Steps:

1. Mix milk, yeast, and honey in a small bowl and let sit for 10 minutes.

See Also Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation

2. Combine yeast mixture with cream and egg yolk in the bowl of a standing mixer and whisk until combined.

3. Add flour and salt and mix on medium-low speed for five minutes.

4. Add the butter and mix on medium-low speed for 10 more minutes.

5. Transfer the dough (it will be a little sticky) to a lightly oiled container. Cover and store in the refrigerator for six hours, preferably overnight.

6. Remove the cold dough from the refrigerator and place it on a floured surface. Roll the dough to a thickness of ½ an inch.

7. Cut the dough into 1 ½-inch squares. Arrange the squares one-inch apart on flour dusted cookie sheets and cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel. Set the beignets aside in a warm place and proof for 45 minutes.

8. Prepare to fry the beignets. Place the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Secure a candy thermometer to the side of the pot. When the oil nears 350 degrees, adjust the temperature on your stove to maintain the oil at 350 degrees.

9. When the beignets have proofed for 30 minutes, carefully transfer them to the hot oil, four or five at a time. Fry them, gently flipping them over constantly, until golden brown, about three-to-five minutes.

10. Remove the beignets from the oil and drain on the paper towels.

Sift the powdered sugar (together with the sage if using) and promptly toss the warm beignets until well coated.