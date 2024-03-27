Beef Braciole Recipe (Involtini) (2024)

Published March 2, 2023.This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.
Beef Braciole Recipe is an American Italian dish of parmesan and bread crumb stuffed beef roulades braised in a delicious tomato sauce. This is seriously so dang good.
Braciole
This is an American-Italian dish that is a pounded beef filet that is stuffed with cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs that is then pan-seared and braised in a tomato sauce. The stuffing will depend on who is making it. You pronounce this classic Italian recipe as Brah-J “yoh- lah.
In Italy, braciole is a breaded pork steak cooked and simmered in a tomato sauce. The authentic Italian version as we know it is something known as Involtini di carne in Italy.
I’ve always said that braising is my favorite cooking method, and this beef braciole recipe proves that. I don’t have much of a family history making this, but I’ve definitely made it at some of the eateries that I worked out throughout the last 15 years.
What Cut of Meat Should I Use?
Here are the best cuts of beef to use when making this:
- Top Round
- Flank Steak
- Skirt Steak
- Sirloin
I believe this is about personal preference and availability, so this recipe, in its original intent, may have depended on what was available.
Ingredients and Substitutions
On google, this recipe is murky, and it is incredibly hard to get a read on what this original dish might have looked like. I’ve seen it being stuffed with raisins and pine nuts, hard-boiled eggs, and tons of herbs in some variations.Knowing what I know about Italian cuisine is that recipes were simple.
People used what they had on hand to make the most delicious recipe possible, nothing more than that. Most recipes like this were peasant food, and with that in mind, I took that approach when creating this braciole recipe.
Recipe ingredients would include:
- Tomatoes – I always like to use homemade canned tomatoes or San Marzano Tomatoes.
- Parmesan Cheese – You will need finely grated parmesan.
- Parsley – I always used Italian flat-leaf parsley in my recipes.
- Bread Crumbs – You will need regular unseasoned breadcrumbs for this braciole.
- Top Sirloin – I believe top sirloin is the perfect cut of meat for this.
- Onion – You can use a white, yellow, or sweet onion for this
How to Make Beef Braciole
Add the tomatoes to a blender and blend on medium speed until smooth.
Transfer to a medium-sized pot, season with salt and pepper, and cook on low heat.
Next, slice the sirloin roast into 12 thin fillets that are about 1/2″ thick.
Pound each of them out on a cutting board in between plastic wrap or a plastic bag until it is about ¼ thick. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a medium-sized bowl, mix together breadcrumbs, cheese, parsley, garlic, 3 tablespoons olive oil, and salt and pepper until combined.
Add a small amount of the breadcrumb mixture to the center of 1 pounded beef fillet and spread it out across the beef fillet, pressing it down into the beef.
Roll up the beef to make a roulade.
Repeat until the beef and stuffing have all been used, and truss each beef roulade with a butcher’s twine or a toothpick.
Next, add 2 tablespoons olive oil to a large pan over medium-high heat and sear the beef on all sides until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Add in white wine and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Pour the tomato sauce, add a lid to the pan, and cook over low heat for 1 hour.
Remove the butcher’s twine, garnish with parmesan cheese and chopped parsley, slice, and serve.
What do You Serve with Braciole?
- Pastas, like ziti or penne
- A risotto side dish will also pair nicely with this braciole recipe.
- You can also serve braciole with polenta.
Make-Ahead and Storage
Make-Ahead: This recipe is meant to be eaten when it’s done cooking. However, it can be kept warm over very low heat for up to 30 minutes covered in the pan.
How to Store:Store the steak and sauce covered in plastic for up to 4 days in the refrigerator. Braciole will freeze well covered in a container for up to 3 months.
How to Reheat: Add the sauce and steaks to a saucepan and cook covered over low heat for 8-10 minutes or until warm.
chef notes + tips
- Being incredibly classic, I’ve also seen horse meat being used in classic braciole, but I’ll stay clear of that for now.
- You can use strip loin in this recipe as well.
- Ensure the oil is lightly smoked over medium-high heat before adding the beef to sear.
