 18 to 20 minutes, then bake at 450°F for 3 minutes to brown the bagels.
Reply
Linda B says
Directions say to remove bagels from oven then raise temp to 450. So then are the bagels actually cooling down while waiting until oven reaches 450? Then put them back in? Trying to figure out if removing from oven actually affects how it will turn out. Why not just keep the bagels in the oven and just raise temp to 450 without having to open the door. Thanks.
Reply
Lois says
I have always removed the tray from the oven while my oven reaches the higher 450°F temperature. It only takes my oven a few minutes, the bagels do not cool down. They are basically baked after 22 minutes at 350°F. You return them to the oven to brown them for a few extra minutes.
Reply
Elmer Oltmann says
Will adding Blue Berries effect the recipe?
Reply
Lois says
I'm not really sure. I've only made the bagels according to this recipe. Let me know if you try!
Reply
Margy says
That looks simple. No raising and no boiling. I'll have to give it a try. - Margy
Reply
Sandra Carnahan says
Can I use plain yogurt instead of greek
Reply
Lois says
No. You have to use Greek yogurt to make this dough or the dough won't be thick enough to form into bagels. Make sure you use Greek yogurt and not "Greek style" yogurt. If there is any liquid in the yogurt, drain the liquid off before adding it to the self-rising flour. Thanks for a great question.
Reply
Joanne says
I just whipped up a batch of these this morning. I like mine plain or sprinkled with a little cinnamon. I use this dough for everything too- making homemade pizzas, as a topping for turkey pot pie, etc. It's so good.
Reply