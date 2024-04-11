Back to School: 21 Portable Allergy-Friendly Snack Recipes! Vegan, Gluten-free, with Nut-free options – Oh She Glows (2024)

I’m in total denial about summer winding down. Gulp. You too? Many of you have been writing me asking about healthy, on-the-go snack recipes for back to school, work, or simply a busier season ahead. Even if I can’t get behind summer drawing to a close, I can definitely get behind whipping up some snack recipes to have on hand. I put together this round-up of 21 favourites from granola bars to energizing grain-free crackers and everything in between. I plan on stocking the freezer as soon our kitchen is back in order.

All of the recipes below are vegan and gluten-free (most are soy-free too), and the majority can be made peanut or completely nut-free to make them school-friendly – be sure to see my allergy info/notes/substitution suggestions for each! I’m a big fan of recipes that can be customized many different ways. I hope this post helps you discover a few goodies to ring in the upcoming season!

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out my post on 21 Vegan Freezer-Friendly Meals.

1. Feel Good Hearty Granola Bars

Vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, soy-free

Hearty, chewy, and crunchy, these wholesome granola bars will fill up the tank and keep your energy stable.

Make it nut-free: Swap the almonds and walnuts for more sunflower, pepita, and hemp seeds.

2. Soft + Chewy Baked Granola Bars

Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, oil-free, refined sugar-free, soy-free

Dense, chewy, soft, doughy, seedy, hearty, protein-and-fibre-packed granola bars, sweetened naturally with dates! Try them spread with nut or seed butter for a fun treat or just enjoy them plain. Adapted from my Super Power Chia Bread.

3. Banana Bread Muffin Tops

Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, refined sugar-free

My favourite way to use up ripe bananas! Ultra dense and chewy, these banana bread muffin tops make a great running-out-the-door breakfast or snack. Sweetened with banana and dates, there are no added sugars if you swap the chocolate chips for walnuts. Try them warm served with a pat of vegan butter, nut/seed butter, or coconut oil.

4. Pumpkin Gingerbread Snack Bars

Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free

These lightly sweet pumpkin gingerbread snack bars are dense, chewy, and filling! Try them topped with my creamy cashew butter maple cinnamon glaze, or enjoy them plain or spread with pumpkin butter.

Make it nut-free: Omit the cashew butter glaze or swap it for a simple icing sugar glaze.

5. Quick ‘n Easy No-Bake Protein Bars

Vegan, gluten-free, no bake/raw

These no-bake bars are thrown together in minutes and make the perfect snack to store in the freezer for a quick burst of energy. I used an unsweetened/unflavoured protein powder, so if you are using a sweetened protein powder, you will likely have to reduce the liquid sweetener (and make up for the lack of liquid by adding some non-dairy milk). Play around with it if necessary and aim for a cookie dough texture. You can also roll the dough into balls and add in chocolate chips if you don’t wish to make them into bar form.

Make it nut-free: Swap the nut butter for sunflower seed butter.

6. No-Bake Almond Joy Granola Bars

Vegan, gluten-free, no bake/raw, refined sugar-free

Easy no-bake granola bars inspired by the popular Almond Joy Chocolate bar flavour. Roasted almond butter, mini chocolate chips, and coconut unite to create one tasty bar that’s whipped up in 10 minutes (no oven required!).

Make it nut-free: Swap the almond butter for sunflower seed butter and swap the almonds for sunflower seeds.

7. Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Larabars

Vegan, gluten-free, no bake/raw

Five-ingredient homemade cookie dough “Larabar” knockoffs at a fraction of the price! What could be better?

8. No Bake Peppermint Patty Bars

Vegan, gluten-free, no bake/raw

No-bake chocolate bars that taste just like a chocolate covered peppermint patty! Be sure to see my Naturally Sweetened Peppermint Patty Bars as well.