- You can get creative with this and use pounded pork or chicken instead of beef.
Video
Beef Braciole Recipe (Involtini)
5 from 62 votes
Beef Braciole Recipe is an American-Italian dish of parmesan and bread crumb stuffed beef roulades braised in a delicious tomato sauce.
Servings: 8
Prep Time: 25 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour 40 minutes minutes
Ingredients
- 2 28- ounce cans of San Marzano Tomatoes
- 2- pound beef top sirloin roast
- 1 cup bread crumbs
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup minced fresh parsley
- 4 finely minced cloves garlic
- 5 tablespoons olive oil
- sea salt and cracked pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup white wine
Instructions
Add the tomatoes to a blender and blend on medium speed until smooth. Transfer to a medium-sized pot, season with salt and pepper, and cook on low heat.
Next, slice the sirloin roast into 12 thin fillets and pound each of them out on a cutting board in between plastic wrap or a plastic bag until it is about ¼ thick. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a medium-sized bowl, mix together bread crumbs, cheese, parsley, garlic, 3 tablespoons olive oil, and salt and pepper until combined.
Add a small amount of the breadcrumb mixture to the center of 1 pounded beef fillet and spread it out across the beef fillet, pressing it down into the beef. Roll up the beef to make a roulade.
Repeat until the beef and stuffing have all been used, and truss each beef roulade with butcher’s twine or a toothpick.
Next, add 2 tablespoons olive oil to a large pan over medium-high heat and sear the beef until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Add in white wine and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Pour the tomato sauce, add a lid to the pan, and cook over low heat for 1 hour.
Remove the butcher's twine, slice, and serve.
Notes
Make-Ahead: This recipe is meant to be eaten after cooking. However, it can be kept warm over very low heat for up to 30 minutes covered in the pan.
How to Store:Store the steak and sauce covered in plastic for up to 4 days in the refrigerator. Braciole will freeze well covered in a container for up to 3 months.
How to Reheat: Add the sauce and steaks to a saucepan and cook covered over low heat for 8-10 minutes or until warm.
Being incredibly classic, I’ve also seen horse meat being used in classic braciole, but I’ll stay clear of that for now.
You can use strip loin in this recipe as well.
Ensure the oil is lightly smoked over medium-high heat before adding the beef to sear.
You can get creative with this and use pounded pork or chicken instead of beef.
Nutrition
Calories: 334kcalCarbohydrates: 15gProtein: 34gFat: 15gSaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 81mgSodium: 500mgPotassium: 711mgFiber: 2gSugar: 4gVitamin A: 390IUVitamin C: 13mgCalcium: 207mgIron: 3mg
Course: Main
Cuisine: Italian
Author: Chef Billy Parisi
136 comments
- Jeff
Excellent recipe and it was easier than it looked. I made this for Christmas dinner and everyone loved it (even children that are picky eaters)! The meat was so tender and flavorful. We had pasta as well and I ended up using the sauce from the braciole rather than my homemade spaghetti sauce. Thanks!
- Reply
appreciate you trying it
- Reply
- Shawn
True Italian cooking. Simple but quality ingredients. The sauce is delicious!!!
- Reply
- LP
Came out perfect, thank you, this is a keeper!
- Reply
- PJ
Sounds exactly like my Italian mother-in-law used to make only she used flank steak. Yummy
- Reply
- Rosemarie Coletti
Easy to follow and so yummy. The family loves this for Christmas dinner. This was a family tradition my Dad used to cook. After he passed, I have done my best to keep this tradition. Thank you Chef!
- Reply
- Ernie Townsend
We made it today. Wonderful. Just like my Neapolitan mother.
- Reply
- Patricia
Great recipe! This was a big hit for Thanksgiving & I’m now making it for Christmas. Thank you
- Reply
- Terri
Delicious!!! My whole family loves this. Will make again and again😋
- Reply
- John Wallace
Great recipe!
- Reply
- Kim
How is this 8 servings with 12 slices
- Reply
They’re not big so 1 1/2 per
- Reply
- Rod
Thank you for the recipe. I substituted venison instead of beef. Second time I made it and it has become one of our favorite venison dishes.
