Instant Pot Tomato Soup Recipe - Peas and Crayons (2024)

Published: January 30, 2019Updated: March 24, 2022Author: Jenn Laughlin

Instant Pot Tomato Soup is an easy peasy twist on a comfort food classic! The IP locks in flavor and gives this vegetarian soup a slow-simmered taste in a fraction of the time. Love it so!

Instant Pot Tomato Soup Recipe - Peas and Crayons (1)

Last week I tweaked my classicFire-Roasted Tomato Soupa bit and tested it out in the Instant Pot.

The results were *delicious* and I loved that I could just toss the IP pot in the dish-washer when I was done.It was so easy and, after a quick little sauté of the onions for extra flavor, so hands off!

The leftovers can be frozen (WOOT!) and it’s a great make-ahead option for those of you who like to meal prep. It tastes fantastic the next day (and the day after that!) and is perfect “fast food” when you need to be warmed up on a chilly day. Snag a bowl to reheat at your desk at work or simply snuggle up at home after a long day with a speedy dinner.

serving suggestions

  • topped with garlickyCrispy Roasted Parmesan Chickpeasor spicyCrispy Roasted Shawarma Chickpeas
  • served alongside a leafy green salad or a side of roasted veggies.
  • paired with a melty grilled cheese or veggie-packedpanini for dunking
  • or simply snag some buttery croutons and toss ’em on top

Instant Pot Tomato Soup Recipe - Peas and Crayons (2)

No Instant Pot? No problem! I’ll include stove-top instructions below the recipe card.

As written the soup is gloriously vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. It’s technically paleo and whole30 friendly too and can be made with chicken broth if preferred. Just ignore those melty grilled cheese photos, lol.The toppings and mix-ins are where you can have a little bit of fun based on diet and preferences (just choose what works for you!) so feel free to mix things up a bit and add what works for you!

If you’re jonesin’ for a creamy tomato soup, I’ll include a few dairy options for ya too. We’ve tried this scrumptious soup with cream and also with cream cheese and have basically swooned over the results!

This easy peasy Instant Pot Tomato Soup serves 4. The leftovers are amazing so feel free to incorporate this soup into your meal planning and meal-prep routine or even freeze a bowl for a rainy day!

Instant Pot Tomato Soup Recipe - Peas and Crayons (3)

Instant Pot Tomato Soup

Instant Pot Tomato Soup is an easy peasy twist on a comfort food classic! The IP locks in flavor and gives this vegetarian soup a slow-simmered taste in a fraction of the time.

4.87 from 87 votes

Course: Soup

Cuisine: American

Keyword: Instant Pot Tomato Soup

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes

pressurize/depressurize time: 15 minutes minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Author: Jenn Laughlin - Peas and Crayons

Ingredients

  • 1 Vidalia onion, diced
  • 3 large carrots, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 TBSP extra virgin olive oil
  • 28 oz canned crushed or diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth or chicken broth
  • 1-2 tsp sugar (optional)
  • 1 TBSP tomato paste
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil or 1/2-1 TBSP dried basil plus extra to garnish
  • ¼ tsp dried oregano
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Switch your pressure cooker to the SAUTE function and sauté onion in 1 TBSP oil for 3-5 minutes, until edges are golden and tender. Add garlic at very end and cook 30 seconds more while stirring.

  • To deglaze any browned bits of onion from the pot, add vegetable broth and scrape with spatula. (This adds flavor to the broth and helps prevent the IP's auto-shutoff "burn" feature.)

  • Add chopped carrots, seasoning (salt, pepper, oregano, basil, and optional sugar) along with canned tomatoes and tomato paste.

  • Set to HIGH pressure for 15 minutes and allow to come to pressure, allowing a natural pressure release for about 10 minutes.

  • Use a hand held immersion blenderto puree until fabulously smooth. You can also blend the soup, in two batches, in your blender or food processor.

  • Lastly, give the soup a taste and adjust broth/tomato/seasoning to taste, adding any extra of whatever you prefer to get your ideal thickness and flavor. Additional broth can be added for a thinner soup and 3-4 ounces of cream cheese or heavy cream can be added (after cooking) for a creamy soup. Simply add extra spices to compensate for any additions and taste as you go. Easy peasy!

  • Serve piping hot with a melty grilled cheese sandwich and enjoy!

Notes

Craving a creamy tomato soup? AFTER pressure cooking, simply add 2-3 oz of cream cheese or 1/4-1/2 cup of heavy cream and blend into soup until smooth and creamy. For vegan mix-ins, try your favorite cashew cream or even a little coconut milk.

Nutrition Facts below are an estimate gathered using an online recipe nutrition calculator. Adjust as needed and enjoy!

OPTIONAL EXTRAS

  • freshly grated parmesan cheese
  • grilled cheese
  • vegan grilled cheese
  • croutons
  • garlic parmesan roasted chickpeas

Nutrition Facts below are estimated using an online recipe nutrition calculator. Adjust as needed and enjoy!

Nutrition

Calories: 137kcal, Carbohydrates: 25g, Protein: 4g, Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Fiber: 6g, Sugar: 14g, Vitamin A: 8335IU, Vitamin C: 25mg, Calcium: 94mg, Iron: 3mg

Did you make this recipe?I want to see! Tag @peasandcrayons on Instagram and Facebook!

If you get a chance to try this easy peasy Instant Pot Tomato Soup, let me know!Leave some love in the comment form below or tag your photos with @peasandcrayons on Instagram so I can happy dance over your creation! I can’t wait to see what you whip up!

stove-top instructions

  1. Sauté onions and carrots in 1-2 TBSP olive oil until tender.

  2. Next add garlic and cook for an additional 30 sec until fragrant.

  3. Season with salt and pepper.

  4. Add tomato paste and cook until toasted, approx. 1 minute.

  5. Next, add tomatoes, broth, and bail and let simmer for 25 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the flavors have melded together.

  6. Use a hand held immersion blenderto puree until fabulously smooth. You can also blend the soup, in two batches, in your blender or food processor.

  7. Lastly, give the soup a taste and adjust broth/tomato/seasoning to taste, adding any extra of whatever you prefer to get your ideal thickness and flavor. Add the optional sugar to cut the acidity if needed. Additional broth can be added for a thinner soup and 3-4 ounces of cream cheese or heavy cream can be added for a creamy soup.Simply add extra spices to compensate for any additions and taste as you go. Easy peasy! Garnish with basil and dive in while it’s hot!

Instant Pot Tomato Soup Recipe - Peas and Crayons (4)

HUNGRY FOR MORE?

  • NEW! Garlic Roasted Tomato Flatbread Pizza
  • Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwiches – Three Ways
  • Brie Grilled Cheese– perfect for dunking in this tomato soup!
  • Spaghetti Squash Parmesan

Instant Pot Tomato Soup Recipe - Peas and Crayons (5)

