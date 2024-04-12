Lebanese Bread Recipe - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

Learn how to prepare the perfect Lebanese bread at home in just 10 minutes. Made with simple ingredients, it’s soft, fluffy and delicious!

If you love homemade flatbreads and tortillas, you need to try this Lebanese bread recipe.

It’s a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional flatbread. It’s easy to prep, and it’s the perfect vehicle for all the toppings and fillings.

Why this recipe works

Perfect texture and flavor. The texture of this bread is flat, pliable, and airy in the middle. It’s savory and mild tasting, making it the perfect vehicle for anything.

Easy to make. Just five ingredients and 10 minutes is all you need to make your own homemade bread.

Versatile. It's great for dipping in hummus or baba ghanoush, salad wraps and sandwiches, or even as a quick quesadilla.

Healthy. With very little fat and some added fiber (hello, whole grains!), these are fabulous slow-releasing carbs.

Ingredients (and substitutions)

This Lebanese pita bread is so easy to make and uses simple bread making staples. Here is what you’ll need:

Active dry yeast. Makes the bread rise. Avoid using old yeast as it can affect the leavening of the bread.

Water. To activate the yeast. Use warm water for the best texture of bread.

Granulated sugar. It feeds the yeast and doesn't add much sweetness to the bread.

Bread flour. While all-purpose or whole wheat flour works, bread flour gives this homemade bread a lighter texture and a more refined dough. If you can't find bread flour, regular all-purpose flour works fine.

Olive oil. A touch of oil in any bread recipe helps with texture.

Salt. To balance the overall flavor.

How to make Lebanese bread

These pitas may look incredibly fancy but I promise they are so quick to whip up.

Activate the yeast: Combine the warm water, yeast, and sugar in a large bowl. Stir until dissolved, then add some flour. Let sit for 15 minutes until foam appears. Knead the dough: Combine the oil, salt, and more of the flour with the yeast mixture. Stir until a rough dough forms. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic. Add more flour as needed if the dough is too sticky. Let the dough rise: Place dough in a bowl, cover, and let it rise. Form dough balls: Dust a clean surface with flour, divide the dough into portions, and cover and rest for 10 minutes. Roll out pitas: Roll each dough ball into 8-inch flatbreads. Bake the bread: Quickly place as many pitas as will fit on a hot skillet without touching. Bake for 3-5 minutes until the pitas puff up and turn golden brown. Repeat with the remaining bread.

Tips to make the best recipe

Use high-quality flour: Your bread will be chewy and flavorful if you use high-quality flour. Opt for anything labeled 'bread flour' or 'baker flour'.

Enjoy the bread warm: Unlike other kinds of bread which typically should be cooled before slicing/serving, Lebanese bread is perfect to enjoy hot out of the oven.

Don't open the oven door: Let the bread bake without checking up on it- you can see if its ready through the glass. Opening it up will deflate the bread and make it a little tough.

: Let the bread bake without checking up on it- you can see if its ready through the glass. Opening it up will deflate the bread and make it a little tough. Don’t overmix the dough: Overmixing will develop too much gluten, and stretching the bread will be affected.

What to serve with Lebanese bread

Like any good bread out there, this particular kind pairs well with almost anything. Here are some ideas to get you started-

Stews – Some dahl, carne guisada, and crawfish etouffee are all international hybrids begging this bread to dip into it!

Curries – While some naan is more traditional, Lebanese bread is just as delicious and perfect for mopping up the flavorful sauces. Pair this with some chicken tikka masala, paneer tikka masala, or a lamb Rogan Josh.

Protein – Keep things simple with plain protein, like an air fryer chicken breast, pork chops, or salmon.

Soup – Classic and simple, we love this with some chicken soup, broccoli cheddar soup, or a simple asparagus soup.

Storage instructions

To store. Leftovers will remain fresh at room temperature in an airtight container or plastic bag for up to 3 days. To keep it longer, store it in the fridge for up to one week.

To freeze. Leftover bread can also be frozen in a freezer-safe bag or container for up to 6 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to make Lebanese bread? The total baking time to make this bread is less than 10 minutes. However, the prep is a little longer and requires some resting time. What can I use to replace yeast in this recipe? While yeast is preferred, baking powder can be used instead of yeast.

Lebanese Bread

Learn how to prepare the perfect Lebanese bread at home in just 10 minutes. Made with simple ingredients, it's soft, fluffy and delicious!

Servings: 8 servings
Prep: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins
Cook: 5 minutes mins
Total: 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins

Ingredients

▢ 1 cup warm water

▢ 2 teaspoons yeast

▢ 1 teaspoon sugar

▢ 3 cups bread flour divided

▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons salt Instructions Combine warm water, yeast, and sugar in a bowl. Add ½ cup flour and let it sit for 15 minutes until foamy.

Mix in oil, salt, and 2 cups flour. Knead until smooth, adding reserved flour if needed. Rest dough for 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 500°F (260°C) and place a large skillet inside.

Roll dough into 8 balls, then into ¼-inch thick 8-inch circles, adding flour as needed.

Moving quickly, add enough dough balls to fit on the skillet and bake until puffed and golden (3-5 minutes each).

Notes

TO STORE: Leftovers will remain fresh at room temperature in an airtight container or plastic bag for up to 3 days. To keep it longer, store it in the fridge for up to one week.
TO FREEZE: Leftover bread can also be frozen in a freezer-safe bag or container for up to 6 months.

Nutrition

Serving: 1serving Calories: 189kcal Carbohydrates: 35g Protein: 6g Fat: 3g Sodium: 1309mg Potassium: 55mg Fiber: 1g Sugar: 1g Vitamin A: 1IU Vitamin C: 0.003mg Calcium: 8mg Iron: 0.5mg NET CARBS: 34g

Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: Lebanese
Author: Arman Liew

