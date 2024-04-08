Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

Home » Main Dishes » Chicken Tortilla Soup
posted by Christy Denneyon Apr 13, 2020 (updated Aug 22, 2022) 116 comments »
Chicken Tortilla Soup starts with onions, bell pepper, and corn tortillas simmered in chicken stock and blended with spices like cumin and chili powder. This soup is a knock-off from the famous soup recipe at Tommy Bahamas. Get ready to lick your dinner bowl because this is the easiest soup and this chicken recipe will be ready in 30 minutes or less.
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP RECIPE
I’ve been on an avid search for the perfect Chicken Tortilla soup. I’m talking I’ve made three different Chicken Tortilla soup recipes in the past week and a half because I just didn’t find one that I loved.
That says a lot considering I can go an entire month without repeating a meal once. My family is officially sick of it, not to mention my husband said they’ve alsobeen serving itat work a couple of times too. But we all agree that this is the one.
Now don’t confuse this Chicken Tortilla soup recipe with Chicken Chili that is thick and chunky with beans and other goodies in there.
If you are a real Chicken Tortilla soup purist it’s actually a broth based soup.
I have a really good Chicken Taco Soup recipe and White Chicken Chili recipe if that’s what your looking for. But to me, a Chicken Tortilla soup recipe is chicken broth basedthat has a few simple ingredients.
Thanks to my friend Rachael for giving me this recipe which is supposedly a knock off from the Tommy Bahamas restaurant.
I know it may not look like much but it has a really deep flavor. I started taste testing it and couldn’t stop kind of flavor.
INGREDIENTS
- YELLOW ONION– you could use white or red onion but yellow onion has the best flavor for this soup.
- GREEN PEPPER
- GARLIC – if you don’t have fresh garlic you can use garlic powder.
- CORN TORTILLAS– you could use flour tortillas here but corn are more traditional.
- BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREASTS – any shredded chicken will do. You can use shredded chicken breast or chicken thighs. A great use for leftover chicken.
- BUTTER
- CUMIN
- OLIVE OIL
- CHILI POWDER
- LIME WEDGES
- CHICKEN BROTH – you could use vegetable broth as well.
HOW TO MAKE CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
First, start by coarsely chopping some onions, green pepper, and garlic. I was extra lazy when chopping so these are REALLY coarsely chopped.
Next, sautee the veggies in some oil and butter over medium-high heat. The butter gives it flavor but the oil has a higher burning temperature allowing you to cook the veggies longer without burning them. See how the edges are just starting to brown. Brown = flavor.
Then, cut some corn tortillas up and throw those in with some spices. You can’t have tortilla soup without tortillas and it makes a thicker soup.
Right about here your kitchen will smell like fajitas. You might think about stopping here to just eat this. But don’t. It gets better.
Add some chicken broth and simmer away.
Finally, you’re going to blend the entire soup. You can use an immersion blender here or a regular blender in two batches. Be careful. Hot soup is…well hot.
Rotisserie chicken is the only way to go here. It’s perfectly moist and flavorful. Add some to your blended soup.
Then garnish with slices of avocado, sour cream, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. You can even add some cut corn tortillas to the soup and let them hang out until they’re soft.
Yum.
Here’s something to keep in mind. If you are blending yellow corn tortillas and green bell pepper the resulting color can be a little in between yellow and green which can be…meh?
If the you don’t care about color because this soup is so delicious (and it is), carry on.
Some things you can do to control the color of the soup:
- Use white corn tortillas.
- Use a red bell pepper and not green.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
4.49 from 241 votes
This Chicken Tortilla Soup starts with onions, bell pepper, and corn tortillas simmered in chicken stock and blended with spices like cumin and chili powder.
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 20 minutes mins
Total Time: 30 minutes mins
Servings: 6 servings
Ingredients
Soup:
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 medium yellow onions, roughly chopped (about 2½ cups)
- 4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 1 green or red bell pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped
- 6 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into small pieces , (about 1¼ cups), see note
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 8 cups low sodium chicken stock or broth
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper or hot sauce, (optional)
- 3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded
Garnish:
- Crushed corn tortilla chips or crispy corn tortilla strips
- Sour cream
- Handful chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 avocados, diced
- Lime
Instructions
Heat olive oil and butter in large pot over medium heat. Add onions, garlic and green pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and just starting to brown, about 10-15 minutes.
