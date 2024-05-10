Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (2024)

By Laura Posted Sep 23, 2018, Updated Jan 28, 2024 4.99 from 1328 votes 780 Comments Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe is made in 5 minutes with 8 ingredients. This no-cook sauce is truly the best pizza sauce recipe ever – developed from my experience working in a Chicago pizzeria!

We love makingpizza at home because it’s easy (my kids have been making it every week since they were 5), fun and less expensive than delivery.

This is our go-to easy homemade pizza sauce recipe. It takes five minutes to make and results in the best pizza you’ve ever had.

I’m from Chicago (born and raised), so we’ve enjoyed some of the best pizza in the world. I remember, one evening after dining at a famous pizza restaurant my husband was less than impressed.I thought he had gone crazy!

His problem was with the sauce. “There was only a thin layer and it tastedjust like tomatoes” was his personal opinion. He likes his pizza saucy, bold and flavorful andthat particular pie just didn’t cut it. Moral of the story: there’s no weak sauce allowed in our household. And thisEasy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe ensures that!

Pizza Sauce Recipe: Substitutions

Here are a few possible substitutions that can be made in this recipe.

Tomato Sauce. Sometimes I run out of cans of tomato sauce, and in a pinch I have used a can of diced tomatoes that I tossed in the blender. You can also use fresh blended tomatoes as well.

Sometimes I run out of cans of tomato sauce, and in a pinch I have used a can of diced tomatoes that I tossed in the blender. You can also use fresh blended tomatoes as well. Tomato Paste. Please don’t leave out the tomato paste. It makes the pizza sauce thick which is key in making non-soggy pizza.

Please don’t leave out the tomato paste. It makes the pizza sauce thick which is key in making non-soggy pizza. Oregano/Italian seasoning. I always make this with dried spices, but you can use fresh. Also, if you like a sauce with a less bold flavor, you might want to start will less and add more to your preferences.

I always make this with dried spices, but you can use fresh. Also, if you like a sauce with a less bold flavor, you might want to start will less and add more to your preferences. Garlic salt. If you don’t keep garlic salt on hand, substitute an extra ¼ teaspoon garlic powder and ½ to 1 teaspoon sea salt.

If you don’t keep garlic salt on hand, substitute an extra ¼ teaspoon garlic powder and ½ to 1 teaspoon sea salt. Granulated sugar.This can be omitted, or you can substitute honey. However the sugar enhances the flavor of the tomatoes and cuts the “bite” of the sauce.

Note: this pizza sauce recipe is vegan as written, so you can even make some great dairy-free pizzas with this recipe.

How to Make Pizza Sauce

This homemade pizza sauce recipe is easy to make in 5 minutes. You can also prepare itahead of time and store in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use it to make pizza.

Begin by mixing the tomato paste and sauce together in a medium size bowl until well combined. Using a whisk is a great choice.

Then, add the rest of the ingredients (oregano, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, garlic salt, pepper and sugar) and mix until the ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the sauce.

Then, use it in your favorite pizza recipes. The flavor and essence of a pizza lies in the pizza sauce. So be sure to spread a nice, thick even layer on top of your pizza dough.

Pizza Dough Recipes:

This Easy Homemade Pizza Dough Recipe is our go-to. It requires no rising, and makes a delicious pizza in under 30 minutes! Or try this whole wheat pizza dough. And check out our extensive post on how to make pizza!

How to Store Pizza Sauce

Store this pizza sauce in a glass jar with a lid for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator, or up to 3 months in the freezer.

To use, let the sauce come to room temperature before spreading it on your pizza dough.

Pizza Sauce Recipe FAQs

How many pizzas can I make with this pizza sauce recipe? This recipe makes enough sauce to make two large pizzas, or four medium-sized pizza. Can I double this recipe? This easy pizza sauce recipe iseasily doubled or tripled. What is the difference between Pizza Sauce and Spaghetti Sauce? This is a common question I get asked all the time! Here are some distinctions between the two:

Spaghetti sauce has a higher water content. This is why I don’t recommend using a jar of marinara when making homemade pizza, you could end up with a mushy watery mess!

Pizza sauce is thicker.this goes along with the point above, but pizza sauce contains tomato paste, which causes it to spread easier and more evenly!

Pizza sauce is more flavorful.This might be my own opinion, but we like a lot more spices in our pizza sauce than we do in our spaghetti sauce! Should homemade pizza sauce be cooked? This recipe is for a no-cook pizza sauce so it does not need to be cooked. Can I use ketchup as pizza sauce? I actually get this question a lot – please do not use ketchup as pizza sauce. Ketchup is not a substitute for any of the ingredients in this recipe.

SavePinPrint Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe Laura See Also Corn Salad Recipe - Cooking Classy This easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe is made in 5 minutes with 8 ingredients. This no-cook sauce is truly the best pizza sauce recipe ever – developed from my experience working in a Chicago pizzeria! 4.99 from 1328 votes Course condiment, Main Course, Side Dish Cuisine American, Italian Servings 24 Servings Calories 23.3 Prep Time5 minutes minutes Total Time5 minutes minutes Equipment glass batter bowl

measuring spoons

red spatula Ingredients ▢ 6 oz tomato paste

▢ 15 oz tomato sauce

▢ 1-2 Tablespoons dried oregano to taste

▢ 2 Tablespoons Italian seasoning

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ½ teaspoon onion powder

▢ ½ Tablespoon garlic salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon sugar* Instructions Mix tomato paste and sauce together in a medium size bowl until smooth.

Add the rest of the ingredients – oregano, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, garlic salt, pepper and sugar – and stir until evenly distributed throughout the sauce.

Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. The sauce will thicken in the refrigerator, so be sure to let it come to room temperature or gently warm it in the microwave before using! Freeze.Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to two months! Spread this sauce onto the best pizza dough recipe! Nutrition Serving: 2TBS | Calories: 23.3kcal | Carbohydrates: 5.4g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 0.2g | Sodium: 479.1mg | Potassium: 237.8mg | Fiber: 1.2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 330IU | Vitamin C: 7.1mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 0.9mg