Attention: Sourdough Lovers - Recipes From A to Z! (2024)

Dear Healthy-Home Cook, This morning, I woke up to a slice of heaven. The scent of warm sourdough bread hangs in the air from last night’s baking. The children chatter to themselves while they get ready for the day. Silently I snuck into the kitchen and this is what I saw: a large butter knife, a half-eaten loaf of bread, and crumbs scattered across the table. I smiled to myself. This is a win. I had succeeded in getting the children to eat life-giving food without any fuss or whining. Just happy children helping themselves to a healthy breakfast without any intervention from me… pure bliss. It wasn’t always this easy. When I first became a mom, I fell into the trap of buying food for the sake of convenience. Pre-packaged foods that could be popped into the microwave seemed like the perfect solution for my busy days of changing diapers, nursing, and keeping house. But then my children got sick. Ear infections, upset tummies, allergies, and headaches became my life. Plus, I just couldn’t lose the “baby” weight. I couldn’t face my daughter’s sad eyes anymore or listen to her cry herself to sleep from yet another earache. I dreaded seeing her tug on her ear... another ear infection was on its way. Something had to change, but what... and how?

Could Traditional Cooking Heal My Family?

I started thinking back to my childhood. With my grandma, Tata Wardeh, in charge of the kitchen, our family gathered together for weekly baking days.

It was a special time of bonding, laughing and playing while baking enough fresh bread to last all week. My favorite treat was a flat bread pizza topped with olive oil and a savory spice blend called za’atar. When I thought about those special family meals and compared them to the cardboard flavored Pizza Bites from the grocery store, I wondered, “Was it possible to create healthy, life-giving meals for my family that were healing, delicious, quick and convenient?” I knew there had to be a better way.

God's Plan for Healthy Eating

We’re a Christian family, so my first instinct was to turn to the Bible. I set aside all my pre-conceived notions about cooking, and asked myself, “What exactly does the Bible say about healthy eating?” What I saw amazed me. God had a plan for healthy eating that didn’t involve refrigeration, preservatives or artificial ingredients. Instead, the foods of the Bible -- like leavened bread, beans, cheese, yogurt, butter, wild or shepherded meats, fish, olive oil, honey, and wine — seemed more versatile and flavorful, beautifully rich... In that refrigerator-less, non-industrialized promised land flowing with milk and honey, excess milk would have spontaneously soured and preserved itself. Since God put those beneficial organisms in the milk in the first place, that must have been His plan.. . . and His perfect eating plan included bread... sourdough bread. The secret had been hiding in plain sight!

I Challenged the Myth that "All Bread is Bad"

Armed with this amazing insight and inspiration, I started experimenting. I began with mainstream recipes but quickly learned that they were based on unhealthy ingredients, like white flour and commercial yeast. (Modern hybridized wheat is engineered for high gluten content to create pretty loaves of bread. But at what cost?) And the commercial yeast was even worse. Breads made from commercial dry yeast required me to follow strict time rules for rising and resting, were easy to kill by overheating the other ingredients, and spoiled quickly. Plus, the gluten in the flour gave my children extreme tummy aches and diarrhea.

A breath of fresh air... "This has been a breath of fresh air in our lives. I cried when I tasted a gluten-free sourdough tortilla. The cakes turned out very well using the gluten-free starter. What a thrill! This class has given my family a tremendous gift, traditional life-giving foods. Thank you for blessing my family and may God bless your family equally!" ~Carolyn H.

Then I Discovered God's Natural Leavening Agent: Wild Yeast

After searching all over the Internet, I started hearing about wild yeast. Wild yeast (and it’s best friend, lactobacilli) is a hardy, happy little organism that breaks down gluten and neutralizes anti-nutrients. This allows you to easily digest gluten and absorb minerals that would otherwise be unavailable to you. I learned that I could create my own sourdough starter, nurture the wild yeast, and bake it into healthy, life-giving breads... using ingredients I already had in my kitchen and with no extra work! That was it. I was a woman on a mission. Some of those early recipes were disasters. I’ve turned out plenty of hockey-puck loaves and burned pancakes. But I learned, I grew and I had a blast! (Plus, we turned plenty of those rock- hard loaves into croutons for soups and salads so nothing went to waste.) Once I discovered the secrets of easy, healthy sourdough baking, I started turning out consistently beautiful loaves of bread and other delicacies. They rivaled anything that I could find at the best bakeries.

