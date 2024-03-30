All New Art Supplies | New Artist Products | Jerry's Artarama (2024)

COMING SOON TO JERRY'S ARTARAMA
SoHo Select Stretched Cotton Watercolor Paper
An exciting new way to display artwork on paper. The strong, durable paper is stapled to a wooden stretcher frame, just like a traditional canvas. Acid-free, 100% cotton watercolor paper.
Art Instructional DVDs & Books
Painter's Diary Watercolor 9x12" with Binder Box Bundle by HG Art Concepts
Swatches and color charts stored in the binder are protected from light and dust by the durable wrap-around cover.
Painter's Diary Oil/Acrylic 9x12" with Binder Box Bundle by HG Art Concepts
Painter's Color Diary Binder Box is perfect for cataloging and preserving your color diary pages.
Brushes, Knives, Tools & Accessories
Princeton Professional Brushes Lettering Set of 5
Lettering artist and Princeton Ambassador Jeannie Dickson handpicked 5 brushes from the Velvetouch, Heritage, Aqua Elite, and Summit brush collections to create this special set.
Gamblin Ground
and Gesso Blades
Get the job done right in a fraction of the time with less mess and no waste. The clean blade-edge promotes even application from edge-to-edge, even on the sides of your canvas or panel.
Princeton Velvetouch™ Series 3950 Synthetic Blend Mini Brush Set of 6
These synthetic brushes are comprised of a multiple-filament, luxury synthetic blend for excellent color-holding capacity, precision tapering and resilient spring.
New York Central Oasis Synthetic Brushes Set of 8, Short Handle
Move Over Kolinsky, Oasis is the Best Brush for Watercolor and Design: Designed to Outperform Natural Hair. Yields a uniform brush response and color-holding ability.
Raphael Stradivrus Kolinsky
Synthetic Brushes
These brushes are for the watercolorist who does not wish to use natural hair brushes any longer but still wants to enjoy the exceptional attributes of natural hair at an affordable price.
Creative Mark Vesta
Synthetic Brush Sets
Advanced Superior All-Media Brushes for Maximum Control. State-of-the-art heat technology is used to curve the bristles inwardly to mimic the interlocked construction of Chungking bristles.
Princeton Velvetouch™ Series 3900 Synthetic Blend Brushes
Feature a blend of luxurious synthetic filaments perfect for working with watercolors, acrylics, and oils. Velvetouch™ brushes hold color well and are precisely tailored to hold their shape from stroke to stroke.
New York Central®
Oasis Synthetic Brushes
Over 30 types of synthetic hair are blended to accurately imitate natural hair. This attention to detail results in a soft, extremely absorbent brush that holds its shape well and has great snap.
da Vinci Vegan
Pastel Brushes
Feature ergonomically curved short handles made of sustainable Kebony® wood and densely packed velvety-soft synthetic fibers.
Canvas, Panels & Canvas Carrying Cases
Guerrilla Cartón Plein Air Panels
Panels are made of thin resin-sized card stock, which is more permanent than the card stock used by Toulouse-Lautrec and Eduard Vuillard a century ago.
Senso Clear Primed Linen Stretched Canvas 1-1/2" Deep
Specially processed heavyweight linen to create a medium-tooth canvas with good paint-gripping texture. You can paint with acrylics, oils, and alkyds on the clear, acrylic primed surface.
New York Central Portrait-Smooth Artist Canvas Panels
Only the purest 100% cotton is used in the extra-tight weave to create an exceptionally smooth canvas free of the knots and bumps usually found in linen.
SoHo Heavyweight
Stretched Cotton Canvas 1-1/2” Deep
Manufactured using top-quality acrylic primed cotton. Acid-free and archival, the medium textured cotton is neatly wrapped around a sturdy pine stretcher frame.
Liquitex
Recycled Canvas
This superior-quality surface is crafted from 100% recycled plastic bottles and comes attached to FSC Certified pine wood. The stretched canvas is triple-primed with highly pigmented titanium dioxide gesso, providing an archival, medium-textured surface perfect for oils and acrylics.
Creative Inspirations Best Sellers Set of 20 Stretched Canvas
Best Sellers Set of 20 includes a 5 pack of each of the following sizes: 8x10", 11x14", 12x16", and 16x20". A combination of top selling sizes along with a better quality canvas at super savings!
