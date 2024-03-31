Anker Soundcore Motion Plus vs Anker Soundcore Motion X600: What is the difference? (2024)

Home > Portable speaker comparison > Anker Soundcore Motion Plus vs Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Why is Anker Soundcore Motion Plus better than Anker Soundcore Motion X600?
- Has stereo speakers?
- Has a subwoofer?
- 43.6% less body volume?
1644.54 cm³vs2916 cm³
- Has a passive radiator?
- Has a neodymium magnet?
- Is dustproof and water-resistant?
- Has a rechargeable battery?
- 0.5 hours shorter charge time?
3.5 hoursvs4 hours
Why is Anker Soundcore Motion X600 better than Anker Soundcore Motion Plus?
- 30 Hz lower low-frequency?
20 Hzvs50 Hz
- 1 more drivers?
5vs4
- 20W more audio output power?
5 x 10Wvs3 x 10W
- 0.3 newer Bluetooth version?
5.3vs5
- 15 m greater wireless connectivity range?
30 mvs15 m
- Has LDAC?
Which are the most popular comparisons?
Price comparison
Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker - Portable, Hi-Res 30W Audio, Enhanced Bass and Treble, Wireless, Cus...soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker - Portable, Hi-Res 30W Audio, Enhanced Bass and Treble, Wireless, Customizable EQ, 12H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, USB-C, Ideal for Home Office
£110
Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker, Hi-Res 30W Audio, BassUp, Extended Bass and Treble, Wireless HIFI Po...Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker, Hi-Res 30W Audio, BassUp, Extended Bass and Treble, Wireless HIFI Portable Speaker with App, Customizable EQ,12-H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, USB-C(Renewed)
£90
Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker with Hi-Res 30W Audio, BassUp, Extended Bass and Treble, Wireless HIF...Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker with Hi-Res 30W Audio, BassUp, Extended Bass and Treble, Wireless HIFI Portable Speaker, App, Customizable EQ, 12H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, USB-C, For Home Office
£110
Semi-Waterproof Storage Bag ForSoundcore Motion Boom Plus Outdoor Speaker Handle Protection Bag Case For ...Semi-Waterproof Storage Bag ForSoundcore Motion Boom Plus Outdoor Speaker Handle Protection Bag Case For Wireless Speaker
$14
Silicone Cover Skin For Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooths Speaker Anti Scratch Sleeve For SoundCore Moti...Silicone Cover Skin For Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooths Speaker Anti Scratch Sleeve For SoundCore Motion Plus Case Accessory
$5.82
Speaker Storage Bag Compatible For Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Wireless Speaker EVA Portable Speaker...Speaker Storage Bag Compatible For Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Wireless Speaker EVA Portable Speaker Travel Carrying Case
$8.81
Anker Soundcore Motion X600
soundcore Motion x600 Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Hi-Res Spatial Audio, 50W Sound, IPX7 Waterproof, P...soundcore Motion x600 Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Hi-Res Spatial Audio, 50W Sound, IPX7 Waterproof, Pro EQ, Built-In Handle, AUX-In, Portable Speaker for Home, Office, Outdoors
£140
Handbag Adjustable Strap for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker Shockproof Speaker Portable Carry Should...Handbag Adjustable Strap for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker Shockproof Speaker Portable Carry Shoulder Bag
$13
ZOPRORE Hard EVA Travel Carrying Case for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker 50w Soun...ZOPRORE Hard EVA Travel Carrying Case for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker 50w Sound Wireless Speakers
$20
ZOPRORE Hard EVA Travel Storage Bag Carrying Box Case for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Portable High-Fidel...ZOPRORE Hard EVA Travel Storage Bag Carrying Box Case for Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Portable High-Fidelity Speaker Accessories
Cheap alternatives
1
Tribit StormBox Pro
2
Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
3
JBL Boombox
User reviews
Overall rating
Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
9.3
6 User reviews
Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
9.3/10
6 User reviews
Anker Soundcore Motion X600
0 User reviews
Anker Soundcore Motion X600
0 User reviews
Features
Build quality
9.3/10
6 votes
No reviews yet
Sound quality
10.0/10
6 votes
No reviews yet
Design
9.2/10
6 votes
No reviews yet
Value for money
9.5/10
6 votes
No reviews yet
Portability
9.7/10
6 votes
No reviews yet
Comments
Silvio
2 years ago
8 / 10
Worth it
Silvio
2 years ago
8 / 10
The only thing I did not like was that it does not maintain the charge while you listen to music at a high volume. If you lower the volume, it continues charging while you are using it.
