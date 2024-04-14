Attention: Sourdough Lovers - Recipes From A to Z! (2024)

Buy Now 58% OFF
Click here to buy eBook now and get FREE print book (limited time)!
Dear Healthy-Home Cook,
This morning, I woke up to a slice of heaven. The scent of warm sourdough bread hangs in the air from last night’s baking. The children chatter to themselves while they get ready for the day. Silently I snuck into the kitchen and this is what I saw: a large butter knife, a half-eaten loaf of bread, and crumbs scattered across the table.
I smiled to myself. This is a win.
I had succeeded in getting the children to eat life-giving food without any fuss or whining. Just happy children helping themselves to a healthy breakfast without any intervention from me… pure bliss.
It wasn’t always this easy. When I first became a mom, I fell into the trap of buying food for the sake of convenience. Pre-packaged foods that could be popped into the microwave seemed like the perfect solution for my busy days of changing diapers, nursing, and keeping house.
But then my children got sick.
Ear infections, upset tummies, allergies, and headaches became my life. Plus, I just couldn’t lose the “baby” weight.
I couldn’t face my daughter’s sad eyes anymore or listen to her cry herself to sleep from yet another earache. I dreaded seeing her tug on her ear... another ear infection was on its way.
Something had to change, but what... and how?
Could Traditional Cooking Heal My Family?
I started thinking back to my childhood. With my grandma, Tata Wardeh, in charge of the kitchen, our family gathered together for weekly baking days.
It was a special time of bonding, laughing and playing while baking enough fresh bread to last all week. My favorite treat was a flat bread pizza topped with olive oil and a savory spice blend called za’atar.
When I thought about those special family meals and compared them to the cardboard flavored Pizza Bites from the grocery store, I wondered, “Was it possible to create healthy, life-giving meals for my family that were healing, delicious, quick and convenient?”
I knew there had to be a better way.
God's Plan for Healthy Eating
We’re a Christian family, so my first instinct was to turn to the Bible. I set aside all my pre-conceived notions about cooking, and asked myself, “What exactly does the Bible say about healthy eating?”
What I saw amazed me.
God had a plan for healthy eating that didn’t involve refrigeration, preservatives or artificial ingredients.
Instead, the foods of the Bible -- like leavened bread, beans, cheese, yogurt, butter, wild or shepherded meats, fish, olive oil, honey, and wine — seemed more versatile and flavorful, beautifully rich...
In that refrigerator-less, non-industrialized promised land flowing with milk and honey, excess milk would have spontaneously soured and preserved itself. Since God put those beneficial organisms in the milk in the first place, that must have been His plan.. . .
and His perfect eating plan included bread... sourdough bread.
The secret had been hiding in plain sight!
I Challenged the Myth that "All Bread is Bad"
Armed with this amazing insight and inspiration, I started experimenting.
I began with mainstream recipes but quickly learned that they were based on unhealthy ingredients, like white flour and commercial yeast.
(Modern hybridized wheat is engineered for high gluten content to create pretty loaves of bread. But at what cost?)
And the commercial yeast was even worse.
Breads made from commercial dry yeast required me to follow strict time rules for rising and resting, were easy to kill by overheating the other ingredients, and spoiled quickly. Plus, the gluten in the flour gave my children extreme tummy aches and diarrhea.
A breath of fresh air...
"This has been a breath of fresh air in our lives. I cried when I tasted a gluten-free sourdough tortilla. The cakes turned out very well using the gluten-free starter. What a thrill! This class has given my family a tremendous gift, traditional life-giving foods. Thank you for blessing my family and may God bless your family equally!" ~Carolyn H.
Then I Discovered God's Natural Leavening Agent: Wild Yeast
After searching all over the Internet, I started hearing about wild yeast. Wild yeast (and it’s best friend, lactobacilli) is a hardy, happy little organism that breaks down gluten and neutralizes anti-nutrients. This allows you to easily digest gluten and absorb minerals that would otherwise be unavailable to you.
I learned that I could create my own sourdough starter, nurture the wild yeast, and bake it into healthy, life-giving breads... using ingredients I already had in my kitchen and with no extra work!
That was it. I was a woman on a mission.
Some of those early recipes were disasters. I’ve turned out plenty of hockey-puck loaves and burned pancakes. But I learned, I grew and I had a blast! (Plus, we turned plenty of those rock- hard loaves into croutons for soups and salads so nothing went to waste.)
