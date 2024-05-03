Salted Licorice Brigadeiros Recipe (2024)

By Melissa Clark

Salted Licorice Brigadeiros Recipe (1)

Total Time
25 minutes, plus chilling
Rating
4(58)
Notes
Read community notes

Luscious Brazilian-style fudge balls coated thickly with chocolate sprinkles get an upgrade in this marvelous recipe from Melissa Clark that brings salted licorice into the mix to create something that looks a lot like chocolate truffles but tastes even more divine: creamy, smooth and just salty enough, while still remaining firmly planted on the sweet side of the equation. Added bonus: They are extremely easy to throw together, an excellent candy-making project for families or those in search of fast-and-delicious treats.

Featured in: Neighbors Won’t Give Candy Like This

  • or to save this recipe.

  • Subscriber benefit: give recipes to anyone

    As a subscriber, you have

    10 gift recipes to give each month. Anyone can view them - even nonsubscribers.

    Learn more.

    Subscribe

  • Print Options

    Include recipe photo

Advertisem*nt

Ingredients

Yield:About 3 dozen

  • 1box (7 ounces) soft black licorice
  • 1(14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • Chocolate sprinkles
  • Coarse sea salt, like fleur de sel

Ingredient Substitution Guide

See Also
The 23 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes101 Amazing, Easy, & Healthy Pressure Cooker Recipes {Instant Pot, Too!}Omurice (Omelette Rice) 오무라이스 RecipeBengali Rice Porridge With Lentils and Chicken Recipe

Preparation

  1. Step

    1

    In a food processor, grind licorice until finely chopped, about 30 seconds (it will be noisy).

  2. Step

    2

    Transfer to a heavy-bottomed saucepan and add ¼ cup water. Cook gently over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until licorice is shiny and almost melted (a few remaining licorice nibs are O.K.), 5 to 7 minutes.

  3. Step

    3

    Add condensed milk and bring to a simmer, stirring. Scrape mixture back into food processor and add chocolate. Process until as smooth as possible (you will still have a few lumps but that’s O.K.), about 1 to 2 minutes.

  4. Step

    4

    Scrape mixture into a bowl and chill until very cold, at least 3 hours.

  5. Step

    5

    Pour sprinkles into a bowl. Roll teaspoons of licorice mixture into balls (you may want to lightly coat your hands with butter or oil) and drop them into sprinkles, turning to coat. Place balls into paper candy cups and sprinkle tops with coarse sea salt.

Ratings

Your rating

or to rate this recipe.

Have you cooked this?

or to mark this recipe as cooked.

Private Notes

Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.

Cooking Notes

LEL

Rather than store-bought licorice, I will use 1/2 of recipe from http://www.saveur.com/article/Recipes/Homemade-Black-Licorice. Stop heating at 245°F to 250°F to keep softer. Then add additional sweetened condensed milk and chocolate. May not need food processor.

Tad

WOW, stellar! Don’t be spooked — the licorice flavor is quite mild, a secondary note in what’s basically a chocolate caramel. (My husband hates licorice, but loved these.) I bungled the first batch by using a too-large saucepan and failing to stir constantly, resulting in some burned bits. The second batch came out perfectly though. Once you add the condensed milk, keep stirring, and heat the mixture all the way to softball stage. That should ensure a firm result, easily rolled into balls.

Bia

For those who are saying that it's still too soft no matter how long you leave it in the fridge, just cook it for longer. At least, that's how normal brigadeiro works. Most of the time, we leave it like that so we can eat it with a spoon but when you want to roll it, cook it for longer. I'm not sure exactly how long but that should work. Don't take my word for it because I've never made this recipe though.

Tad

WOW, stellar! Don’t be spooked — the licorice flavor is quite mild, a secondary note in what’s basically a chocolate caramel. (My husband hates licorice, but loved these.) I bungled the first batch by using a too-large saucepan and failing to stir constantly, resulting in some burned bits. The second batch came out perfectly though. Once you add the condensed milk, keep stirring, and heat the mixture all the way to softball stage. That should ensure a firm result, easily rolled into balls.

Lucio

Greeat

chrissi

So delicious! but... even after leaving the candy mixture in the freezer for several DAYS, it's still soft. When I took it out into my room temperature kitchen. rolled pieces in jimmies, and dropped balls into paper bon bon cups, each gelled out like a pancake! I wonder if adding a thickening agent like almond flour could help? I don't know if that would ruin the texture... as is, I think this recipe would make an incredible SAUCE to put over ice cream or apple pie. I'm going to keep trying!

chrissi

Melissa Clark, you are wonderful.

Kat

interesting , but not really worth the hassle.

lana

These are good. Definitely need the salt (just a couple of grains). Doesn’t need to be chocolate sprinkles. Make sure the mixture simmers enough to make soft ball stage.

Laura

This tasted delicious, but I couldn't get them to roll into balls. The end result was too soft even after putting in the fridge overnight. In the end I rolled them into cigar shapes, rolled them in cocoa powder (to be less sticky) and then put them in the freezer and cut them into coins.

LEL

Rather than store-bought licorice, I will use 1/2 of recipe from http://www.saveur.com/article/Recipes/Homemade-Black-Licorice. Stop heating at 245°F to 250°F to keep softer. Then add additional sweetened condensed milk and chocolate. May not need food processor.

Botany Boy

I just looked at that recipe. It calls for anise extract, not licorice. Different plants entirely.

Private notes are only visible to you.

Salted Licorice Brigadeiros Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Simple Borscht Recipe (Instant Pot or Stove Top!)
Keto Cheat Sheet To Get Into Ketosis With Easy Recipes
Case report: Incidental MALT lymphoma of the left adrenal gland mimicking a metastatic spread within durvalumab maintenance treatment in inoperable stage III non-small cell lung cancer
Restoring an Extremely Destructed Tooth with Flared Root Canal Walls: A Case Report
Latest Posts
How to Make Dukkah- Authentic Dukkah Recipe | The Mediterranean Dish
Authentic No Yeast Irish Brown Bread Recipe
Article information

Author: Mr. See Jast

Last Updated:

Views: 6341

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (75 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mr. See Jast

Birthday: 1999-07-30

Address: 8409 Megan Mountain, New Mathew, MT 44997-8193

Phone: +5023589614038

Job: Chief Executive

Hobby: Leather crafting, Flag Football, Candle making, Flying, Poi, Gunsmithing, Swimming

Introduction: My name is Mr. See Jast, I am a open, jolly, gorgeous, courageous, inexpensive, friendly, homely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.