All New Art Supplies | New Artist Products | Jerry's Artarama (2024)

An exciting new way to display artwork on paper. The strong, durable paper is stapled to a wooden stretcher frame, just like a traditional canvas. Acid-free, 100% cotton watercolor paper.

Art Instructional DVDs & Books

Painter's Color Diary Binder Box is perfect for cataloging and preserving your color diary pages.

Swatches and color charts stored in the binder are protected from light and dust by the durable wrap-around cover.

Brushes, Knives, Tools & Accessories

Over 30 types of synthetic hair are blended to accurately imitate natural hair. This attention to detail results in a soft, extremely absorbent brush that holds its shape well and has great snap.

Feature a blend of luxurious synthetic filaments perfect for working with watercolors, acrylics, and oils. Velvetouch™ brushes hold color well and are precisely tailored to hold their shape from stroke to stroke.

Advanced Superior All-Media Brushes for Maximum Control. State-of-the-art heat technology is used to curve the bristles inwardly to mimic the interlocked construction of Chungking bristles.

These brushes are for the watercolorist who does not wish to use natural hair brushes any longer but still wants to enjoy the exceptional attributes of natural hair at an affordable price.

Move Over Kolinsky, Oasis is the Best Brush for Watercolor and Design: Designed to Outperform Natural Hair. Yields a uniform brush response and color-holding ability.

These synthetic brushes are comprised of a multiple-filament, luxury synthetic blend for excellent color-holding capacity, precision tapering and resilient spring.

Get the job done right in a fraction of the time with less mess and no waste. The clean blade-edge promotes even application from edge-to-edge, even on the sides of your canvas or panel.

Lettering artist and Princeton Ambassador Jeannie Dickson handpicked 5 brushes from the Velvetouch, Heritage, Aqua Elite, and Summit brush collections to create this special set.

Canvas, Panels & Canvas Carrying Cases

The robust 100% cotton stretched canvas has a medium-grain texture, allowing it to withstand even heavy impasto applications of acrylic or oil paint

A Square Deal Set of 15" Stretch Canvas includes a 5 pack of the following Square sizes: 6x6", 12x12", and 18x18". The quality raw materials include all pine stretcher frame, high quality cotton duck canvas and archival acid-free all media primer.

The Eights Set of 15, Stretched Canvas includes a 5 pack of each of the following sizes: 8x8", 8x10", and 8x20". High quality low cost stretched canvas for quick studies or serious paintings.

Best Sellers Set of 20 includes a 5 pack of each of the following sizes: 8x10", 11x14", 12x16", and 16x20". A combination of top selling sizes along with a better quality canvas at super savings!

This superior-quality surface is crafted from 100% recycled plastic bottles and comes attached to FSC Certified pine wood. The stretched canvas is triple-primed with highly pigmented titanium dioxide gesso, providing an archival, medium-textured surface perfect for oils and acrylics.

Manufactured using top-quality acrylic primed cotton. Acid-free and archival, the medium textured cotton is neatly wrapped around a sturdy pine stretcher frame.

Only the purest 100% cotton is used in the extra-tight weave to create an exceptionally smooth canvas free of the knots and bumps usually found in linen.

Specially processed heavyweight linen to create a medium-tooth canvas with good paint-gripping texture. You can paint with acrylics, oils, and alkyds on the clear, acrylic primed surface.

Panels are made of thin resin-sized card stock, which is more permanent than the card stock used by Toulouse-Lautrec and Eduard Vuillard a century ago.

Drawing & Drafting Supplies, Markers & Pastels

Mungyo

Pastel Holder Minimizes the mess of drawing with pastels, graphite, and charcoal. Grooves inside the clamp-style holder firmly grasp worn or broken sticks so you can continue using pastel pieces that are notoriously tricky to hold

SoHo Extra Soft

Oil Pastel Sets One of the great features of these pastels is their remarkable opacity. The intense pigmentation ensures excellent covering power, allowing you to reveal hidden colors by applying several layers and scraping back the top layer.