Looking forward to trying more of your recipes
Keep ‘em coming.
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
Thank you!
- Reply
- Mary Lodin
This is an outstanding dish!
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
Thanks
- Reply
- Gail
This brings back so many memories, in the kitchen with my granDparents. Really not much different in the ingredients. My boys didn’t use to eat cold and hot.
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
thanks!
- Reply
- sue
So tasty quick thank you Chief
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
many thanks!
- Reply
- Gloria Martino
I’ve made this many times my Moms recipe your recipe easy and delicious thanks for all your videos helping to be better cook I’m always willing to learn so I go to your recipes you are the best thank you
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
thank you!
- Reply
- Susan Herndon
I made this dish and surprised myself at how delicious it came out. With a chef for a tutor, it’s hard to mess it up. Thanks, Billy for all your hard work; your great videos, and your delicious dishes.
- Reply
my pleasure!
- Reply
- Gina
Just like my Italian Grandmother’s.
Love,love,loved it!
Thank you very much 😁❤️
- Reply
- David S
Another winner. Not only are your recipes wonderful, but your video tutorials are spot on. I love hearing about the traditions and history behind some of your recipes. Thanks for making me a better chef.
- Reply
love it!
- Reply
- Bob
My grandfather who was born in Italy made this even Thanksgiving, only difference was that he put a slice of prosciutto in each one. Everybody looked forward to them every year.
- Reply
- Barbara Rogerss
I can’t wait to make this. My Sicilian Mom made this the way her mom taught her.. She added a bit of chopped Genoa Salami or prosciutto to the stuffing too. So delicious!
- Reply
- Kate
I haven’t made it yet but can’t wait to try! Do you think it couldu be sliced in bite sized pieces and served w toothpicks or is it too delicate?
- Reply
- BK
I did have this in Italy made with horsemeant and stuffed only with celery leaves and garlic and then simmered in the Sauce. So darn good!
- Reply
so good!!
- Reply
- Gail
Best Braciole recipe I have made.
- Reply
excellent!
- Reply
- Kitty
Sorry Billy, but brasciole IS authentically Italian. My Italian grandmother, straight from the old country made this on the regular. She was born in 1888 and lived in Italy into adulthood. She grew up on a farm and cooked her husband’s favorites. He was older than her. His favorites were his mothers, she learned her MIL’s food and made it for him.
- Reply
What they made is something called involtini, we call it Braciole
- Reply
- Mark Carlson
This is definitely one of my family’s favorite meals. Thank you, Chef.
- Reply
my pleasure!
- Reply
- Janet Earullo
Absolutely delicious!
- Reply
yes indeed!
- Reply
- Gloria Martino
Everyone loved your recipe so tender scrumptious thank you Chef
watch you everyday Thank you
- Reply
amazing!
- Reply
- Danny Stout
First recipe I made from Billy. SO good! Made it several times since. So rich. Delish!
- Reply
love it!
- Reply
- David Weaver
I’m just now learning how to cook, and you have been a great source of info. I made this and it came out perfect!!! Thank you so much!!!
- Reply
many thanks!
- Reply
- Jim
Made it for my daughter and her husband and we all loved it! Thanks for all your recipes.
- Reply
- Aileen Laing
I’m from Scotland so I know Shepherds pie and this recipe is the absolute best. It’s how I entice my grown up son to visit 😂. I use thyme like the video instead of rosemary. 🤤
- Reply
awesome
- Reply
- Tammy Miller
As someone who tends to do the same thing every single week, THIS was an amazing difference! So much flavor, easy ingredients, and perfectly outlined for those of us who aren’t as talented! Thanks Chef!
- Reply
appreciate you trying it
- Reply
- B Bennett
Started making this a few
Months ago and has been added to to the rotation and serves to guests.
Of course, it is never exactly the same as I use Romano, and /or provolone along with Parmasion and more cheese than suggested.
Always good!
- Reply
Awesome!