Add cut corn tortillas, chili powder and cumin; continue to cook, stirring occasionally, a few minutes more. Add chicken stock, salt and cayenne pepper (if adding) and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer for about 20 minutes.
Remove the soup from the heat and puree until completely smooth. An immersion blender is easiest for this or blend in batches in your blender. Stir in chicken, then ladle soup into bowls and garnish. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge.
Notes
If you blend yellow corn tortillas with a green bell pepper it can be a brownish color. Still tastes great though. For a more optimal color use white corn tortillas and a red bell pepper.
Source: my friend Rachel Quinton
Nutritional Values are calculated with no toppings.
Serving: 1/6 of the recipe, Calories: 510kcal, Carbohydrates: 18g, Protein: 42g, Fat: 31g, Saturated Fat: 10g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 11g, Trans Fat: 0.3g, Cholesterol: 143mg, Sodium: 1466mg, Potassium: 475mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 8g, Vitamin A: 1075IU, Vitamin C: 29mg, Calcium: 38mg, Iron: 2mg
Cuisine: Mexican
Author: Christy Denney
originally published on Apr 13, 2020 (last updated Aug 22, 2022)
116 comments Leave a comment »
116 comments on “Chicken Tortilla Soup”
-
mpotter — Reply
First off- GOOD STUFF! Thanks so much. I am glad I found you.
I’m such a baby about food- trying to get better. But was excited to have a recipe w/o tomato. The blending was key. I bought my first onion ever for this meal. Had it not been blended I would’ve skipped right over your recipe b/c I know it’s an important flavor here (normally I skip every onion) So I’d never had this before. and it was very good. My husband and daughter loved it as well! Perfect for a Taco Tuesday that is super cold (for us). I topped it with some baked seasoned tortilla strips. (from bakedbyrachel). Loved this meal! THANKS!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
thank you!
-
-
Erika — Reply
I used this as a base and modified it a lot, but it was sooooo good! I was looking for a non-tomato tortilla soup and this was what popped up. Thank you for sharing your recipe!!! Everyone raved about it. (I charred all the veggies under the broiler instead of gentle saute, then simmered with bone in chicken thigh, carrot and celery)
-
Sue — Reply
Fantastic soup!
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Do you know how many calories for 1 cup of soup….no toppings?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!! I’ll add the nutritional info
-
-
Amy — Reply
I have not made the soup yet but am wondering if it can be made a day ahead?
-
Iris — Reply
This recipe is the closest I’ve ever tasted to Houston’s restaurant chicken tortilla soup, my favorite. So easy to make and so delicious! Almost all pantry ingredients, too! Love, love with avocado…thanks so much!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!!
-
-
Tracie — Reply
Oh my, this is the best tasting tortilla soup I’ve ever had! I had made some chicken stock this morning and went searching for tortilla soup recipe and found this— this will be a regular meal! It would be great to take to work. Thank you!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
You’re welcome!
-
-
M Fall — Reply
My soup finished out red and not the color of the soup in the photo. If you don’t want red tortilla soup, omit the chili powder.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
That’s strange.
-
-
Amy HVG — Reply
This is THE best soup ever!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
-
-
Andrea — Reply
This is INCREDIBLY YUMMY! Outback restaurant changed thier Chicken Tortilla soup recipe a few years ago. We had been eating it a couple times a week for a few years, so we noticed right away that something was different. I’ve been hoping to make my own ever since, but all recipes had tomatoes, or black beans, or corn, and I didn’t want any of that. This recipe is absolutely spot on. Plus I make my own chicken stock and it’s wonderfully flavorful. I am in live with this soup recipe. A keeper for sure. Thank you for sharing it.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yay!! That makes me happy
-
-
JJ — Reply
I have been craving Tortilla soup but I’m allergic to tomatoes. This soup was EXACTLY what I was looking for. Thank you so much. Next time I’m going to add a little cheese.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
You’re welcome!
-
-
Laura — Reply
Hi, could I make this in the slow cooker?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yes, I think you can. I haven’t tried it but I don’t see why not.
-
-
Aimee — Reply
I’ve been craving chicken tortilla soup and had my eye on this recipe for a while now, so glad the weather finally cooled so that we could try it out. One of the all time best soup recipes I’ve ever made and by far the best tortilla soup I’ve ever tasted! So good!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
So happy to hear that
-
-
Deborah Tomlinson — Reply
For many years whenever I was feeling poorly for one reason or another my late husband, without me even saying a word, would appear with a big bowl of my very favorite tortilla soup from the one restaurant who made it according to that particular recipe.
