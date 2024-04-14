Anker Soundcore Motion X600 vs Soundcore Motion Boom Plus: What is the difference? (2024)

Home > Portable speaker comparison > Anker Soundcore Motion X600 vs Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
68points
Anker Soundcore Motion X600
86points
Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
£140
£228
£140
Comparison winner
£228
vs
vs
81 facts in comparison
Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
Why is Anker Soundcore Motion X600 better than Soundcore Motion Boom Plus?
- 72.54% less body volume?
2916 cm³vs10619.7 cm³
- 1 more drivers?
5vs4
- 20 m greater wireless connectivity range?
30 mvs10 m
- Has LDAC?
- Has a sleep timer?
- 499.5 g lighter?
1.9kgvs2.4kg
- 20 mm shorter?
120 mmvs140 mm
- 89 mm narrower?
300 mmvs389 mm
Why is Soundcore Motion Boom Plus better than Anker Soundcore Motion X600?
- Has a subwoofer?
- Has a passive radiator?
- Is dustproof and water-resistant?
- Has a rechargeable battery?
- 30W more audio output power?
4 x 20Wvs5 x 10W
- 8 hours longer battery life?
20 hoursvs12 hours
- Supports Wi-Fi?
- Has a socket for a 3.5 mm audio jack?
Price comparison
Anker Soundcore Motion X600
soundcore Motion x600 Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Hi-Res Spatial Audio, 50W Sound, IPX7 Waterproof, P...soundcore Motion x600 Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Hi-Res Spatial Audio, 50W Sound, IPX7 Waterproof, Pro EQ, Built-In Handle, AUX-In, Portable Speaker for Home, Office, Outdoors
£140
Handbag Adjustable Strap for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker Shockproof Speaker Portable Carry Should...Handbag Adjustable Strap for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker Shockproof Speaker Portable Carry Shoulder Bag
$13
ZOPRORE Hard EVA Travel Carrying Case for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker 50w Soun...ZOPRORE Hard EVA Travel Carrying Case for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker 50w Sound Wireless Speakers
$20
ZOPRORE Hard EVA Travel Storage Bag Carrying Box Case for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Portable High-Fidel...ZOPRORE Hard EVA Travel Storage Bag Carrying Box Case for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Portable High-Fidelity Speaker Accessories
$15
Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Outdoor Speaker For Camping Bluetooth 5.3 20H IP67
£228
Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus Portable 80W Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
£157
soundcore Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth Speaker+Anker USB C to Lightning Cable 6ft
£193
soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Speaker with...
£190
Design
Ingress Protection (IP) rating
IPX7
IP67
The first number of the IP rating refers to protection against dust, while the second number refers to protection against liquid. E.g. a first number of 6 denotes that it is completely dustproof, and a second number of 7 denotes that the device can withstand full immersion in water.
volume
2916 cm³
10619.7 cm³
Volume is the quantity of three-dimensional space enclosed by the product's chassis or, in simpler terms, the space the product occupies.
drivers count
5
4
A speaker driver is an individual transducer that converts electrical energy to sound waves. More drivers may result in better sound quality.
driver unit size
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
The driver unit is the component that produces sound in the device. Bigger drivers are more powerful and can produce better bass.
has a neodymium magnet
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
Devices with neodymium magnets are lighter and more powerful than those which use ferrite magnets. They also have more bass and clear high notes.
control panel placed on a device
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
There is a control panel on the device body, so you can easily access the volume control or remote without having to interact with a cable or another device it's connected to.
travel bag is included
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
The device comes with its own special case or pouch, which is useful for safe transportation.
has a touch screen
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
You can operate the device easily, by pressing the screen with your fingers.
weather-sealed (splashproof)
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
The device is protected with extra seals to prevent failures caused by dust, raindrops, and water splashes.
Sound quality
has stereo speakers
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
Devices with stereo speakers deliver sound from independent channels on both left and right sides, creating a richer sound and a better experience.
has a subwoofer
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
Devices with a subwoofer have a higher quality, deeper bass.
highest frequency
40000 Hz
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
The highest frequency at which device produces audio. The higher the high-frequency response, the clearer and crispier the treble.
lowest frequency
20 Hz
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
The lowest frequency at which the device produces audio. The lower the low-frequency response, the stronger and juicier the bass.
audio output power
5 x 10W
4 x 20W
Audio output power is based on the number of speakers and their power in watts. High audio output power results in loud, clear sounds.