- Reply
- Aileen Laing
Made it for my in laws. They loved it. Served with buttered angel hair and peas with garlic bread to mop up the sauce. Going into the rotation. Absolutely delicious
- Reply
Excellent!
- Reply
- Melissa Teausant
Easy weeknight meal and excellent leftovers.
- Reply
yes!
- Reply
- Denise
Yes, I did!!! Very good ! Love all of your recipes!
- Reply
thank you so kindly!!
- Reply
- JEnnie K Brousek
I’ve made braciole for years but your recipe with the Parmesan cheese and white wine brought it to another level.
- Reply
thank you!
- Reply
- Fran
One of my favorites!
- Reply
so good!!
- Reply
- Karen Bourn
Fabulous!!
- Reply
Thank you!
- Reply
- Linda
My Nonni made a version very similar to yours. It is superb.
- Reply
Excellent!
- Reply
- Dorothy Schreffler
I absolutely love watching you as you give instructions, etc., in the videos. I will be trying this recipe as it sounds so delicious. My dad used to make meatballs in a tomato gravy which was served over mashed potatoes. I know it kind of sound crazy but tastes so good!! My comment on this has nothing to do with the recipe or the cooking but the kind of pot that you are using. What do you call it? It’s shown in the picture where you are adding the wine. i’ve seen it in recipes before but don’t know what it is called. At almost 80 years old, I still ask questions about cooking. Thanks, Billy, I appreciate it!!
- Reply
a rondeau pot 🙂
- Reply
- Sandra Wood
This recipe was delicious and easy to make!!
- Reply
- Sandra w Hougen
1st time making this dish! My husband loved it and I was happy with the light sauce with powerful flavor… yum❤️
- Reply
- Daniel Taylor
I have already made this one a few times. It has become a family favorite.
The sauce has amazing flavor!
- Reply
- Sue
Delicious
- Reply
- Catrina Watkins
I never heard of this dish but I’m willing to try it. Thank you
- Reply
- Dot
This is just how my Nana and Grandmom used to make braciole! Feeling their presence in my kitchen! thank you for the recipe and the memory!
- Reply
- Joe
Billy, made these this morning as it’s my day off and I felt like my Gram’s cooking. Your recipe is just like hers, but once in awhile she’d put raisins in them as she was from Caserta in the Campania region of southern Italy. I just want to thank you for your “honest” cooking.
- Reply
- Carolyn
My Favorite is with flank steak!
- Reply
- Laura
Did you use a certain type of breadcrumb? Seasoned or plain ect?
Thank you
- Reply
No, I’ll always specify
- Reply
- Alessio Garcia
simply the best recipe.
- Reply
- Patricia Bruno
I’ve made this receipt for years. The only thing I add is a half slice of bacon. My family fights over them
- Reply
- Denise
I don’t usually write reviews, but this was absolutely delicious!! Watching Billy’s video was helpful because he gave some extra tips. Phenomenal recipe, and my guests couldn’t stop raving about it. Thanks, Billy!
- Reply
- Rhonda
This was easy and so good!! The flavours were so rich in the gorgeously thick sauce. Leftover sauce is going on pasta tonight! Going to be a regular at our house!!
- Reply
- Angie
This is my grandma’s reciepe with the exception of adding 1 hard boiled egg to each roulade.
My god this is one t
Of the best things that I grew up eating
P.s. she made this on Sundays and dropped the braised meat rolls in the sauce
- Reply
- Susan Martin
Outstanding and oh so simple recipe. My Mothers parents were both from Italy and this was a dish that was served at our weekly Sunday dinners. I started cooking these with my Nana at 5 yrs old. As you stated, the meat can be stuffed with raisins and and we included dates which add just enough sweetness to the dish. I also like ricotta added to the fruit stuffing. I’m going to teach my grandsons how to cook this. Should be a great time 😋 Thank you for sharing….
- Reply
- Arlene
Where does the onion come in? I don’t want to miss an ingredient?
Recipe ingredients would include:
Tomatoes
Parmesan Cheese
Parsley
Bread Crumbs
Top Sirloin
Onion
- Reply
There is no onion.