Once I discovered the secrets of easy, healthy sourdough baking, I started turning out consistently beautiful loaves of bread and other delicacies. They rivaled anything that I could find at the best bakeries.
And even more importantly, because of the important work of the wild yeasts (to make the grains more nutritious and digestible), my whole family started to feel better. The ear infections, upset tummies, allergies, and headaches disappeared. We could finally enjoy bread again!
That’s when I decided that I had to share the secrets of creating artisan sourdough breads, cakes, and muffins with other families, and that’s why I’m writing to you today.
It's been a life changer!
"I am so in love with this sourdough!! It's been a life changer for me amazing how the digestive system reacts to sourdough, it's so gentle on it, I can't get over the "no bloat"!! I am 51 and have had issues with bloating my whole life but not anymore." ~Shelley F.
Here's What I've Got for You... Sourdough A to Z
To help you create your own artisan sourdough breads, cakes, and muffins, I have created a 154-page, 25-lesson sourdough eCookbook adventure guide, 5 streaming videos master class, and learning community all in one.
Inside you will learn…
- How to start a starter (the easy, set-it-and-forget-itmethod anyone can use) – Page 14
- The science of sourdough (and why throwing half of your starter away is the secret to itsmild flavor and light texture) – Page 9
- Committed, practical or laissez-faire – What is your sourdough style? (Fit sourdough into your life the easy way) – Page 40
- How to use spelt (ancient wheat) flour to significantly reduce gluten, while alsobaking light, fluffy loaves of bread. – Page 64
- The surprisingly healthy “left-overs” your starter will gladly eat (save money by making other foods do double duty as starter food) – Page 23
- The “Bucket” method for creating asourdough starter that raises itself(no more waiting overnight for your breads to rise) – Page 58
- How toadapt any recipe to sourdough(and give new life to your favorite family meals) – Page 58
- How to maketender, mild and sweet breadsfor every diet (gluten-friendly or gluten-free, all diets are sourdough compatible) – Page 31
- How tocreate a simple sourdough starterthat you can use on a moment’s notice to whip up a batch of homemade pancakes, waffles, and crepes (there’s also some advanced recipes here for days when you have a little more time),
- How todehydrate and preserve a starter(save some, give some to a friend, and have some ready just in case you want to quickly refresh your “mother” starter) – Page 132
- Andso much more…
You've helped me make better use of my sourdough starter...
"I have always wanted to make better use of my sourdough starter and your sourdough class has helped me do exactly that!" ~Chara S.
"And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good and large land, unto a land flowing with milk and honey." ~Exodus 3:8
Easy Artisan Sourdough Recipes Lovingly Taught by Healthy Home Cooks
Sourdough A to Z is based on one simple idea: Imagine if 5 expert, traditional cooks invited you over for tea and blessed you with all of their secrets for creating healthy, delicious breads that thrill the pickiest eater, satisfy the biggest eater, and support the healthiest eater, all while honoring a frugal budget, fitting into a busy lifestyle and bringing your family closer together.
Here are some of the recipes that you’ll learn:
I feel a new inspiration!
"This has been just amazing. I had enjoyed baking with sourdough for over a year before this but now I feel a new inspiration and love finding all the wonderful things that I can do." ~Millie C.
And expert tips like:
I've learned tons of delicious, easy recipes!
"You’ve really taught me new ways to use my sourdough! Before this class, I rarely used my sourdough starter, it pretty much just lived in the fridge, getting used once every few months. Now, I have learned tons of delicious, easy recipes to for it! You’ve inspired me to use this healthy culture weekly." ~Kylie T.
A Special Offer for You
For a limited time, I have created a special offer for those who want to create easy and healthy artisan sourdough breads, cakes, muffins, and more...
This is an opportunity for your entire family to enjoy delicious and healthy from-scratch baked goods! How much would it be worth to you to learn the age-old practice of sourdough and then use the principles to make all your family's baked goods... knowing they are as healthy and frugal as can be? I've priced out comparable college cooking courses (which don't cover nearly as much as we do) and they'll run you about $1000 each... In contrast, the Sourdough A to Z eBook covers 25 topics — teaching you how to bake with sourdough for all your family's baked goods, from pancakes and waffles, to English muffins and crepes, to your daily bread and your special occasion cakes, and much, much more! All using natural sweeteners and whole food ingredients, by the way.
