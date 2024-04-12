Anker Soundcore Motion X600 vs Ruark Audio MRx: What is the difference? (2024)

multipoint count Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600) Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Ruark Audio MRx) Multipoint allows you to link to more Bluetooth devices and switch between them. For example you can easily switch calls from one device to another without having to manually disconnect and reconnect.

Bluetooth version 5.3 4 Bluetooth is a wireless technology standard that allows data transfers between devices placed in close proximity, using short-wavelength, ultra-high frequency radio waves. Newer versions provide faster data transfers.

supports Bluetooth pairing using NFC ✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600 ✖Ruark Audio MRx Device supports fast Bluetooth pairing using NFC so it can communicate with other devices over Bluetooth. You can fastly pair devices without entering a code by simply holding one device next to the device with which it is to be paired.

has a socket for a 3.5 mm audio jack ✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600 ✖Ruark Audio MRx With a standard mini jack socket, you can use the device with most headphones.

has an AUX input ✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600 ✔Ruark Audio MRx An auxiliary input allows you to play other audio sources by connecting them through a simple audio connection like a 3.5mm jack, i.e for MP3 or portable DVD/CD player.

has aptX Lossless ✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600 ✖Ruark Audio MRx aptX Lossless is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It supports high quality 16-bit/44.1kHz audio (at a maximum bit rate of 1200kbps). This codec provides CD-quality audio without any loss of data.

has LDAC ✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600 ✖Ruark Audio MRx LDAC is a codec developed by Sony for Bluetooth audio. It is capable of a very high bitrate of 990kbps, which provides high resolution audio. It can also automatically adjust to a lower bitrate of 330kbps or 660kbps to increase stability.

has aptX Adaptive ✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600 ✖Ruark Audio MRx aptx Adaptive is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It has a variable bit rate (between 279kbps and 420kbps), which means it can adjust the bit rate for different scenarios, such as listening to HD audio or reducing interference from other devices.