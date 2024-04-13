The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (2024)

Because just one wouldn't be enough.

Anyone who’s a real lover of the simple, yet perfect baking genius that is the chocolate chip cookie knows that you can never have too many. Just like you can never have too many chocolate chip cookie recipes either. Because there are a multitude of variations you can take on this one cookie ― almost all of them good.

There is of course the crunchy versus chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe ― which we’re sure has been the premise for many heated debates. But then there are also recipes that sneak in peanut butter or oatmeal or pretzels, or even all three. And while we’re not picky when it comes to this cookie, so long as there are chocolate chips in it we’re happy, we think it’s important to try every variation ― for the sake of baking research, of course.

1

Soft And Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (1)

Averie Cooks

2

Dark Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (2)

How Sweet It Is

3

Toasted Coconut Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (3)

Foodiecrush

4

Brown Butter Oatmeal Chunk Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (4)

How Sweet It Is

Get the Brown Butter Oatmeal Chunk Cookies recipe from How Sweet It Is

5

Mini Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (5)

How Sweet It Is

7

Chocolate Chip Cookies With Nutella, Brown Butter And Sea Salt

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (7)

Annie's Eats

8

Caramel Corn Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (8)

Annie's Eats

9

Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookie

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (9)

Pass the Sushi

Get the Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookie recipe by Pass the Sushi

10

Sea Salt And Thyme Chocolate Chunk Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (10)

Pass the Sushi

11

Chocolate Chip Gooey Butter Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (11)

Buns In My Oven

12

Mini Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (12)

How Sweet It Is

13

Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (13)

How Sweet It Is

14

Flourless Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (14)

Buns in my Oven

15

Chewy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (15)

How Sweet It Is

16

Chocolate Chip and Bacon Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (16)

Buns in my Oven

Get the Chocolate Chip and Bacon Cookies recipe by Buns in my Oven

17

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (17)

Foodiecrush

18

S’mores Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (18)

Buns in my Oven

Get the S’mores Cookies recipe by Buns in my Oven

19

White Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (19)

How Sweet It Is

20

Honey-Kissed Chocolate Chip Cookie

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (20)

fraîchement

Get the Honey-Kissed Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe by fraîchement via Food52

21

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (21)

Gimme Some Oven

Get the Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe from Gimme Some Oven

22

Oreo Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (22)

Buns in my Oven