Creative Inspirations The Eights Set of 15, Stretched Canvas
The Eights Set of 15, Stretched Canvas includes a 5 pack of each of the following sizes: 8x8", 8x10", and 8x20". High quality low cost stretched canvas for quick studies or serious paintings.
Creative Inspirations A Square Deal Set of 15 Stretched Canvas
A Square Deal Set of 15" Stretch Canvas includes a 5 pack of the following Square sizes: 6x6", 12x12", and 18x18". The quality raw materials include all pine stretcher frame, high quality cotton duck canvas and archival acid-free all media primer.
Strathmore 300 Series
Stretched Canvas
The robust 100% cotton stretched canvas has a medium-grain texture, allowing it to withstand even heavy impasto applications of acrylic or oil paint
Drawing & Drafting Supplies, Markers & Pastels
Mungyo
Pastel Holder
Minimizes the mess of drawing with pastels, graphite, and charcoal. Grooves inside the clamp-style holder firmly grasp worn or broken sticks so you can continue using pastel pieces that are notoriously tricky to hold
SoHo Extra Soft
Oil Pastel Sets
One of the great features of these pastels is their remarkable opacity. The intense pigmentation ensures excellent covering power, allowing you to reveal hidden colors by applying several layers and scraping back the top layer.
Talens Pantone Dual-Tip
Markers and Sets
Pantone and Royal Talens teamed up to formulate these high-quality, refillable markers. The brilliantly pigmented, water-based inks match perfectly with the colors in the Pantone Matching System.
Talens Pantone
Marker Ink Refills
Pantone Marker Ink is ideal for color matching whether you are a graphic designer or an illustrator. Use the Pantone inks to refill Pantone markers (sold separately) or apply the ink with a calligraphy pen or brush.
Molotow ONE4ALL Acrylic
Marker Sets
Suitable for most surfaces indoors and outdoors, these quick-drying, non-toxic markers are dilutable with water or acetone and is UV resistant. Create your next graffiti masterpiece on almost any surface, from leather to canvas.
Sakura Gelly Roll
Retractable Pen Sets
Create a unique doodle or playful sketch anywhere with Gelly Roll Retractable Pens. Super smooth Classic, White, Metallic, and Stardust (Glitter) ink is perfect for notes, lists, drawing, and beyond.
STAEDTLER Pigment
Arts Pen Sets
These pens feature a new kind of ink called MULTI INK, which is brilliant, incredibly lightfast, and waterproof. This quick-drying, smear-free ink makes pigment art pens perfect for combining creative painting techniques, materials, and media.
STAEDTLER Lumograph
Drawing Sets
The super-bonded lead reduces breakage during use and while sharpening, ensuring you can keep working without interruption. If you're looking to create preliminary sketches for watercolour paintings, Lumograph watercolour graphite pencils are ideal.
Winsor Newton Fineliner Pen Big Nibs Pack of 3, Black
The W&N Black Fineliner Pen fits every style of sketching, featuring a smoothly tapered nib and a longer barrel that sits comfortably in your hand. Set includes nib sizes 0.5, 0.8, and 1.
Winsor Newton Fineliner Pen Small Nibs Pack of 3, Black
Optimized for sketching and drawing: water-resistant, non-fading pigment ink, consistent and reliable ink flow. This set includes nib sizes 0.05, 0.1, and 0.3.
Pan Pastel Ultrasoft Compact Dawn Emerson Collection Set of 40
Great for pastel washes, backgrounds and under paintings. Colors selected by Dawn Emerson, who uses PanPastel as a tool for both pastel painting & mixed media, enabling her to apply color & layer more creatively.
Prismacolor Verithin
Colored Pencils
Feature thin, ultra-hard cores that sharpen to a precise point, all while resisting cracking. These high-quality pencils make edges cleaner, outlines bolder, and lettering pristine.
POSCA Paint
Markers & Sets
The paint is highly opaque, quick-drying, lightfast, and non-toxic. POSCA Paint Markers are blendable when wet and can be diluted with water to create a gradient effect on almost any surface.
