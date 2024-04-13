The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (2024)

Because just one wouldn't be enough.
Anyone who’s a real lover of the simple, yet perfect baking genius that is the chocolate chip cookie knows that you can never have too many. Just like you can never have too many chocolate chip cookie recipes either. Because there are a multitude of variations you can take on this one cookie ― almost all of them good.
There is of course the crunchy versus chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe ― which we’re sure has been the premise for many heated debates. But then there are also recipes that sneak in peanut butter or oatmeal or pretzels, or even all three. And while we’re not picky when it comes to this cookie, so long as there are chocolate chips in it we’re happy, we think it’s important to try every variation ― for the sake of baking research, of course.
1
Soft And Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Averie Cooks
Get the Soft And Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Averie Cooks
2
Dark Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
How Sweet It Is
Get the Dark Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Recipe from Tasty Kitchen, via How Sweet It Is
3
Toasted Coconut Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies
Foodiecrush
Get the Toasted Coconut Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by Foodiecrush
Advertisem*nt
4
Brown Butter Oatmeal Chunk Cookies
How Sweet It Is
Get the Brown Butter Oatmeal Chunk Cookies recipe from How Sweet It Is
5
Mini Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies
How Sweet It Is
Get the Mini Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by How Sweet It Is
6
Puffy Peanut Butter Cookies With Chocolate Chips
How Sweet It Is
Get the Puffy Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips recipe by How Sweet It Is
Advertisem*nt
7
Chocolate Chip Cookies With Nutella, Brown Butter And Sea Salt
Annie's Eats
Get the Chocolate Chip Cookies with Nutella, Brown Butter and Sea Salt recipe by Annie's Eats
8
Caramel Corn Chocolate Chip Cookies
Annie's Eats
Get the Caramel Corn Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by Annie's Eats
9
Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookie
Pass the Sushi
Get the Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookie recipe by Pass the Sushi
Advertisem*nt
10
Sea Salt And Thyme Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Pass the Sushi
Get the Sea Salt and Thyme Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe by Pass the Sushi
11
Chocolate Chip Gooey Butter Cookies
Buns In My Oven
Get the Chocolate Chip Gooey Butter Cookies recipe by Buns In My Oven
12
Mini Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies
How Sweet It Is
Get the Mini Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by How Sweet It Is
Advertisem*nt
13
Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies
How Sweet It Is
Get the Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by How Sweet It Is
14
Flourless Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies
Buns in my Oven
Get the Flourless Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies recipe by Buns in my Oven
15
Chewy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
How Sweet It Is
Get the Chewy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by How Sweet It Is
Advertisem*nt
16
Chocolate Chip and Bacon Cookies
Buns in my Oven
Get the Chocolate Chip and Bacon Cookies recipe by Buns in my Oven
17
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Foodiecrush
Get the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by Foodiecrush
18
S’mores Cookies
Buns in my Oven
Get the S’mores Cookies recipe by Buns in my Oven
Advertisem*nt
19
White Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
How Sweet It Is
Get the White Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies recipe by How Sweet It Is
20
Honey-Kissed Chocolate Chip Cookie
fraîchement
Get the Honey-Kissed Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe by fraîchement via Food52
21
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe from Gimme Some Oven
Advertisem*nt
22
Oreo Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies
Buns in my Oven
Get the Oreo Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by Buns in my Oven
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circ*mstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.
Before You Go
Rosanna Pansino's kitchen picks
|
Submit a tip