Sadly, the restaurant closed after a fire, my husband passed away, and I have had countless servings of tortilla soup, but until I tried your recipe today, not one that satisfied my craving. It brought back some wonderful memories and it was delicious, too. Thank you!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Deborah, Thank you for sharing that with me. My heart hurts for you but I’m glad it could bring a little peace.
-
-
Tricia — Reply
Omg, so, so tasty. I also wanted to lick the bowl clean! I have never made a tortilla soup I like as much as this. Cooking the veggies and blending is key! So much flavor. I forwarded it to all my friends.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yay!! Thank you!
-
-
Marie Goodson — Reply
Do you have a recipe for a plain custard pie?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Unfortunately I do not.
-
-
Mary Wills — Reply
This is excellent. I added half of a fresh jalapeno to the other vegetables. I was prepared to adjust the heat with cayenne at the end but it was the perfect heat level. I used only 6 C. of chicken stock. I poached a large chicken breast half, shredded it, and seasoned it with salt, pepper, and a little garlic powder. It was presented to be put in the bowl first, topped with the soup, and garnished with crumbled tortilla chips, fresh cilantro leaves, cubed avocado, sour cream and lime wedges.
Big hit!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
So happy you liked it!
-
-
Pops — Reply
Please give your friend Rachel Q a hug and tell her that the internet loves her. My wife and made this tonight for the first time and doubled it at the last minute. This is exactly the consistency and flavor profile I’ve been searching for. They serve this exact soup at The Chop House in Dayton, OH. We used yellow bell pepper and only added 2.5qts of broth. I made the mistake of using Vidalia onions and it was slightly sweet…took me a few minutes to figure it out but I will use yellow or white onions next time. 5 stars! Thank you so much!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yay! I’m so glad you approve! I love this one!
-
-
Bella Valenzuela — Reply
I just made this recipe and it turned out AMAZING!! It fed the 6 people I had over and everyone loved it. It reminded me of the chicken enchilada soup from Zupas in Utah. Sooooo good. I ended up adding another red bell pepper and green chili’s to the mix before blending. Also added the cayenne and only one tablespoon of salt. Once it was blended, I added the chicken along with a can of corn and a can of black beans!!! Soooooo yummy I’m excited to make this again!!!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
So glad you liked it. I actually went to Zupas today!
-
-
Vickie — Reply
Loved this recipe. I used the white corn tortillas and the red pepper because I happened to have them. It’s a pretty orange color and tastes remarkably like a chicken enchilada soup Chili’s used to have which I loved! Highly recommend.
-
Jacqueline — Reply
5 star…a crowd pleaser and so easy, Added one medium can of fire roasted tomatoes w/out juice and some diced sautéed carrots. Had avocado, tortilla strips, green chiles, sour cream, cilantro, limes, and hot sauce for customizing . Family of all ages loved this recipe, Thank you, Christy.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
You’re welcome Jacqueline.
-
-
William Hogge — Reply
Tortilla soup is supposed to be creamy yellow/ green. That’s how I chose your recipe, by seeing the pictures. Looking forward to trying it. Thanks!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Hope you love it!
-
-
Mandy — Reply
Last fall we add this soup to our little restaurant’s menu. It was a huge hit! The only change we made is replaced half of the salt with season salt and add a hint of smoked chipotle powder. Customer’s beg for it when we rotate it out during summer months. Bringing it back this week! Thank you for a winning recipe!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Wow! Awesome!
-
-
Victoria McClain — Reply
Oh my goodness this is GOOOOD!!! I added corn, tomatoes, beans and a diced jalapeño at the end and it wasn’t even necessary…I skipped the chicken, sour cream and cheese cause the meat products don’t sit well with me…I also added a taco season and lemon pepper seasons which seemed to kick the flavor up a notch…will re make again and again!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
-
-
Amelia — Reply
Hi quick question if anyone can answer!
My grocery trip today proved successful for toilet paper and all other necessities (for the first time in a while) BUT the store was wiped out of corn tortillas (???) Is there any way flour would work or should I use hard corn taco shells?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Sorry! Flour tortillas will just get mushy. Maybe taco shells?