Yasutomo Mechanical
Pencils & Refills
Available in three HB lead thicknesses - 0.9mm, 1.1mm, and 1.3mm - each mechanical pencil comes with two extra pieces of lead and an eraser.
Sharpie
China Markers
Great for writing on china, glass, metal, or plastic. The wax pencil pigment is fade and water-resistant. There's no sharpening required: simply tear the string for more pigment.
Cezanne Colored Pencil Non-Photo Blue, Box of 6
Non-photo blue pencils are perfect for initial sketches, especially for digital pieces. Works best for black pen and ink drawings, as they can be edited without affecting the other colors in an image.
Faber-Castell Pitt Brush Pen
Studio Box Sets
The long-lasting Pitt® Artist Pens have a unique brush tip that ensures even ink flow. The pigmented ink is odor-free, acid-free, pH-neutral, light-resistant, and water-resistant.
Copic Replacement Tip Nib Packs of 2, 3, or 10
These fine, standard, or medium broad replaceable tips provide thin, medium and thick line weights in a consistent stroke. Mix and match different tips to create combinations that match your preferences.
Staedtler Plastic Eraser
Box of 20
This white vinyl eraser won't damage your paper. Easy to brush away since it strings and leaves paper clean.
POSCA MOP'R
Paint Markers
Perfect for creating splashes, drips, and sprays of color. The semi-rigid squeezable markers have foam tips and rubber barrels perfect for applying paint. Non-toxic, alcohol-free, lightfast acrylic.
Easels, Taborets & Workstations
SoHo Artist Small Adjustable Drawing Board 11.5" x 16.375"
A great solution for anyone who experiences discomfort in their back, neck, or wrist while drawing on a flat surface. Customize your workspace with one of the four adjustable working angles ranging from 33 to 65°.
SoHo Table Easel
& Bookrest
Bring form and function to your studio with the elegant SoHo Table Easel & Bookrest. With top-notch construction and sophisticated mahogany finish, this reliable easel is capable of helping you accomplish a multitude of tasks.
Plein Aire & Outdoor Accessories
Guerrilla Painter Pochade
Plein Air Box V4.0, 9x12"
The V4.0 Guerrilla Box gives you the freedom and flexibility of a French Easel without the hassle. Store everything you need inside the spacious compartments - over 80% of the storage capacity of a French easel.
Guerrilla Painter
Thumbox V4.0, 6x8"
This box holds up to 2 wet 6"x8" panels (1/8" or 1/4") when the lid is closed. You can position and lock the adjustable lid in an upright or angled position when painting.
Overall dimensions 9" x 7" x 3"
Guerrilla Painter Tripod
Stone Bag V2.0
Painter Tripod Stone Bag is a great place to stash odds and ends while painting. You can also use it to stabilize your easel during breezy conditions. Made of reinforced nylon.
Framing & Matting
Illusions Aluminum
Floater Frames
The sleek metal exterior of the frame will make your artwork stand out, and the floating effect will further enhance your subject. Choose from 5 popular ready-made sizes in Black, Gold, and Silver.
Illusions Aluminum
Floater Frame Kit Pairs
Perfect for framing non-standard canvases. Simply measure your art and select the appropriate kit for the length and width of your canvas. For artwork up to 7/8" deep or 1-5/8" deep
Cardinali Renewal Core Floater Frames - NEW 1-1/2" Sizes
The dark interior of the frames makes it appear as if your canvas is floating in space! Each frame is made of lightweight, high-density Renewal-Core material. Available in 3/4" or 1-1/2" rabbet depth.
Ampersand
Duoframes
The unique St. Ives design allows one frame to fit various artwork sizes. You can display artwork through the frame "window" or "float" mount artwork on top of the frame.
Cardinali Renewal Core
Floater Frames - Cool Grey
Let your artwork speak for itself in a floater frame! 3/8" face, 3/4" rabbet, 1-1/4" overall depth. Enhancing your artwork, not taking away from it!
Viewpoint Archival
Backing Boards
A calcium carbonate buffer in the board keeps the pH level around your art stable and helps to preserve it. Available in a range of standard sizes, perfect for archival framing.
