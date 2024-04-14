Southern Slow-Cooker Choucroute Recipe on Food52 (2024)

For a first run through, it was a success. I couldn't find juniper berries which was sad because at my old house there were enough bushes to flavor gin. mmmm. Second factor was I used generic sausages, they were too mild and had a texture like mashed potatoes. Next time I'll go to the Polish butcher and get something with a stronger flavor and texture.

I'm glad I didn't add water to the cabbage because it really did give off a lot of moisture. I could have left the lid off for the last few minutes to reduce the broth.

Enough success with this recipe that I'll try it again soon. It is very easy and a nice change from my other weekday meals.