And even more importantly, because of the important work of the wild yeasts (to make the grains more nutritious and digestible), my whole family started to feel better. The ear infections, upset tummies, allergies, and headaches disappeared. We could finally enjoy bread again! That’s when I decided that I had to share the secrets of creating artisan sourdough breads, cakes, and muffins with other families, and that’s why I’m writing to you today.

It's been a life changer! "I am so in love with this sourdough!! It's been a life changer for me amazing how the digestive system reacts to sourdough, it's so gentle on it, I can't get over the "no bloat"!! I am 51 and have had issues with bloating my whole life but not anymore." ~Shelley F.

Here's What I've Got for You... Sourdough A to Z

To help you create your own artisan sourdough breads, cakes, and muffins, I have created a 154-page, 25-lesson sourdough eCookbook adventure guide, 5 streaming videos master class, and learning community all in one. Inside you will learn…

How to start a starter (the easy, set-it-and-forget-it method anyone can use) – Page 14

method anyone can use) – Page 14 The science of sourdough (and why throwing half of your starter away is the secret to its mild flavor and light texture ) – Page 9

) – Page 9 Committed, practical or laissez-faire – What is your sourdough style? ( Fit sourdough into your life the easy way ) – Page 40

) – Page 40 How to use spelt (ancient wheat) flour to significantly reduce gluten, while also baking light, fluffy loaves of bread . – Page 64

. – Page 64 The surprisingly healthy “left-overs” your starter will gladly eat (s ave money by making other foods do double duty as starter food ) – Page 23

) – Page 23 The “Bucket” method for creating a sourdough starter that raises itself (no more waiting overnight for your breads to rise) – Page 58

(no more waiting overnight for your breads to rise) – Page 58 How to adapt any recipe to sourdough (and give new life to your favorite family meals) – Page 58

(and give new life to your favorite family meals) – Page 58 How to make tender, mild and sweet breads for every diet (gluten-friendly or gluten-free, all diets are sourdough compatible) – Page 31

for every diet (gluten-friendly or gluten-free, all diets are sourdough compatible) – Page 31 How to create a simple sourdough starter that you can use on a moment’s notice to whip up a batch of homemade pancakes, waffles, and crepes (there’s also some advanced recipes here for days when you have a little more time),

that you can use on a moment’s notice to whip up a batch of homemade pancakes, waffles, and crepes (there’s also some advanced recipes here for days when you have a little more time), How to dehydrate and preserve a starter (save some, give some to a friend, and have some ready just in case you want to quickly refresh your “mother” starter) – Page 132

(save some, give some to a friend, and have some ready just in case you want to quickly refresh your “mother” starter) – Page 132 Andso much more…

"And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good and large land, unto a land flowing with milk and honey." ~Exodus 3:8

Easy Artisan Sourdough Recipes Lovingly Taught by Healthy Home Cooks

Sourdough A to Z is based on one simple idea: Imagine if 5 expert, traditional cooks invited you over for tea and blessed you with all of their secrets for creating healthy, delicious breads that thrill the pickiest eater, satisfy the biggest eater, and support the healthiest eater, all while honoring a frugal budget, fitting into a busy lifestyle and bringing your family closer together. Here are some of the recipes that you’ll learn: No-Knead Sourdough Bread(the classic recipe updated for today’s busy lifestyles) – Page 58 The Famous Better-Sit-Down-Before-You-Try-Them Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls(make any day feel like a celebration) – Page 80 Golden Fluffy-Beyond-Your-Wildest-Dreams Pancakes(no more slaving over a hot griddle – this one pancake will feed your whole family) – Page 73 Espresso Chocolate Cake with Coconut Butter Cream Frosting(an easy-to-serve gourmet delight with down-home charm) – Page 52 Celebration Crepes(layer this french treat with berries and homemade cream cheese for delightful crepe “cakes”) – Page 84 Plus... muffins, tortillas, spelt sandwich bread, english muffins, crackers, pizza crust, honey whole wheat bread, gingerbread, pasta, pocket bread, corn bread, donuts, biscuits, pot pie, scones, cookies and even, Bisquick-inspired “impossible” pies!