How much would it be worth to you to learn the age-old practice of sourdough and then use the principles to make all your family's baked goods... knowing they are as healthy and frugal as can be?
I've priced out comparable college cooking courses (which don't cover nearly as much as we do) and they'll run you about $1000 each...
In contrast, the Sourdough A to Z eBook covers 25 topics — teaching you how to bake with sourdough for all your family's baked goods, from pancakes and waffles, to English muffins and crepes, to your daily bread and your special occasion cakes, and much, much more! All using natural sweeteners and whole food ingredients, by the way.
You can watch the videos demonstrations over and over again, and everything is documented in the printable tutorials so you can refer to the recipes and information long into the future. The bottom line is: What I’m offering you is much more comprehensive than a single lesson. And it costs a fraction of what you’d pay to learn each topic, one at a time. Plus, it gives you plenty of detail to get you started on the right path.
The bottom line is: What I’m offering you is much more comprehensive than a single lesson. And it costs a fraction of what you’d pay to learn each topic, one at a time. Plus, it gives you plenty of detail to get you started on the right path.
So how does it work? The Sourdough A to Z eBook comes as a convenient PDF download.Plus we include a FREE softcover textbook... so you can refer to your lessons and recipes even offline!
I'm doing it with my son!
"I am starting the sourdough class with my son. He is excited and looks forward to the next time we cook. That time is amazing together." ~Deborah R.
5 Master Class Videos to Help You Get Started Fast
Have you ever wondered what real cooks do in the privacy of their own kitchens? Do they follow the recipes exactly? What are their secret techniques that make their breads come out looking like they could appear on the cover of Bon Appetit magazine?
Well, here’s your chance.
When you order Sourdough A to Z eBook, you will be immediately be ushered into a series of 5 private video tutorials that reveal all the secrets of the sourdough masters. Watching these experts create perfectly golden english muffins, every single time, is a jaw-dropping experience that you won’t be able to tear your eyes away from.
Here are the 5 videos you’ll get when you order the Sourdough A to Z eBook:
The retail value for this absolutely huge free gift collection is $37. But the confidence you’ll get from seeing how easy it is to take care of your health is priceless.
It's as if you're sitting down with a few friends over tea...
"What I really enjoy about this book is the feeling of community you get when you read it. It’s as if you are sitting down with a few friends over tea as they share their latest and greatest kitchen experiments.Sourdough A to Z is truly all you’ll ever need to know about baking with sourdough. And even for a cheap thrifty gal like me, it is worth every penny" ~Shannon Stonger, NourishingDays.com
FREE Bonus Softcover Print Cookbook "Sourdough A to Z"
I'll also throw in a FREE spiral-bound, lay-flat, full-color printed version of the Sourdough A to Z Cookbook (aka "textbook")!
Because when the internet is out or you just plain don't feel like getting on the computer... you'll still be able to follow along with the lessons and recipes conveniently on your kitchen counter.... no computer or internet required!
This Sourdough A to Z print cookbook is completely free (even free shipping in the U.S.) with your purchase of the Sourdough A to Z eBook! (Retail value: $80)
Thanks to you, I have a solid foundation with sourdough!
"Thanks to you, I have a solid foundation with sourdough. You’ve gone so much further than just giving recipes. Every one of your explanations makes sense and deepens my understanding of the overall souring process." ~Eileen H.
Buy Now 58% OFF
Click here to buy eBook and get FREE print book (limited time)!
It will answer all your sourdough questions!
"… it will answer all of your sourdough questions and have you preparing incredible foods for your family in no time. Though I rarely print out eBooks, this is one that I would consider printing out to have in a binder as an easily accessible resource and recipe book." ~Stephanie Langford, KeeperoftheHome.org
Your Investment is 100% Guaranteed
I am so sure that you will love the Sourdough A to Z eBook that I’m offering you a 30-Day 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.If for any reason, you decide that creating light, fluffy, sweet, easy-on-the-tummy sourdough delicacies that honor God’s Plan for Healthy Eatingis not for you then please return it and I will refund your investment, less any shipping and fulfillment costs.
Buy Now 58% OFF
Click here to buy eBook now and get FREE print book (limited time)!