-
Cathy — Reply
In my area there’s little bags of pre-made bags of tortilla strips in the produce section with other salad toppings. That may be a good substitute.
-
-
Margo Hobbs — Reply
A great soup the house is filled with devine smells .
I did make extra and substituted a red and yellow peppers for green. . We also added two jalapenos . A bit of a kick for sure . Yum
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Sounds delicious!
-
-
Tracy — Reply
Just finished up making and eating this lovely and easy-to-make soup! We loved it!!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Glad you loved it!
-
-
Brandi — Reply
This recipe has become a family favorite. I catch my kids licking their bowls! It is just so good! Thank you!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I lick mine too!
-
-
Barb Webster — Reply
I really liked this recipe but made a few changes as I am want to do (my husband has learned to accept that as the norm). I only used about 3/4 t. salt and even found that too salty. I also like more of a chunky soup so I added a can of corn and a sauteed diced red pepper along with the chicken. One last thing – I forgot to use the olive oil but I don’t think that made a difference.
-
Dayna — Reply
This soup is IT!!! I mean, like, the bomb!!! So yummy. So easy. I did add some Pico de Gallo garnish to give that one in a while warmer bite.
Here’s another idea: I split the soup base into 1 cup containers and froze. Froze some sour cream, cilantro, pico de Gallo, and cheese (individually, not mixed together) in silicone ice trays. Froze chicken, lime wedge, tortilla strips, avocado, and 1 or 2 of each of the flavored “ice cubes” into freezer bags. Now just grab a base and a bag and quick easy delicious lunch is ready in no time flat!!!!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Amazing!!
-
-
Joy — Reply
I just finish making this soup!!! It is so delish & I haven’t even completed the garnish. Do you know the calorie count? THANHS much.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I will add it!
-
-
KimS — Reply
I made this tonight and it is amazing! I already had a favorite chicken tortilla soup recipe but thought I’d try this since you recommended it so highly. I’m so glad I did. The addition of the corn tortillas and then blending it all made for a very rich and flavorful soup. My family agreed that this will be our new go-to Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
It’s deceiving right? But so good.
-
-
Stacey — Reply
This has turned into my favorite chicken tortilla soup recipe. It was delicious and so easy to make. My only change from the recipe is I used taco seasoning and some chipotle chili powder because that’s what I had. Yum, comfort food at its best.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
So glad you loved it!
-
-
Jodi — Reply
This looks amazing and I can ‘t wait to try it. It is definitely turning into soup weather here in Utah! This is going on my “must make list.”
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
-
-
Mary Ginty — Reply
Wait, why do you have to blend it?! That sounds kinda nasty! What happens if you don’t?!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
No, it’s fabulous. I promise. If you don’t you’ll have a thin chunky soup/
-
-
Christine — Reply
I’m always on a lookout for a good beet recipe since much has been said about the benefits of this veggie. But somehow, no matter how I make it, it doesn’t really tickle my taste bone. Now this was totally different. Who would’ve thought? A delicious beet!? This makes me feel so good; I don’t know if it’s only my imagination, but I can really feel myself getting stronger after having it for breakfast.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Haha. Glad you loved it!
-
-
Trisha — Reply
Just made this tonight for my family of 6, and OH MY GOODNESS!!!! We devoured it and I want to make another batch right now because it was sooooooo delicious!!!!!! Thank you SO much!!!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
You’re so welcome! Honestly one of the most underrated recipes on here. I need to update the photo!
-
CAROL H — Reply
Hi….question: I have a choice between baked tortilla chips you “scoop” with dip or hard corn taco shells. Which would you recommend for this soup????
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Tortilla chips probably? You mean if you don’t have corn tortillas?
-
-
-
-
Bryan — Reply
Even though the only soup I normally make is chicken noodle, I had to give this recipe a try. Let me tell you it was super easy to make and the flavor is tantalizing. My entire family loved it and can’t wait for me to make it again.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Bryan,
Tantalizing! Wowza! I love hearing that.
-
-
David Summerbell — Reply
i just stumbled across this recipe this afternoon while searching for tortilla soup recipes. I doubled the recipe because I wanted to use up most of all the chicken I had! Mine came out close to the ones you made, but WOW. So delicious!!! I would definitely make these again. Thanks for sharing.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!!!