Duo Centurion Oil Primed Linen & Museum Plein Aire Frame Sets
It's natural to focus on your work before thinking about the frame, but it is also important to plan ahead. That's why we decided to package our popular Centurion Canvas Panels with our Museum Plein Air Frames.
Mixed Media Art Supplies
Jacquard Lumiere Acrylic Fabric Paints & Sets
Dazzling metallic colors for fabric, paper, leather, wood, and more! They won’t crack, peel or chip, even on flexible surfaces like fabric, leather, vinyl or rubber. Soft to the touch and washfast on fabric, Lumiere paints also exhibit unparalleled adhesive properties.
Jacquard Acid Dyes & Sets
Jacquard Acid Dyes deliver the most vivid colors possible! Ideal for dyeing natural and artificial protein fibers such as wool, alpaca, silk, and nylon, acid dyes use citric acid and hot water to fix color permanently.
Paints, Mediums, Encaustics & Painting Accessories
Acrylic Paints & Sets➢
Liquitex BASICS Acrylic Set of 48 (22ml) + 5 Long Handle Brushes
This medium-consistency acrylic color is made with lightfast fine art pigments. Build a balanced palette with our versatile collection of 48 colors, ranging from primaries to earth tones.
LUKAS CRYL Studio Artist Acrylic - New Colors in 125ml or 250ml
High Quality, medium-viscosity artist acrylics, Water-mixable, fast drying! Bright, vivid and super pigmented paint, great for large scale works.
Jo Sonja's Artists'
Acrylic Colour Sets
Highly pigmented matte acrylics dry to a beautiful velvet matte finish and provide superb brush handling characteristics. Unlike gouache, the acrylic color is water-resistant and will not chip or crack when cured.
Pebeo Studio Green Acrylic Modeling Paste
An eco-friendly painting alternative with excellent adhesion and flexibility. You can use the modeling paste as a ground or mix it with acrylic paint to create more volume.
Pebeo Studio
Green Gesso
Pebeo makes its Studio Green Gessoes with an eco-friendly formula of recycled resins. As a result, they generate 6 to 7 times less C02 than gesso made of petrochemical resins.
Chroma Craft Paint
Colors & Sets
Chroma Craft Acrylic Colors are lightfast, bold, and vibrant craft paints. These high-quality colors are incredibly versatile, perfect for surfaces such as paper, wood, canvas, terra cotta, and more.
DANIEL SMITH Extra Fine
Gouache, 15ml
Gouache is made with the same high-quality pigments, and gum arabic as DANIEL SMITH Extra Fine™ Watercolors but is formulated with more pigment to be richly opaque.
Turner Colour Design Gouache Set of 12 Colors, 11ml
Considered One Of The World's Premier Opaque Watercolors! A unique non-bleeding feature allows you to paint light colors (including white) over dark colors when dry.
Holbein Acrylic Gouache 20ml Mixing Set of 5 Colors
You can use the opaque paint to create a bold background or layer different colors to build a vibrant composition. It is compatible with all water-based paints and has excellent lightfastness.
Holbein Acrylic Gouache 20ml Lesson Set of 12 Colors
A brilliant opaque paint that blends and feels like gouache but dries to a permanent, water-resistant finish. You can use the opaque paint to create a bold background or layer different colors for a vibrant composition.
Creative Inspirations
Jelly Gouache
The vibrant, opaque colors re-wet like other gouache paints and are not permanent until sealed with varnish. The foam padded lid helps keep the gouache cups from drying out too quickly. Simply cover and lock the case after each use.
GOLDEN MSA &
MSA UVLS Varnishes
Varnishes for acrylic, oil, alkyd, egg tempera, watercolor, and casein. GOLDEN MSA (Mineral Spirit Acrylic) Varnish with UVLS (Ultra Violet Light Stabilizers) dry to a tough, yet flexible protective finish.
Amsterdam Acrylic Ink
Lettering Set of 6
Water-based and dry quickly, allowing you to wash your drawing using a brush or sponge, when the ink is still wet.
Amsterdam Standard Acrylic - Primary Set of 5, 120ml
An Excellent Choice For The Beginning Or Intermediate Artist! Their thick creamy consistency is perfect for oil-like effects.
