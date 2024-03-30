Amaretti Cookies Recipe (2024)

Amaretti Cookies are tiny almond cookies made with egg whites, almond flour, and sugar. The cookies can range from crispy like biscotti to an almost chewy texture while having the most amazing almond flavor and aroma. These Italian cookies are also gluten and dairy-free.

Why you should make these Italian Cookies

If you love all things marzipan, almond paste, or almond you’re going to love these! The almond extract adds so much aroma and makes these Amaretti cookies irresistible.

They’re also very easy and fun to make. To make the Italian cookies youwhip the egg whites with sugar, then add the almond flour, flavoring. Divide and roll into balls, then dredge in sugar. Bake, and you’re ready to enjoy!

Best Almond Flour for Amaretti Cookies

Almond flour is the main ingredient in these cookies. You can purchase almond flour or make it from whole or sliced almonds at home.

Purchased: Any finely ground almond flour will work best for this cookie recipe. Bob’s Red Mill and Kirkland (Costco) brand almond flour work very well as far as purchased options go.

Homemade: You can also make your own almond flour by processing the almonds, or better yet, sliced almonds in the food processor or Vitamix blender by pulsing them at the highest speeds. Do not process for too long, or you will get almond butter. I have worked with 1/2 a cup at a time with my Vitamix blender, producing pretty fine almond flour. After processing it, sift it through a sieve to remove larger pieces of almonds.

If you do not have a Vitamix blender or food processor, this little hand mill grater produces excellent results; it just might take longer.

Also, almonds with skin on and off are both acceptable.

The texture of the Amaretti Cookie, where the egg whites are added straight out of the shell and mixed with the almond flour. Its just a dense, almondy texture full of almond aroma.

Two Ways to Make Amaretti Cookies

The cookies can range from crispy to chewy in texture. Even though both are made precisely with the same ingredients, whipping or adding the egg as is and baking time will determine the texture.

Here’s how the two different textures are achieved:

How to make Chewy Amaretti Cookies: Whipping the egg whites before adding them to the almond flour will add chew to this gluten-free cookie. Adding the egg whites as is will produce a more dense texture without the chew.

How to make Crispy Amaretti Cookie: Prolonged baking time will increase the crispiness of the Amaretti cookies; if baked long enough, the cookies will become biscotti-like.

The step-by-step pictures will show the whipped egg whites method (alas, the chewy textured amaretti cookies), but the printed version will have both. You can decide for yourself which one you like better.

Ingredients for the Amaretti Cookie

Egg whites

Powdered Sugar

Almond Flour

Almond Extract

Amaretto Liqueur

How to make Amaretti Cookies

In a grease-free bowl of a stand mixer, whip the egg whites and sugar for about 10 minutes or until the meringue has quadrupled in volume and has a lustrous sheen. Then, add the vanilla & almond extract and fold gently. Next, add the almond meal/flour and fold until no chunks of almond flour are seen.

How to Form the Almond Cookies

It is up to you if you want to roll the Amaretti Cookies into balls, or just scoop with an ice cream scoop and call it a day. Either way, they will bake and taste the same.

Scoop up the Amaretti Cookie mixture using a 2-tbsp ice cream scoop and roll it into a ball. Then, roll it in granulated sugar first and powdered sugar second – the powdered sugar coating is optional but does accentuate the crackles as the cookies bake.

Place the coated cookie balls onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and lightly tap the tops to flatten them. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes if you want the cookies to be soft on the inside and up to 25 minutes if you prefer the cookie’s biscotti-like texture.

Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack. The cookies can be eaten warm or cold.

How to Store the Amaretti Cookies

Store the cookies at room temperature in a covered container or under a dome for 4-5 days. The less crispy the cookies start, the longer they retain their freshness.

How to make Low Carb Amaretti Cookies

Substitution for Sugar: Replace the amount of sugar listed in the recipe with about five tablespoons of Truvia or another granulated sweetener. The cookies will taste a bit different, but if you have any experience baking with sweeteners, you already know that 😉

Print Amaretti Cookies Recipe 4.95 from 36 votes Amaretti Cookies are small gluten and dairy-free cookies made with egg whites, almond flour, and sugar. The cookies can range from crispy like biscotti, to an almost chewy texture and have the most amazing almond flavor and aroma. They're amazing with a cup of good strong coffee. Author: Marina | Let the Baking Begin Course: Dessert Cuisine: Italian Keyword: almond cookies, amaretti cookies, italian cookies Calories: 147 kcal Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes See Also Baked Gluten Free Apple Fritter Recipe | Easy Apple Doughnuts Servings: 28 Ingredients Amaretti Cookie Ingredients 3 egg whites

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp almond extract

1 tsp Amaretto Liqueur *optional*

2 1/2 cups almond flour or finely ground almonds 2 1/2 cups = 250g For Coating the Almond Cookies 3 tbsp granulated sugar

3 tbsp powdered sugar US Customary - Metric Instructions Prep Line a 12 in x 16 in baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Preheat the oven to 325F with the baking rack in the middle. How to make the Chewy Amaretti Cookies Whip egg whites and granulated sugar in a bowl of a mixer fitted with a whip attachment for about 15 minutes. Add the vanilla extract, almond extract, and Amaretto liqueur and carefully fold it in.Next, add the almond flour and fold it in until completely incorporated. Using a spoon or a medium ice cream scoop, scoopabout 2 tbsp of almond batter and form balls out of the dough by rolling them between the palms of your hands. Then, roll them in granulated sugar and powdered sugar and set on the prepared baking sheet about 1 inch apart. Place in the oven and bake for about 15 minutes if you like the Amaretti cookies soft on the inside, or up to 25 minutes if you prefer the biscotti-like texture. How to make Soft Italian Cookies Add the egg whites to the sugar and whisk until well combined. Add the amaretto, vanilla extract, the almond extract andwhisk until smooth. Next, fold in the almond flour. Now continue with the instructionsfrom step 3 from the section above. Nutrition Facts Amaretti Cookies Recipe Amount Per Serving (1 cookie) Calories 147Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g12% Sodium 5mg0% Potassium 5mg0% Carbohydrates 15g5% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 11g12% Protein 4g8% Calcium 38mg4% Iron 0.7mg4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Print