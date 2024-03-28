Quick Apple Bread Recipe with Cinnamon Sugar (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

An amazing Quick Apple Bread Recipe topped with cinnamon sugar. Easy to make, sweet, delicious, and packed with real apple chunks.



This bread is so easy to make and the combination of the soft, chewy apples with a bit of crunch from the cinnamon sugar is absolutely heavenly. You’ll want to make this recipe over and over, especially when apples are in season!

Read on for this easy apple bread recipe!



What Apples to Use for Apple Bread

If you’re wondering what type of apple to use for this bread – pretty much any type will work! It’s good to pick one that won’t get mushy when cooked. The best are Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, or Gala. Avoid Macintosh apples, which are notoriously mushy.

Apple Bread with Applesauce & Apples

It’s easy to make a healthier version of this apple bread with applesauce! If you want to make apple bread with applesauce, I’ve included the recipe substitution in the recipe box below. All you have to do is swap all or some of the oil with equal amounts of applesauce. You can do 1/3 cup of each or 2/3 cup applesauce and completely omit the oil and use 2/3 cup applesauce instead. My favorite is using 1/3 cup oil and 1/3 cup applesauce.

How to Make Apple Bread from Scratch

It doesn’t get easier than this! This recipe for apple bread from scratch only uses one bowl. Just add the dry ingredients, then the wet ingredients, fold in the apples and it’s ready to bake!

How Long Will Apple Bread Last?

This apple bread will last up to four days at room temperature in a sealed airtight container. Apple bread does not need to be refrigerated, but if you want it to last longer, you can store it in the fridge. You can also freeze it for up to two months.

Making Apple Bread without a Bread Pan

If you don’t have a bread pan, this bread can also be baked in a 9″x9″ baking dish. Reduce baking time to 35 minutes.

Quick Apple Bread Recipe with Cinnamon Sugar Print Recipe ★★★★★4.8 from 82 reviews An amazing Quick Apple Bread Recipe topped with cinnamon sugar. Easy to make, sweet and so delicious and packed with real apple chunks. Author: Kelly Egan

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 60 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Yield: 8 servings 1 x

Category: Bread

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American

Diet: Vegetarian Ingredients Scale See Also Apple Fritters Recipe Apple Bread Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups ( 180 grams ) flour

( ) flour 3/4 cup granulated sugar

granulated sugar 3/4 teaspoon baking soda

baking soda 1/2 teaspoon iodized salt

iodized salt 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

nutmeg 2/3 cup neutral cooking oil, like canola or vegetable

neutral cooking oil, like canola or vegetable 2 eggs

eggs 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

vanilla 2 cups peeled and chopped apples (about 2 medium)* Cinnamon Sugar Ingredients: 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

granulated sugar 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat your oven to 350° Fahrenheit. Grease a 9×5″ loaf pan and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add the oil, eggs and vanilla and stir until just combined. Fold in the apples. Scrape into a greased loaf pan. Mix together sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over bread. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean, about 55-60 minutes. Cool for ten minutes then remove it from pan to wire rack. Let cool until just warm and then slice. This bread will last up to four days at room temperature in a sealed container. You can also freeze it for up to two months. Notes *Most apples will work. The best are Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, or Gala. Avoid Macintosh apples, which are notoriously mushy. You can make a healthier version by swapping some or all of the oil for an equal amount of applesauce. My favorite is using 1/3 cup oil and 1/3 cup applesauce. If you don’t have a bread pan, this bread can also be baked in a 9″x9″ baking dish and reduce baking time to 35 minutes. Keywords: quick apple bread with cinnamon sugar, homemade cinnamon sugar apple bread, easy apple bread with cinnamon sugar, best apple bread with cinnamon sugar, quick cinnamon sugar apple bread

P.S. – This apple quick bread recipe post is an update from one originally published in November 2012. Wondering what my photos looked like when I was just getting started five years ago? Here’s a photo from the original post:

P.S. – Craving this apple cinnamon quick bread? Pin this recipe for later!

Look for more quick bread inspiration? Try this Cranberry Orange Quick Bread!

Rhubarb Orange Quick Bread:

