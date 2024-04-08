Ayurvedic Kitchari Recipe with Coconut Milk - The Herbeevore (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you. Jump to Recipe Watch Video Print

This Ayurvedic kitchari recipe with coconut milk is a cozy and delicious vegan dinner recipe! I’ve tried making a few different recipes for kitchari – and this one is by far my favorite.

It’s loaded with soft simmered vegetables, yellow lentils, and creamy coconut milk. I love how rich and yummy this classic stew turns out and how comforting it is to eat.

This ayurvedic kitchari recipe is the perfect meal for lunch or dinner, its filling enough without being too much. I also love how the spices transform when they are gently sautéed in the pan.

I know a lot of recipes always say to toast seeds/nuts before using, but I’m always amazed at how the flavors really pop in the dish. This is a fantastic and simple versatile recipe you can enjoy for lunch or dinner. Add lentils, your favorite vegetables, and spices for an easy meal.

This Coconut Milk Kitchari is:

Warming

Spicy

Earthy

Nourishing

Vegan

Gluten-Free

I’ve been reading so much about Ayurveda and how small and simple food and lifestyle changes can make a big impact. I now do tongue scraping and coconut oil pulling (abhyanga) in the morning, and the later is especially helpful for dry skin in the winter!

Adding this kitchari to my recipe roundup is great for those weeks when I want something light and comforting for lunch or dinner.

What’s In This Ayurveda Kitchari Recipe?

Easy Ayurvedic Recipes

This simple and vibrant kitchari recipe is great with garlic naan, and I love that you can change up the vegetables seasonally if needed. I used butternut squash, tomatoes, and peas since that is what I had in the fridge, but use anything that you body loves!

You can also change the oil used in cooking – I like coconut oil and coconut milk in my kitchari (as it pacifies the vata dosha) but you can use a few drops of sesame oil or water for the stock instead.

One of the BEST Pantry Staple Dinner Recipes

This Ayurvedic kitchari recipe is a fantastic pantry-staple meal! It uses almost all ingredients you would have in your dry pantry or cupboards. You probably already have a lot of these ingredients on hand! Keeping a well-stocked pantry makes it easy to come up with delicious and tasty meals using a few staples you can rotate.

I made a list of my Top 125 Plant-Based Pantry Staples that always keep on hand. And you can check out all my favorite pantry staple recipes on TheHerbeevore.com here. By stocking up on whole ingredients you can cook delicious recipes without a trip to the store!

What Do I Serve with Kitchari?

It depends on your preferences, but I love to pair my warming kitchari with:

Ayurvedic Kitchari with Coconut Milk Adding this Ayurveda kitchari to my recipe roundup is great for those weeks when I want something light, flavorful, and comforting for lunch or dinner. 5 from 10 votes Print Recipe Pin Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Course Dinner, Lunch Cuisine Ayurvedic, Indian See Also Grilled Beet and Fennel Salad Recipe With Sprouted Lentils (Vegan) Servings 8 Calories 297 kcal Ingredients 2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon black mustard seeds

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

1 tablespoons freshly grated ginger root

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 cup split mung dal soaked and rinsed

1 cup basmati rice

6 cups No-Salt-Added Vegetable Stock

1/2 cup coconut milk full fat

4 cups vegetables of your choice I used butternut squash, tomatoes, and peas

Himalayan Sea Salt and Pepper to Taste

Fresh chopped cilantro for garnish optional Instructions In a large pot, turn heat to low and melt coconut oil. Add the coriander seeds, black mustard seeds, and cumin seeds and gently sauté until the seeds begin to pop and release their flavors – about 5 minutes.

Add the fresh ginger root and turmeric and stir, cook for 1 additional minute.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot and stir to combine. Cover and simmer on low for 45 minutes, taking care to stir occasionally so the rice doesn’t stick to the bottom and the kitchari becomes thick.

In a large pot, turn heat to low and melt coconut oil. Add the coriander seeds, black mustard seeds, and cumin seeds and gently sauté until the seeds begin to pop and release their flavors – about 5 minutes.

Add the fresh ginger root and turmeric and stir, cook for 1 additional minute.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot and stir to combine. Cover and simmer on low for 45 minutes, taking care to stir occasionally so the rice doesn't stick to the bottom and the kitchari becomes thick.

Serve warm and garnish with fresh cilantro, if using. Video Notes Nutrition Calories: 297kcalCarbohydrates: 47gProtein: 12gFat: 8gSaturated Fat: 6gSodium: 63mgPotassium: 277mgFiber: 7gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 4677IUVitamin C: 10mgCalcium: 58mgIron: 3mg Keyword Ayurveda, ayurveda kitchari, ayurvedic kitchari recipe, Ayurvidec Recipes, coconut milk kitchari, kitchidi, recipes for vata, vata recipes Did You Make This Recipe?Please leave a rating and comment below!