Talens Pantone Dual-Tip

Markers and Sets Pantone and Royal Talens teamed up to formulate these high-quality, refillable markers. The brilliantly pigmented, water-based inks match perfectly with the colors in the Pantone Matching System.

Talens Pantone

Marker Ink Refills Pantone Marker Ink is ideal for color matching whether you are a graphic designer or an illustrator. Use the Pantone inks to refill Pantone markers (sold separately) or apply the ink with a calligraphy pen or brush.

Molotow ONE4ALL Acrylic

Marker Sets Suitable for most surfaces indoors and outdoors, these quick-drying, non-toxic markers are dilutable with water or acetone and is UV resistant. Create your next graffiti masterpiece on almost any surface, from leather to canvas.

Sakura Gelly Roll

Retractable Pen Sets Create a unique doodle or playful sketch anywhere with Gelly Roll Retractable Pens. Super smooth Classic, White, Metallic, and Stardust (Glitter) ink is perfect for notes, lists, drawing, and beyond.

STAEDTLER Pigment

Arts Pen Sets These pens feature a new kind of ink called MULTI INK, which is brilliant, incredibly lightfast, and waterproof. This quick-drying, smear-free ink makes pigment art pens perfect for combining creative painting techniques, materials, and media.

STAEDTLER Lumograph

Drawing Sets The super-bonded lead reduces breakage during use and while sharpening, ensuring you can keep working without interruption. If you're looking to create preliminary sketches for watercolour paintings, Lumograph watercolour graphite pencils are ideal.

Winsor Newton Fineliner Pen Big Nibs Pack of 3, Black The W&N Black Fineliner Pen fits every style of sketching, featuring a smoothly tapered nib and a longer barrel that sits comfortably in your hand. Set includes nib sizes 0.5, 0.8, and 1.

Winsor Newton Fineliner Pen Small Nibs Pack of 3, Black Optimized for sketching and drawing: water-resistant, non-fading pigment ink, consistent and reliable ink flow. This set includes nib sizes 0.05, 0.1, and 0.3.

Pan Pastel Ultrasoft Compact Dawn Emerson Collection Set of 40 Great for pastel washes, backgrounds and under paintings. Colors selected by Dawn Emerson, who uses PanPastel as a tool for both pastel painting & mixed media, enabling her to apply color & layer more creatively.

Prismacolor Verithin

Colored Pencils Feature thin, ultra-hard cores that sharpen to a precise point, all while resisting cracking. These high-quality pencils make edges cleaner, outlines bolder, and lettering pristine.

POSCA Paint

Markers & Sets The paint is highly opaque, quick-drying, lightfast, and non-toxic. POSCA Paint Markers are blendable when wet and can be diluted with water to create a gradient effect on almost any surface.

Yasutomo Mechanical

Pencils & Refills Available in three HB lead thicknesses - 0.9mm, 1.1mm, and 1.3mm - each mechanical pencil comes with two extra pieces of lead and an eraser.

Sharpie

China Markers Great for writing on china, glass, metal, or plastic. The wax pencil pigment is fade and water-resistant. There's no sharpening required: simply tear the string for more pigment.

Cezanne Colored Pencil Non-Photo Blue, Box of 6 Non-photo blue pencils are perfect for initial sketches, especially for digital pieces. Works best for black pen and ink drawings, as they can be edited without affecting the other colors in an image.

Faber-Castell Pitt Brush Pen

Studio Box Sets The long-lasting Pitt® Artist Pens have a unique brush tip that ensures even ink flow. The pigmented ink is odor-free, acid-free, pH-neutral, light-resistant, and water-resistant.

Copic Replacement Tip Nib Packs of 2, 3, or 10 These fine, standard, or medium broad replaceable tips provide thin, medium and thick line weights in a consistent stroke. Mix and match different tips to create combinations that match your preferences.

Staedtler Plastic Eraser

Box of 20 This white vinyl eraser won't damage your paper. Easy to brush away since it strings and leaves paper clean.