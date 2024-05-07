About RecipeTin Eats (2024)

Hi there, nice to meet you!

I’m Nagi, and RecipeTin Eats is my corner of the internet!

I’m the voice, cook and eater behind RecipeTin Eats. I create recipes, take photos of them, write them up and make recipe tutorial videos. Oh, and I have a food bank – RecipeTin Meals – and I wrote a cookbook too!

I live in beautiful Sydney, Australia, and have an unhealthy obsession with all things food and my dogDozer, an abnormally large and very cheeky golden retriever.

When I say he’s “abnormally large”, I mean it! Proof:

(OK, possibly I am a little on the short side too….😂)

My recipes

My website reflects my philosophy on food and cooking – fast, creative, clever and fresh.

That’s fast meals for busy weeknights.

Creative new ideas and fresh takes on favourites to shortcut preparation, cut down on cost and create food with style.

Clever cooking so that you don’t sacrifice taste just because you’re short on time and on a budget. I’ll show you how to get gourmet flavours out of budget ingredients and how you can get organised so it’s a breeze to serve up nourishing meals to your family that will knock their socks off.

Andfresh meals that are made from scratch. I don’t use store bought packet mixes or canned soup.

My recipes are cost conscious, made using everyday ingredients and (mostly) pretty healthy. I don’t use a tub of cream or blocks of cream cheese in every sauce, and I only deep fry when I really think it’s worth it.

But, sometimes I feel the need to unleash the demon within. 🙂

OK, maybe a little more than sometimes……

A bit about me …

Born in Japan, raised in Sydney, Australia, I’ve travelled the world from Europe to the Middle East, across Asia and America. In a previous life, I worked in corporate finance. Though I thoroughly enjoyed my “first” career, I wanted to pursue a futurewhere my passion really lies – food. 🙂 Today, I’m extremely fortunate to be able to saythat I make a living doing what I truly love – creating and sharing my favourite recipes with people from all over the world. Growing up, budget was tight and even though my mother worked full time, we dined like royalty because she was so creative in the kitchen. And this is why I know it’s possible to make great, fresh food even if you’re short on time and on a budget.

The recipes on my blog draws on influences from my travels, my ever evolving fascination with how just a few simple ingredients can transform into something that tastes so amazing, and learning genius tricks from the masters of the world.

See Also Ayurvedic Kitchari Recipe with Coconut Milk - The Herbeevore

I want to show you how to makevibrant recipes made with everyday ingredients, spanning cuisines from around the world as well as classic comforts.Delicious recipes with the “wow” factor that are simple to make, cost effective and can often be prepared ahead.

I hope you find something on here to your taste! – Nagi x

What you will find on RecipeTin Eats

Seriously tasty simple recipes made using everyday ingredients. I don’t shop at gourmet stores.

Exciting NewIdeas for Fast Midweek Meals.

Takeout favourites that truly taste like what you get at restaurants.

Easy recipes from around the world.

Can’t-Live-Without Classics . 🙂

Salads with oomph ! Because if I’mhaving a salad as a meal, it’s got to be something special!

Cooking for a crowd. I like to entertain. So many of my recipes are convenient for cooking for a crowd, whether it be easy to make in large volumes, or make ahead.

Tried and testedrecipes. I take great care to ensure my recipes work and are written concisely.I also add notes to help with substitutions (where possible) and explanations for things that I think may not be familiar to everyone.

What you won’t find on my blog

I don’t follow trends for the sake of it. I only share recipes I truly love.There will never be a cauliflower crust pizza on my blog.

I do not sacrifice taste just for the sake of reducing calories (or following a trend).My healthy recipes are accidentallyhealthy.

Food that looks pretty but tastes blah . Never, ever, ever!

Recipes with shortcuts that compromise on flavour. I willcheat at every opportunity. So long as it doesn’t compromise on flavour.

Difference in measures between countries DID YOU KNOW….?Cups, tablespoons and teaspoon sizes differ between countries. For the vast majority of my recipes, the difference is not enough to affect the recipes – this mostly holds true for savoury recipes. However, for baking recipes like cakes, slices, delicate dessertsand especially cookies,the slight difference betweenmeasurementsdoes matter. So I ensure that my baking recipes are tested and written so that they will workfor cooks in different countries. This also applies to any savoury recipes that are affectedas well.

Oh – and I have a food bank!

During the height of the pandemic in 2021 when there was increased food insecurity in my community, I started my food bank, RecipeTin Meals, where we make homemade meals which are donated to the vulnerable.

I have 3 full time chefs who work in the kitchen making meals 5 days a week. Many of the recipes we use are from my website!

To learn more about RecipeTin Meals, pop over here. ❤️

Finally … Don’t be shy, say “Hi”!

Drop me an email and say hi! Due to the sheer number of messages I receive, I sadly cannot respond to every one. However I do my very best to reply where I can (unless you’re SPAM!). One thing I can assure you is that I will see your message! You can contact me here.

“People who love to eat are always the best people!” – Julia Child

~ Nagi xx