I feel a new inspiration! "This has been just amazing. I had enjoyed baking with sourdough for over a year before this but now I feel a new inspiration and love finding all the wonderful things that I can do." ~Millie C.

And expert tips like: When to feed your starter(and why ignoring your starter is often the best thing you can do) – Page 23 Is your sourdough bread “too sour”? Here’s what to do. (This 4-step foolproof process guaranteessweet, tender loaves every time.) – Page 24 How to get thehighest loaves and crispiest crusts(hint: the trick isn’t pouring boiling water into a hot oven. It’s much safer and works every time.) – Page 60 Should you put yourfreshly risen loaf into a hot or cold oven?(This one decision makes the difference between fluffy, light loaves or rock-hard hockey pucks. Here’s the final answer on the oven controversy.) – Page 64 Help, my sourdough muffins turned purple! (Here’s why that happens and what you can do about it.) – Page 70 How to makeegg-free waffles and freeze the batter(Surprise your family with a hot, homemade breakfast on the busiest mornings) – Page 79 Why “slashing” your loaves makes them rise taller(and the best way to make delicate spelt and gluten-free loaves rise to new heights) – Page 101 How to keep your bread from tasting “day old”for up to 2 weeks – Page 101 How to guarantee that yourbread is easy to digest(This is the KEY to enjoying bread again, even if you’ve had to cut it out of your life in the past.) – Page 148 The “unfair advantage” healthy-home cooks use to turn outartisan-quality loaves every time(Hint: it’s all in the timing.) – Page 132 And much more…

I've learned tons of delicious, easy recipes! "You’ve really taught me new ways to use my sourdough! Before this class, I rarely used my sourdough starter, it pretty much just lived in the fridge, getting used once every few months. Now, I have learned tons of delicious, easy recipes to for it! You’ve inspired me to use this healthy culture weekly." ~Kylie T.

A Special Offer for You

For a limited time, I have created a special offer for those who want to create easy and healthy artisan sourdough breads, cakes, muffins, and more... This is an opportunity for your entire family to enjoy delicious and healthy from-scratch baked goods! How much would it be worth to you to learn the age-old practice of sourdough and then use the principles to make all your family's baked goods... knowing they are as healthy and frugal as can be? I've priced out comparable college cooking courses (which don't cover nearly as much as we do) and they'll run you about $1000 each... In contrast, the Sourdough A to Z eBook covers 25 topics — teaching you how to bake with sourdough for all your family's baked goods, from pancakes and waffles, to English muffins and crepes, to your daily bread and your special occasion cakes, and much, much more! All using natural sweeteners and whole food ingredients, by the way. You can watch the videos demonstrations over and over again, and everything is documented in the printable tutorials so you can refer to the recipes and information long into the future. The bottom line is: What I’m offering you is much more comprehensive than a single lesson. And it costs a fraction of what you’d pay to learn each topic, one at a time. Plus, it gives you plenty of detail to get you started on the right path. So how does it work? The Sourdough A to Z eBook comes as a convenient PDF download.Plus we include a FREE softcover textbook... so you can refer to your lessons and recipes even offline!

I'm doing it with my son! "I am starting the sourdough class with my son. He is excited and looks forward to the next time we cook. That time is amazing together." ~Deborah R.

5 Master Class Videos to Help You Get Started Fast

Have you ever wondered what real cooks do in the privacy of their own kitchens? Do they follow the recipes exactly? What are their secret techniques that make their breads come out looking like they could appear on the cover of Bon Appetit magazine? Well, here’s your chance. When you order Sourdough A to Z eBook, you will be immediately be ushered into a series of 5 private video tutorials that reveal all the secrets of the sourdough masters. Watching these experts create perfectly golden english muffins, every single time, is a jaw-dropping experience that you won’t be able to tear your eyes away from. Here are the 5 videos you’ll get when you order the Sourdough A to Z eBook: Video: The science of sourdough— Watch wild yeast multiply and expand almost magically. Video: How to start a starter— This will clear up any questions about starting a starter. Yes, it really is this simple. Video: How a starter becomes a member of the family— … and even goes along on the family camping trip. We lovingly call this video, the “Starter Journal”. Video: How to make sourdough cakes— See how easy it is to get the kids to happily eat healthy foods… there’s even a clip of my kids enjoying their snack at the end of this video. Too cute! Video: How to make sourdough english muffins — This one is truly jaw dropping. Learn the gentle art of flipping light, airy english muffins. Plus, learn the “tiny cuts” method for opening muffins. Perfect every time!