4 users found this helpful
Stiven
2 years ago
10 / 10
I'm impressed with the detail and sound quality
Stiven
2 years ago
10 / 10
100% recommendable, its clarity, detail, power, and warm sound is very pleasing. And its deep bass is perfect. 😍
Pros
- Excellent detailed sound
- Submersible
- Battery life
- Build materials
- Price quality
- Durable
Cons
- Leaves fingerprints
3 users found this helpful
ICHANK
1 year ago
10 / 10
The sound quality is excellent
ICHANK
1 year ago
10 / 10
Until now, I am still very satisfied using the Anker Soundcore Motion Plus. This is a cheap portable speaker that has outstanding quality.
Pros
- The sound quality and product quality are very good
- The price is now significantly cheaper
Cons
2 users found this helpful
Write a review
Design
Ingress Protection (IP) rating
IPX7
IPX7
The first number of the IP rating refers to protection against dust, while the second number refers to protection against liquid. E.g. a first number of 6 denotes that it is completely dustproof, and a second number of 7 denotes that the device can withstand full immersion in water.
volume
1644.54 cm³
2916 cm³
Volume is the quantity of three-dimensional space enclosed by the product's chassis or, in simpler terms, the space the product occupies.
drivers count
4
5
A speaker driver is an individual transducer that converts electrical energy to sound waves. More drivers may result in better sound quality.
driver unit size
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Plus)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
The driver unit is the component that produces sound in the device. Bigger drivers are more powerful and can produce better bass.
has a neodymium magnet
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Devices with neodymium magnets are lighter and more powerful than those which use ferrite magnets. They also have more bass and clear high notes.
control panel placed on a device
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
There is a control panel on the device body, so you can easily access the volume control or remote without having to interact with a cable or another device it's connected to.
travel bag is included
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
The device comes with its own special case or pouch, which is useful for safe transportation.
has a touch screen
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
You can operate the device easily, by pressing the screen with your fingers.
weather-sealed (splashproof)
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
The device is protected with extra seals to prevent failures caused by dust, raindrops, and water splashes.
Sound quality
has stereo speakers
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Devices with stereo speakers deliver sound from independent channels on both left and right sides, creating a richer sound and a better experience.
has a subwoofer
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Devices with a subwoofer have a higher quality, deeper bass.
highest frequency
40000 Hz
40000 Hz
The highest frequency at which device produces audio. The higher the high-frequency response, the clearer and crispier the treble.
lowest frequency
50 Hz
20 Hz
The lowest frequency at which the device produces audio. The lower the low-frequency response, the stronger and juicier the bass.
audio output power
3 x 10W
5 x 10W
Audio output power is based on the number of speakers and their power in watts. High audio output power results in loud, clear sounds.
Has a passive radiator
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
A passive radiator is a type of driver (speaker) that doesn't have a voice coil and a magnet. The sound vibrations produced by a passive radiator depend on its mass and the size of its enclosure. It is usually used in combination with a woofer to produce deep bass tones.
number of microphones
1
1
More microphones result in better sound quality and enable the device to filter out background noise.
has a noise-canceling microphone
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
These microphones are designed to filter out background noise from the desired sound. Especially useful in noisy environments.
Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Plus)
72 dB
Signal-to-noise ratio is a measure that compares the level of a desired signal (meaningful information) to the level of background noise (unwanted signal), the bigger the less perceived noise.
Power
battery power
6700 mAh
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
Battery power, or battery capacity, represents the amount of electrical energy that a battery can store. More battery power can be an indication of longer battery life.