-
-
Scott Williams — Reply
This recipe came to me at just the right time. I have had a sore throat and fever for the last few days and my wife cooked this recipe for me. I must say it was delicious and it was a godsend. The avocados were a huge enhancer!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you! It’s simple but one of my favorites!
-
-
Mitch — Reply
I always wanted to search the recipe for chicken tortilla soup. Thank you for sharing! I can’t wait to try it
-
Christy Denney — Reply
You’re welcome!
-
-
Sarah — Reply
I made this tonight and it was delicious! I have been looking for a really good chicken tortilla soup and this is it. for the excellent recipe!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
It’s amazing!
-
-
Domine — Reply
Soooo good! I made a batch and half and there were no leftovers. I added extra chicken too. My husband loved it! I’ve told friends about your blog and how approachable the recipes are. Peanut Butter Pretzel Truffles may be next! Can’t go wrong with that combo.
-
Lauren — Reply
Yet again, another successful, delicious recipe!! I didn’t add the chicken and it was still hearty and delicious. My husband LOVES soup, especially tortilla soup, and I’ve tried a zillion recipes, and he said this was hands down the best! Thanks again for another delicious meal! I am looking for my next recipe on your site now! 🙂
-
Linda — Reply
Hi would like to try these. Are flour tortilla the same as corn? What can i use instead og corn tortilla ..nachos?
-
Christy {The Girl Who Ate Everything} — Reply
Linda,
Flour tortillas are not the same as corn. Corn tortillas are essential to the flavor of this. Flour will taste totally different. Corn tortillas are more yellow in color and have a different texture and flavor. Good luck!
-
Beth — Reply
I made this tonight, we really liked it, I had been looking for a good blended chicken tortilla soup recipe, thanks! I only had flour tortillas though and it was still good, next time I will try to get some corn tortillas and see how different it is.
-
Christy {The Girl Who Ate Everything} — Reply
I think corn tortillas make a huge difference so you should definitely try it.
-
-
-
-
Judy — Reply
Very good. I wonder if you have tried Ina Garten’s Mexican Chicken soup. Similar to this and I always have to come back to it. I do add red bell pepper instead of green, to hers and yours. Spices are similar except she has coriander (the seed of the cilantro plant) in hers, which makes for a very unique flavor and doesn’t taste like cilantro. Also, I add queso fresco as a garnish with the others.
-
Ruth McCoy — Reply
I’ve made this delicious soup like twice already and what I love most about it is that it’s super easy! My teenage daughter (need I say more) isn’t fond of meat theses days so I just subbed a bag of frozen veggies (it has to have zucchini) and added one can of diced, seasoned tomatoes. Shared some with my foodie co-worker and she practically licked the bowl!
-
Allison — Reply
I just finished this and had to comment and say — it tastes amazing!! I made one change: adding two large, chopped carrots with the peppers and onions. Delicious. New favorite.
-
Brigette — Reply
Mmmm…I made this, and it is oh, so good. Thanks so much for the recipe!!
-
Courtnee — Reply
Oh, my god!!! I was looking to use up the two rotisserie chickens we had, since they needed to be eaten, and I came across this recipe after a google search. It looked and sounded so good and, of course, I thought maybe it was a typical scenario of the pictures of the food making it look better than what it really is… Then I scanned over the reviews and since EVERYONE WAS RAVING ABOUT IT, I was convinced to give it a try! I am SO GLAD I DID!!! THIS SOUP IS ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL AND HEALTHY!!! =D Thank you so much for sharing your creation and expertise!!! My dad, sisters, and boyfriend all LOVED IT!!! My oldest sister and I are Massage Therapists and my dad is a Chiropractor and since we see all kinds of people, I have been sharing my results and your recipe with them and on Facebook! I WILL BE TRYING AS MANY RECIPES OF YOURS AS I CAN!!!
Thank you so much and keeping doing such an amazing job with your creativity!!! =D
-Courtnee
-
Rachel the home inspector — Reply
This is easy and delicious. I added a small can of diced tomatoes to this at the same time as I was adding the stock. My teenaged son added Sylvia’s Kickin’ Hot Sauce and then inhaled this. 🙂
-
Jennifer — Reply
I made this tonight, it was wonderful!! I love tortilla soup but most of the recipes I have found were fine, but lacked something. This recipe made up for them all! Great flavor, I will be making it again soon!