The retail value for this absolutely huge free gift collection is $37. But the confidence you’ll get from seeing how easy it is to take care of your health is priceless.

It's as if you're sitting down with a few friends over tea... "What I really enjoy about this book is the feeling of community you get when you read it. It’s as if you are sitting down with a few friends over tea as they share their latest and greatest kitchen experiments.Sourdough A to Z is truly all you’ll ever need to know about baking with sourdough. And even for a cheap thrifty gal like me, it is worth every penny" ~Shannon Stonger, NourishingDays.com See Also Authentic Chiles Rellenos Recipe

FREE Bonus Softcover Print Cookbook "Sourdough A to Z"

I'll also throw in a FREE spiral-bound, lay-flat, full-color printed version of the Sourdough A to Z Cookbook (aka "textbook")! Because when the internet is out or you just plain don't feel like getting on the computer... you'll still be able to follow along with the lessons and recipes conveniently on your kitchen counter.... no computer or internet required! This Sourdough A to Z print cookbook is completely free (even free shipping in the U.S.) with your purchase of the Sourdough A to Z eBook! (Retail value: $80)

Thanks to you, I have a solid foundation with sourdough! "Thanks to you, I have a solid foundation with sourdough. You’ve gone so much further than just giving recipes. Every one of your explanations makes sense and deepens my understanding of the overall souring process." ~Eileen H.

It will answer all your sourdough questions! "… it will answer all of your sourdough questions and have you preparing incredible foods for your family in no time. Though I rarely print out eBooks, this is one that I would consider printing out to have in a binder as an easily accessible resource and recipe book." ~Stephanie Langford, KeeperoftheHome.org

Your Investment is 100% Guaranteed I am so sure that you will love the Sourdough A to Z eBook that I’m offering you a 30-Day 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.If for any reason, you decide that creating light, fluffy, sweet, easy-on-the-tummy sourdough delicacies that honor God’s Plan for Healthy Eatingis not for you then please return it and I will refund your investment, less any shipping and fulfillment costs.

"And thou shalt have goats’ milk enough for thy food, [and] for the food of thy household…"~Proverbs 27:25-27

It's Time to Mix Up Your First Starter!

Look, if you’ve read this far, then I know Sourdough A to Z is right for you. Once the kids find out that you’re flirting with the idea of making sourdough pancakes, they’re going to hound you until that first fluffy pancake hits their plates. (I know because that’s exactly what happened to me.) In the next 5 minutes you will be able to watch the first Sourdough Master Class Video, mix up your starter ingredients, and assure the kids that fluffy, delicious pancakes are on their way. So let’s get started!

Here's What to Do Now:

Creating your own artisan sourdough breads, cakes, and muffins according to God’s Plan for Healthy Eating starts with 3 easy steps: 1)Downloadyour Sourdough A to Z eCookbook. 2)Watchthe first Sourdough Master Class video: “Sourdough Science”, and 3)Mix upyour first batch of starter. Now just sit back, relax and wait for the bubbles! Once you see those first bubbles, you are well on your way to creating light, fluffy, sweet, easy- on-the-tummy sourdough delicacies that thrill the pickiest eater, satisfy the biggest eater, and support the healthiest eater, all while honoring a frugal budget, fitting into a busy lifestyle and bringing your family closer together. Remember to take pictures and show off your happy, bubbly starter in the forum. We can’t wait to celebrate with you! Click the orange Buy Now button below to get started today!

God bless you and your family,

–Wardee Harmon

Traditional Cooking School Lead Teacher

Traditional Cooking School Lead Teacher

GNOWFGLINS Founder

Got a Question?

Here are the most common questions and answers about the Sourdough A to Z eBook.If you have any other questions, click the chat bubble on this page and we'll answer right away!