"And thou shalt have goats’ milk enough for thy food, [and] for the food of thy household…"~Proverbs 27:25-27
It's Time to Mix Up Your First Starter!
Look, if you’ve read this far, then I know Sourdough A to Z is right for you.
Once the kids find out that you’re flirting with the idea of making sourdough pancakes, they’re going to hound you until that first fluffy pancake hits their plates. (I know because that’s exactly what happened to me.)
In the next 5 minutes you will be able to watch the first Sourdough Master Class Video, mix up your starter ingredients, and assure the kids that fluffy, delicious pancakes are on their way.
So let’s get started!
Buy Now 58% OFF
Click here to buy eBook now and get FREE print book (limited time)!
Here's What to Do Now:
Creating your own artisan sourdough breads, cakes, and muffins according to God’s Plan for Healthy Eating starts with 3 easy steps:
1)Downloadyour Sourdough A to Z eCookbook.
2)Watchthe first Sourdough Master Class video: “Sourdough Science”, and
3)Mix upyour first batch of starter. Now just sit back, relax and wait for the bubbles!
Once you see those first bubbles, you are well on your way to creating light, fluffy, sweet, easy- on-the-tummy sourdough delicacies that thrill the pickiest eater, satisfy the biggest eater, and support the healthiest eater, all while honoring a frugal budget, fitting into a busy lifestyle and bringing your family closer together.
Remember to take pictures and show off your happy, bubbly starter in the forum. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Click the orange Buy Now button below to get started today!
Buy Now 58% OFF
Click here to buy eBook now and get FREE print book (limited time)!
God bless you and your family,
–Wardee Harmon
Traditional Cooking School Lead Teacher
GNOWFGLINS Founder
P.S. Today’s batch of sweet molasses sourdough bread just came out of the oven. The whole house smells warm and cozy. I’m already dreaming up tonight’s dinner. Maybe Tata Wardeh’s chicken soup? Who knows. You can follow my adventures and share your own journey on the insider’s forum. We’re waiting for you on the inside! Click the orange Buy Now button below to get started...
In your capable hands, you’ll be able to cook healthy, tender, delicious meals and desserts in very little time.
No, it's not set-it-and-forget-it, but it is amazingly fast, efficient, and full of flavor. I thinkyou'll very quickly start to wonder how you ever cooked without it. Here's the Buy Now button again. I'll see you inside shortly!
Buy Now 58% OFF
Click here to buy eBook now and get FREE print book (limited time)!
Got a Question?
Here are the most common questions and answers about the Sourdough A to Z eBook.If you have any other questions, click the chat bubble on this page and we'll answer right away!
Is it too late to improve my health?
No. It’s never too late to start feeling better. Why? Parents often sacrifice their own needs. And as the years go by, their health gradually declines. I want parents of any age to be able to feel better, starting today... as well as their children to get started on the right foot!
Is the Sourdough A to Z eBook taught as a live class?
No. This is the companion eBook to our online eCourse. The videos you get are pre-recorded, so you don’t have to show up anywhere, at a specific day or time. The eBook is ready for you to download immediately after purchase.
How much work is involved in this eBook?
There’s some work involved in this eBook. But I can honestly say, it’s some of the funnest work I’ve done. The cooking techniques are simple. And the recipes are mostly “mix and go.” It’s easy. And the results are amazingly effective.
Is there a printed or hard-copy version of this eBook?
Yes! With your purchase, we're including a spiral-bound, lay-flat, full-color textbook completely free. It's an $80 value and you even get free shipping.
FOR A LIMITED TIME!
What if I decide I don't like it?
No worries. We offer a 30-day money back guarantee. Just contact us within 30 days of your purchase and we'll be happy to refund your investment, less any shipping and fulfillment costs.
Is religion a huge theme in this eBook?
We focus on the techniques of preparing real foods using traditional methods that preserve or enhance the nutritional value of the original ingredients.
There is a heavy emphasis on answering the “how” questions. However, there is always a reason for “why” we do things, and it is this “why” that is often more important than the “how.”
Our philosophy: At Traditional Cooking School by GNOWFGLINS, we believe that God is our creator and the source of all things good. God is the “why” for all that we do, including the way we cultivate, harvest, prepare and eat foods. That’s why we share our love for God and explain how we can see God’s design in our food.
This resonates with most of our students, though some participate solely for the techniques. We are happy to help you either way.