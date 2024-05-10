Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (2024)

By Laura

Posted Sep 23, 2018, Updated Jan 28, 2024

4.99 from 1328 votes

780 Comments

This easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe is made in 5 minutes with 8 ingredients. This no-cook sauce is truly the best pizza sauce recipe ever – developed from my experience working in a Chicago pizzeria!

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (2)

We love makingpizza at home because it’s easy (my kids have been making it every week since they were 5), fun and less expensive than delivery.

This is our go-to easy homemade pizza sauce recipe. It takes five minutes to make and results in the best pizza you’ve ever had.

I’m from Chicago (born and raised), so we’ve enjoyed some of the best pizza in the world. I remember, one evening after dining at a famous pizza restaurant my husband was less than impressed.I thought he had gone crazy!

His problem was with the sauce. “There was only a thin layer and it tastedjust like tomatoes” was his personal opinion. He likes his pizza saucy, bold and flavorful andthat particular pie just didn’t cut it. Moral of the story: there’s no weak sauce allowed in our household. And thisEasy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe ensures that!

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (3)

Pizza Sauce Recipe: Substitutions

Here are a few possible substitutions that can be made in this recipe.

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (4)
  • Tomato Sauce.Sometimes I run out of cans of tomato sauce, and in a pinch I have used a can of diced tomatoes that I tossed in the blender. You can also use fresh blended tomatoes as well.
  • Tomato Paste. Please don’t leave out the tomato paste. It makes the pizza sauce thick which is key in making non-soggy pizza.
  • Oregano/Italian seasoning.I always make this with dried spices, but you can use fresh. Also, if you like a sauce with a less bold flavor, you might want to start will less and add more to your preferences.
  • Garlic salt.If you don’t keep garlic salt on hand, substitute an extra ¼ teaspoon garlic powder and ½ to 1 teaspoon sea salt.
  • Granulated sugar.This can be omitted, or you can substitute honey. However the sugar enhances the flavor of the tomatoes and cuts the “bite” of the sauce.

Note: this pizza sauce recipe is vegan as written, so you can even make some great dairy-free pizzas with this recipe.

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (5)

How to Make Pizza Sauce

This homemade pizza sauce recipe is easy to make in 5 minutes. You can also prepare itahead of time and store in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use it to make pizza.

Begin by mixing the tomato paste and sauce together in a medium size bowl until well combined. Using a whisk is a great choice.

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (6)

Then, add the rest of the ingredients (oregano, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, garlic salt, pepper and sugar) and mix until the ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the sauce.

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (7)

Then, use it in your favorite pizza recipes. The flavor and essence of a pizza lies in the pizza sauce. So be sure to spread a nice, thick even layer on top of your pizza dough.

Pizza Dough Recipes:

This Easy Homemade Pizza Dough Recipe is our go-to. It requires no rising, and makes a delicious pizza in under 30 minutes! Or try this whole wheat pizza dough. And check out our extensive post on how to make pizza!

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (8)

How to Store Pizza Sauce

Store this pizza sauce in a glass jar with a lid for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator, or up to 3 months in the freezer.

To use, let the sauce come to room temperature before spreading it on your pizza dough.

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (9)

Pizza Sauce Recipe FAQs

How many pizzas can I make with this pizza sauce recipe?

This recipe makes enough sauce to make two large pizzas, or four medium-sized pizza.

Can I double this recipe?

This easy pizza sauce recipe iseasily doubled or tripled.

What is the difference between Pizza Sauce and Spaghetti Sauce?

This is a common question I get asked all the time! Here are some distinctions between the two:
Spaghetti sauce has a higher water content. This is why I don’t recommend using a jar of marinara when making homemade pizza, you could end up with a mushy watery mess!
Pizza sauce is thicker.this goes along with the point above, but pizza sauce contains tomato paste, which causes it to spread easier and more evenly!
Pizza sauce is more flavorful.This might be my own opinion, but we like a lot more spices in our pizza sauce than we do in our spaghetti sauce!

Should homemade pizza sauce be cooked?

This recipe is for a no-cook pizza sauce so it does not need to be cooked.

Can I use ketchup as pizza sauce?

I actually get this question a lot – please do not use ketchup as pizza sauce. Ketchup is not a substitute for any of the ingredients in this recipe.

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (10)

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (11)

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) (12)

Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe

Laura

This easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe is made in 5 minutes with 8 ingredients. This no-cook sauce is truly the best pizza sauce recipe ever – developed from my experience working in a Chicago pizzeria!

4.99 from 1328 votes

Course condiment, Main Course, Side Dish

Cuisine American, Italian

Servings 24 Servings

Calories 23.3

Prep Time5 minutes minutes

Total Time5 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Mix tomato paste and sauce together in a medium size bowl until smooth.

  • Add the rest of the ingredients – oregano, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, garlic salt, pepper and sugar – and stir until evenly distributed throughout the sauce.

  • Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.

  • Spread onto your favorite pizza dough recipe.

Video

Notes

*sugar can be omitted and it will still taste great. Or use honey.

Ingredient Substitutions

  • Tomato Sauce.Sometimes I run out of cans of tomato sauce, and in a pinch I have used a can of diced tomatoes that I tossed in the blender. You can also use fresh blended tomatoes as well.
  • Tomato Paste. Please don’t leave out the tomato paste. It makes the pizza sauce thick which is key in making non-soggy pizza.
  • Oregano/Italian seasoning.I always make this with dried spices, but you can use fresh. Also, if you like a sauce with a less bold flavor, you might want to start will less and add more to your preferences.
  • Garlic salt.If you don’t keep garlic salt on hand, substitute an extra ¼ teaspoon garlic powder and ½ to 1 teaspoon sea salt.
  • Granulated sugar.This can be omitted, or you can substitute honey. However the sugar enhances the flavor of the tomatoes and cuts the “bite” of the sauce.

