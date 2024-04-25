Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup Recipe | Chinese Takeaway | Hint Of Helen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

When I worked at a Chinese restaurant I used to order this soup from the kitchen more or less every week. It’s a soup I never get bored of, and it’s so nice to be able to make it at home with lean, fresh ingredients. This recipe has all the flavours of a takeaway Chicken & sweetcorn soup – but tastes way better – I promise!

Chicken & sweetcorn soup doesn’t really have a ‘Chinese’ flavour as such – it’s just where you’ll have likely eaten it as a starter or side dish! The soup is a delicate flavour of chicken stock, garlic and sweetcorn, one I love to enjoy all year round. There’s no need to feel guilty about eating this takeaway classic either – it’s packed with protein; lean chicken breast and egg and is a water-based stock.

The soup is thickened with cornflour to give it the thick stock consistently you’ll get from a takeaway soup. It’s also got egg stirred through which gives a lovely richness and cloudiness which you don’t get in many soups!

You can easily make this soup in half an hour, on a busy evening – which is a rarity for soup! No need to boil down vegetables or whip out the. blender, this Chicken & sweetcorn soup is pretty low maintenance!

Serve with prawn crackers if you want that authentic ‘take-away’ soup! Else it’s amazing with a crusty roll too! I tend to top mine with spring onions (which is completely optional!) as it brings a little bit of freshness and crunch to the meal.

If you’re making a Chinese takeaway style dinner, check out my Chinese Takeaway Recipes including and Chicken, Crispy Chilli Beef and Satay Chicken Curry.

How to make Chinese Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup at Home

This was a hard recipe to shoot! It’s not the prettiest soup when it’s cooking…

1. Slice the chicken breast into thin strips (about 3 per breast)

2. Heat a non-stick pan with a small dash of oil

2. Add the chicken breast to the pan

3. Then add a pinch of salt, and the ginger and garlic paste

4. Stir and turn the chicken over. You don’t want to add much colour to the chicken at this point – just begin the cooking and bring out the flavour of the ginger and garlic

5. Once your chicken is white on all sides, with a very light browning, add in the water and stock cube

6. Mix using your wooden spoon or spatula until it’s dissolved, bringing the water to a very low simmer

7. Cook for 10 minutes, then using two forks pull the chicken apart into smaller pieces – if the chicken is resisting or hard to shred, cook for a few more minutes. Be careful – you may need to turn the heat off for this step. Once shredded, add in sweetcorn

8. Continue to cook on a very low simmer for 5 minutes. Whilst simmering, add an egg to one mug/bowl and beat until the white and yolk are mixed together. And in another mug/bowl mix together the cornflour with 2 tbsp water

9. Pour the cornflour mixture into the simmering soup – stir to mix throughout

10. Lastly, stir the soup quickly with a spoon to make a bit of a whirlpool – then pour in the egg. Immediately mix in a whirling motion to break up the egg and mix throughout the soup. Then cook for a couple more minutes before serving!

Yield: 2 Large Servings or 4 Smaller Servings A delicious Chinese style chicken & sweetcorn soup, made at home with lean, fresh ingredients. It tastes like the takeaway version - only way better! Prep Time5 minutes Cook Time20 minutes Total Time25 minutes Ingredients 2 Chicken Breasts

1 Tsp Garlic Paste

1/2 Tsp Salt

1 Chicken Stock Cube

2 Tbsp Cornflour

1 Egg

3 1/2 mugs water

1 mug frozen sweetcorn To Serve (Optional) 1 Spring Onion

Prawn crackers Instructions Slice the chicken breasts into smaller strips - I do about 3 per breast (this will make the soup quicker to cook) Heat a non-stick pan to a medium heat Add in the chicken strips, garlic and ginger paste and salt Mix together and cook, turning the chicken frequently until each side of the chicken pieces are white and very lightly browned Then add in the water Bring to a very low simmer and cook for 10 minutes Using two forks, pull/shred the chicken into strips - if the chicken isn't soft enough to do this yet, cook it for a further 2 minutes and try again. Be careful at this step - I recommend you to turn the heat off. Once the chicken is shredded, add in the sweetcorn and continue to cook the soup for 5 minutes Whilst the soup is cooking, break an egg into a bowl/mug and whisk with a fork until combined In another bowl/mug combine cornflour with 3 tbsp water - mix to form a paste Pour the cornflour mixture into the soup Then, use your spoon/spatula to stir the soup in a circular motion, then pour in the egg. Continue to stir quickly until the egg form strands in the soup Cook for a furthr 2 minutes, then the soup is ready to serve! Serve with prawn crackers and spring onions (optional) Notes If you need to add more water, please do! If it's too thin just add more cornflour mixture Nutrition Information Yield 4 Serving Size 1

Amount Per ServingCalories 177Total Fat 6gSaturated Fat 2gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 4gCarbohydrates 7gFiber 1gSugar 3gProtein 22g Nutritional data provided here is only an estimate. If you're tracking these things for medical purposes please consult an outside, trusted source. Thanks!