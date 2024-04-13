The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes (2024)

Anyone who’s a real lover of the simple, yet perfect baking genius that is the chocolate chip cookie knows that you can never have too many. Just like you can never have too many chocolate chip cookie recipes either. Because there are a multitude of variations you can take on this one cookie ― almost all of them good.

There is of course the crunchy versus chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe ― which we’re sure has been the premise for many heated debates. But then there are also recipes that sneak in peanut butter or oatmeal or pretzels, or even all three. And while we’re not picky when it comes to this cookie, so long as there are chocolate chips in it we’re happy, we think it’s important to try every variation ― for the sake of baking research, of course.