Oil Paints, Alkyds & Sets➢
LUKAS 1862 Professional Artist Oil Colors - New colors in 200ml
Incomparable color intensity! A Jerry's Exclusive! Finest Professional Artists' Oil Colors Valued by the Masters! 62 of the 80 color range are Series 1 for an exceptional value!
R&F Pigment Stick Unique Colors 2023 Holiday Limited Edition Set of 6
Blending only finely milled pigments, natural wax (beeswax & plant wax), and alkali refined linseed oil, R&F Pigment Sticks have none of the additives, extenders, and substitutes that traditional tube oils contain.
Holbein Duo Aqua Water Soluble Oil Sets
Artist-grade water-soluble oil color that offers the same lightfast and archival pigments found in traditional oil paints. DUO Aqua Oil Color is compatible with all media, such as traditional oil color and mediums, watercolor, gouache, acrylic gouache, and traditional acrylics.
Schmaltz Artist Oil Impasto
Gel Medium
This Quick Drying Impasto Gel Increases Shine & Volume While Improving Transparency & Gloss
InstaVar™ Gloss
Picture Varnish
Archival quality varnish for oil, alkyd, and acrylic. Crystal-clear, non-yellowing, and nearly odorless. Dries in 24 hours
Printmaking, Inks & Sets➢
Daler-Rowney System3
Acrylic Inks
The black acrylic ink adheres beautifully on various surfaces, including paper, textile, wood, plastic, ceramic, and even metal.
Speedball Oil-Based
Relief Inks
The rich, vibrant inks are great for block and relief printing on paper. AP non-toxic colors
Artfinity
Alcohol Inks
Fast-drying, dye-based inks that you can use to create stunning effects, especially when you layer the colors .
Watercolor Paints & Sets➢
Winsor & Newton Pro Watercolor Travel Studio Case 20-Piece Set
This travel set includes 12 tubes of professional watercolor, one paper pad, two sable brushes, a ceramic mixing palette and more. The 5ml tube colors have a high concentration of fine art pigments for lightfastness and permanence.
QoR Watercolor Paints
- New colors in 11ml
QoR’s (pronounced 'core') exclusive Aquazol® binder provides more pigment in every brushstroke, while retaining the best qualities of traditional watercolors. More color strength than traditional watercolors.
QoR Watercolor
Ali Cavanaugh Portrait Colors
Set of 6, 5ml Tubes
The set includes six colors that can be used to create a wide range of dark to light skin tones. Vibrant, intense colors that stay brilliant even after they dry.
DANIEL SMITH Watercolor
Sticks & Sets
DANIEL SMITH Extra Fine Watercolors are shaped into a convenient stick form, allowing you to draw and paint with your watercolors! High quality, excellent lightfastness, the vibrant broad color line offers unrivaled quality and versatility.
STAEDTLER Tinted Watercolor Pencil
Tin Set of 12
You can quickly and easily spread the water-soluble color with a damp brush on wet or dry watercolor paper. Staedtler Watercolor Pencils have a slight tint of graphite in each color .
Pebeo Colorex Watercolor
Markers & Sets
Pebeo Colorex Refillable Markers are ideal for illustrators, watercolorists, manga artists, and calligraphers. Colorex Inks, are luminous and dry to a uniform velvety finish.
Schmincke Horadam Watercolor, Limited Edition - Exclusive Wooden Box Set
A Jerry's Exclusive Set Limited Edition Curated Wood Box Set, While Supplies Last. Each color has its own independently optimized recipe made of the finest pigments, ONETZ (ox gall), and traditional gum arabic binders.
Schmincke Horadam Aquarell Watercolor Sets
Schmincke uses only Kordofan Gum Arabic from the southern Sahara as a natural resin binder. Horadam colors can be raised from a dried palette without developing globules.
Paper, Drawing Boards, Sketchbooks & Greeting Cards
SoHo Watercolor
Blocks and Pads
The longer cotton fibers add strength and absorbency to the shorter cellulose fibers, ultimately creating a paper that ranks above other student-grade watercolor papers.
Strathmore
Artist Tiles
New affordable, pre-cut artist tiles from Strathmore in appropriate paper surfaces and sizes. Enjoy the creative, approachable process of pattern drawing by combining repetitive marks, circles, lines, and forms to create small pieces of art.
