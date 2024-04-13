Rice Flour Snickerdoodles Cookie Recipe (2024)

Go To Recipe

Looking for a gluten free rice flour snickerdoodles cookies recipe? Try this easy to make rice flour cookies recipe!

Why this recipe works

I originally came up with the recipe for these rice flour cookies during a food blogger recipe challenge to remake C Mom Cook’s awesome Easy Rice-Flour Snickerdoodles cookies recipe.

Shelley baked her rice flour snickerdoodles recipe for a new friend as a thank you. But little did she know that she now has made those rice flour cookies as a thank you for me!

No more wasted money since I can be thrifty and make this rice flour recipe for cookies at home.

The kids and I thought that her snickerdoodles cookies rice flour recipe was fantastic and just as good as the ones that I find at the store.

I’m sure you’ll love them, too!

So what’s a snickerdoodle anyway?

I bet you don’t know the difference between sugar cookies and snickerdoodles cookies. Both are types of sugar cookies are made with flour, sugar, butter or oil, and sometimes eggs. However, sugar cookies are rolled in sugar.

Snickerdoodles are rolled in a combination of sugar and cinnamon. Yep, that’s the difference – cinnamon!

(Though according to several people in my comments section, cream of tartar is a must in gluten free snickerdoodle cookies, too.)

According to Wikipedia, The Joy of Cooking claims that snickerdoodles are probably German in origin. They speculate that the name is a corruption of the German word Schneckennudel, which is a type of pastry.

There’s also a possibility that snickerdoodle is just a nonsense word originating from a New England tradition of wacky sugar cookies names.

How to make these awesome rice flour cookies

1. Preheat the oven.

2. Line the baking sheets with parchment or a silicone baking sheet. Sprinkle a little cinnamon sugar evenly on the baking sheets.

3. Cream together the buttery spread and sugar. Beat in the egg.

4. Stir in the white rice flour and baking soda. Stir until all the ingredients are fully incorporated.

5. Scoop the cookie dough with a cookie scoop. Roll into balls approximately one-inch in size. If the rice flour cookie dough is too sticky to handle, add a little more rice flour by the spoonful.

6. Roll each cookie dough ball in cinnamon sugar. Flatten the ball with the palm of your hand to form into a cookie, and place it on the prepared baking sheet.

7. Bake cookies for 12 minutes until golden.

8. Remove the baking sheets from the oven. When the baking sheets are cool enough to handle, carefully remove the rice flour cookies and place them on a wire rack.

9. Store cookies in airtight container.

FAQs

Making gluten free rice flour snickerdoodles cookies

This gluten free rice flour snickerdoodles cookies recipe is super easy to bake up.

You probably don’t need to buy any special ingredients, since most of us gluten free folks have white rice flour in the pantry.

Of course, if you’re a baker, brown sugar is a staple, and most of us always have butter, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda and eggs on hand.

So maybe all you’ll need to do is buy some white rice flour to make these simple rice flour cookies!

Only use white rice flour

Another note of caution! You MUST use ONLY white rice flour in this gluten free snickerdoodles cookies recipe.

Shelley didn’t specify in her Easy Rice-Flour Snickerdoodles cookies recipe, so I experimented and did a two-thirds gluten free white rice flour and one-thirds brown rice flour.

Unfortunately, the snickerdoodle sugar cookies ended up too dry when I used this rice flour mixture to make the cookie dough. So I baked up a second batch using 100% white rice flour. It’s the only way to go.

(Learn how to measure flour correctly for the best results in your everyday baking.)

Making dairy-free snickerdoodles

The biggest change I made was making the snickerdoodles dairy-free by using a buttery spread.

If you're not dairy-free, you can use real butter when making these snickerdoodle sugar cookies.

However,make sure to use salt-free butter! Salted butter will cook up differently.

Best snickerdoodle cookie recipe without cream of tartar

I didn’t add any cream of tartar and the cookies turned out just fine.

However, several of my readers shared that they added 1/2 teaspoon to the recipe to their cookie dough.

Why? Many bakers feel that cream of tartar makes gluten free snickerdoodle cookies chewy and gives them a bit of a tang.

That way the rice flour sugar cookies aren’t just a buttery sugar cookie with a bunch of cinnamon sugar on top.

It can’t hurt to add the cream of tartar to the cookie dough. But don’t worry if you don’t add it. They’ll still turn out great.

Add these to your .

Yield: 24 COOKIES Rice Flour Snickerdoodles Cookie Recipe Looking for a gluten free rice flour snickerdoodles cookies recipe? Try this easy to make rice flour cookies recipe! Prep Time30 minutes Cook Time12 minutes Total Time42 minutes Ingredients 1/2 cup buttery spread (or salt-free butter), softened

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed or Swerve Sweetener, Brown

1 egg

1 1/4 cup white rice flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Baking & Cooling Racks Nutrition Information: Yield: 24 Serving Size: 1 cookie

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 81Total Fat: 3gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 8mgSodium: 61mgCarbohydrates: 12gFiber: 0gSugar: 5gProtein: 1g Nutritional information is automatically calculated per the ingredients list. Serving size may not be accurate. Please double-check with your preferred nutritional app for the most accurate information.

