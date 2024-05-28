Low Sodium Shepherd's Pie Recipe (No Salt Added) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Affiliate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you. Jump to Recipe Print Recipe Pin For Later

This low sodium shepherd’s pie recipe is a hearty dinner with ground beef and vegetables, topped with salt free mashed potatoes. A healthier take on this classic comfort food dish – perfect for cooking up for your next dinner.

Make this salt free shepherd’s pie for a cozy fall or winter meal, the whole family will love it! Serve this shepherd’s pie with a big salad with low sodium vinaigrette dressing, and you have a fantastic healthy meal.

This low sodium shepherd’s pie is one of our favorite salt free dinners that we make on repeat all year round. It’s rich, creamy, smokey, flavorful, and best of all – packed with tons of veggies!

Shepherd’s Pie is an Irish casserole made with ground meat, vegetables, and topped with delicious potatoes. Once you spread the low sodium mashed potatoes over the top, you can place the whole pot in the oven and set to broil. You’ll get a nice char on the top of the potato peaks which adds to the ambiance of this cozy dish.

This Low Sodium Shepherd’s Pie Recipe Is

Tasty

Comforting

Simple

Classic

Satisfying

Cozy

Hearty and Filling

A Great Salt Free Dinner Idea!

What’s the Best Pot for Shepherd’s Pie?

I usually use my 6-quart Dutch oven for this shepherd’s pie. It’s cooks the filling perfectly, and is easy to pop in the oven to crisp up the mashed potato topping. This model in particular is great, because it can be heated up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which is more than other brands.

If you are going to double this, I’d recommend using a 7.5 quart or larger pot. I have this one which is great for batch cooking for a crowd. For the quality of the Dutch oven, it’s a fantastic value!

What’s In This Low Sodium Shepherd’s Pie Recipe?

I stock up on organic produce with Misfits Market – they have a fantastic selection of in-season fruits & veggies, healthy pantry items, and great food finds for a fraction of grocery store prices! You can get $10 off your first $30 box by clicking here!

How Do I Make Shepherd’s Pie Without Salt?

1) In a large Dutch oven, brown the meat, drain the grease, and set the meat aside in another bowl.

2) Over low heat add the olive oil to the bottom of the Dutch oven scraping any browned bits of meat from the bottom. Sauté the onion and garlic for 5 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften.

3) Add the celery, carrots, zucchini, and frozen peas. Stir to combine. Add the salt free vegetable stock, paprika, and chili powder and simmer the vegetables on low minutes for 15 minutes.

4) Add the meat back into the Dutch oven, and stir in the cream to combine.

5) Add the low sodium mashed potatoes to the top of the shepherd’s pie in an even layer.

6) Set your oven to ‘Broil’ (I set mine to high) and brown the top for 5 or 10 minutes (always watching, so its doesn’t burn!) of the mash until it becomes crispy on top, and the shepherd’s pie is bubbling around the edges. I add a little paprika to the top for color as well.

Low Sodium Dinner Recipes The Family Will Love

This easy shepherd’s pie is low in sodium and couldn’t be easier to make! Low Sodium cooking does NOT have to be bland, boring, or flavorless… It’s quite the opposite when done right. By building meals around salt free pantry staples and swapping a few ingredients you can make healthier meals for you and your family.

These salt-free dinners are healthier versions of classics that everyone will love. You can browse all our low sodium dinner recipes. Find your next family favorite!

More Salt Free Dinner Recipes You’ll Love!

Low Sodium Steak Recipe (No Salt Added)

Low Sodium Beef Stew Recipe

No Salt Added Peanut Noodles Recipe

Low Sodium Sloppy Joes

Low Sodium Spaghetti Sauce Recipe (No Salt Added)

Share this No Salt Shepherd’s Pie

If you make this low sodium shepherds pie recipe be sure to rate this recipe below, leave a comment, and tag us on Instagram or Facebook.

Let’s keep in touch – don’t forget to follow over on Instagram, Facebook, & my Youtube channel for more amazing low sodium recipes – I’d love to connect with you there.

And please feel free to share this recipe with your Facebook groups, friends, or family!

Low Sodium Shepherd's Pie AuthorAuthor Kelly Jensen This low sodium shepherd’s pie recipe is a hearty dinner with ground beef and vegetables, topped with salt free mashed potatoes. A healthier take on this classic comfort food dish - perfect for cooking up for your next dinner. 5 from 4 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe See Also Recipe: Gluten Free Carrot Cake Baked Cheesecake Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr Course dinner Cuisine American, irish Servings 8 servings Calories 419 kcal Equipment Dutch Oven Ingredients 2 lbs ground beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 sweet onion chopped

4 cloves garlic diced

3 stalks celery chopped

4 carrots diced

1 large zucchini diced into small cubes

1 cup frozen peas

½ cup no salt added vegetable stock

1 tablespoon smoked paprika plus extra for garnish

1 tablespoon chili powder

½ cup light cream

4 cups low sodium mashed potatoes Instructions In a large Dutch oven, brown the meat, drain the grease, and set the meat aside in another bowl.

Over low heat add the olive oil to the bottom of the Dutch oven scraping any browned bits of meat from the bottom. Sauté the onion and garlic for 5 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften.

Add the celery, carrots, zucchini, and frozen peas. Stir to combine. Add the salt free vegetable stock, paprika, and chili powder and simmer the vegetables on low minutes for 15 minutes.

Add the meat back into the Dutch oven, and stir in the cream to combine.

Add the low sodium mashed potatoes to the top of the shepherd’s pie in an even layer.

Set your oven to ‘Broil’ (I set mine to high) and brown the top for 5 or 10 minutes (always watching, so its doesn’t burn!) of the mash until it becomes crispy on top, and the shepherd’s pie is bubbling around the edges. I add a little paprika to the top for color as well. Notes Save Money on Fresh Groceries & Pantry Staples! I get all the fresh produce for my recipes from my garden and from Misfits Market – they sell organic produce at a discounted price, and it’s purchased direct from farmers to reduce food waste. We get Misfit boxes every other week and love picking out our favorite seasonal produce for delivery. You can save up to 40% off grocery store prices. If you think produce delivery is too expensive… think again, and give Misfits Market a try! Nutrition Calories: 419kcalCarbohydrates: 29gProtein: 24gFat: 27gSaturated Fat: 11gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 12gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 89mgSodium: 82mgPotassium: 1060mgFiber: 6gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 6096IUVitamin C: 37mgCalcium: 75mgIron: 4mg *Please note, all nutrition content is estimated based on the ingredients we used, it may vary based on your ingredients. Always check your nutrition labels to verify sodium amounts. Keyword low sodium cottage pie, low sodium dinner ideas, low sodium shepherd's pie, no salt added dinners, salt free shepherd's pie, shepherd's pie without salt Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was! Please comment and leave a review.

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you.