Strathmore 400 Series Bristol Cards and Envelopes
This small card is ideally suited for formal announcements, gift enclosures, invitations, change of address and thank you notes. Available Sizes 3.5" x 4.875" or 5" x 6.875"
Strathmore Blank Creative Cards & Envelopes, Pack of 6
Packs of 6, size 3.5"x4.875" -available in Fluorescent White, Ivory, or Palm Beach White. Ideal for colored pencils, rubber stamps, die cuts, collage, and more.
Strathmore Blank Creative Cards & Envelopes, Pack of 6
Packs of 6, size 3.5"x4.875" -available in Fluorescent White, Ivory, or Palm Beach White. Ideal for colored pencils, rubber stamps, die cuts, collage, and more.
Strathmore Blank Watercolor Greeting Cards & Envelopes, Pack of 6
Cold pressed watercolor surface, 140lb cards, 70lb envelopes. Cards can be used to design a greeting for any occasion, from birthdays, holidays, and more.
Canson C'A Grain Drawing Art Book 5.8"x8.3", 100 Pages
Perfect for a variety of media from pencil and pastel to ink and light watercolor washes, this 111lb (180g) heavyweight French paper has a fine tooth side and a medium tooth side for greater versatility.
Canson 1557 Sketch Art Book 5.8"x8.3", 100 Pages
These book feature quality, acid free papers for the artist that appreciates the feel and performance of fine paper. High quality sketch paper with a versatile surface for a variety of dry media.
Canson Mix Media
Art Books and Pads
Canson treats their Mixed Media Artist Paper with internal and external sizing so you can use it with wet and dry mediums, especially pen and ink, colored pencils, and watercolor.
Canson Montval Spiral
Watercolor Pads
Montval Watercolor Papers have a lovely natural cold press texture. All the books have a stiff back and large spiral binding, so the pages lay flat while you're working in the field.
Stonehenge Kraft Drawing & Printmaking Paper Pad 5"x7" - Kraft Brown, 15 Sheets
The paper of choice for members of the Colored Pencil Society of America, Stonehenge by Legion has the ability to take multiple layers of wax-based and oil-based colored pencil without any buildup, allowing colors to penetrate and absorb into the surface.
Lineco Book and Spine
Repair Tapes
Lineco offers a range of tapes ideal for creating and repairing custom-made books. Whether you're a novice or an experienced bookbinder, you'll find these archival tapes very easy to work with.
Pastelmat® Premium
Paper Pads
Pastelmat is a premium card surface specially developed for pastelists. Its unique velvety texture, made from a fine coating of cellulose fibers, can grab and hold multiple layers of soft pastel.
Pastelmat Pastel Sheets
and Boards
There's no need to spray layers of fixative when working on Pastelmat papers and boards. Pastels adhere so well to the surface that you can apply several layers without the colors becoming too saturated or muddy.
Soho Colossal
Sketch Pads
Each tape-bound pad has 100 sheets of 75 lb. medium-weight, fine-tooth paper that is perfect for dry media like graphite, charcoal, colored pencil, and conté.
Studio Furniture, Lighting, Cleaning Supplies & Art Accessories
Creative Mark
Bamboo Brush Mat
Bamboo gives the mat structural integrity and protects the brushes inside while also allowing air to circulate and reach wet brushes that are still drying out.
New York Central
Grey Glass Palettes
Each palette is made of lightweight yet strong tempered glass. The neutral grey hue of the palette helps your eyes truly see the color of your paints as you mix them. Cleanup is a breeze since the scratch-resistant glass is smooth and free of imperfections.
Artograph Flare
500 Digital Projector
The Artograph Flare 500 is an advanced digital art projector designed for professional artists. Its maximum resolution boasts a high-definition 4K picture that's bright and vivid.
COLORVIEW LUX Artist Studio
Light & Accessories
With the COLORVIEW LUX Artist Studio Light you can ensure that your art is correctly lit for photography and video. The color temperature and brightness of the light can be adjusted to capture fine details.
Creative Mark
AquaMat
The Ultimate Workspace solution for artists - create an organized work surface on any table. AquaMat has a non-slip surface that does not shift or move and can accommodate a 16x20" sheet or a 15x22" half-sheet of watercolor paper.