- Reply
- Virginia Mom
Thanks, Billy, for this great recipe! The breadcrumb mixture is so great. Works equally well with hamburger to make meatballs!
I have an Italian friend who introduced me to a similar braciole recipe that may be interesting to you, or others. Instead of cooking in the oven with a red sauce, she skewers them and grills them, then drizzles a salmoriglio sauce overtop. Outstanding way to turn this into a summer time comfort food!
Time saving tip for those of you that live near a Trader Joe’s: They sell shaved beef in their fresh meat section. Paper thin, pre-sliced. Just make sure to look for one that looks like it will be easy to pull apart full sheets of beef.
- Reply
- Mona Montenegro
Excellent recipe! Definitely I will make it again. What can I substitute for breadcrumbs. I have a couple of gluten-free friends. I don’t like gluten-free breadcrumbs.
- Reply
- Ian
Braciole is called exactly the same in Australia made by our many Italian migrants who came after WW2 ..great dish !
- Reply
- DB
Hi– thank you for this recipe as I have been wanting to try making braciole for a long time and your recipe is stripped down and more doable with a toddler. I have a couple of questions first regarding discrepancies between your written recipe and video.–> 1. You write and say to use 2 cans of tomatoes but you have 3 in your video and the blender is full. Is it just 56 ounces of tomatoes and maybe the 3 cans equal that amount? 2. You do not have 1/2 cup wine in your written recipe to deglaze the pan but do so in your video. I would think it would add to flavor both with wine and deglazing. I’m assuming beef broth could be used instead? Thank you for your help. Oh– and I notice you don’t say anything about the direction of the grain of the meat. Does this not matter for tenderness? I would think it would be more tender if rolled with the grain so that when you cut the meat to eat it, you’re cutting across the grain. I’m afraid of the meat being dry and tough. Thank you!
- Reply
3 cans were in the video but I only ended up using 2, which is what is in the ingredient list. The wine is optional like I state in the video and if you want to use it you can. There is no substitution for wine in the flavor department. It’s sliced thing and pounded out enough that you most likely would have no idea which way you are cutting the grain, but if you’d like to do that no problem.
- Reply
- DB
Thank you so much for your help. I look forward to trying your recipe. I like that you’re going for stripped down ease and flavor.
- Reply
- Roger Bencivenga
The breadcrumb mixture makes its way through many dishes in an Italian kitchen. Lemon zest is added to it for stuffed artichokes; it gets mixed with the stems for stuffed mushrooms; braciole; pork skin (alla braciole), and on and on. This recipe is very true to what my Neapolitan grandmother made and what my Barese-American mom made. Bravo for sharing this and I appreciate the research.
- Reply
- Kim
Amazing meal will definitely make again.
- Reply
- Vincent DeBenedetto
Can you use beef eye round?
- Reply
yes!
- Reply
- Mario BucacciPezzullo
Billy, I watch your videos every time they are posted and I am learning something every time. My mom always made Braciole and we loved it. I did not know how to make it but after watching your video I did. I had two very close friends over for Valentine’s Day and decided to make Braciole using your recipe. It was such a big hit…My husband and our friends simply loved it. I pounded flank steak as much as possible and followed directions. It melted in your mouth. I have never had a steak so tender. I had it in the gravy cooking for 1 1/2 hours and we enjoyed it so much. Thank you for sharing and I am following you to learn more. Mario
- Reply
- Skip
My grandparents on my mother’s side were immigrants from Italy, and my mother learned well from both, who were equally great cooks.Thus
Beef Braciole was a popular dish in our home growing up. Her recipe was slightly different in that ttey weren’t actually stuffed, but just seasoned well with the aforementioned spices, rolled, tied, and seared in hot olive oil almost to the point of burning. Then dropped into the pot of homemade spaghetti sauce and tenderized as the sauce cooked all day..
- Reply
- Amélia Monteiro Kassam
Great recipe! Simple but packed with flavour. Thank you!