9. Super Seed Chocolate Protein Bites

Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, refined sugar-free, no bake/raw

A totally nut-free and refined sugar-free chocolate protein bite! Ready in minutes.

10. Dark Chocolate Cherry Energy Bites

Vegan, gluten-free, no bake/raw

These energy bites are inspired by Larabar’s Chocolate Chip Cherry Torte flavour. I prefer to roll them into bite sized balls rather than bars because it’s fast, but shape them however you wish.

11. Almost Instant Chocolate Chia Pudding

Vegan, gluten-free, grain-free, no bake/raw, oil-free, refined sugar-free, soy-free

This chocolate chia pudding is decadent-tasting yet healthy at the same time. Packed with protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids this is a pudding you can feel good about! When blended with the almond milk ice cubes it’s a treat you can enjoy immediately without waiting for it to chill. The texture is a cross between a smoothie and a pudding. It will thicken up even more if you put it in the fridge for a few hours. I recommend using a high-speed blender for best results since the dates, chia seeds, and ice cubes are challenging to blend super smooth.

Make it nut-free: Swap the almond milk and almond milk ice cubes for a nut-free non-dairy milk of your choice (coconut milk would be nice).

12. Super Power Chia Bread

Vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, nut-free, soy-free

Thick, hearty, and dense – this isn’t your average slice of bread! Packed with 9 grams of protein and over 7 grams of fibre per slice, this bread will keep you going for hours.

13. Endurance Crackers

Vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, nut-free, soy-free, sugar-free

These Endurance Crackers are extremely light and crispy while providing long-lasting energy. Feel free to change up the seasonings and spices as you wish. See why they are one of the most popular snack recipes on the blog!

14. Vanilla Cinnamon Buckwheat Crispies

Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, raw, soy-free

Inspired by One Lucky Duck. Enjoy it as a raw cereal with homemade almond milk or just eat it by the handful.

15. On The Glow Basic Oatmeal Squares

Vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, refined sugar-free, soy-free

Think of this oatmeal square as basic baked oatmeal that can be dressed up any way you like. Each large square contains a tablespoon of flax and a teaspoon of chia seeds as well as 7 grams of fibre and 6 grams of protein. Feel free to add in nuts, dried fruit, chocolate, and other mix-ins as you desire.

Make it nut-free: Swap the almond milk for a nut-free non-dairy milk (such as coconut milk) and swap the nut butter for sunflower seed butter.

16. Almond Butter Rice Crisp Treats

Vegan, gluten-free, no bake

Addictive rice crisp treats – no marshmallows required!

Make it nut-free: Swap the almond butter for sunflower seed butter.

17. Roasted Spiced Chickpeas

Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, sugar-free, soy-free

Chickpeas roasted until crunchy in a garlic, cumin, ginger, chili, and turmeric spice mix. Once you pop, you can’t stop!

18. Salt and Vinegar Roasted Chickpeas

Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, sugar-free, soy-free

Inspired by my all time favourite chip flavour – salt and vinegar! The secret is infusing the chickpeas in vinegar before baking. You won’t believe how authentic the flavour is.

19. All-Dressed Kale Chips (plus my 6 secrets to flawless kale chips!)

Vegan, gluten-free, grain-free, nut-free, refined sugar-free, soy-free

Crispy and chewy kale chips baked in the oven and seasoned to perfection. Enjoy these as a healthy alternative to potato chips. See why this recipe has a 5-star rating!

20. Out-the-Door Chia Power Doughnuts

(recipe found in The Oh She Glows Cookbook, p. 41)

Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, oil-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free

This recipe is proof that not all doughnuts have to be the unhealthy kind! Packed with antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre, these baked doughnuts will have you feeling ready to conquer your day.

21. Present Glo Bar

(recipe found in The Oh She Glows Cookbook, p. 217)

Vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free

Filled with cinnamon, dried cranberries, pepita seeds, and toasted pecans, this granola bar gets me excited about the fall season. Ready in 20 minutes, no oven required.