Daylight Artist Studio Lamp Version 2 with Floor Stand
The Artist Studio Lamp 2 is the ultimate indoor light source for painters and sculptors. The lamp's exceptionally bright 95+ CRI Daylight LEDs are highly energy efficient and never need to be replaced
New Wave Salamagundi
Artist Wood Palette
The palette is coated with a non-absorbent satin finish and is resistant to artist solvents and mediums. It's ready for immediate use, easy to clean, and especially suited for oil paint.
New Wave u.go™ Plein Air
Wet Panel Carriers
The rugged, waterproof exterior is made of solvent-resistant material to protect your wet paintings from the elements, while the rigid aluminum interior provides maximum protection. A track system inside the carrier allows you to fit different panel sizes.
Elmer's
Wood Glue, 8oz
The ideal all-purpose glue for art, crafts, home, office, and school use! Dries quickly and doesn't stain. Easily washed off with soap and water while wet.
Creative Mark
Classroom Palettes
Palettes and Muffin Trays have oversized paint wells that can hold a lot of paint, which is very handy when working with students.
Viewpoint Archival
Storage Boxes
Viewpoint Archival Storage Boxes defend against deterioration to keep your mementos safe. Made of acid-free corrugated board.
New York Central Watercolor
Palettes and Pans
Each sturdy, reusable box is coated in easy-to-clean enamel and contains 12, 24, or 48 empty half pans. Fill the pans with watercolors of your choice, let them dry, and re-wet with water to paint.
Specialty Brushes, Squeeze Bottles & Artist Tools
Creative Mark English Glazed Porcelain 20-Well Palette
The Porcelain Well Palette has 20 deep paint wells and a cover that doubles as a mixing tray. The palette wells are big enough to hold most half-pans or perfect for storing small craft items.
Creative Mark Stainless Steel Palette Cup 2-3/8" Diameter
This durable palette cup is designed to hold liquid mediums, solvents, and water. Attach it to the side of your palette with the clip for easy access while painting.
Creative Mark Collapsible Water Cup and Bucket
Perfect for the traveling artists or those with limited space. Both the cup and the bucket are made of premium, leak-proof materials, and feature collapsible sides.
Creative Mark
Storage Cups
Creative Mark Storage Cups are great for keeping leftover paint fresh for longer and organizing little embellishments like beads and glitter. Each reusable cup has a snap-on lid.
Creative Mark
Color Wheel
Achieve Color Harmony and Balance With The Color Wheel, An Essential Tool For Every Artist. One side of the color wheel visually illustrates how to mix 60 different colors, while the other shows various color relationships and how they relate to each other.
SoHo Silicone
Pencil Case
Keep your sketchbook and drawing tools together with the SoHo Silicone Drawing Case and Strap. This handy case attaches directly to your sketchbook and is perfect for those prone to misplacing pens and pencils.
Acurit Proportional
Brass Divider 9"
The dividers precise points ensure that your measurements will be accurate and consistent, making it ideal for drafting, sketching, and drawing. Features adjustable legs that allow you to set the desired scale for your project easily.
Acurit PXB
Drawing Board
Laminated on both sides with nonporous melamine, the portable boards have a surface that is scratch and dent resistant.
Each PXB board comes with a fitted straight-edge motion bar for drawing precise parallel lines.
Tempera, Creativity & Kids' Art Supplies
DAS Smart Polymer Clay Softener, 1.1oz (33ml) Bottle
Add a few drops to soften and restore dry and crumbly clay to its proper consistency. It also helps to smooth out fingerprints, mix colors, stick pieces of clay together.
Oodles of Foam Brushes Pack of 40, Assorted Sizes
The set of 40 Oodles of Foam Brushes includes a range of sizes from 1" to 4" wide. These brushes are great for painting backgrounds and applying gesso to large canvases.
Artfinity Markers Black T-Shirt
Show your love for Artfinity Sketch Markers with a one-of-a-kind, limited edition t-shirt!
DAS Air Hardening Modeling Clays - Wood Color
Extremely easy to work, the smooth, refined clay is malleable enough for you to use with or without armature support.