- Reply
- Brenda
My Grandma from Italy made this. She would lay out the beef, put down a layer of some kind of cured meat, whatever she had on hand like salami etc, then add the seasoned breadcrumbs.
- Reply
- Teresa
Can I make this and freeze it with good results
- Reply
Yes! Check my chef notes
- Reply
- Leah L Nelson
I made this last night for friends and it was a huge hit! I even made a dairy-free one for someone by adding proscuitto and removing cheese. She was so happy!! I used top sirloin. Very tender. But Billy, it was the video I found SUPER helpful. Thank you!! I can’t wait to try your other recipes.
- Reply
- Gianna
The dish turned out well!
By the way, it’s not pronounced bra-hablando. If you’re Italian, Braciole is pronounced bra-cho-le.
- Reply
- Susan Chase
If you were to substitute chicken,
how long would you cook it for…?
And breast or thigh?
- Reply
COuld do breast or boned thigh pounded out. I would cook the same amount of time.
- Reply
- DW Brazier
Great dish. My family loved it and wants me to make it again.
- Reply
fantastic!
- Reply
- Hope Tatar
What can you use of you can’t find butchers twine?
- Reply
any sort of cooking material that can help keep it together.
- Reply
- Aly G
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was absolutely delicious and super easy to make! I used a flank steak, which I “butterflied”, so to speak, pounded out to 1/4″, stuffed and browned it. I simmered it for 2 hours in sauce on the stove. I probably should’ve cooked it a little longer as it wasn’t as tender as it could have been, but it got rave reviews around the table. Thank you so much for the wonderful recipe! I also wanted to comment on your site. I absolutely love your format. I use a lot of recipe sites, but usually have to scroll past a lot of personalized stories and information that has nothing to do with the recipe. There’s nothing wrong with that personalization, but it doesn’t give me what I need in terms of cooking dinner. Your site, however, is fantastic! I love your chef notes, the fact that you tell us how to store the food, give us options on what cuts of meat to use, and how to reheat everything! You answer all of my questions in one blog post! I have NEVER commented on a recipe site, but as a budding user experience designer, I had to tell you how helpful and user-friendly your posts are. So much so that you are the first recipe site I’ve followed on Pinterest. Thank you so much! Look forward to more of your stuff.
- Reply
- Rita
If you use pork, what cut of pork would you use?
- Reply
Pork butt or loin, slice it thin and pound it out.
- Reply
- Irene
Made this tonight ,it was delicious and will be making it again……I did add sauteed chopped mushrooms to the stuffing
- Reply
- Virginia McCann
I also add chopped hard boiled eggs and prosciutto… amazingly delicious!
- Reply
I’ve definitely seen that variation as well!
- Reply
- Caroline
My mom used to make it often! She stuffed the braciole with prosciutto and hard boiled eggs! Delicious!
- Reply
so good!!
- Reply
- Nanette Jackson
What a wonderful recipe. I don’t know what I would do without you Billy~! You are my ROCKSTAR
- Reply
That is so dang kind, thank you so much! It is super delicious and so glad you got to enjoy it as well!
- Reply
- Colleen Allan
Just the way my husband’s Sicilian Grandmother taught me 35 years ago!!! So delicious, it has always been a family favorite!
- Reply
That’s amazing, thanks for sharing!
- Reply
- N.
Isn’t braciole a way of saying “fat arm?” Just sayin’ . (My family comes from Calabria.)
- Reply
Never heard that before.
- Reply
- Bobbie
Where my GMA was born. Her family name Filipino ❤️
- Reply
- Taylor
Love how tender and flavorful the meat is! Yum!
- Reply
So good!
- Reply
- Becky Hardin
Such a great dinner idea.
- Reply
Super good and super easy to make!
- Reply
- lauren kelly
Awesome recipe! Just like how my mother made it!
- Reply
Thank you so much!
- Reply
- Rachael Yerkes
This is fantastic!
- Reply
Thank you so much!
- Reply
- Jen
My Mother in Law used to always make this for us. Can’t wait to try this recipe and surprise my husband.
- Reply
Seriously so good and so incredibly easy to make!
- Reply