Tip: use a red spatula

If you’d like to prevent turning your white or light colored spatulas orange, I suggest using a red spatula or a stainless steel spoon to make this recipe.

This red spatula is my favorite! I use it foreverything,especially making red-colored foods like this homemade pizza sauce.

How to Store Pizza Sauce

  • Refrigerate: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. The sauce will thicken in the refrigerator, so be sure to let it come to room temperature or gently warm it in the microwave before using!
  • Freeze.Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to two months!

Spread this sauce onto the best pizza dough recipe!

Nutrition

Serving: 2TBS | Calories: 23.3kcal | Carbohydrates: 5.4g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 0.2g | Sodium: 479.1mg | Potassium: 237.8mg | Fiber: 1.2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 330IU | Vitamin C: 7.1mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 0.9mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!

FAQs

What can I use if I don't have pizza sauce? ›

5 Pizza Sauce Alternatives
  • Other tomato-based sauces. Traditional pizza sauce is made using canned tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, onion, and herbs like basil and oregano but there are so many other tomato sauce options that offer different flavour profiles. ...
  • Pesto. ...
  • Alfredo. ...
  • Tapenade. ...
  • Extra-Virgin Olive Oil.

How long is homemade pizza sauce? ›

Store this pizza sauce in a glass jar with a lid for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator, or up to 3 months in the freezer. To use, let the sauce come to room temperature before spreading it on your pizza dough.

Can I use ketchup as my pizza sauce? ›

Ketchup is best utilized as a substitute in recipes that already have some sweetness. In most cases, start with a ½:1 swap and add more American Garden's ketchup as needed to adjust the flavor. Do you crave pizza but don't have any pizza sauce? Don't worry, you can get great results using American Garden's ketchup.

What are the 3 main ingredients in pizza? ›

Pizza has three main elements: crust, sauce, and toppings. All of them have a variety of preparation methods. Crust: Traditional pizza crust is similar to bread dough. It's a combination of flour, water, yeast, sugar, salt, and oil.

How do you make a pizza in 3 steps? ›

  1. Step 1: Get It Ready. open the dough and unwrapped it and pat it out and put the cheese and pepperoni on the dough.
  2. Step 2: Put It in the Oven. set the oven on 475 degrees put the pizza in the oven and wait 10 to 15 min.
  3. Step 3: Enjoy It. take it out and enjoy. #breadwinners.
  4. 1 Comment. tomatoskins9 years ago.

How to make pizza in 7 steps? ›

Pinchin' Pennie$ in the Kitchen: 7 Steps to Making Your Own Pizza
  1. Start with a crust. ...
  2. Add a sauce. ...
  3. Add some veggies, such as: ...
  4. Try some fruit on your pizza, such as: ...
  5. Add some protein, such as: ...
  6. Add cheese. ...
  7. Bake your creation in a hot oven (450 F or above).

What is normal pizza sauce made of? ›

Pizza sauce is typically made with plain tomato sauce or pureed tomatoes and tomato paste, causing it to be a thicker consistency than pasta sauce. The thicker sauce prevents the dough from getting too soggy while the pizza cooks.

Why is my homemade pizza sauce watery? ›

Over blending may cause too much water to seep out of your tomatoes resulting in a watery pizza sauce. If you are using crushed tomatoes, simply dump into a container/bowl, add salt to taste and mix to combine. Easy, right?!

Should you cook homemade pizza sauce? ›

Don't Cook the Sauce!

This isn't just for convenience — a no-cook sauce will actually taste better on your pizza, giving you that fresh, zippy tomato flavor, even after it has been baked in a hot oven.

What makes homemade pizza taste better? ›

Baldwin suggests making your toppings yourself for the best homemade pizza. "Slice your own pepperoni for a thicker cut, roast red peppers and garlic, crumble and sauté some sausage," she says. "Doing all these things from scratch makes the pizza truly great."

What's the secret to good homemade pizza? ›

  1. The critical element of a great pizza is the crust. Don't use all purpose flour. ...
  2. Crank the oven temp as high as it will go. For most home ovens this will be about 550 F.
  3. Use less cheese. ...
  4. Play with toppings. ...
  5. Tossing on some arugula or other leafy greens right at the end of baking can do wonders!
Oct 24, 2023

What spice gives pizza its flavor? ›

Oregano. Here we have a well-known and loved staple in many kitchens. It's got a distinct savory flavor that is able to bring a fresh taste to your pizza. Oregano plays a big role in Italian cooking, which is why it's one of our favorite Italian herbs for pizza.

How do I substitute tomato sauce for pizza sauce? ›

Yes you can…even as it is, straight out of the can, although it might lack a bit of flavor for just a tomato sauce pizza. You can use it cold or cook it down a bit to make it thicker. Of course you can add some condiments (onion, garlic), salt and pepper and hebs and spices.

Is pizza sauce necessary? ›

Pizza ia a kind of flatbread with some toppings, eaten warm, straight from the oven. It is a crust, not the toppings, that defines a pizza. Beside one do not put any sauce on pizza, but usually only a thin layer of raw tomato passata.

Is pizza without sauce still good? ›

This serves as a great base for toppings like the infamous pineapple. So the answer to the question, can you make pizza without tomato sauce is a simple yes. There are amazing alternatives available for you to get creative with. Enjoy different sauces and toppings as pizza is a versatile delicacy.