Battery life
12 hours
12 hours
The device's battery life (when in use) as given by the manufacturer. With a longer battery life you have to charge the device less often.
charge time
3.5 hours
4 hours
The time it takes to fully charge the battery.
has a battery level indicator
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
An indicator shows you when the device has low battery.
has a rechargeable battery
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
The battery can be recharged and used over again.
has a removable battery
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
The battery is removable and can be replaced by the user if broken.
has wireless charging
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
It supports a wireless charging standard such as Qi. To charge the device, you simply put it down on a compatible charging pad.
operating power consumption
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Plus)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
How much power the device consumes when it's switched on.
annual power consumption
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Plus)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
The more power per year a device consumes, the less energy efficient it is, making it more costly over time.
Connectivity
multipoint count
2
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
Multipoint allows you to link to more Bluetooth devices and switch between them. For example you can easily switch calls from one device to another without having to manually disconnect and reconnect.
Bluetooth version
5
5.3
Bluetooth is a wireless technology standard that allows data transfers between devices placed in close proximity, using short-wavelength, ultra-high frequency radio waves. Newer versions provide faster data transfers.
supports Bluetooth pairing using NFC
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Device supports fast Bluetooth pairing using NFC so it can communicate with other devices over Bluetooth. You can fastly pair devices without entering a code by simply holding one device next to the device with which it is to be paired.
has a socket for a 3.5 mm audio jack
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
With a standard mini jack socket, you can use the device with most headphones.
has an AUX input
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
An auxiliary input allows you to play other audio sources by connecting them through a simple audio connection like a 3.5mm jack, i.e for MP3 or portable DVD/CD player.
has aptX Lossless
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
aptX Lossless is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It supports high quality 16-bit/44.1kHz audio (at a maximum bit rate of 1200kbps). This codec provides CD-quality audio without any loss of data.
has LDAC
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
LDAC is a codec developed by Sony for Bluetooth audio. It is capable of a very high bitrate of 990kbps, which provides high resolution audio. It can also automatically adjust to a lower bitrate of 330kbps or 660kbps to increase stability.
has aptX Adaptive
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
aptx Adaptive is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It has a variable bit rate (between 279kbps and 420kbps), which means it can adjust the bit rate for different scenarios, such as listening to HD audio or reducing interference from other devices.
has aptX HD
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
aptX HD is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It supports high quality 24-bit audio (at a bit rate of 576kbps).
Features
Can be used wirelessly
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Wireless devices allow users more freedom of movement.
supports a remote smartphone
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
This technology allows the users to use their smartphone as a remote control for the device.
has voice commands
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
You can use your voice to control key functions of the device and you can easily access your device without pushing any button.
Has a radio
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
A built-in FM radio tuner allows you to listen to most of the live-broadcasted FM radio stations without using the internet.
Has voice prompts
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
With voice prompts, you will automatically receive information via audio messages –for instance, you may find out that the battery is running low, and it's time to recharge the device.
has a mute function
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
The device has an option to mute/unmute a conversation directly from the device.
works as a power bank
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
The power bank feature allows you to use the battery to charge other devices, such as your smartphone.
has a sleep timer
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
A sleep timer is a function that shuts off the power after a preset amount of time.
internal storage
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Plus)
Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion X600)
The internal storage refers to the built-in storage space available in a device for system data, apps, and user-generated data. With a large amount of internal storage, you can save more files and apps on your device.
Miscellaneous
supports Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n)
✖Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✖Anker Soundcore Motion X600
Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n) is a wireless standard released in 2009. It has faster transfer rates and improved security compared to its predecessors – a, b, and g.
supports pairing for stereo sound
✔Anker Soundcore Motion Plus
✔Anker Soundcore Motion X600
If you have a second speaker of the same type, you can pair them together to create a stereo sound setup.
Which are the best portable speakers?
6
Sony SRS-XV900
7
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen
8
Sony SRS-XG300
9
Sony SRS-XE300
10
Tribit StormBox Pro
Show all