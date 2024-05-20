Beef Tinaktak with Ground Beef - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Sorry I found this dish boring and bland, made it without the chilli (as others that don't like chilli were eating it), even adding it later didn't rescue it. Good news is there haven't been many recipes that haven't been a hit.

Yay! 😍🙌🏼 Glad you enjoyed it and thank you for the tips. I added lemon wedges as optional in the recipe now. Thanks!

you guys... never disappoint. just delicious. I added some beef consommé paste and soy sauce to add to the salt content. I added a squeeze of lemon (after reviewing authentic tinaktak recipes from Guam) to cut the fat taste and it balanced deliciously. Great job. i love this site.

Double or triple the recipe and store in the fridge for up to 3 days, or freeze in serving-sized portions for up to 3 months.

Transfer the stew into individual bowls or to a big serving bowl. Garnish with cilantro, red chili, and lemon wedges (if using).

Trim and chop the green beans into bite-sized pieces, add them to the stew. Give it a stir and simmer for 3 more minutes. The beans should still be "al dente". Taste and add more salt if needed.

When the meat is cooked, add the coconut milk and canned cherry tomatoes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for at least 5 minutes to allow the flavors to develop and the sauce to thicken.

Add the ground beef, salt, and pepper to the pan. Break up the meat into smaller pieces with a spatula while frying.

Add the yellow onion, garlic, and ginger to the pan and fry for 1-2 minutes until fragrant and translucent.

Tak-tak-tak! The sound of the knife hitting the board as it's chopping meat is what gave Tinaktak its name. This comforting low carb stew from the island of Guam isn't only fun to say — it's a feast to eat, but an easy feast! We've made it even more manageable and taken the tak-tak-tak out of the equation, using ground beef for a quicker but no less tasty result. With only five minutes of prep and 20 minutes to the table, we know what we're having for dinner tonight!