-
Tracy — Reply
I made this tonight–delicious! There’s a tortilla soup at a local restaurant that I really like that also included some rice in their version, and I might try cooking a little and adding that the next time I make the soup, or when I heat some up!
-
TayTay — Reply
How much does it make I live in a family of 7 and want to make it
-
Christy {The Girl Who Ate Everything} — Reply
It serves about 6-8 people.
-
-
Mark — Reply
Hi Christy, I made the soup tonight…It is the best soup i have ever made…Finally some flavor in the broth…
It reminds me of a soup they serve at Red Rock Canyon or Copper Canyon restaurants.. Maybe you have them in Florida…I live in the DC area, MD suburbs.. I love the thickness when it all blended…Thanks, we really loved it! Mark
-
Christy — Reply
Thanks! I’m glad you did!
-
-
Dee — Reply
I made this tonight for dinner and it was fantastic! As a side we had honey cornbread and the two together were so good.
-
Christy — Reply
That sounds great!
-
-
ONI — Reply
It was amazing! Best chicken tortilla soup I have ever tasted. Thank you for sharing! Since I like tomatoes and white corn in my tortilla soup, I added petite diced tomatoes and white corn when I added the rotisserie chicken. I did not blend these extra ingredients. Yummy! Definitely 5 stars.
-
Michelle — Reply
Just made this for dinner today, this is beyond amazing! replaced the spices with non spicy ones. I wish I would’ve made more soup for tomorrow, my family finished it all. Great recipe!
-
Erin — Reply
Thanks for posting this…I think I have the ingredients on hand and so we will be having this for dinner tonight! I LOVE all things involving lime and cilantro (and sour cream, etc. etc.). And I already have a chunky chicken taco soup recipe that is a staple at my house. This is very different, and sounds really good!
-
this is lemonade — Reply
What a really fun idea! You were right when you said it gets better mid-way through 🙂
-
Ruth — Reply
This sounds amazing.
-
VickiT — Reply
Awesome!!!! Thank you. I can’t wait to try this because I have the same thought as you with Chicken Tortilla soup being a broth based and not full of tomatoes etc. I used to go to a little Mexican Restaurant locally just for their Chicken Tortilla Soup and then they changed owners and changed their soup recipe. Since then I haven’t gone back because what was really REALLY good was changed to ick.
-
Hillary — Reply
I personally favor chicken over any other meat, so I was immediately drawn to this. I cannot wait to try this; it looks delicious!
-
Paige — Reply
THIS LOOKS DELICIOUS! I think I now know what is going to be for dinner tonight! I love chicken tortilla soup!
-
Stefanie — Reply
That sounds so good!!!
-
Emily {Pink Tiger in the Kitchen} — Reply
Oh. My. Geez. I can’t even begin to tell you my excitement for this!! I’ve been searching for a recipe for chicken tortilla soup. We have a Mexican restaurant here that serves it and it is my absolute FAVORITE! I get upset when I go to any of the other Mexican restaurants in town because they’re of the mindset that chicken tortilla soup is like taco soup and should be chockfull of meat and veggies and not brothy and liquid gold. The only thing that seems different is the restaurant here serves it with some Mexican melty white cheesy goodness, not like the liquid already melted queso, but the white cheese that melts all gorgeously. Oh man. I’m jazzed about this if you couldn’t tell! Thanks Christy!!
-
Oliver — Reply
I do love avocados and love to eat them alone but what I saw now is heaven like…I can’t wait to try it. Thanks Christy you’re too good.
-
Dblomom — Reply
Holy delicious dinner! Brace yourselves.. Let me start with stating that this is the 1st time I\’ve ever commented on any recipe! This is THE best Tortilla Soup, EVER! Like…Restaurant Good! No, wait…BETTER than that. However good you think it is going to be, multiply that by at least 10! My only disappointment? That I didn\’t make more! I will say that I don\’t own a blender (not really sure why?). But I do own a little smoothie-maker-thing. So, I separated the onions, peppers, tortillas & anything else that wouldn\’t go through a slotted spoon and put that in my smootie-maker-think (blender) (after it had cooled). After I had it all blended, I \”cooked\” it back into the broth. Ahhhhhhmazing!
-
Christy — Reply
So glad you liked it!
-
-
Axelle the french cook — Reply
It looks yummy. Really. Hot, spicy and sweet in the same time.
Leave a comment »