Has a passive radiator
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
A passive radiator is a type of driver (speaker) that doesn't have a voice coil and a magnet. The sound vibrations produced by a passive radiator depend on its mass and the size of its enclosure. It is usually used in combination with a woofer to produce deep bass tones.
number of microphones
1
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
More microphones result in better sound quality and enable the device to filter out background noise.
has a noise-canceling microphone
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
These microphones are designed to filter out background noise from the desired sound. Especially useful in noisy environments.
Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)
72 dB
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
Signal-to-noise ratio is a measure that compares the level of a desired signal (meaningful information) to the level of background noise (unwanted signal), the bigger the less perceived noise.
Power
battery power
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
13400 mAh
Battery power, or battery capacity, represents the amount of electrical energy that a battery can store. More battery power can be an indication of longer battery life.
Battery life
12 hours
20 hours
The device's battery life (when in use) as given by the manufacturer. With a longer battery life you have to charge the device less often.
charge time
4 hours
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
The time it takes to fully charge the battery.
has a battery level indicator
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
An indicator shows you when the device has low battery.
has a rechargeable battery
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
The battery can be recharged and used over again.
has a removable battery
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
The battery is removable and can be replaced by the user if broken.
has wireless charging
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
It supports a wireless charging standard such as Qi. To charge the device, you simply put it down on a compatible charging pad.
operating power consumption
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
How much power the device consumes when it's switched on.
annual power consumption
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
The more power per year a device consumes, the less energy efficient it is, making it more costly over time.
Connectivity
multipoint count
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
Multipoint allows you to link to more Bluetooth devices and switch between them. For example you can easily switch calls from one device to another without having to manually disconnect and reconnect.
Bluetooth version
5.3
5.3
Bluetooth is a wireless technology standard that allows data transfers between devices placed in close proximity, using short-wavelength, ultra-high frequency radio waves. Newer versions provide faster data transfers.
supports Bluetooth pairing using NFC
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
Device supports fast Bluetooth pairing using NFC so it can communicate with other devices over Bluetooth. You can fastly pair devices without entering a code by simply holding one device next to the device with which it is to be paired.
has a socket for a 3.5 mm audio jack
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
With a standard mini jack socket, you can use the device with most headphones.
has an AUX input
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
An auxiliary input allows you to play other audio sources by connecting them through a simple audio connection like a 3.5mm jack, i.e for MP3 or portable DVD/CD player.
has aptX Lossless
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
aptX Lossless is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It supports high quality 16-bit/44.1kHz audio (at a maximum bit rate of 1200kbps). This codec provides CD-quality audio without any loss of data.
has LDAC
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
LDAC is a codec developed by Sony for Bluetooth audio. It is capable of a very high bitrate of 990kbps, which provides high resolution audio. It can also automatically adjust to a lower bitrate of 330kbps or 660kbps to increase stability.
has aptX Adaptive
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
aptx Adaptive is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It has a variable bit rate (between 279kbps and 420kbps), which means it can adjust the bit rate for different scenarios, such as listening to HD audio or reducing interference from other devices.
has aptX HD
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
aptX HD is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It supports high quality 24-bit audio (at a bit rate of 576kbps).
Features
Can be used wirelessly
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
Wireless devices allow users more freedom of movement.
supports a remote smartphone
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
This technology allows the users to use their smartphone as a remote control for the device.
has voice commands
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
You can use your voice to control key functions of the device and you can easily access your device without pushing any button.
Has a radio
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
A built-in FM radio tuner allows you to listen to most of the live-broadcasted FM radio stations without using the internet.
Has voice prompts
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
With voice prompts, you will automatically receive information via audio messages –for instance, you may find out that the battery is running low, and it's time to recharge the device.
has a mute function
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
The device has an option to mute/unmute a conversation directly from the device.
works as a power bank
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
The power bank feature allows you to use the battery to charge other devices, such as your smartphone.
has a sleep timer
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✖Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
A sleep timer is a function that shuts off the power after a preset amount of time.
internal storage
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)
The internal storage refers to the built-in storage space available in a device for system data, apps, and user-generated data. With a large amount of internal storage, you can save more files and apps on your device.
Miscellaneous
supports pairing for stereo sound
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
✔Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
If you have a second speaker of the same type, you can pair them together to create a stereo sound setup.
Which are the best portable speakers?
6
Sony SRS-XV900
7
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen
8
Sony SRS-XG300
9
Sony SRS-XE300
10
Tribit StormBox Pro
Show all