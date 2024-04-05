7 Day Keto ALDI Meal Plan - Lazy Low Carb Ketogenic Recipes & Ideas (2024)

7 Day Keto ALDI Meal Plan – A week of easy lazy meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for low carb ketogenic beginners on a budget. Making use of foods you’ll find while grocery shopping at ALDI.Plus a video grocery haul giving you more simple meal ideas.

It’s no secret that I LOVE ALDI. There are always bargains to be found and it’s an excellent source of low carb, keto diet foods.

From fresh vegetables, meat and chicken to staples like coconut oil, butter and cream. I’ve already shared my ALDI Shopping List and Snacks list with you.

My recent shopping trip inspired me to put together a 7 day Keto ALDI Meal Plan for you, based on low-carb diet friendly foods I found at my local ALDI store and that you should be able to easily find at your local grocery store too.

This 7-day keto meal plan is perfect whether you’re thinking about starting your first week on a low carb diet or you’re simply looking for easy, budget friendly keto meals to re-invigorate your keto diet plan.

Keto Diet Breakfast Ideas For The Week

For breakfast in this Keto ALDI Meal Plan you can mix and match fried eggs, scrambled eggs or an omelette and whatever vegetables are in season where you are. (Like in the above pictured easy green shakshuka.)

Here are some ideas for low carb vegetable sides to enjoy with your breakfast that you can put on your grocery list:

Spinach

Mushrooms

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Asparagus

Avocado

You can also have a number of easy low carb high-fat diet friendly breakfasts without eggs:

Keto Breakfast Smoothie with yogurt, almond milk, frozen berries and protein powder.

with yogurt, almond milk, frozen berries and protein powder. Chia pudding ( like this chocolate one )

) Hot Chocolate ( here’s an easy recipe ) or bulletproof coffee

) or bulletproof coffee Low Carb Oatmeal

Dinner leftovers – embrace last night’s leftovers and enjoy them for breakfast!

Keto Diet Lunch Ideas

A salad makes an excellent Keto Lunch that doesn’t take much time to prepare and makes meal planning a dream, especially if you have a busy schedule.

Start with a base of leafy greens. (Spinach and lettuce are always available in abundance at ALDI. And cheap too!)

Then add either a tin of tuna, hard boiled eggs or leftover meat or chicken for a protein rich tuna salad, egg salad or chicken salad.

Top your keto lunch salad with heaps of sour cream or mayonnaise for a creamy dressing or extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice for more of a vinaigrette.

You could even sprinkle over cheddar cheese, feta cheese or parmesan cheese for added flavor that’s low in grams of carbs.

7 Day Keto ALDI Meal Plan Dinner Recipes

Here’s where the fun begins. There are sooooo many quick and easy dinners that you can create with Keto Foods you’ll find at ALDI that can help you on your weight loss journey.

You can even pick a couple of keto recipes for dinners and meal prep them over the weekend to have quick dinners ready and waiting for you to reheat from the fridge.

Click on the recipe title to be taken to the full, step by step recipe.

1. Best Ever Chicken Bake

This recipe is a hit with the whole family and I make it time and time again. The family even request the meal for birthdays and special occasions.

It’s sooooo easy to make and all you need are chicken drumsticks and the lowest carb tomato pasta sauce you can find. (All available at ALDI!)

Here’s the video where you can watch this easy dish being prepared.

2. 4 Ingredient Cauliflower Casserole

Another easy recipe with only a couple of low carb, keto diet friendly ingredients which has become a firm family favourite. It’s easy, cheesy and budget friendly thanks to ALDI!

Hit play below to watch the easy dish being prepared.

3. Leg of Lamb

I love roasting a whole leg of lamb and you get to enjoy a warming roast dinner that’s low in total carbs and then get to enjoy leftovers in delicious recipes as part of a ketogenic meal plan for days.

As a side I’ll usually make a version of cauliflower mash. (Click here for 5!)

Hit play below to hear how to prepare the perfect roast lamb.

4. Egg Roll in A Bowl

It doesn’t come any easier than this easy keto meal plan recipe with cabbage and ground beef mince. Both being simple ingredients that are easy to find at ALDI.

Watch the making of this dish below, along with a full day of low carb, keto diet eating.

5.

Another easy meat free meal that’s low carb and keto diet friendly. You can watch the dish being prepared below, along with more keto meal ideas with a full day of eating shared too.

6. Corned Beef Hash

A delicious mix of cauliflower and corned beef to create an easy keto friendly dinner dish.

7. Tuna Noodle Casserole

Cabbage features again, this time with tuna and a creamy sauce that is WAY better than the carby version.

7 Keto Snack Ideas From ALDI

If you’re after keto snacks to enjoy between meals, especially while you’re adapting to a keto diet meal plan and trying to avoid the keto flu, then here are ideas for every day of the week:

Nuts & Seeds (Which have so many health benefits) Berries & Whipped Cream Small tin of tuna (with mayo or sour cream) 85% Dark Chocolate(or fat bombs ) No Bake Peanut butter Cookies (pictured above) Smoked Salmon rolled up with cream cheese Cheese – so many tasty cheese options to snack on from ALDI!

Lazy Keto Meal Plan Video

Here’s a video of a grocery shopping haul from ALDI where I show you my ALDI finds for my meal plan and give you lazy keto meal ideas. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.

